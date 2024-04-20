Beignets & Brew Peachtree City, GA
Beignets
Sauces
Coffee
- Iced Strawberries & Cream Latte$6.25+
- Hot Strawberries & Cream Latte$6.25+
- Frozen Strawberries & Cream Latte$6.95
- Iced Honey-Cinna Lavender Latte$6.25+
- Hot Honey-Cinna Lavender Latte$6.25+
- Frozen Honey-Cinna Lavender Latte$6.95
- *Seasonal* Iced Matcha Lavender Bliss$6.50+
*Contains coconut*
- *Seasonal* Hot Matcha Lavender Bliss$6.50+
*Contains coconut*
- Espresso$2.95+
- Latte - ICED$4.95+
- Latte - HOT$4.95+
- Macchiato - ICED$4.95+
- Macchiato - HOT$4.95+
- Cafe au Lait - ICED$4.25+
- Cafe au Lait - HOT$3.25+
- Drip Coffee - ICED$3.25+
- Drip Coffee - HOT$2.95+
- DECAF Drip - ICED$4.95+
- DECAF Drip - HOT$3.95+
- Americano - ICED$3.95+
- Americano - HOT$3.95+
- Cold Brew$4.95+
- Iced Nutella Latte$6.25+
- Hot Nutella Latte$6.25+
- Frozen Nutella Latte$6.95
- *Seasonal* Iced Biscoff Cookie Butter Latte$6.45+
- *Seasonal* Hot Biscoff Cookie Butter Latte$6.45+
- Iced Salted Caramel Mocha Latte$6.25+
- Hot Salted Caramel Mocha Latte$6.25+
- Frozen Salted Caramel Mocha Latte$6.95
- Frozen Caramel Latte$6.45
- Frozen Vanilla Latte$6.45
- Citrus Brew$5.25+
- Cappuccino - HOT$4.95+
- Hot Cocoa$4.65+
- 1 LB Retail Coffee Grinds$14.95
- Iced Matcha$4.75+
- Hot Matcha$4.75+
- Hot Chai$4.50+
- Iced Chai$4.50+
- Cappuccino - ICED$4.95
Power Fizzies
- Strawberry Coconut Power Fizzy$6.25
Lotus plant-based energy fizzy with benefits such as weight loss, mood boosters, blood sugar regulation, exercise recovery, antioxidants, adaptogens & more! Contains dairy. *Contains 80mg of plant-based caffeine*
- Blue Razz Sour Apple Power Fizzy$6.25
Lotus plant-based energy fizzy with benefits such as weight loss, mood boosters, blood sugar regulation, exercise recovery, antioxidants, adaptogens & more! *Contains 80mg of plant-based caffeine*
Non-Alcoholic Beverage
