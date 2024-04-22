Bella Java Cafe
Hot Beverages
- Espresso$2.49+
Bella Java Organic Espresso is a healthy & delicious shot of intense concentrated coffee with a beautiful layer of crema,
- Cappuccino$3.99+
Bella Java Organic cappuccino is a healthy & delicious coffee with a layer of micro-foam. The balance of the espresso shot with textured milk creates a rich flavorful beverage that is a favorite of Java Luigi.
- Macchiato$3.99+
Luigi's macchiato is considered to be a strong and intense drink made with organic espresso. Luigi will add milk and froth to balance a 12 or 16 ounce drink.
- Latte$3.99+
Luigi's Organic caffè latte is a milk coffee that is a made up of one or two shots of espresso, steamed milk and a final, thin layer of frothed milk on top.
- Mocha$3.99+
It's a little sweeter than a regular speciality with a lovely chocolate flavor
- Flat White$3.99+
Bella Java Organic Flat White is healthy and delicious, our white contains more milk, with coffee flavor that shouts creamy with the beautiful java flavor that is simply out of this world.
- Americano$3.99+
Bella Java Organic Caffe Americano is an espresso drink made with hot water and espresso, also called a Caffe Americano. Diluting the strong dark espresso lightly brings the flavor closer to what most relate to a drip coffee.
- Green Tea$3.99+
Bella Java continues the emphasis on a healthy beverage and proudly offers organic green tea, integrative Health (NCCIH). Green tea leaves are not allowed to oxidize, which accounts for their fresh, almost grassy flavor.
- Black Tea$3.99+
Bella Java's most popular organic black tea has health benefits associated with antioxidants providing unique advantages and great taste.
- Hot Chocolate$1.99+
Bella Java hot chocolate is a dreamy treat on a cold Florida day.
Cold Beverages
- Iced Cappuccino$3.99+
Iced Cappuccino, Luigi combine's espresso of your choice with cold milk, then pour it over ice and top it with a thick layer of milk foam.
- Iced Macchiato$3.99+
Made with layers of creamy milk and multiple shots of you choice of organic espresso then served over ice, Luigi'd Iced Macchiato is very delicious.
- Iced Mocha$3.99+
Luigi's rich combination of our full-bodied espresso with a sweet mocha sauce, milk and ice is the foundation behind this delicious drink.
- Iced Latte$3.99+
Luigi's iced latte is his most traditional drink' you choose your organic blend, espresso shots and cold milk, poured over ice and adding frothed milk on top.
- Iced Flat White$3.99+
An iced flat white contains a higher concentration of espresso to milk compared to an iced latte. Typically, it consists of multiple shots of espresso, cold milk, and ice cubes, resulting in a stronger coffee flavor and a creamier texture
- Iced Americano$3.99+
Iced Americano is made by pouring cold water, over ice followed by shots of espresso. Served black or with milk of your choice.
- Soda Pop 12 oz$1.99
Can or bottle determined by the size.
- Chocolate Whole Milk$1.99+
Luigi's handmade chocolate milk.
- Chocolate Almond Milk$2.99+
Luigi's homemade chocolate almond milk.
- Whole Milk$1.99+
Whole Milk
- Almond Milk$2.99+
Almond Milk
- Bottle Water 16 oz$1.79
- Iced Black Tea$3.99+
- Iced Green Tea$3.99+