Scallops & Polenta
$32.00
Tomahawk
$129.00
Bourbon Bacon
$14.00
Charcuterie Board
$24.00
Deviled Eggs
$10.00
Fried Green Tomatoes
$12.00
Skillet Corn Bread
$7.00
Smokey Wings
$14.00
Out of stock
Bread & Butter
$7.00
Smoked Mozzarella
$12.00
Small Plates
Irene Caesar
$10.00
Tomato salad
$12.00
Wedge
$10.00
Tomato Soup
$8.00
Crab Cake
$18.00
House Salad
$10.00
Add Chicken Grilled
$8.00
Add Chicken Fried
$8.00
Big Plates
Chicken fried steak
$19.00
Pork Chop
$42.00
Shrimp and Grits
$34.00
Salmon
$30.00
Out of stock
Burger
$15.00
Tx Gulf Red Fish
$36.00
Fried Shrimp
$32.00
Steak
NY strip
$45.00
Ribeye
$52.00
Porterhouse
$72.00
Filet Mignon
$42.00
Sides
Fries
$7.00
Creamed corn
$10.00
Okra
$8.00
Mashed potaoes
$8.00
Mac + cheese
$10.00
Cheesey grits
$10.00
Succotash
$8.00
Carrots and Asparagus
$8.00
Dessert
Brownie
$10.00
Cheescake
$10.00
Pie
$10.00
Peach Cobbler
$10.00
Out of stock
Dessert Special
$10.00
Kids
Grilled Cheese kids
$10.00
Burger kids
$10.00
Mac & Cheese kids
$10.00
Butter Noodles kids
$10.00
Kid 4oz Filet kids
$10.00
Beef Steak Kitchen & Bar Location and Ordering Hours
(830) 998-7650
27650 Interstate 10 West, Ste 101, Boerne, TX 78015
Open now
• Closes at 12AM
All hours
Order online
