Beirut Kitchen
Plates
- Chicken Shawarma Plate$15.50
Marinated chicken thighs and breast cooked on vertical grill. Served with rice, 2oz garlic and a side choice.
- Dawood Basha$17.50
2 charbroiled pomegranate-tahini beef skewers. Served with rice, and a choice of house salad or hummus.
- Musakaa Stew Plate$16.50
Ground beef, eggplants, chickpeas, onions, tomato sauce. Served with rice and a choice of house salad or hummus.
- Beirut Tajeen Plate$17.50
Grilled chicken over special red rice with cilantro sauce. served with a choice of house salad or hummus.
- Chicken Breast Plate$16.50
Charbroiled chicken breast served with garlic, rice and a choice of house salad or hummus.
- Koshari Plate$14.50
Lentils, rice, pasta, chickpeas, topped with caramelized onions, tomato sauce. Served with special sauce on top. Served with a choice of house salad or hummus.
- Falafel Plate$14.50
4 falafel pieces served with rice and tahini sauce and a choice of house salad or hummus.
- Cauliflower Plate$14.50
Deep fried cauliflower served with rice and tahini sauce and a choice of house salad or hummus.
Sandwiches
- Chicken shawarma Sandwich$10.99
Topped with garlic, pickles, and tahini.
- Beirut Chicken Kebab Sandwich$12.99
3 charbroiled marinated chicken breast chunks. Topped with garlic, coleslaw, and pickles.
- Beirut Beef Kafta Sandwich$12.99
Charbroiled ground beef, topped with hummus, onions, tomatoes, sumac, tahini, pickles, and parsley.
- Gyro Sandwich$10.99
Mix of beef and lamb, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce.
- Batata Sandwich$9.99
Fried potato slices, coleslaw, garlic, pickles, and ketchup.
- Falafel sandwich$9.99
Falafels, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and tahini.
Sandwiches With Side
- Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$13.99
- Beirut Chicken Kebab Sandwich$15.99
- Beirut Beef Kafta Sandwich$15.99
- Gyro Sandwich$13.99
- Batata Sandwich$12.99
- Falafel Sandwich$12.99
