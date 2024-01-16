Pretzel Palace Tooele
Soft Pretzels
Cheesy Pretzels
- Pizza Pretzel Twist$5.59
Our famous pretzel dough twisted together, baked with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni!
- Cheesy Garlic Pretzel Twist$5.39
Our famous pretzel dough twisted together, baked with cheddar cheese smothered into it, and topped with garlic butter!
- Jalapeno Jack Pretzel Twist$5.59
Our famous pretzel dough twisted together, baked with monterey jack cheese and jalapeños!
- 3 Pack Pretzel Twists$15.00
Your choice of 3 of our cheesy pretzel twists!
- Mozzarella Pretzel Stick$4.89
Our famous pretzel dough wrapped around mozzarella cheese, baked to perfection, and covered in butter and salt.
- Garlic Mozzarella Pretzel Stick$4.89
Our famous pretzel dough wrapped around mozzarella cheese, baked to perfection, and covered in GARLIC BUTTER.
- Colby Jack Pretzel Stick$4.89
Our famous pretzel dough wrapped around colby jack cheese, baked to perfection, and covered in butter and salt.
- 3 Pack Cheese Pretzel Sticks$12.00
CHOOSE 3 FLAVORS! Our famous pretzel dough wrapped around mozzarella cheese, baked to perfection!
Tied Pretzels
- Salted Tied Pretzel$6.00
Our famous pretzel dough tied in a classic pretzel shape, baked to perfection, and topped with butter and salt!
- Cinnamon Sugar Tied Pretzel$6.00
Our famous pretzel dough tied in a classic pretzel shape, baked to perfection, and smothered in cinnamon sugar!
- Parmesan Tied Pretzel$6.00
Our famous pretzel dough tied in a classic pretzel shape, baked to perfection, and topped with butter and parmesan!
- Everything Bagel Tied Pretzel$6.00
Our famous pretzel dough tied in a classic pretzel shape, baked to perfection, and topped with butter and everything bagel seasoning!
- Pepperoni Pizza Tied Pretzel$8.00
Our famous pretzel dough tied in a classic pretzel shape, baked with cheese and pepperoni, and brushed with butter!
- Jalapeno Cheddar Tied Pretzel$8.00
Our famous pretzel dough tied in a classic pretzel shape, baked with white cheddar and fresh jalapenos, and brushed with butter!
- Box of 4 Tied Pretzels$22.00
Your choice of 4 of our fresh baked soft pretzels in a classic tied pretzel shape!
Pretzel Dogs
- Pretzel Dog$6.00
Large all beef hot dog wrapped with our famous pretzel dough, baked to perfection, covered in butter and salt!
- Cheesy Pretzel Pretzel Dog$7.00
Large all beef hot dog wrapped with our famous pretzel dough, baked with cheese!
- Jalapeño Cheesy Pretzel Dog$8.00
Large all beef hot dog wrapped with our famous pretzel dough, baked with cheese and fresh jalapenos!
Pretzel Bites
- Pretzel Bite Tub$18.00
A tub of our famous pretzel bites! About 5 cups worth
- Pepperoni Pizza Pretzel Bite Cup$8.00
Our made from scratch pretzel bites with pepperoni and mozzarella!
- Jalapeño White Cheddar Pretzel Bite Cup$8.00
Our made from scratch pretzel bites with fresh jalapeños and white cheddar!
- Salted Pretzel Bite Cup$6.00
Our made from scratch pretzel bites with butter and salt!
- Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bite Cup$6.00
Our made from scratch pretzel bites with butter and cinnamon sugar!
- Parmesan Pretzel Bite Cup$6.00
Our made from scratch pretzel bites with butter and parmesan!
- Everything Bagel Pretzel Bite Cup$6.00
Our made from scratch pretzel bites with butter and everything bagel seasoning!
Pretzel WINDZ
- Garlic Parmesan Wind$6.00
Our famous pretzel dough wrapped around an 18 inch wooden dowel, baked to perfection, covered in garlic butter and parmesan!
- Cinnawind$6.00
Our famous pretzel dough wrapped around an 18 inch wooden dowel, baked to perfection, covered in cinnamon sugar!
- Salted Wind$6.00
Our famous pretzel dough wrapped around an 18 inch wooden dowel, baked to perfection, covered in butter and salt!
- 3 Pack of Windz$15.00
CHOOSE 3 FLAVORS! Our famous pretzel dough wrapped around an 18 inch wooden dowel!
Pretzel Dunk Cups
Beignets
Classic Beignets
FILLED Beignets
DIPPED Beignets
- Maple Glazed Beignets (2 pack)$7.00
Fluffy made from scratch beignets dipped in maple!
- Chocolate Dipped Beignets (2 pack)$7.00
Fluffy made from scratch beignets dipped in chocolate glaze!
- Original Glaze Dipped Beignets (2 pack)$7.00
Fluffy made from scratch beignets dipped in original glaze!
- Box of 8 Dipped Beignets$20.00
Box of 8 of our fluffy made from scratch beignets dipped in glaze of your choice!
Drizzle Cups
Fresh Baked Goods
- Gooey Cinnamon Roll$6.00
Fresh baked cinnamon roll!
- Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
Fresh baked chocolate chip cookie!
- BIG Scotcharoo Bar$5.00
Peanut butter rice crispy with a chocolate/butterscotch frosting!
- Frosted Sugar Cookie$3.50
Sugar cookie with a buttercream frosting!
- Box of 6 Cinnamon Rolls$30.00
Box of 6 fresh cinnamon rolls!
Drinks
DRANKS
- Custom DRANK$3.00+
Your DRANK your way!
- Dr. McCreamy$3.00+
Dr. Pepper, raspberry puree, coconut cream
- Little Mama$3.00+
Diet Coke, coconut, fresh lime
- Johnny & June$3.00+
Sprite, tigers blood, coconut cream
- April Oneal$3.00+
Mountain Dew, pomegranate, fresh lime
- Smooth Classic$3.00+
Coke, coconut, vanilla, half and half
- Kick Back Ricky$3.00+
Sprite, fresh lime, raspberry
- Fresh Prince$3.00+
Lemonade, strawberry, raspberry, mixed frozen berries, fresh lemon, fresh lime