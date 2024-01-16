Beer Snobs Ale & Eats
FOOD
APPETIZERS
BURGERS
PIZZA
FRIDAY FISH FRY
SALADS
WEDNESDAY WINGS
DESSERTS
SAUCES
DRESSINGS
LUNCH MENU
BEER
DRAUGHT
- 10 oz. Mason Sunday Beer League$3.00+
- 3 Sheeps Fresh Coast$2.00+
- Abita$2.50+
- Bell's Two Hearted IPA$2.00+
- Blu Bobber$2.00+
- Blue Moon$2.00+
- Central Waters After Slice$2.50+
- Central Waters Honey Blonde$2.00+
- Central Waters Rift$2.00+
- Coors Light Tap$5.00
- DONT MAKE!
- Downeast Cider$2.50+
- Founders Porter$2.50+
- Founders Rubaeus$2.50+
- Guinness$2.00+
- Hinterland Kozmic Kolsch$2.00+
- Hinterland Sun Thunder$2.50+
- Kentucky Bourbon Barrel$2.50+
- Ope! Dontcha Know$2.50+
- Ope! Scuse Me$2.50+
- Ope! Sourrry$2.50+
- Open Beer
- Spotted Cow$2.00+
- Weihenstephaner Dunkel$2.50+
- Wiseacre Tiny Bomb$2.50+
COOLER BEERS
ROOT BEER
CRAFT CANS
N/A BEERS
SELTZERS
BAR
SPIRITS
- 1800 jalapeño cucumber$8.00
- 44 North Huckleberry$6.00
- Amaretto$5.00
- Angels Envy$9.00
- Bacardi - White$6.00
- Bacardi-limon$6.00
- Buffalo Trace$8.00
- Bulliet$7.00
- Bulliet RYE$8.00
- Canadian Club$7.00
- Captain Morgan$6.00
- Casamigos$8.00
- Cherry Dr$6.00
- Ciroc$7.00
- Copper & Kings Brandy$7.00
- Crown Apple$7.00
- Crown Royal$7.00
- Cucumber Organic Vodka$6.00
- Deep Eddy Cranberry$6.00
- Deep Eddy Grapefruit$6.50
- Deep Eddy Lemon$6.00
- Deep Eddy Orange$6.00
- Dewars$7.00
- Dr McGillicudy$6.00
- Dr vanilla$6.00
- Eagle Rare Bourbon$13.00
- Fireball$6.00
- Gin Rail$4.00
- Good Boy Vodka$6.00
- Hornitos$7.00
- Irish crème$5.00
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Jack Fire$5.00
- Jameson$6.00
- Jameson Orange$6.00
- Jim Beam$6.00
- Kessler$5.00
- Ketel One$7.00
- Korbel$6.00
- Makers Mark$8.00
- Malibu$6.00
- Peach Schnapps$5.00
- Pickle vodka$5.00
- Rail Brandy$5.00
- Rail Vodka$5.00
- Red Stag$6.00
- Roe & Co Whiskey$8.00
- Seagram 7$6.00
- Southern Comfort$6.00
- Stoli Razberi$7.00
- Tangueray$6.00
- Titos$7.00
DRINK MENU
- BLACK CHERRY OLD FASHIONED$8.50
- PINEAPPLE RUM PUNCH$8.50
- POMEGRANATE LEMONADE$8.50
- GOOD BOY WHITE RUSSIAN$9.50
- PICKLE BLOODY MARY$10.00
- WATERMELON MARGARITA$9.00
- AMARETTO ORANGE MARGARTIA$9.00
- CRANBERRY LIME-A-RITA$9.00
- PRICKLY PEAR MULE$8.50
- GRAPEFRUIT MULE$8.50
- CRAN-APPLE MULE$8.50
- IRISH ORANGE MULE$8.50
- Blood Orange Old Fashioned$8.50
COCKTAILS
SODA
- Apple juice$2.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Coffee - One Cup$2.50
- Coke$2.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Diet Sprite$2.50
- Ginger Ale$2.50
- Ginger Beer$3.50
- Hot Chocolate - One Cup$2.50
- Hot Tea$2.50
- Kiddie Cocktail$3.00
- Lemonade$2.50
- Mello Yello$2.50
- Milk$3.00
- OJ$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Raspberry Tea$3.00
- Red Bull$4.00
- Red Bull Sugar Free$4.00
- Seltzer
- Spite Zero$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Tea - Unsweetened$2.50
- Tonic Water$2.50
- Water
- kids juice$2.00
WHITE WINE
MERCHANDISE
CLASSES
WING WEDNESDAY
PARTY MENU
PARTY FOOD
- FRUIT TRAY$55.00
- CHARCUTERIE BOARD$85.00
- VEGGIE TRAY$55.00
- SHRIMP COCKTAIL$65.00
- CAPRESE SKEWERS$55.00
- HOMEMADE TACO DIP$45.00
- CHIPS, SALSA, GUAC$55.00
- MIXED GREEN SALAD$35.00
- CAESAR SALAD$45.00
- Party Sandwiches per 15 people$225.00
- Taco/ Nacho Bar per 15 People$225.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich Station per 15 people$275.00
- Party Mimosa Bar$10.00
- Party Bloody Mary Bar$10.00
- ROOM FEE$75.00
Beer Snobs Ale & Eats Location and Ordering Hours
(262) 367-6627
Closed