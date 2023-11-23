Visitanos Hoy -:- Visit Us Today
Bella Napoli 2 3511 Witherspoon Boulevard
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
12" Specialty Pizzas
- 12" Spicy Hawaiian$17.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, jalapeños, bacon, ham, pineapple and grilled chicken
- 12" Meat Lovers$16.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, beef, and sausage
- 12" Bacon Chicken Ranch$16.95
Ranch base, mozzarella cheese, bacon and grilled chicken
- 12" Vegetarian$16.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, onion, mushrooms, black olives and green peppers
- 12" New York Spinach and Tomato$17.95
Garlic with olive oil crust, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, spinach and tomato
- 12" Classic Greek$17.95
Garlic with olive oil, mozzarella cheese, red onion, tomato, spinach, feta, kalamata olive
- 12" Hawaiian$13.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham and pineapple
- 12" Supreme$16.95
Pizza sauce, cheese, onion, mushrooms, pepperoni and sausage
- 12" BBQ Chicken$16.95
BBQ sauce base, mozzarella cheese, chicken and red onion
- 12" Margherita$16.95
Margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil on top
- 12" Deluxe$17.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, beef, onion, mushrooms, black olives and green peppers
- 12" Buffalo$16.95
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken
- 12" Philly Steak Pizza$16.95
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella cheese, steak, green pepper, onion and tomato
- 12" Primavera Pizza$17.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic, spinach, mushroom, tomato, red pepper, onion, green pepper and broccoli
- 12" Sal's White Pizza$17.95
Garlic and olive oil sauce, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, sun dried tomato, spinach and artichoke
- 12" Pesto Basil Pizza$17.95
Pesto basil base, fresh mozzarella, spinach, banana pepper, fresh tomato, red onion and Italian spices
- 12" Caprese Pizza$17.95
Garlic and olive oil sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, shaved cheese, balsamic glaze and Italian spices
14" Specialty Pizzas
- 14" Spicy Hawaiian$21.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, jalapeños, bacon, ham, pineapple and grilled chicken
- 14" Meat Lovers$19.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, beef, and sausage
- 14" Bacon Chicken Ranch$19.95
Ranch base, mozzarella cheese, bacon and grilled chicken
- 14" Vegetarian$19.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, onion, mushrooms, black olives and green peppers
- 14" New York Spinach and Tomato$21.95
Garlic with olive oil crust, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, spinach and tomato
- 14" Classic Greek$21.95
Garlic with olive oil, mozzarella cheese, red onion, tomato, spinach, feta, kalamata olive
- 14" Hawaiian$17.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham and pineapple
- 14" BBQ Chicken$19.95
BBQ sauce base, mozzarella cheese, chicken and red onion
- 14" Supreme$19.95
Pizza sauce, cheese, onion, mushrooms, pepperoni and sausage
- 14" Margherita$19.95
Margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil on top
- 14" Deluxe$21.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, beef, onion, mushrooms, black olives and green peppers
- 14" Buffalo$19.95
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken
- 14" Philly Steak Pizza$19.95
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella cheese, steak, green pepper, onion and tomato
- 14" Primavera Pizza$21.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic, spinach, mushroom, tomato, red pepper, onion, green pepper and broccoli
- 14" Sal's White Pizza$21.95
Garlic and olive oil sauce, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, sun dried tomato, spinach and artichoke
- 14" Pesto Basil Pizza$21.95
Pesto basil base, fresh mozzarella, spinach, banana pepper, fresh tomato, red onion and Italian spices
- 14" Caprese Pizza$21.95
Garlic and olive oil sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, shaved cheese, balsamic glaze and Italian spices
16" Specialty Pizzas
- 16" Spicy Hawaiian$23.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, jalapeños, bacon, ham, pineapple and grilled chicken
- 16" Meat Lovers$21.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, beef, and sausage
- 16" Bacon Chicken Ranch$21.95
Ranch base, mozzarella cheese, bacon and grilled chicken
- 16" Vegetarian$21.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, onion, mushrooms, black olives and green peppers
- 16" New York Spinach and Tomato$23.95
Garlic with olive oil crust, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, spinach and tomato
- 16" Classic Greek$23.95
Garlic with olive oil, mozzarella cheese, red onion, tomato, spinach, feta, kalamata olive
- 16" Hawaiian$19.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham and pineapple
- 16" BBQ Chicken$21.95
BBQ sauce base, mozzarella cheese, chicken and red onion
- 16" Supreme$21.95
Pizza sauce, cheese, onion, mushrooms, pepperoni and sausage
- 16" Margherita$21.95
Margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil on top
- 16" Deluxe$23.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, beef, onion, mushrooms, black olives and green peppers
- 16" Buffalo$21.95
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken
- 16" Philly Steak Pizza$21.95
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella cheese, steak, green pepper, onion and tomato
- 16" Primavera Pizza$23.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic, spinach, mushroom, tomato, red pepper, onion, green pepper and broccoli
- 16" Sal's White Pizza$23.95
Garlic and olive oil sauce, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, sun dried tomato, spinach and artichoke
- 16" Pesto Basil Pizza$23.95
Pesto basil base, fresh mozzarella, spinach, banana pepper, fresh tomato, red onion and Italian spices
- 16" Caprese Pizza$23.95
Garlic and olive oil sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, shaved cheese, balsamic glaze and Italian spices
18" Specialty Pizzas
- 18" Spicy Hawaiian$26.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, jalapeños, bacon, ham, pineapple and grilled chicken
- 18" Meat Lovers$24.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, beef, and sausage
- 18" Bacon Chicken Ranch$24.95
Ranch base, mozzarella cheese, bacon and grilled chicken
- 18" Vegetarian$24.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, onion, mushrooms, black olives and green peppers
- 18" New York Spinach and Tomato$26.95
Garlic with olive oil crust, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, spinach and tomato
- 18" Classic Greek$26.95
Garlic with olive oil, mozzarella cheese, red onion, tomato, spinach, feta, kalamata olive
- 18" Hawaiian$22.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham and pineapple
- 18" BBQ Chicken$24.95
BBQ sauce base, mozzarella cheese, chicken and red onion
- 18" Supreme$24.95
Pizza sauce, cheese, onion, mushrooms, pepperoni and sausage
- 18" Margherita$24.95
Margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil on top
- 18" Deluxe$26.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, beef, onion, mushrooms, black olives and green peppers
- 18" Buffalo$24.95
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken
- 18" Philly Steak Pizza$24.95
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella cheese, steak, green pepper, onion and tomato
- 18" Primavera Pizza$26.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic, spinach, mushroom, tomato, red pepper, onion, green pepper and broccoli
- 18" Sal's White Pizza$26.95
Garlic and olive oil sauce, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, sun dried tomato, spinach and artichoke
- 18" Pesto Basil Pizza$26.95
Pesto basil base, fresh mozzarella, spinach, banana pepper, fresh tomato, red onion and Italian spices
- 18" Caprese Pizza$26.95
Garlic and olive oil sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, shaved cheese, balsamic glaze and Italian spices
GF Specialty Pizza
- Gluten Free Classic Greek$19.95
Garlic with olive oil, mozzarella cheese, red onion, tomato, spinach, feta, kalamata olive
- Gluten Free Hawaiian$16.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham and pineapple
- Gluten Free BBQ Chicken$18.95
BBQ sauce base, mozzarella cheese, chicken and red onion
- Gluten Free Supreme$17.95
Pizza sauce, cheese, onion, mushrooms, pepperoni and sausage
- Gluten Free Margherita$17.95
Margherita sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil on top
- Gluten Free Deluxe$19.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, beef, onion, mushrooms, black olives and green peppers
- Gluten Free Buffalo$18.95
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken
- Gluten Free Philly Steak Pizza$18.95
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella cheese, steak, green pepper, onion and tomato
- Gluten Free Primavera Pizza$19.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic, spinach, mushroom, tomato, red pepper, onion, green pepper and broccoli
- Gluten Free Sal's White Pizza$19.95
Garlic and olive oil sauce, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, sun dried tomato, spinach and artichoke
- Gluten Free Pesto Basil Pizza$19.95
Pesto basil base, fresh mozzarella, spinach, banana pepper, fresh tomato, red onion and Italian spices
- Gluten Free Caprese Pizza$19.95
Garlic and olive oil sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, shaved cheese, balsamic glaze and Italian spices
- Gluten Free Spicy Hawaiian$19.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, jalapeños, bacon, ham, pineapple and grilled chicken
- Gluten Free Meat Lovers$17.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, beef, and sausage
- Gluten Free Bacon Chicken Ranch$18.95
Ranch base, mozzarella cheese, bacon and grilled chicken
- Gluten Free Vegetarian$17.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, onion, mushrooms, black olives and green peppers
- Gluten Free New York Spinach and Tomato$19.95
Garlic with olive oil crust, mozzarella, ricotta cheese, spinach and tomato
Deep Dish Pizza
- SM Sicilian$16.95
Thick-crust pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- LG Sicilian$20.95
Thick-crust pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- SM Grandma$15.95
Grandma tomato sauce, fresh garlic and fresh basil
- LG Grandma$19.95
Grandma tomato sauce, fresh garlic and fresh basil
- SM Chicago$20.95
Cheese and special Chicago pizza sauce
- LG Chicago$25.95
Cheese and special Chicago pizza sauce
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Fried Zucchini$8.95
Breaded fresh zucchini and fried to perfection with side marinara sauce
- Fried Ravioli$8.95
Breaded cheese ravioli and fried to perfection with side marinara sauce
- Jalapeño Poppers$9.25
Stuffed jalapeño with yellow Cheddar cheese fried to perfection with side marinara sauce
- Fried Calamari$12.95
Breaded and fried calamari with side marinara sauce and lemon wedge
- Garlic Cheese Bread$7.95
Italian bread with butter and garlic topped with melted mozzarella cheese
- Side French Fries$3.50
- Basket French Fries$6.50
- Onion Rings$8.95
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
Breaded mozzarella sticks fried with side of marinara sauce
- Tomato Bruschetta$8.95
Toasted bread topped with seasoning, fresh tomato, basil, garlic, olive oil and onion. Topped with balsamic glaze
- Chicken Tenders$8.95
Fried breaded chicken with French fries
- 6pc Garlic Knots$6.50
- 12pc Pieces Garlic Knots$10.50
- 6pc Chicken Wings$10.95
- 12 pc Chicken Wings$17.95
- 6pc Boneless Wings$8.95
- 12pc Pieces Boneless Wings$14.95
- Bacon and Cheese Fries$8.50
French fries topped with bacon and melted mozzarella
Salads & Soups
- SM Greek Salad$6.25
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, banana peppers, feta cheese, Kalamata olive, and croutons with choice of dressing
- LG Greek Salad$9.50
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, banana peppers, feta cheese, Kalamata olive, and croutons with choice of dressing
- Family Greek Salad$15.95
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, banana peppers, feta cheese, Kalamata olive, and croutons with choice of dressing
- Party Greek Salad$39.95
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, banana peppers, feta cheese, Kalamata olive, and croutons with choice of dressing
- LG Antipasto Salad$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, olives, onion, cucumber, artichoke, banana peppers, ham, salami, provolone cheese, marinated veggies, and croutons with choice of dressing
- Family Antipasto Salad$17.00
Lettuce, tomato, olives, onion, cucumber, artichoke, banana peppers, ham, salami, provolone cheese, marinated veggies, and croutons with choice of dressing
- Party Antipasto Salad$45.50
Lettuce, tomato, olives, onion, cucumber, artichoke, banana peppers, ham, salami, provolone cheese, marinated veggies, and croutons with choice of dressing
- LG Garden Salad$9.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, banana pepper red pepper, fresh mushrooms, black olives and mozzarella cheese
- Family Garden Salad$15.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, banana pepper red pepper, fresh mushrooms, black olives and mozzarella cheese
- Party Garden Salad$39.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, banana pepper red pepper, fresh mushrooms, black olives and mozzarella cheese
- LG Chef Salad$9.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, olives, croutons, ham, turkey, mozzarella cheese and bacon with choice of dressing
- Family Chef Salad$15.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, olives, croutons, ham, turkey, mozzarella cheese and bacon with choice of dressing
- Party Chef Salad$39.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, olives, croutons, ham, turkey, mozzarella cheese and bacon with choice of dressing
- LG Caprese Salad$9.50
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, olives, balsamic vinegar and olive oil
- Family Caprese Salad$15.95
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, olives, balsamic vinegar and olive oil
- Party Caprese Salad$39.95
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, olives, balsamic vinegar and olive oil
- SM House Salad$4.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, onion, olives and croutons
- LG House Salad$7.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, onion, olives and croutons
- Family House Salad$13.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, onion, olives and croutons
- Party House Salad$29.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, onion, olives and croutons
- SM Caesar Salad$5.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, caesar's dressing and croutons
- LG Caesar Salad$8.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, caesar's dressing and croutons
- Family Caesar Salad$14.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, caesar's dressing and croutons
- Party Caesar Salad$31.95
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, caesar's dressing and croutons
- Soups of the Day$5.95
From the Oven
- Eggplant Parm. Dinner$16.95
Fried breaded eggplant topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese with side of penne pasta
- Meat Lasagna$16.95
Pasta layers stuffed with ricotta, beef, mozzarella and tomato sauce
- Spinach Lasagna$16.95
Pasta layers stuffed with ricotta, fresh spinach, mozzarella and tomato sauce
- Baked Ziti$15.95
Penne tossed in ricotta and tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
- Stuffed Shells$15.95
Shells stuffed with ricotta, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella
- Baked Cheese Ravioli$15.95
Cheese ravioli, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella
- Meat Ravioli$15.95
Meat ravioli, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella
- Eggplant Rollatine$17.50
Fried breaded eggplant stuffed with seasoned ricotta and fresh spinach, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella with side of penne pasta
- Baked Gnocchi$16.95
Potato dumplings tossed in a creamy pink sauce topped with mozzarella.
- Cheese Manicotti$16.95
3 pasta tubes stuffed with seasoned ricotta, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Sausage Parmigiana Dinner$17.95
Italian sausage with green pepper and onion topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese with side of penne pasta
- Meatball Parmigiana Dinner$16.95
Italian style meatball topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese with side of penne pasta
Calzone/Stromboli
- SM Original Stromboli$11.95
Mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni and pizza sauce
- LG Original Stromboli$16.95
Mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni and pizza sauce
- SM Steak Stromboli$14.50
Mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce, Philly steak, onion, mushroom and banana pepper
- LG Steak Stromboli$18.95
Mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce, Philly steak, onion, mushroom and banana pepper
- SM Chicken Calzone$14.50
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta, grilled chicken, mushroom, onion and spinach
- LG Chicken Calzone$18.95
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta, grilled chicken, mushroom, onion and spinach
- SM Spinach Calzone$11.95
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta and spinach
- LG Spinach Calzone$16.95
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta and spinach
- SM Ham Calzone$11.95
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta and ham
- LG Ham Calzone$16.95
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta and ham
- SM Sausage Roll$13.50
Mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce, sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom
- LG Sausage Roll$16.95
Mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce, sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom
- SM Buffalo Chicken Stromboli$14.50
- LG Buffalo Chicken Stromboli$18.95
Pasta Special Creations
- Spaghetti Alla Puttanesca$15.95
Sautéed garlic, capers, onion, anchovies, kalamata olives and basil, tossed in marinara sauce
- Farfalle Fiorentina$15.95
Sautéed mushrooms and spinach tossed in alfredo sauce
- Tortelline Alla Panna$16.95
Sautéed bacon and green peas, tossed in alfredo cream sauce
- Spaghetti Alla Siciliana$15.95
Sautéed garlic, zucchini, fresh eggplant and basil, tossed in plum tomato sauce
- Vegetarian Spaghetti$15.95
Sautéed garlic zucchini, tomato, roasted red pepper, broccoli, mushrooms, fresh spinach, tossed in lightly marinara sauce
- Spaghetti Carbonara$15.95
Sautéed onion, bacon, ham and egg, tossed in alfredo cream sauce
- Ravioli E Funghi$16.95
Meat ravioli sautéed with little garlic, ham and mushrooms, tossed in creamy pink sauce
- Aglio E Olio$15.50
Sautéed garlic, fresh spinach and fresh tomato, tossed in garlic and olive oil with spaghetti
- Spaghetti Mamma Mia$20.95
Sautéed onion, garlic, bacon, and shrimp tossed in a marinara sauce with spaghetti.
- Eggplant Siciliana$16.95
Fried breaded eggplant with sauteed garlic, fresh tomato and kalamata olive, tossed in marinara sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella with side spaghetti
- Penne Alla Arrabiata$15.95
Sautéed onion and zucchini, tossed in spicy marinara sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella cheese
- Penne Alla Vodka$15.95
Sautéed onions, ham and basil, tossed in pink vodka sauce
- Penne Palermo$18.95
Sautéed with little garlic, shrimp, grilled chicken, mushrooms, spinach and basil, tossed in creamy pink sauce
- Penne Bolognese$15.95
Sautéed onion, ham, mushrooms and ground beef, tossed in creamy pink sauce
- Penne Sausage and Broccoli$17.95
Sautéed with garlic, Italian sausage and broccoli tossed in white wine sauce
- Penne Piamonte$15.95
Sautéed with little garlic, mushroom, ham, black olive and zucchini, tossed in alfredo creamy sauce
- Tortellini Dello Chef$19.50
Meat tortellini sautéed with garlic grilled chicken artichoke, spinach and red pepper, tossed in lemon white wine sauce
- Rigatoni Cacciatore$18.95
Italian sausage and grilled chicken sautéed with garlic, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, kalamata olive tossed in marinara sauce
Sauces and Pastabilities
Chicken or Veal
- Chicken Sorrentino$20.95
Lightly floured chicken sautéed with garlic, topped with eggplant, ham and fresh mozzarella tossed in tomato sauce with side penne pasta
- Veal Sorrentino$21.95
Lightly floured veal sautéed with garlic, topped with eggplant, ham and fresh mozzarella tossed in tomato sauce with side penne pasta
- Chicken Piccata$19.95
Lightly floured chicken sautéed with garlic, capers and mushroom, tossed in lemon white wine sauce with side penne pasta
- Veal Piccata$21.95
Lightly floured veal sautéed with garlic, capers and mushroom, tossed in lemon white wine sauce with side penne pasta
- Chicken Marsala$19.95
Lightly floured chicken with garlic and mushroom, tossed in marsala wine sauce with side penne pasta
- Veal Marsala$21.95
Lightly floured veal sautéed with garlic and mushroom, tossed in marsala wine sauce with side penne pasta
- Chicken Parmigiana$19.95
Breaded chicken fried then baked with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese with side penne pasta
- Veal Parmigiana$21.95
Breaded veal fried then baked with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese with side penne pasta
- Chicken Summer$19.95
Lightly floured chicken sauteed with garlic, sun-dried tomato, red pepper, mushrooms and broccoli. Tossed in white wine sauce with side of penne pasta
- Veal Summer$21.95
Lightly floured veal sauteed with garlic, sun-dried tomato, red pepper, mushrooms and broccoli. Tossed in white wine sauce with side of penne pasta
- Chicken Saltimbocca$20.95
Lightly floured chicken sautéed with garlic, tossed in white wine sauce, topped with ham, fresh spinach and mozzarella cheese with side penne pasta
- Veal Saltimbocca$21.95
Lightly floured veal sautéed with garlic, tossed in white wine sauce, topped with ham, fresh spinach and mozzarella cheese with side penne pasta
- Chicken Francese$20.95
Lightly floured chicken dipped into egg then sautéed with garlic and mushrooms tossed in lemon, white wine sauce with side penne pasta
- Veal Francese$21.95
Lightly floured veal dipped into egg then sautéed with garlic and mushrooms tossed in lemon, white wine sauce with side penne pasta
- Chicken Alfredo$18.95
Grilled chicken with little garlic, mushrooms and green peas tossed in alfredo creamy sauce with fettuccine pasta
- Chicken Rustica$18.95
Grilled chicken with little garlic, onion, sun dried tomato, fresh spinach and roasted red pepper tossed in creamy pink sauce with fettuccine pasta
Wraps
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.25
Grilled chicken, blue cheese, hot sauce, mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato
- Caesar Wrap$10.25
Grilled chicken or Philly steak, mozzarella cheese, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and caesar dressing
- Chicken BLT Wrap$10.25
Grilled chicken, bacon, onion, American cheese, lettuce and tomato
- Romano Chicken Wrap$10.25
Grilled chicken, mushroom, spinach, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing
- Chicken Gyro$10.25
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce on pita bread
- Flaming Chicken Wrap$10.25
Grilled chicken, onion, jalapeño, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
- Hot and Sweet Steak Wrap$10.25
Philly steak, grilled onion, jalapeño, BBQ sauce, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
Childrens Menu
Seafood
- Shrimp Scampi$20.95
Sautéed shrimp with garlic, tossed in lemon white wine sauce with linguini pasta
- Calamari$20.95
Sautéed with garlic, tossed in spicy marinara sauce with linguini pasta
- Shrimp Fra Diavolo$20.95
Sautéed with garlic, tossed in spicy marinara sauce with linguini pasta
- Frutti Di Mare$24.95
Sautéed with garlic, shrimp, calamari, clams, scallops and mussels tossed in marinara sauce with linguini pasta
- Red Clam Sauce$20.95
Sautéed with garlic, tossed in your choice of sauce, red marinara or white wine sauce with linguine pasta
- White Clam Sauce$20.95
Sautéed with garlic, tossed in your choice of sauce, red marinara or white wine sauce with linguine pasta
- Shrimp Cefalú$20.95
Sautéed shrimp with little garlic, mushrooms, broccoli and fresh spinach tossed in creamy pink sauce with fettuccine pasta
- Shrimp Alfredo$20.95
Sautéed shrimp with little garlic, mushrooms and green peas, tossed in alfredo cream sauce with fettuccine pasta
- Alfredo Di Mare$24.95
Sautéed garlic, shrimp, scallop, mussels and clams, tossed in alfredo creamy sauce with fettuccine pasta
- Shrimp Cacciatore$20.95
Sautéed shrimp, garlic, onion, mushrooms, green peppers and kalamata olives tossed in marinara sauce with linguini pasta
- Shrimp Marinara$20.95
Sautéed shrimp with garlic and basil, tossed in plum tomato sauce with linguini pasta
- Grilled Salmon and Shrimp$25.95
Seasoned and grilled served over sautéed spinach, roasted potatoes and side of capellini with marinara sauce
- Salmon Picata$21.95
Seasoned grilled salmon with sautéed garlic and mushrooms tossed in lemon white wine sauce, served with linguini pasta
- Tilapia Bella Napoli$20.95
Lightly floured Tilapia, sauteed with garlic, roasted red peppers, and spinach. Tossed in creamy pink sauce with Capellini pasta.
- Tilapia Piccata$20.95
Lightly floured, sautéed with garlic, mushrooms and capers. Tossed in white wine lemon sauce with linguini pasta.
Sides
Desserts
Sandwiches
8" Sandwiches
- 8" Turkey$10.25
Mayo, provolone cheese, onion, banana pepper, lettuce, tomato, oil and vinegar
- 8" Ham Cheese$10.25
Mayo, provolone cheese, onion, banana pepper, lettuce, tomato, oil and vinegar
- 8" Chicken Sub$10.25
Grilled onion and green pepper, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato and oil and vinegar
- 8" Philly Steak Sub$10.25
Grilled onion and green pepper, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato and oil and vinegar
- 8" Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.25
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and ranch dressing
- 8" Italian Hoagie$10.25
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper and Italian dressing
- 8" Club Sub$10.25
Mayo, ham, salami, turkey, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper and Italian dressing
- 8" Capresse Sub$10.25
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, balsamic vinegar and olive oil
- 8" Pizza Steak Sandwich$10.25
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
- 8" Parmigiana Subs$10.25
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese (choice of meatballs, sausage, eggplant or chicken)
- 8" Sausage Hero$10.25
Sausage, grilled onion and green pepper
- 8" Veggie Sub$10.25
Grilled onion, broccoli, zucchini, mushroom, green pepper, spinach, black olives, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese
- 8" Chicken Pesto Sub$10.25
Grilled chicken, basil, pesto, onion, red pepper, tomato and provolone cheese
- 8" Chopped Cheese Sub$10.25
Grilled Ground Beef onion, green peppers, lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, american cheese.
12" Sandwiches
- 12" Turkey$12.95
Mayo, provolone cheese, onion, banana pepper, lettuce, tomato, oil and vinegar
- 12" Ham Cheese$12.95
Mayo, provolone cheese, onion, banana pepper, lettuce, tomato, oil and vinegar
- 12" Chicken Sub$12.95
Grilled onion and green pepper, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato and oil and vinegar
- 12" Philly Steak Sub$12.95
Grilled onion and green pepper, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato and oil and vinegar
- 12" Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and ranch dressing
- 12" Italian Hoagie$12.95
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper and Italian dressing
- 12" Club Sub$12.95
Mayo, ham, salami, turkey, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper and Italian dressing
- 12" Capresse Sub$12.95
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, balsamic vinegar and olive oil
- 12" Pizza Steak Sandwich$12.95
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
- 12" Parmigiana Subs$12.95
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese (choice of meatballs, sausage, eggplant or chicken)
- 12" Veggie Sub$12.95
Grilled onion, broccoli, zucchini, mushroom, green pepper, spinach, black olives, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese
- 12" Sausage Hero$12.95
Sausage, grilled onion and green pepper
- 12" Chicken Pesto Sub$12.95
Grilled chicken, basil, pesto, onion, red pepper, tomato and provolone cheese
- 12" Chopped Cheese Sub$12.95
Grilled Ground Beef onion, green peppers, lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, american cheese.