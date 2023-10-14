Lunch Menu

Appetizers

Bread and Dipping Oil

$8.99

Buffalo Dip

$12.99

Potato Skins

$12.99

Pulled Pork Skins

$15.99

Soft Pretzels

$12.99

Spinach Dip

$12.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Beebe's Belly Slandwich

$16.99

Pork Belly, Pickled Veggies, Smoked Gouda, House Aioli

Beebe's Cubano

$16.99

Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard

Beebe's Cubano half

$8.99

Big Bertha

$15.99

Kielbasa, Sauerkraut, German Potato Salad, Bacon

BYO Burger

$13.99

Polish Boy

$12.99

The Buzzin Brisket

$16.99

Beef Brisket, Pickled Onions and Peppers, Cheddar, and Garlic Aioli

The Buzzin Brisket half

$8.99

The Cranbuzzer

$12.99

The Pastraminator

$16.99

Grilled Pastrami, Provolone, Pepper Jack, Red Onion, Onion Straws, Special Sauce

The Pastraminator half

$8.99

Veggie Sandwich

$16.99

Spinach, Pepper Jack, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Cucumber, Sprouts, Pickles Tomato, Special Sauce

Soups & Salads

Soup of the Day: Bowl

$6.99

Traditional Wedge Salad

$14.99

Garden Salad

$10.99

Honey Crisp Apple Salad

$13.99

Caesar Salad

$10.99

BYO Salad

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Beet salad

$14.99

Desserts

Cake of the week

$4.99

Cheese Cake

$6.99

Lava Cake

$6.99

Kids

Kids Burger

$7.99

Kids Hot Dog

$7.99

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.99

Kids Tender

$7.99

Kids Sundae

$4.99

Kids Parfait

$3.99

Kids Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.99

Kids Charcuterie

$7.99

Skewers

Grilled Steak Skewer

$23.99

Hawaiian Chicken Skewer

$23.99

Grilled Salmon Skewer

$23.99

Grilled Shrimp Skewer

$23.99

Grilled Pork Skewer

$23.99

Kielbasa and Shrimp Skewer

$23.99

Steak and Shrimp Skewer

$23.99

Hawaiian Pork Skewer

$23.99

Grilled Steak and Salmon Skewer

$23.99

Pick 3 Skewers

$29.99

Specials

Chicken Parm Melt

$14.99

Jalapeño Smash Burger

$14.99

Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Bread and Dipping Oil

$8.99

Soft Pretzels

$12.99

Potato Skins

$12.99

Buffalo Dip

$12.99

Spinach Dip

$12.99

Wings

Traditional Wings: 8

$9.99

Traditional Wings: 16

$18.99

Traditional Wings: 32

$36.99

Boneless Wings: 10

$9.99

Boneless Wings: 20

$18.99

Chicken Tenders: 6

$9.99

Chicken Tenders: 12

$18.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Beebe's Belly Slandwich

$16.99

Pork Belly, Pickles Veggies, Smoked Gouda, House Aioli

Beebe's Cubano

$16.99

Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles and Mustard

Beebe's Cubano half

$8.99

Big Bertha

$17.99

Kielbasa, Sauerkraut, German Potato Salad, and Bacon

BYO Burger

$13.99

Polish Boy

$12.99

The Buzzin Brisket

$16.99

Beef Brisket, Pickled Onions & Peppers, Cheddar, Garlic Aioli

The Buzzin Brisket half

$8.99

The Cranbuzzer

$12.99

The Pastraminator

$16.99

Grilled Pastrami, Provolone, Pepper Jack, Red onion, Onion Straws, Special Sauce

The Pastraminator half

$8.99

Veggie Sandwich

$16.99

Spinach, Pepper Jack, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Cucumber, Tomato, Sprouts, Special Sauce

Soups & Salads

Soup of the Day: Bowl

$6.99

Traditional Wedge

$14.99

Garden Salad

$10.99

Honey Crisp Apple Salad

$13.99

BYO Salad

$4.99

Side Salad

$1.99

Beet Salad

$14.99

Entrees

Pork chops

$22.99

Salmon

$21.99

Flank Steak

$20.99

Ribeye Steak

$28.99

Fish n Chips

$22.99

Boursin Cheese Pasta

$18.99

Lemon Chicken

$18.99

Lamb Chops

$22.99

Chicken Dish

$18.99

Scampi

$12.99

Desserts

Cake of the week

$4.99

Cheese Cake

$6.99

Lava cake

$6.99

Kids

Kids Burger

$7.99

Kids Hot Dog

$7.99

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.99

Kids Tender

$7.99

Kids Sundae

$4.99

Kids Parfait

Kids Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.99

Kids Charcuterie

$7.99

Kids grilled cheese

$4.99

Skewers

Grilled Steak Skewer

$23.99

Hawaiian Chicken skewer

$23.99

Grilled Salmon Skewer

$23.99

Grilled Shrimp Skewer

$23.99

Grilled Pork Skewer

$23.99

Kielbasa and Shrimp Skewer

$23.99

Steak and Shrimp Skewer

$23.99

Hawaiian Pork Skewer

$23.99

Steak and Salmon Skewer

$23.99

Pick 3 Skewers

$29.99

Specials

Chicken Parm Melt

$14.99

Chili dog

$7.99

Chili Nacho

$7.99

Jalapeño Smash Burger

$14.99

Meatball Sub

$6.99

Mussels

$15.99

Quarter Pound Burger

$5.99

Surf n Turf

$28.99

Turkey Bacon Swiss

$7.99

Buffalo nacho

$13.99

Blackened Burger

$14.99

Ham & Cheddar Melt

$8.99

Honey Chicken Dinner

$16.99

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Flatbread club

$9.99

Grilled salmon seafood risotto

$15.99

Bisque and bread

$6.99

Drink Menu

Beer

Guiness

$6.00

Blue Moon

Speciality Craft

Seasonal Craft

Angry Orchard

Seasonal Cider

BTL Bud Light

$3.00

BTL Budweiser

$3.00

BTL Miller Lite

$3.00

BTL Coors Light

$3.00

BTL Busch Light

$3.00

BTL Corona

$3.50

BTL Corona Light

$3.50

BTL Modelo

$3.50

BTL Modelo Negra

$3.50

BTL Rolling Rock

$3.50

BTL Heineiken

$3.50

BTL Guiness

$4.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$3.50

BTL Yuengling

$3.00

BTL Stella Artois

$3.50

BTL Miller High Life

$2.50

BTL Samuel Adams

$3.50

BTL Great Lakes IPA

$3.50

BTL Twisted Tea

$3.25

BTL Mikes Hard Lemonade

$3.25

BTL Bud Light: Orange

$3.00

BTL Bud Light: Lime

$3.00

BTL Angry Orchard

$3.00

BTL Labatt

$3.50

BTL ODouls

$2.50

BTL RedBridge

$3.50

BTL Amstel Light

$4.75

BTL Great Lakes Dortmunder

$4.75

CAN Bud Light

$2.50

CAN Miller Lite

$2.50

CAN Coors Light

$2.50

CAN Busch Lite

$2.50

CAN Yuengling

$2.50

CAN Michelob Ultra

$3.00

CAN Bud Light Seltzer

$3.00

CAN Michelob Seltzer

$3.00

CAN Truly

$3.00

CAN White Claw

$3.00

CAN Mikes Hard

$3.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Bee's Knees

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.00

Cactus Water

$8.00

Campfire Sour

$8.00

Champagne Cocktail

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00

Fireside

$8.00

Gilligan's Punch

$8.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Gin Blossom

$8.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Honey Bee

$8.00

Honey Hole

$8.00

Honey Lemon Smash

$8.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Island Punch

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Long Island Top Shelf

$12.00

Long Island Whiskey

$8.00

Madras

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Negroni

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Peach Fuzz

$8.00

Porch Rocker

$8.00

Porch Swing

$8.00

Queen Bourbon Bee

$8.00

Rob Roy

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Sidecar

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Smash

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Wise Bee Keeper

$10.00

Liquor

Absolut

$6.00

Absolute Flavors

$6.00

Belvedere

$6.00

Chopin

$5.00

Ciroc

$6.00

Ciroc Flavors

$6.00

Deep Eddy

$5.00

Deep Eddy Flavors

$5.00

Firefly

$5.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Grey Goose Flavors

$7.00

Jeremiah Weed

$5.00

Ketel One

$6.00

Kettle One Botanicals

$7.00

Pinnacle Flavors

$5.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Smirnoff Flavored

$5.00

Stolichnaya

$7.00

Stolichnaya Flavors

$7.00

Titos

$5.00

Well Vodka

$3.00

DBL Well Vodka

$3.00

DBL Absolut

$5.00

DBL Belvedere

$3.00

DBL Chopin

$300.00

DBL Ciroc

$5.00

DBL Firefly

$3.00

DBL Grey Goose

$5.00

DBL Grey Goose Citron

$5.00

DBL Jeremiah Weed

$3.00

DBL Ketel One

$3.00

DBL Smirnoff

$5.00

DBL Smirnoff Flavored

$5.00

Well Gin

Beefeater

Bombay Saphire

Gordons

Hendricks

Tanqueray

Seven Brothers

DBL Well Gin

DBL Beefeater

DBL Bombay Saphire

DBL Gordons

DBL Hendricks

DBL Tanqueray

DBL Seven Brothers

Well Rum

Admiral Nelson

Bacardi

Bacardi Limon

Captain Morgan

Gosling'S

Meyers

Meyers Silver

Mount Gay

Malibu

DBL Well Rum

DBL Admiral Nelson

DBL Bacardi

DBL Bacardi Limon

DBL Captain Morgan

DBL Gosling'S

DBL Meyers

DBL Meyers Silver

DBL Mount Gay

DBL Malibu

Well Tequila

$5.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$6.00

Casa Noble

$6.00

Corazon Reposado

$6.00

Cuervo Silver

$5.00

Don Julio Anejo

$7.00

Patron Anejo

$7.00

Patron Café

$7.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$7.00

Patron Reposado

$7.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

Patron Xo Café

$7.00

DBL Well Tequila

DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco

DBL Casa Noble

DBL Corazon Reposado

DBL Cuervo Silver

DBL Don Julio Anejo

DBL Patron Anejo

DBL Patron Café

DBL Patron Gran Platinum

DBL Patron Reposado

DBL Patron Silver

DBL Patron Xo Café

Angels Envy

$7.00

Basil Hayden

$7.00

Bulliet Rye

$7.00

Diabolique

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Knob Creek

$6.00

Makers 46

$7.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Seven Brothers

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Wild Turkey

$5.00

Woodford Reserve

$7.00

DBL Well Whiskey

DBL Angels Envy

DBL Basil Hayden

DBL Bulliet Rye

DBL Diabolique

DBL Jack Daniels

DBL Jim Beam

DBL Knob Creek

DBL Makers 46

DBL Makers Mark

DBL Wild Turkey

DBL Woodford Reserve

DBL Jameson

Well Scotch

$5.00

Chivas Regal

$6.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$7.00

Dewars

$6.00

Dewars 12Yr

$7.00

J & B

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

DBL Well Scotch

DBL Chivas Regal

DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr

DBL Dewars

DBL Dewars 12Yr

DBL J & B

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Baileys

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

DBL Aperol

DBL Campari

DBL Chartreuse, Green

DBL Cointreau

DBL Drambuie

DBL Frangelico

DBL Godiva Chocolate

DBL Grand Marnier

DBL Irish Mist

DBL Jagermeister

DBL Kahlua

DBL Lemoncello

DBL Licor 43

DBL Mathilde Cassis

DBL Baileys

NA Beverages

BlackTea

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Cream Soda

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Ginger Beer

$2.99

Green tea with Honey

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pinapple Juice

$2.99

Red Bull

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Coffee French press

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Drink of day

$2.99

Water of Day Carafe

$1.50

Wine

Blush

$7.99

Moscato

$7.99

Red Blend

$7.99

Red Dry

$7.99

White Crisp

$7.99

White Dry

$7.99