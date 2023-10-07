Main Menu

Shareable Starters

Fried Mozzarella

$9.99

6 planks of whole milk mozzarella coated with Italian-style bread crumbs, lightly fried and served with marinara sauce.

Combo Appetizer

$15.99

3 crispy hand-breaded chicken tenders, 3 mozzarella planks, beer-battered onion rings and a cheese quesadilla. Served with 4 dipping sauces. No substitutions, please.

Queso & Chips

$8.99

A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips.

Hand-Breaded Pickle Chips

$8.99

Served with ranch dressing for dipping.

Boom Boom Shrimp

$10.99

12 breaded and fried then tossed in Boom Boom sauce. (1090 CAL.)

Basket of Straight French Fries

$5.49

Add bacon, cheddar jack cheese or queso.

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.49

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa.

Beer-Battered Onion Rings

$9.99

Served with Boom Boom sauce.

Salsa & Chips

$5.99
Chicken Loaded Nachos

$13.99

A generous portion of crispy tortilla chips topped with taco seasoned all-white meat grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, creamy queso, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, jalapeños and Cotija cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Steak Loaded Nachos

$16.99

A generous portion of crispy tortilla chips topped with taco seasoned grilled Angus skirt steak, cheddar jack cheese, creamy queso, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, jalapeños and Cotija cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Beef Loaded Nachos

$14.99

A generous portion of crispy tortilla chips topped with taco seasoned beef, cheddar jack cheese, creamy queso, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, jalapeños and Cotija cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Steak Quesadilla

$15.89

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa.

Cheeseburger Fries

$11.59

Crispy golden fries topped with our chopped, premium blend Angus burger patty, diced tomato, pickles, red onion, mustard, mayo and melted American cheese.

Buffalo Ranch Fries

$7.59

Crispy golden fries drizzled with our signature Buffalo sauce and ranch dressing.

Traditional Wings

6 Wings

$10.99

6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings.

10 Wings

$15.29

10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings.

15 Wings

$21.99

15 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings.

20 Wings

$28.99

20 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings.

Traditional Wing Basket

$16.99

8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping.

Boneless Wings

Boneless 6 Wings

$10.29

6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces.

Boneless 10 Wings

$13.99

10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces.

Boneless 15 Wings

$19.49

15 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces.

Boneless 20 Wings

$24.59

20 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces.

Boneless Wing Basket

$16.29

8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping.

Fresh Salads

Chef Salad

$13.49

Sliced turkey and ham, smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese and chopped tomatoes over crisp salad greens.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.29

Seasoned grilled chicken and sautéed mushrooms on crisp salad greens with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and red onions.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.29

Crisp romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed in a tangy Caesar dressing. Topped with your choice of grilled or blackened chicken.

Big Catch Salad

$13.99

A large fillet of mild white fish grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper or blackened on crisp salad greens with red onions and tomatoes topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with fresh lemon.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.29

Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce and served over crisp romaine lettuce, topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons.

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$12.29

Southwestern grilled chicken served over crisp salad greens topped with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, red onions and tortilla strips with sour cream and our signature salsa.

Garden Salad

$8.49

Crisp salad greens topped with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, red onions and seasoned croutons.

Sandwiches & Wraps

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.99

Thinly shaved steak grilled with green peppers and onions, topped with provolone cheese on a hoagie roll. Loaded with flavor!

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing.

Cuban - Hot and Pressed

$11.99

Ham, salami and Swiss cheese served on authentic Cuban bread with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mustard and mayo.

Original Reuben

$11.99

Thinly sliced Angus corned beef topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye.

Steak Garlic Melt

$14.99

Thinly shaved steak, sliced onions and provolone cheese served hot and pressed on garlic Cuban bread.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Crispy hand-breaded chicken breast fried to perfection then tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce, served on our toasted brioche bun with pickles and ranch dressing.

Club Wrap

$11.99

Thinly sliced ham and turkey with smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Crispy hand-breaded chicken breast fried to perfection then tossed in Nashville Hot sauce, served on our toasted brioche bun with pickles and coleslaw.

Entrees

Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders

$13.99

4 crispy chicken tenders, hand-breaded and fried to perfection. Served with fries, coleslaw and BBQ sauce or honey mustard dressing. Try it Nashville Hot style.

Fish 'N' Chips

$13.99Out of stock

Delicious beer-battered cod fillets fried golden brown and served with tartar sauce, fresh lemon, fries and coleslaw. Malt vinegar served on request.

Dubliner

$13.49

Thinly sliced steak, grilled mushrooms, Swiss cheese, grilled brioche bread and creamy mashed potatoes smothered with savory gravy. Served with fresh steamed broccoli.

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$13.99

2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style.

Chopped Angus Steak

$13.49

Premium blend Angus smothered with grilled mushrooms, sautéed onions and savory gravy. Served with mashed potatoes & gravy and fresh steamed broccoli.

Big Catch Dinner

$15.99

A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon.

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$15.99

16 juicy shrimp grilled or blackened and served with steamed broccoli, seasoned rice, cocktail sauce and fresh lemon.

Cheesy Bacon Chicken

$15.99

2 chicken breasts grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing for dipping, seasoned rice and steamed broccoli.

Hand-Breaded Fried Shrimp

$15.99

12 tail-off hand-breaded shrimp fried to a delicious crunch, served with fries, coleslaw, cocktail sauce and fresh lemon. Try it Nashville Hot style.

Duo Fajitas

$18.49

A duo of flavor on a sizzling skillet with Angus skirt steak and seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please.

Steak Fajitas

$18.49

Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please.

Chicken Fajitas

$15.99

Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream.

Premium Entrees

Grilled Salmon

$17.99

Our grilled 8 oz. salmon is seasoned with kosher salt and pepper and has a mild flavor and flaky texture.

Poblano Pico Salmon

$19.99

Topped with creamy poblano sauce, pico and tortilla strips. Served with seasoned rice and choice of side.

Firecracker Salmon

$19.99

Topped with sweet and spicy firecracker sauce and tortilla strips. Served with seasoned rice and choice of side.

Sirloin

$15.99

6 oz. USDA Choice Cut Sirloin seasoned with kosher salt and pepper then grilled to your liking.

Poblano Pico Steak

$17.99

Topped with creamy poblano sauce, pico and tortilla strips. Served with side salad and choice of side.

Firecracker Steak

$17.99

Topped with sweet and spicy firecracker sauce and tortilla strips. Served with side salad and choice of side.

Surf & Turf

$17.99

6 oz. USDA Choice Cut Sirloin and 8 grilled or 5 hand-breaded fried shrimp.

Tacos & Bowls

Chicken Street Tacos

$10.99

2 all white meat chicken grilled with lime and taco seasoning. Topped with lettuce, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, creamy Poblano sauce and Cotija cheese.

Steak Street Tacos

$12.99

2 Angus skirt steak grilled with lime and taco seasoning. Topped with lettuce, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, creamy Poblano sauce and Cotija cheese.

Fish Street Tacos

$11.99

2 mild white fish grilled with lime and taco seasoning or hand-breaded and fried. Topped with fresh cabbage, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, creamy Poblano sauce and Cotija cheese.

Shrimp Street Tacos

$12.99

2 shrimp grilled with lime and taco seasoning or hand-breaded and fried. Topped with fresh cabbage, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, creamy Poblano sauce and Cotija cheese.

Beef Street Tacos

$11.99

2 ground beef grilled with lime and taco seasoning. Topped with lettuce, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, creamy Poblano sauce and Cotija cheese.

Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos

$13.49

2 shrimp grilled with lime and taco seasoning or hand-breaded and fried. Topped with fresh cabbage, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, creamy Poblano sauce and Cotija cheese.

Chicken Bowl

$11.99

Grilled chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli and chopped tomatoes over seasoned rice. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce.

Steak Bowl

$13.99

Grilled Steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli and chopped tomatoes over seasoned rice. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce.

Shrimp Bowl

$13.99

Grilled shrimp, peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli and chopped tomatoes over seasoned rice. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce.

Veggie Bowl

$10.49

Grilled veggies, peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli and chopped tomatoes over seasoned rice. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce.

Sides

Straight Fries Side

$2.99
Garden Salad Side

$4.99
Onion Rings Side

$3.99
Caesar Salad Side

$4.99
Cole Slaw Side

$2.29
Broccoli Side

$2.99

Zucchini Side

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes Side

$2.99Out of stock

Gravy Upon Request

Seasoned Rice Side

$2.99

Pickle Chips Side

$2.49

Chips & Salsa Side

$1.99

Add 5 Hand-Breaded Fried Shrimp

$4.99

Add 8 Blackened Shrimp

$5.99

Ranch Dressing

$0.99

Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.99

Balsamic Dressing

$0.99

Lite Italian Dressing

$0.99

Thousand Island Dressing

$0.99

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.99

Creamy Poblano Dressing

$0.99

Caesar Dressing

$0.99

Boom Boom Wing Sauce

$0.99

BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Garlic Parmesan Wing Sauce

$0.99

Mild Wing Sauce

$0.99

Medium Wing Sauce

$0.99

Hot Wing Sauce

$0.99

BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Beef's Signature Buffalo Wing Sauce

$0.99

S/O Sweet Thai Chili

$0.99

Teriyaki Wing Sauce

$0.99

Mango Habanero Wing Sauce

$0.99

Bourbon Glaze Wing Sauce

$0.99

Honey Sriracha Wing Sauce

$0.99

Boom Boom Wing Sauce

$0.99

Jamaican Jerk Wing Sauce

$0.99

Atomic Wing Sauce

$0.99

Blackened Dry Rub

$0.99

Firecracker Wing Sauce

$0.99

Lemon Pepper Dry Rub

$0.99

Nashville Hot Dry Rub

$0.99

Smokehouse Maple Dry Rub

$0.99

Cajun Ranch Dry Rub

$0.99

Shareable Desserts

Funnel Fries

Funnel Fries

$6.99

Served with chocolate and caramel dipping sauces.

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$6.99

Drizzled with choice of strawberry, chocolate or caramel sauce.

Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie & Vanilla Ice Cream

Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie & Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.99

Kids Combos

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.99

Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat.

Kid Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat.

Kid Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat.

Kid Nuggets

$6.99

Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat.

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat.

PIZZA

BYO Pizza 10 inch

$8.99

Craft your own Masterpiece

Mamma Meata Pizza 10 inch

$15.99

Vine-ripened tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, crispy pepperoni cups, Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon and topped with Italian herbs.

Hot Honey Pepperoni 10 inch

$14.99

Vine-ripened tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, crispy pepperoni cups, creamy ricotta, fresh basil and drizzled with hot honey.

White Caprese Pizza 10 inch

$14.99

Garlic butter sauce, whole milk mozzarella, shredded Parmesan, creamy ricotta, juicy diced tomatoes, fresh basil and drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Little Italy Pizza 10 inch

$14.99

Vine-ripened tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, crispy pepperoni cups, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms and topped with Italian herbs.

Cheese Pizza 10 inch

$9.98
BBQ Chicken & Bacon Pizza 10 inch

$16.99

Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ, grilled all-white eat chicken, smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, sliced red onions, and topped with cilantro.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza 10 inch

$15.99

Buffalo sauce, whole milk mozzarella, grilled all-white meat chicken, topped with ranch dressing, Buffalo sauce, and scallions.

Monday Daily Specials

Monday Burger

$7.99

Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge.

Monday Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Tuesday Daily Specials

Tuesday Chicken Tacos

$10.99
Tuesday Steak Tacos

$7.99
Tuesday Beef Tacos

$7.99
Tuesday Fish Tacos

$7.99
Tuesday Shrimp Tacos

$7.99

Wednesday Daily Specials

Wednesday 6 Wings

$5.94

6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings.

Wednesday 10 Wings

$9.90

10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings.

Wednesday 15 Wings

$14.85

15 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings.

Wednesday 20 Wings

$19.80

20 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings.

BOGO Boneless Buy 6, Get 6

$10.29
BOGO Boneless Buy 10, Get 10

$13.99

Thursday Daily Specials

Thursday Philly Cheesesteak

$10.99

Friday Daily Specials

Friday Fish N Chips

$10.99Out of stock

Togo Beverages

Flavored Teas

Lemon Tea Twister Togo

$2.99
Mango Fruit Tea Togo

$2.99
Raspberry Fruit Tea Togo

$2.99
Strawberry Fruit Tea Togo

$2.99

Coke Freestyle

Aha Sparkling Water Freestyle Togo

$2.99
Barqs Cream Soda Freestyle Togo

$2.99
Barqs Diet Cream Soda Freestyle Togo

$2.99
Barqs Diet Freestyle Togo

$2.99
Barqs Freestyle Togo

$2.99
Caffeine Free Diet Coke Freestyle Togo

$2.99
Coke Freestyle Togo

$2.99
Coke Zero Freestyle Togo

$2.99
Diet Coke Freestyle Togo

$2.99
Diet Dr Pepper Freestyle Togo

$2.99
Dr Pepper Freestyle Togo

$2.99
Fanta Freestyle Togo

$2.99
Fanta Zero Freestyle Togo

$2.99
Hi-C Freestyle Togo

$2.99
Mello Yello Freestyle Togo

$2.99
Mello Yello Zero Freestyle Togo

$2.99
Minute Maid Drinks Freestyle Togo

$2.99
Minute Maid Lemonade Freestyle Togo

$2.99
Minute Maid Light Drinks Freestyle Togo

$2.99
Minute Maid Light Lemonade Freestyle Togo

$2.99
Minute Maid Sparkling Freestyle Togo

$2.99
Powerade Freestyle Togo

$2.99
Powerade Zero Freestyle Togo

$2.99
Seagram's Diet Ginger Ale Freestyle Togo

$2.99
Seagram's Ginger Ale Freestyle Togo

$2.99
Sprite Freestyle Togo

$2.99
Sprite Zero Freestyle Togo

$2.99
Vitaminwater Freestyle Togo

$2.99

Catering

Jumbo Wings - Catering

25 Wings

$30.00
50 Wings

$60.00
75 Wings

$95.00
100 Wings

$115.00
150 Wings

$175.00
200 Wings

$230.00
Boneless 25

$25.00
Boneless 50

$50.00
Boneless 75

$75.00
Boneless 100

$95.00
Boneless 150

$150.00
Boneless 200

$200.00

Shareables - Catering New

Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders

$50.00

Serves 10-12

Chicken Quesadilla

$30.00

Served with salsa and sour cream. Serves 10-12

Steak Quesadilla

$65.00

Served with salsa and sour cream. Serves 10-12

Salsa & Chips

$10.00

Serves 10-12

Queso & Chips

$18.00

A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Serves 10-12

Combo App

$35.00

Hand-breaded chicken tenders, mozzarella planks, chicken quesadillas with honey mustard, marinara sauce and salsa for dipping. No substitutions, please. Serves 10-12

Build Your Own Bars - Catering

Chicken Tacos

$70.00

Served with flour tortillas, cheddar jack cheese, Cotija cheese, lettuce, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, creamy Poblano sauce, plus salsa & chips. Serves 10

Beef Tacos

$80.00

Served with flour tortillas, cheddar jack cheese, Cotija cheese, lettuce, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, creamy Poblano sauce, plus salsa & chips. Serves 10

Steak Tacos

$100.00

Served with flour tortillas, cheddar jack cheese, Cotija cheese, lettuce, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, creamy Poblano sauce, plus salsa & chips. Serves 10

Seasoned Chicken Fajitas (CAT)

$80.00

Served with flour tortillas, peppers, onions, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, sour cream and salsa. Serves 10

Angus Skirt Steak Fajitas (CAT)

$140.00

Served with flour tortillas, peppers, onions, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, sour cream and salsa. Serves 10

Chicken Nachos

$75.00

Served with chips, cheddar jack cheese, queso, diced tomatoes, lettuce, jalapeños, sour cream and salsa. Serves 10

Beef Nachos

$80.00

Served with chips, cheddar jack cheese, Cotija cheese, queso, cilantro onion mix, diced tomatoes, lettuce, jalapeños, sour cream and salsa. Serves 10

Steak Nachos (CAT)

$100.00

Served with chips, cheddar jack cheese, Cotija cheese, queso, cilantro onion mix, diced tomatoes, lettuce, jalapeños, sour cream and salsa. Serves 10

Combo Nachos

$90.00

Served with chips, cheddar jack cheese, Cotija cheese, queso, cilantro onion mix, diced tomatoes, lettuce, jalapeños, sour cream and salsa. Serves 10

Premium Blend Angus Burgers

$65.00

Served with brioche rolls, assorted cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, plus mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup packets. Add bacon or mushrooms. Serves 10

Sandwiches & Wraps - Catering

Turkey & Swiss Box Lunch

$10.00

Served with brownie or cookie and chips.

Ham & Swiss Box Lunch

$10.00

Served with brownie or cookie and chips.

Cuban Sandwich Box Lunch

$10.00

Served with brownie or cookie and chips.

Chicken Caesar Wrap Box Lunch

$10.00

Served with brownie or cookie and chips.

Grilled Chicken Wrap Box Lunch

$10.00

Served with brownie or cookie and chips.

Club Wrap Box Lunch

$10.00

Served with brownie or cookie and chips.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap Box Lunch

$10.00

Served with brownie or cookie and chips.

Sandwich Platter

$50.00

Choice of 6 listed sandwiches or wraps. Serves 6-8

Cheeseburger Wrap Platter

$50.00

Fork & Knife Entrees - Catering NEW

Hand-Breaded Chicken Tender (CAT)

$70.00

Serves 6-8

Grilled Chicken (CAT)

$60.00

Serves 6-8

Grilled Shrimp (CAT)

$70.00

Serves 6-8

Grilled Salmon (CAT)

$90.00

Serves 6-8

Chopped Angus Steak (CAT)

$80.00
Cheesy Bacon Grilled Chicken (CAT)

$70.00

Topped with sautéed mushrooms and smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese. Serves 6-8

O'Brady's Bowls

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli and chopped tomatoes over rice. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. Served with choice of 2 large sides & dinner rolls. Serves 6-8

Quick & Easy Bundles - Catering NEW

Lunch Platter

$90.00

Sandwich platter, large garden or Caesar salad, 2 soups and 1 gallon non-alcoholic drink Serves 10-12

Dinner Platter

$150.00

2 entrées with 2 large sides, plus large garden or Caesar salad. Serves 10-12

Game Day Party Boneless

$125.00

50 boneless wings, 1 shareable platter and Chocolate Chip Cookies. Serves 10-12

Game Day Party Wings

$125.00

50 traditional wings, 1 shareable platter, and Chocolate Chip Cookies. Serves 10-12

Feed the Team Boneless

$150.00

Premium blend Angus burger bar, 50 boneless wings, salsa, queso and chips. Serves 12-14

Feed the Team Wings

$150.00

Premium blend Angus burger bar, 50 traditional wings, salsa, queso and chips. Serves 12-14

Celebration Platter

$120.00

Choose 1 of our build your own bars, Chocolate Chip Cookies and 1 gallon non-alcoholic drink Serves 10-12

Fresh Salads - Catering

Garden Salad

$20.00

Crisp salad greens topped with cheddar jack cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and seasoned croutons. Serves 6-8

Caesar Salad (CAT)

$15.00
Chicken Caesar Salad

$25.00
Salmon Caesar Salad

$40.00
Catering Chef Salad

$30.00

Turkey, ham, smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, and diced tomatoes. Serves 6-8

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$30.00

Southwestern grilled chicken served over crisp salad greens topped with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, red onions and tortilla strips with sour cream and our signature salsa. Serves 6-8

Sides - Catering

Seasoned Rice

$9.00
Steamed Broccoli (CAT)

$9.00
Grilled Zucchini Spears

$9.00
Coleslaw

$9.00
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$9.00

Desserts - Catering

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$9.00

Serves 6

Funnel Fries

$9.00

Serves 6

Beverages - Catering

Sweet Tea - Gallon

$6.00
Unsweet Tea - Gallon

$6.00

Lemonade - Gallon

$6.00