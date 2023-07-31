Drinks

Frappuccinos

Campfire S'Mores

$6.00+

Milk, espresso, dark chocolate & toasted marshmallow syrups, blended with ice. Topped with homemade whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, and crushed golden grahams

Mocha Cookies & Cream

$6.00+

Milk, espresso, dark chocolate syrup, blended with ice & choc. sandwich cookies. Topped with homemade whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.

Vanilla Bean Crumble

$6.00+

Milk, espresso, vanilla bean powder, blended with ice. Topped with homemade whipped cream, vanilla bean sugar, and crushed vanilla wafer cookie crumbs.

Caramel Candy Crunch

$6.00+

Milk, espresso, caramel, and white chocolate, blended with ice. Topped with homemade whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and crushed caramel toffee bits

Other Specialty Drinks

Mango Dragonfruit

$5.50+

Lemonade, mango puree, dragon fruit syrup and freeze dried dragon fruit chunks! Blended or over ice

Strawberries & Cream

$5.50+

Cream, white chocolate powder, strawberry syrup, strawberry purée, blended with ice. Topped with homemade whipped cream & strawberry flavored sugar.

Smoothies & Shakes

Protein Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake

$6.50

Oat milk, chocolate whey protein, organic banana, cold brewed coffee, peanut butter, flax seeds, blended with ice.

Tropical Smoothie

$6.00

Organic pineapple, organic banana, carrot, Greek yogurt, orange juice, blended with ice. Topped with local honey.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.00

Organic Strawberries, Organic Banana, Greek Yogurt, Orange Juice, Blended with Ice and Topped with Local Honey.

Italian Sodas

$2.00+

Club soda with your choice of flavor syrup (s) over ice.

Classic Coffees

Double shot espresso

$3.50

Double shot of freshly pulled espresso

Cold Brew

$3.00+

Rich, and smooth, housemade cold brewed coffee

Lattes

$4.00+

Espresso, milk of choice, flavor option(s)

Blanco Americano

$3.50+

Espresso, hot water, white mocha sauce Creamy and smooth, sweet and full bodied

Hot Cocoa

$3.00+

Steamed milk, chocolate cocoa powder, dark chocolate syrup, topped with homemade whipped cream.

Decaf Coffee

$2.00+

Various decaf drip coffee roasts

Regular Coffee

$2.00+

Various drip coffee roasts

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso & Hot Water

Teas

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00+

Water, black tea, milk, sweet chai spice blend

Matcha Tea Latte

$5.00+

Milk, organic matcha green tea powder, local honey, simple syrup

Apple Spiced Tea

$5.00+

Water, black tea, apple cider, fresh ginger, simple syrup

Lemon & Lavender Iced Tea

$4.00+

Iced tea with lemon juice, simple syrup, & lavender syrup

Lemonades

Lemonade

$2.00+

Delicious and refreshing lemonade Add flavors or fruit purée

Signature Lattes/Mochas

Raspberry Cake White Mocha

$5.00+

Milk of choice, espresso, raspberry syrup, white chocolate, homemade whipped cream, raspberry sugar topping

Salted Caramel White Mocha

$5.00+

Milk of choice, espresso, salted caramel syrup, white mocha powder, homemade whipped cream & caramel drizzle

Vanilla Bean Latte

$5.00+

Milk of choice, espresso, sweet vanilla bean powder, homemade whipped cream

Bee's Knees Latte

$5.00+

Milk of choice, espresso, local honey, cinnamon syrup, homemade whipped cream

Bit-o-honey

$4.00+

Retro bit- o- honey latte! Reminiscent of the candy we grew up with. Milk of choice, espresso, honey syrup, hazelnut syrup ! Topped with a candy on the lid

Elderberry Syrup

$22.00Out of stock

16oz. ,Glass bottle / Elderberry syrup Made with filtered water, organic dried elderberries, raw honey, whole cloves, fresh ginger, Ceylon cinnamon, star anise.

Baked Goods

Cake pops

$3.00

Chocolate chip cookies

$2.50

Homemade gooey delicious

Specialty Menu

Daily Special

Candied orange soda

$2.00+

Italian candied orange soda with a real candied orange garnish, so refreshing!

Brown Sugar Latte

$4.00+

Milk of choice, espresso, brown sugar syrup & homemade whipped cream