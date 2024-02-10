Bees Knees Diner Greenacres
BRUNCH
Eggs & More
- Brunch Double$13.95
scrambled eggs, bacon, pancakes, home fries, fruit, toast...
- Short Rib Stack$17.00
braised slow-cooked short rib, home fries, poached egg, scallions...
- Meat Lovers$13.99
2 Cage-free eggs cooked any style with ham, bacon and sausage, home fries and toast...
- Breakfast Pizza$14.00
mozzarella blend, baby spinach, prosciutto, hollandaise, sunny-side up eggs...
- Toast Royale$13.95
sourdough, smashed avocado, feta, smoked salmon, organic poached eggs, fresh basil...
- Mediterranean$10.50
2 Cage-free eggs cooked any style with tomato, onions and feta, home fries and toast...
- The Bees Classic$10.75
2 Cage-free eggs cooked any style with your choice of ham, bacon or sausage, home fries and toast...
- Breakfast Tacos$11.00
3 corn tortillas topped with scrambled organic eggs, green jalapeño, diced tomatoes, pickled onions, jack cheddar cheese...
- Forest Lox$12.99
scrambled eggs, smoke salmon, red onions and home fries...
- Mushroom Omelette$10.95
Mixed greens, truffle vinaigrette...
- Avocado Toast$10.00
sourdough toast, avocado, microgreens, pickled fresno chiles...
- Omelette your way$12.00
choice of (3) - mushroom, tomato, spinach, onion, bell pepper, american cheese, or ham, sausage, turkey, bacon with home fries, toast...
- Steak & Eggs$24.99
Benedicts
Pancakes & French Toast
- Lemon Ricotta Pancakes$9.50
lemon zest and grape / blueberry compote...
- Pinneaple Upside Down Pancakes$9.50
buttermilk pancakes, caramelized pinneaple chunks, cinnamon butter...
- Pancake Buttermilk$7.50
- Pancakes Chocolate Chips$8.50
buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips inside and powdered sugar
- Chicken Waffles$19.00
Salads
Soups
Flatbreads
- Pepperoni$14.00
marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, caramelized onions...
- Fig & Prosciutto$15.00
fig jam, gorgonzola, prosciutto di parma, baby arugula...
- Roasted Cauliflower$14.00
bacon, cauliflower purée, caramelized onions, mozzarella, spinach, tomato...
- Roasted Mushrooms$14.00
crimini , shitake...
- Margherita$13.00
garlic, mozzarella, tomato, basil...
- Spinach & Artichoke$14.00
creamed spinach, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, parmigiano...
- Bianco$12.00
caramelized onions, fontina, heirloom tomato, arugula...
- Cheese Flatbread$11.00
cheese...
Handhelds
- Classic Single Burger$10.95
american cheese, lettuce, tomato,fried onion, pickles...
- Big Forest Double Burger$12.99
american chesse, lettuce, tomato, fried onion, bees knees sauce, pickles...
- Club$11.00
honey roasted turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce , tomato and avocado...
- Reuben$12.00
corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and russian dressing...
- Falafel Burger$15.00
wild mushrooms, red onion, shaved brussels spicy tzatziki...
- Nashville Chx Sandwich$11.00
crispy fried chicken with a touch of heat, herb mayo, shredded lettuce, pickles...
- Fish Sandwich$12.00
fish of the day, butter pickles, lemon tarragon aioli, french fries...
- Cubano$12.00
pork belly, smoked ham, swiss cheese, jalapeno mayonnaise, house made french mustard, pickles...
- Adult Grilled Cheese$7.99
- BLT$9.00
Big Foot Hot Dogs
Appetizers
- Korean Spareribs$11.92
crispy garlic, scallion, sesame seeds...
- Wings$8.50
(5) Fig infussed balsamic, caramelized onions...
- Happy Fried Oysters$8.99Out of stock
tempura batter, lemon aioli...
- Buffy Cauliflower Wings$12.00
buffalo sauce, celery , blue cheese...
- Blistered Shishito Peppers$9.50Out of stock
parmigiano, citrus, vegan sriracha aioli...
- Sweet Potato Tacos$10.95Out of stock
avocado, sriracha ginger aioli,tomatillo salsa, blue corn tortilla...
- Special$5.99
Main
- Braised Short Rib$18.00
creamy mashed potatoes, garlicky spinach, red wine demi glace
- Eggplant Parmigiana$18.90
Crispy eggplant, marinara, mozzarella di bufalo, basil
- Fish Tacos$12.00
Sweet corn remoulade, aioli, cilantro
- Roasted Cauliflower Steak$14.00
curry, onions, chickpeas, sautéed vegetables, raisins
- Sweet & Spicy Salmon$24.00
coconut rice, stir fried vegetables
- Old School Bolognese$21.00
veal, beef, pork, pappardelle,burro fuso, parmigiano
- Grilled Pork Chop$17.00Out of stock
charred polenta, pepperonata
- Sidesalmon$9.00
- Steak Dinner$24.99
Sides
Kids
Dessert
DINNER
Soups
Handhelds & Appetizers
- Mushroom Ceviche$16.00Out of stock
- Big Forest Double Burger$16.00
american chesse, lettuce, tomato, fried onion, bees knees sauce, pickles...
- Warm Butter Mini Lobster Rolls$18.00
maine lobster, brown butter, tarragon aioli
- Chicken & Walffles$18.00
buttermilk fried chicken, waffles, chilled spiced watermelon, chives, bourbon syrup