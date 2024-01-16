Belgrade Gardens 401 E State St
Food
Soups, Salads & Apps
- Tossed Salad$5.99
- App Combo$11.99
- App Tenders SM$7.79
- App Tenders LG$11.69
- Cheese Sticks SM$6.79
- Noodle Soup SM$5.09
- Grilled Chicken Salad$12.79
- Jalapeño Poppers$7.79
- Dumplings SM$8.39
- Cheese Sticks LG$8.79
- Noodle Soup LG$6.29
- Onion Rings LG$8.79
- Onion Rings SM$6.79
- Dumplings LG$12.99
- Soup & Salad$10.99
- Dumpling Soup$6.29
Chicken - SM
- SM regular$13.39
- SM Wing Ding$13.39
- SM Turkey Dinner
Delicious turkey breast w/ gravy served over pilaf w/ whipped potatoes and coleslaw$14.39
- SM Tenders
Stewed in our own spicy sauce surrounded w/ dumplings and served w/ hot sauce and coleslaw$13.39
- SM Kabob$14.79
- SM Legs$13.39
- SM White Meat$13.39
- SM Backs$12.99
- SM Cutlet$14.59
- SM Paprikash - Reg$15.79
- SM Thighs$13.39
- SM Dark Meat$13.39
- SM Legs & Thighs$13.39
- SM Paprikash - All White$15.79
- SM Grilled Chicken$14.59
Chicken - REG
- REG - Regular$18.99
- REG Wing Ding$18.99
- REG Legs & Thighs$18.99
- REG Tenders
Stewed in our own spicy sauce surrounded w/ dumplings and served w/ hot sauce and coleslaw$16.49
- REG Turkey Dinner
Delicious turkey breast w/ gravy served over pilaf w/ whipped potatoes and coleslaw$16.89
- REG Thighs$18.99
- REG Dark Meat$18.99
- REG Backs$16.49
- REG Grilled Chicken$19.99
- REG Kabob$19.99
- REG Legs$18.99
- REG White Meat$18.99
- REG Cutlet$19.89
- REG Paprikash - Reg$20.59
- REG Paprikash - All White$20.59
Chicken - LG
- LG Regular$22.99
- LG Wing Ding$22.99
- LG White Meat$22.99
- LG Turkey Dinner
Delicious turkey breast w/ gravy served over pilaf w/ whipped potatoes and coleslaw$21.49
- LG Legs$22.99
- LG Legs & Thighs$22.99
- LG Dark Meat$22.99
- LG Tenders
Stewed in our own spicy sauce surrounded w/ dumplings and served w/ hot sauce and coleslaw$20.59
- LG Kabob$24.79
- LG Cutlet$24.59
- LG Thighs$22.99
- LG Backs$20.49
- LG Paprikash - Reg$25.99
- LG Paprikash - All White$25.99
- LG Grilled Chicken$22.99
Carry-Out
- 5pc Bucket$11.99
- 8pc Breast Bucket$29.99
- 10pc Bucket$21.29
- 12pc Leg & Thigh$24.49
- 12pc Backs$22.69
- 12pc Wing Ding$24.49
- 12pc Thighs$25.99
- 15pc Bucket$28.39
- 16pc Breast Bucket$50.99
- 20pc Bucket$37.19
- 20pc Wing Ding$35.09
- 20pc Backs$22.69
- 24pc Leg & Thighs$40.09
- Deluxe Bucket
13 pcs of chicken, pint of hot sauce, coleslaw, french fries, and bread$43.79
- Family Bucket
13 pieces of chicken, a pint of hot sauce, a pint of coleslaw$37.79
- Super Deluxe
25 pcs of chicken, a quart of hot sauce, a quart of coleslaw, 2 large french fries, and bread$66.39
- 4oz Coleslaw$3.89
- 8oz Coleslaw$6.19
- Pint Coleslaw$8.99
- Quart Coleslaw$14.49
- 4oz Hot Sauce$4.39
- 8oz Hot Sauce$6.99
- Pint Hot Sauce$10.39
- Quart Hot Sauce$17.69
- 4oz Whipped Potato$3.89
- 8oz Whipped Potato$5.79
- Pint Whipped Potato$7.99
- Quart Whipped Potato$13.09
- Pint Soup to Go$8.29
- Quart Soup to Go$13.29
- 4oz Rice Pilaf$4.99
- 8oz Rice Pilaf$7.99
- Pint Rice Pilaf$12.39
- Quart Rice Pilaf$19.99
- 4oz Mac & Cheese$3.79
- 8oz Mac & Cheese$6.09
- Quart Mac & Cheese$13.99
- Pint Mac & Cheese$8.99
- Quart Soft Drink$3.89
- Gallon Coleslaw$37.99
- Gallon Hot Sauce$52.99
- Gallon Rice Pilaf$58.69
- Gallon Soup to Go$37.99
- Gallon Whipped Potato$38.99
Sandwiches
- BBQ Chicken$14.79
- Bel Burger$12.49
- Bel Burger Platter
Served with coleslaw and a choice of french fries or whipped potatoes$15.59
- Cold Turkey Sand
With lettuce, tomato, & chips. Served with french fries or whipped potatoes$11.39
- Fish Sand$13.99
- Grilled Cheese$7.09
- Grilled Chicken$14.79
- Ham Sand$11.39
- Hot Turkey Sand
Served with pilaf or whipped potatoes with gravy & coleslaw$13.39
Side Dishes
- Cole Slaw- SM$3.89
- Fries- SM$5.99
- Applesauce- SM$3.79
- Cottage Cheese- SM$4.89
- Cottage Cheese - LG$7.49
- Cole Slaw - LG$6.19
- Fries - LG$8.39
- Applesauce - LG$6.09
- Gravy- SM$1.89
- Gravy - LG$2.39
- Hot Sauce - SM$4.39
- Green Beans- SM$3.79
- Mac & Cheese- SM$3.79
- Mac & Cheese - LG$6.09
- Rice Pilaf- SM$4.99
- Hot Sauce - LG$7.39
- Green Beans - LG$6.09
- Rice Pilaf - LG$7.99
- Whipped Pot - SM$3.89
- Whipped Pot - LG$6.19
Kids
A la carte
- Breast$5.95
- Backs$1.30
- 100 Pcs chicken$170.00
- 100 Pcs chicken - Sub Legs for Backs$185.00
- 50 Pcs Special$135.00
- Legs$2.20
- Grilled Chicken$5.95
- Chicken Kabob$6.75
- Cutlet$5.95
- Fish$6.05
- Wings$2.10
- 100 Pcs Special$215.00
- Panko Fish$2.75
- Shrimp$1.95
- Tender$1.35
- Thighs$2.40
- Bread (loaf) Pump.$3.95
- Bread (loaf) white$3.95
- Belburger$6.95
Seafood - SM
Seafood - REG
Seafood & Chicken Platters
Early Bird (T)
Early Bird - Tuesday
Luncheon Specials
- Crock of Soup & Chicken
Fried chicken breast (or leg and thigh) served with coleslaw$12.99
- Fried Chicken Lunch Special
Choice of: three wings or one breast or one leg and one thigh served with french fries, hot sauce, and coleslaw$12.99
- Grilled Chicken Breast (Boneless and Skinless)
Served with rice pilaf and coleslaw$13.09