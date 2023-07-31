Bee's Knees Coffee Co.
Drinks
Frappuccinos
Campfire S'Mores
Milk, espresso, dark chocolate & toasted marshmallow syrups, blended with ice. Topped with homemade whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, and crushed golden grahams
Mocha Cookies & Cream
Milk, espresso, dark chocolate syrup, blended with ice & choc. sandwich cookies. Topped with homemade whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.
Vanilla Bean Crumble
Milk, espresso, vanilla bean powder, blended with ice. Topped with homemade whipped cream, vanilla bean sugar, and crushed vanilla wafer cookie crumbs.
Caramel Candy Crunch
Milk, espresso, caramel, and white chocolate, blended with ice. Topped with homemade whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and crushed caramel toffee bits
Other Specialty Drinks
Smoothies & Shakes
Protein Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake
Oat milk, chocolate whey protein, organic banana, cold brewed coffee, peanut butter, flax seeds, blended with ice.
Tropical Smoothie
Organic pineapple, organic banana, carrot, Greek yogurt, orange juice, blended with ice. Topped with local honey.
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Organic Strawberries, Organic Banana, Greek Yogurt, Orange Juice, Blended with Ice and Topped with Local Honey.
Classic Coffees
Double shot espresso
Double shot of freshly pulled espresso
Cold Brew
Rich, and smooth, housemade cold brewed coffee
Lattes
Espresso, milk of choice, flavor option(s)
Blanco Americano
Espresso, hot water, white mocha sauce Creamy and smooth, sweet and full bodied
Hot Cocoa
Steamed milk, chocolate cocoa powder, dark chocolate syrup, topped with homemade whipped cream.
Decaf Coffee
Various decaf drip coffee roasts
Regular Coffee
Various drip coffee roasts
Americano
Espresso & Hot Water
Teas
Chai Tea Latte
Water, black tea, milk, sweet chai spice blend
Matcha Tea Latte
Milk, organic matcha green tea powder, local honey, simple syrup
Apple Spiced Tea
Water, black tea, apple cider, fresh ginger, simple syrup
Lemon & Lavender Iced Tea
Iced tea with lemon juice, simple syrup, & lavender syrup
Signature Lattes/Mochas
Raspberry Cake White Mocha
Milk of choice, espresso, raspberry syrup, white chocolate, homemade whipped cream, raspberry sugar topping
Salted Caramel White Mocha
Milk of choice, espresso, salted caramel syrup, white mocha powder, homemade whipped cream & caramel drizzle
Vanilla Bean Latte
Milk of choice, espresso, sweet vanilla bean powder, homemade whipped cream
Bee's Knees Latte
Milk of choice, espresso, local honey, cinnamon syrup, homemade whipped cream
Bit-o-honey
Retro bit- o- honey latte! Reminiscent of the candy we grew up with. Milk of choice, espresso, honey syrup, hazelnut syrup ! Topped with a candy on the lid