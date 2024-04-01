Bella Union Restaurant & Saloon
Lunch
Lite Bites
- Garlic Knots$7.00
Oven baked with olive oil, garlic, herbs and cheese served with marinara sauce
- Re-Stuffed Potato$9.00
A large Idaho potato twice baked with sour cream, peppered bacon, our three-cheese blend and green onions
- Sautéed Mushrooms$11.00
Whole button mushrooms sautéed in butter, garlic and demi-glace, splashed with marsala served with fresh baked Bella bread and garlic butter
- Bella Meatballs$12.00
House made, oven baked with meat sauce and our three cheese blend served with fresh baked Bella bread and garlic butter
- Peel and Eat Shrimp$0.30
- Dozen Peel and Eat Shrimp$3.60
- Oyster Shooter$3.00
Salad & Soup
- Bowl of Soup$10.00
- Bread Bowl Soup of the Day$12.00
- Caesar Salad$13.00
Hearts of romaine, house made croutons, Parmesan cheese and our zesty Caesar dressing
- Cup of Soup$6.00
- House Salad$13.00
Romaine, seasonal vegetables, pepperoncini, our three cheese blend, house-made croutons and your choice of dressing
- Mediterranean Salad$16.00
Romaine, roasted red peppers, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions, artichoke hearts and a Greek vinaigrette
- Side Caesar Salad$6.00
- Side House Salad$6.00
- Side Med Salad$9.00
- Side Potato Salad$3.50
- Soup & Salad$13.00
Our freshly made soup of the day with house salad or Caesar
- With Caesar Salad
- With Cup of Soup
- With House Salad
- With Potato Salad
Pizza Slice
Sandwiches
- 1/2 Lb Bella Burger$17.00
Certified Angus Beef ® patty with peppered bacon and white Cheddar on a kaiser bun
- Turkey Sandwich$16.00
Roast turkey breast with cream cheese and cranberry sauce on house baked cranberry sourdough
- Meatball Sandwich$16.00
House-made meatballs with meat sauce and our three cheese blend on a hoagie
- Hickory Ham Griller$15.00
Oregon pit ham grilled with tomato and Swiss on sourdough
- Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap$16.00
Roast turkey breast, peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Cheddar cheese, with a drizzle of ranch in a spinach wrap
- Salmon Burger$15.00
Wild Alaskan salmon patty grilled and topped with a lemon caper aioli on a kaiser bun
- Chicken Breast Sandwich$17.00
A boneless breast marinated in pesto, grilled and topped with Oregon pit ham and white Cheddar on a kaiser bun
- Half Sandwich$12.00
- Whole Half Sandwich$16.00
Pasta
Lunch Specials
Side Orders
- Alfredo Side$3.00
- Anchovies Side$6.00
- Bacon Side$5.00
- BBQ Sauce Side$1.75
- Blue Cheese Side$1.50
- Dinner Veggies Side$4.00
- Fruit Side$2.50
- Gluten Free Bread$4.00
- Grilled Chicken Side$6.00
- Grilled Salmon Side$6.00
- Jalapenos Side$2.00
- Marinara Sauce Side$3.00
- Meat Sauce Side$3.00
- Meatball$1.50
- Mini Prawns Side$6.00
- Pasta Side$6.00
- Pesto Side$3.00
- Potato Chips$1.00
- Potato Salad Side$6.00
- Ranch Side$2.00
- Red Potatoes Side$6.00
- Rogue Creamery Blue Cheese Side$6.00
- Smoked Salmon Side$6.00
- Tomatoes Side$2.25
Dinner
Lite Bites
- Bella Meatballs$12.00
House-made, oven-baked with meat sauce and our three-cheese blend. Served with fresh baked Bella bread and garlic butter
- Re-Stuffed Potato$9.00
A large Idaho potato twice baked with sour cream, peppered bacon, our three-cheese blend and green onions
- Sautéed Mushrooms$11.00
Whole button mushrooms sautéed in butter, garlic and demi-glace, splashed with marsala. Served with fresh baked Bella bread and garlic butter
- Garlic Knots$7.00
Oven baked and tossed with olive oil, garlic, herbs and cheese. Served with marinara sauce
- Peel and Eat Shrimp$0.30
- Dozen Peel and Eat Shrimp$3.60
- Oyster Shooter$3.00
- BBQ Oyster$2.00
Salad & Soup
- With House Salad
- With Caesar Salad
- With Cup of Soup
- With Potato Salad
- With Bowl of Soup$3.50
- House Salad$9.50
Romaine, seasonal vegetables, pepperoncini, our three cheese blend, house made croutons and your choice of dressing
- Side House Salad$6.00
- Caesar Salad$13.00
Hearts of romaine, house-made croutons, Parmesan cheese and our zesty Caesar dressing
- Side Caesar Salad$6.00
- Mediterranean Salad$16.00
Romaine, roasted red peppers, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions, artichoke hearts and a Greek vinaigrette
- Soup & Salad$13.00
Our freshly made soup of the day with house salad or Caesar
- Cup Soup of the Day$6.00
- Bowl Soup of the Day$10.00
- Bread Bowl Soup of the Day$12.00
- Side Med Salad$9.00
Sandwiches
- 1/2 Lb Bella Burger$17.00
Certified Angus Beef patty with peppered bacon and white Cheddar on a kaiser bun
- Turkey Sandwich$16.00
Roast turkey breast with cream cheese and cranberry sauce on house baked cranberry sourdough
- Meatball Sandwich$16.00
Our house-made meatballs with meat sauce and our three cheese blend on a hoagie
Pasta
- Fresh Wild Alaskan Salmon "Mediterranean Style"$26.00
Grilled with a light sauce of white wine, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers and feta cheese; served on a bed of linguini
- Shrimp and Smoked Sausage Linguini$24.00
Mini prawns and linguica with a creamy Romano and roasted garlic cheese sauce
- Angel Hair Ala Fresca$22.00
Fresh tomatoes, basil, Kalamata olives, roasted garlic and capers in a white wine sauce
- Spaghetti$19.00
Served with meat, marinara sauce or pesto
- Meatball Tortellini$20.00
Cheese stuffed tortellini oven baked with house-made meatballs, ricotta cheese and meat sauce
- Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli$20.00
Stuffed with spinach and ricotta cheese, topped with choice of pesto, Alfredo, marinara or meat sauce; served with seasonal vegetables
- Bella Bacon Mac and Cheese$18.00
Elbow macaroni tossed with bacon in a rich cheese sauce; topped with seasoned bread crumbs
- Fettuccini Alfredo$19.00
With a creamy Romano cheese sauce
- Lasagna$20.00
Layered pasta with four cheeses and meat sauce
- Chicken Parmesan$24.00
A boneless breast lightly breaded and grilled, oven finished with marinara sauce and our three cheese blend; served on a bed of spaghetti with seasonal vegetables
Dinner Specials
Sides
- Alfredo Side
- Anchovies Side$6.00
- Bacon Side$5.00
- BBQ Sauce Side$1.75
- Blue Cheese Side$1.50
- Dinner Veggies Side$4.00
- Fruit Side$2.50
- Gluten Free Bread$4.00
- Grilled Chicken Side$6.00
- Grilled Salmon Side$6.00
- Jalapenos Side$2.00
- Mac Sauce Side$2.00
- Marinara Sauce Side$3.00
- Meat Sauce Side$3.00
- Meatball$1.50
- Mini Prawns Side$6.00
- Pasta Side$6.00
- Pesto Side$3.00
- Potato Chips$1.00
- Potato Salad Side$6.00
- Ranch Side$2.00
- Red Potatoes Side$6.00
- Rogue Creamery Blue Cheese Side$6.00
- Side of Italian Bread$4.00
- Smoked Salmon Side$6.00
- Tomatoes Side$2.25
- Zoodles$3.00
Bar Menu
Liquor
- Well Vodka$6.00
- Absolut$9.00
- Belvedere$10.00
- Stoli$9.00
- Monopolowa$9.00
- Grey Goose$10.00
- Newport$8.00
- Smirnoff$9.00
- Ketel One$9.00
- Titos$9.00
- Crystal Head Onyx$12.00
- Absolut Pear$9.00
- Smirnoff Citrus$9.00
- Wild Roots Raspberry$9.00
- DBL Stoli$18.00
- DBL Monopolowa$18.00
- DBL Firefly
- DBL Grey Goose$20.00
- DBL Newport$16.00
- DBL Smirnoff$18.00
- DBL Ketel One$18.00
- DBL Titos$18.00
- DBL Crystal Head Onyx$24.00
- DBL Absolut Pear$18.00
- DBL Smirnoff Citrus$18.00
- DBL Wild Roots Raspberry$18.00
- DBL Haku$18.00
- Well Gin$6.00
- Beefeater$8.00
- Bombay Saphire$9.00
- Newport$8.00
- Hendricks$10.00
- Tanqueray$9.00
- Plymouth$9.00
- Aviation$10.00
- The Botanist$10.00
- Gray Whale$10.00
- Empress$10.00
- Roku$10.00
- Monkey 47$15.00
- DBL Well Gin$12.00
- DBL Beefeater$16.00
- DBL Bombay Saphire$18.00
- DBL Newport$16.00
- DBL Hendricks$20.00
- DBL Tanqueray$18.00
- DBL Plymouth$18.00
- DBL Aviation$20.00
- DBL The Botanist$20.00
- DBL Gray Whale$20.00
- DBL Empress$20.00
- DBL Roku$20.00
- DBL Monkey 47$30.00
- Well Rum$6.00
- Diplomatico$10.00
- Bacardi$8.00
- Sailor Jerry$8.00
- Captain Morgan$8.00
- Malibu$8.00
- Meyers$8.00
- Zaya$8.00
- DBL Well Rum$12.00
- DBL Diplomatico$20.00
- DBL Bacardi$16.00
- DBL Sailor Jerry$16.00
- DBL Captain Morgan$16.00
- DBL Malibu$16.00
- DBL Meyers$16.00
- DBL Zaya$16.00
- Well Tequila$6.00
- Hornitos$9.00
- Cazadores Rep$9.00
- Don Julio Blanco$11.00
- Patron Silver$11.00
- Codigo Blanco$15.00
- Clase Azul Plata$30.00
- Casamigos Rep$10.00
- Don Julio Rep$12.00
- Dahlia Rep Christalino$12.00
- Codigo Rosa Rep$18.00
- Codigo Rep$20.00
- Cincoro Rep$25.00
- Clasa Azul Rep$40.00
- Herradura Anejo$12.00
- Casamigos Anejo$13.00
- Don Julio Anejo$15.00
- Herradura Ultra Anejo$18.00
- Don Julio 70th Anniverary$18.00
- Codigo Anejo$25.00
- Don Julio Primavera$25.00
- Komos Rosa Rep$25.00
- Komos Anejo Christalino$30.00
- Herradura Legend$30.00
- Don Julio 1942$45.00
- Casion Azul Extra Anejo$25.00
- Tears of Llorona Extra A$55.00
- DBL Well Tequila$12.00
- DBL Hornitos$18.00
- DBL Cazadores Rep$18.00
- DBL Don Julio Blanco$22.00
- DBL Patron Silver$22.00
- DBL Codigo Blanco$30.00
- DBL Clase Azul Plata$60.00
- DBL Casamigos Rep$20.00
- DBL Don Julio Rep$24.00
- DBL Dahlia Rep Christalino$24.00
- DBL Codigo Rosa Rep$36.00
- DBL Codigo Rep$40.00
- DBL Cincoro Rep$50.00
- DBL Clasa Azul Rep$80.00
- DBL Herradura Anejo$24.00
- DBL Casamigos Anejo$26.00
- DBL Don Julio Anejo$30.00
- DBL Herradura Ultra Anejo$36.00
- DBL Don Julio 70th Anniverary$36.00
- DBL Codigo Anejo$50.00
- DBL Don Julio Primavera$50.00
- DBL Komos Rosa Rep$50.00
- DBL Komos Anejo Christalino$60.00
- DBL Herradura Legend$60.00
- DBL Don Julio 1942$90.00
- DBL Casion Azul Extra Anejo$50.00
- DBL Tears of Llorona Extra A$110.00
- 1792 BNB$12.00
- 1792 Full Proof$15.00
- 1792 Single Barrel$12.00
- 1792 Small Batch$10.00
- 1792 Sweet Wheat$16.00
- Angels Envy$12.00
- Bakers$12.00
- Basil Hayden$10.00
- Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask$15.00
- Basil Hayden Toast$12.00
- Blade & Bow$10.00
- Blanton's Single Barrel$15.00
- Blood Oath Pact #8$30.00
- Bookers$25.00
- Buffalo Trace$9.00
- Bull Run$12.00
- Bulleit$9.00
- Bulleit Barrel Strength$15.00
- Calumet 10 Year$18.00
- Dickel BNB$10.00
- E.H. Taylor Barrel Proof$25.00
- E.H. Taylor Single Barrel$20.00
- E.H. Taylor Small Batch$16.00
- Eagle Rare$12.00
- Eligah Craig 18 Year$35.00
- Elijah Craig Toasted$12.00
- Elijan Craig Barrel Proof$16.00
- Elmer T Lee$18.00
- Fireball$8.00
- Frey Ranch$12.00
- George Remus$9.00
- George T Stagg$35.00
- Heavens Door$10.00
- Highwest$10.00
- Hirsch$10.00
- I.W. Harper 15 Year$20.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jack Daniels BNB$12.00
- Jefferson's Reserve$14.00
- Jefferson's Twin Oak$20.00
- Jim Beam$8.00
- Joseph Magnus Cigar Blend$45.00
- Knob Creek$10.00
- Knob Creek 12 Year$18.00
- Knob Creek Single Barrel$16.00
- Larceny Barrel Proof$18.00
- Little Book$35.00
- Makers Mark$9.00
- Makers Mark Small Batch$30.00
- McKenna 10 BNB$18.00
- Michters$10.00
- Nelson Bros$9.00
- Old Ezra 7$15.00
- Rabbithole Cavehill$14.00
- Rabbithole Dareringer$18.00
- Rabbithole Heigold$14.00
- Rebel 10$20.00
- Remus Repeal Reserve$25.00
- Stagg Jr.$30.00
- Thomas H Handy$40.00
- Tin Cup 10 Year$15.00
- Traveler's$12.00
- Tumblin Dice$8.00
- Van Winkle 10 Year$45.00Out of stock
- Well Whiskey$6.00
- Wellers 12 Year$25.00
- Wellers Antique 107$20.00
- Wellers Full Proof$30.00
- Wellers Single Barrel$30.00
- Wellers Special Reserve$15.00
- Widow Jane$18.00
- Wild Turkey$9.00
- William Larue Weller$45.00
- Woodford Double Oak$12.00
- Woodford Reserve$10.00
- Old Forester$28.00
- Bowman Port Barrel$12.00
- Bowman Small Batch$10.00
- Elijah Craig Rye$9.00
- Buffalo Trace Barrel Select$12.00
- Angels Envy Cask Strength$48.00
- DBL Bulleit$18.00
- DBL Eagle Rare$18.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve$18.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve Double Oak$24.00
- DBL Heavens Door$20.00
- DBL Knob Creek Single Barrel$32.00
- DBL Knob Creek 12 Year$36.00
- DBL Basil Hayden$20.00
- DBL Basil Hayden Toasted Barrel$24.00
- DBL Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask$30.00
- DBL Bull Run Straight$20.00
- DBL Blade & Bow$20.00
- DBL Michter's$20.00
- DBL Hirsch$20.00
- DBL Dickel Bottled in Bond$20.00
- DBL Jack Daniels Bottled in Bond$24.00
- DBL Bakers$24.00
- DBL Frey Ranch$24.00
- DBL Angels Envy Bourbon$24.00
- DBL Jeffersons Reserve$28.00
- DBL Jeffersons Reserve Twin Oak$40.00
- DBL 1792 Full Proof$30.00
- DBL 1792 Bottled in Bond$24.00
- DBL 1792 Single Barrel$24.00
- DBL 1792 Sweet Wheat$32.00
- DBL Bulleit Barrel Strength$30.00
- DBL Blantons Single Barrel$30.00
- DBL Old Ezra 7$30.00
- DBL Mckenna 10 Year$36.00
- DBL Larceny Barrel Proof$36.00
- DBL Calumet 10 Year$36.00
- DBL Tin Cup 10 Year$30.00
- DBL Wellers Special Reserve$30.00
- DBL Wellers Antique 107$40.00
- DBL Wellers 12 Year$50.00
- DBL Wellers Full Proof$60.00
- DBL Wellers Single Barrel$60.00
- DBL Rebel 10$40.00
- DBL E.H. Taylor Small Batch$32.00
- DBL E.H. Taylor Single Barrel$40.00
- DBL E.H. Taylor Barrel Proof$50.00
- DBL Rabbit Hole Cavehill$28.00
- DBL Rabbit Hole Heigold$28.00
- DBL Rabbit Hole Dareringer$36.00
- DBL Elijah Craig Toasted$24.00
- DBL Elijah Craig Barrel Proof$32.00
- DBL Elijah Craig 18 Year$70.00
- DBL Elmer T Lee$36.00
- DBL Widow Jane$36.00
- DBL I.W. Harper 15 Year$40.00
- DBL Remus Repeal Reserve$50.00
- DBL Bookers$50.00
- DBL Blood Oath Pact#8$60.00
- DBL Stagg Jr$70.00
- DBL Little Book$70.00
- DBL Joseph Magnum$90.00
- Dewars White Label$8.00
- Glenlivet 12 Year$10.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$9.00
- Macallen 12 Year$14.00
- Glenmorangie 10 Year$10.00
- Glenmorangie Nector 12 Year$16.00
- Aberlour 12 Year$14.00
- Lagavulin 16$16.00
- Arron Quarter Cask$18.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$60.00
- Glenmorangie LaSanta$15.00
- Belvanie Rum Cask$18.00
- AO Suntory$12.00
- Nikka Coffee Grain$18.00
- Yamazaki 12 Year$25.00
- Yamazaki 18 Year$125.00
- DBL Dewars White Label$16.00
- DBL Glenlivet 12 Year$20.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Black$18.00
- DBL Macallen 12 Year$28.00
- DBL Glenmorangie 10 Year$20.00
- DBL Glenmorangie Nector 12 Year$32.00
- DBL Aberlour 12 Year$28.00
- DBL Lagavulin 16$32.00
- DBL Arron Quarter Cask$36.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Blue$120.00
- DBL Glenmorangie LaSanta$30.00
- DBL Belvanie Rum Cask$36.00
- DBL AO Suntory$24.00
- DBL Nikka Coffee Grain$36.00
- DBL Yamazaki 12 Year$50.00
- DBL Yamazaki 18 Year$250.00
- Amaretto Di Saronno$9.00
- Aperol$9.00
- Campari$9.00
- Chartreuse, Green$14.00
- Cointreau$9.00
- Drambuie$9.00
- Frangelico$9.00
- Tuaca$8.00
- Grand Marnier$9.00
- St Germain$9.00
- Jagermeister$9.00
- Kahlua$9.00
- St Elizabeth$8.00
- Sambuca$8.00
- Baileys$9.00
- Averna$9.00
- Melleti$9.00
- Montenegro$9.00
- Cynar$9.00
- Fernat Branca$9.00
- Branca Menta$9.00
- Ancho Reyes$9.00
- Chambord$10.00
- Spiritopia Pom$8.00
- Hypnotiq$8.00
- Midori$8.00
- Dom Benedictine$9.00
- Cherry Herring$8.00
- Grind$9.00
- Mr Black$9.00
- Absinthe$9.00
- Liquor Strega$9.00
- Sfumato$9.00
- Korbel Brandy$8.00
- Capel Pisco$7.00
- Hennessy Cognac$9.00
- Courvoisier VS Cognac$10.00
- DBL Amaretto Di Saronno$18.00
- DBL Aperol$18.00
- DBL Campari$18.00
- DBL Chartreuse, Green$28.00
- DBL Cointreau$18.00
- DBL Drambuie$18.00
- DBL Frangelico$18.00
- DBL Tuaca$16.00
- DBL Grand Marnier$18.00
- DBL St Germain$18.00
- DBL Jagermeister$18.00
- DBL Kahlua$18.00
- DBL St Elizabeth$16.00
- DBL Sambuca$16.00
- DBL Baileys$16.00
- DBL Averna$18.00
- DBL Melleti$18.00
- DBL Montenegro$18.00
- DBL Cynar$18.00
- DBL Fernat Branca$18.00
- DBL Branca Menta$18.00
- DBL Ancho Reyes$18.00
- DBL Chambord$20.00
- DBL Spiritopia Pom$16.00
- DBL Hypnotiq$16.00
- DBL Midori$16.00
- DBL Dom Benedictine$18.00
- DBL Cherry Herring$16.00
- DBL Grind$18.00
- DBL Mr Black$18.00
- DBL Absinthe$18.00
- DBL Liquor Strega$18.00
- DBL Sfumato$18.00
- Bulleit Rye$9.00
- Basil Hayden Dark Rye$10.00
- Elijah Craig Rye$9.00
- Redemption Rye, Rum Cask$12.00
- Rabbit Hole Boxergrail Rye$14.00
- Pikesville Rye$15.00
- Old Potrero Rye$17.00
- Angels Envy Rye$20.00
- Whistle Pig 10 Year Rye$20.00
- Highwest Midwinters Dram$28.00
- Sazarac Rye$9.00
- Knob Creek Rye$10.00
- Rittenhouse Rye$8.00
- Highwest Rye$10.00
- Dead Rabbit$10.00
- Green Spot$14.00
- Green Spot Chateau$25.00
- Redbreast 12 Year$12.00
- Redbreast PX$18.00
- Redbreast Lustau$18.00
- Redbreast Cask Strength$25.00
- Red Breast 15 Year$25.00
- Yellow Spot$25.00
- Midleton Rare$45.00
- Gold Spot$30.00
- Jameson$9.00
- Bushmills$9.00
- Crown Royal$9.00
- Pendleton$9.00
- Caribou Crossing$12.00
- Pendleton 20 Year Directors Cut$45.00
Beer
- Migration Patio Pale Ale$5.00+
- Migration Straight Outta Portland IPA$5.00+
- 805 Blonde$4.00+
- Ashland Amber$4.00+
- State of Jefferson Porter$4.00+
- Hop Valley Cryo Crispies$4.00+
- Cali Squeeze Blood Orange$4.00+Out of stock
- Warchild$5.00+
- Guinness$5.00+
- Hard Cider$5.00+
- Wild Ride Gorilla Snax IPA$5.00+
- Wild Ride Whoopty Whoop Hef$4.00+
- Corona$5.00
- Pacifico$5.00
- Heineken$5.00
- Lagunitas IPnA$5.00
- Heineken N/A$5.00
- GT's Kombucha N/A$5.00
- Modelo$4.00
- Coors Light$4.00
- Coors Banquet$4.00
- PBR$4.00
- Rainier$4.00
- Black Butte N/A$5.00
- Caldera Seltzer$5.00
- Maui Seltzer$5.00
- White Claw$5.00
Wine
- Quady North Rose - Rogue Valley$9.00+
- Matua Sauvignon Blanc - Marlborough, New Zealand$7.00+
- Quady North White Blend$7.00+
- Annabella Chardonnay - Napa Valley$8.00+
- Quady North Syrah - Rogue Valley$10.00+
- Joel Gott Cabernet Sauvignon - Sonoma$9.00+
- Ken Wright Pinot Noir - Willamette Valley$10.00+
- Collefrisio Montepulciano D'Abruzzo - Italy$27.00
- Cultusboni Cetamura Chianti - Tuscany, Italy$30.00
- Lorelle Pinot Noir- Willamette Valley$35.00
- La Sirene Pinot Noir by Elk Cove - Willamette Valley$38.00
- Coventina Pinot Noir - Rogue Valley$59.00
- Sobon Old Vine Zinfandel - Amador County, California$32.00
- Abacela Fiesta Tempranillo - Umpqua Valley$49.00
- Del Rio Claret - Rogue Valley$45.00
- Slagle Creek Merlot - Southern Oregon$35.00
- Valley View Anna Maria Cabernet$35.00
- Browne Heritage Cabernet Sauvignon - Columbia Valley$40.00
- Pedroncelli Cabernet Sauvignon - Dry Creek Valley$50.00
- Bridgeview Blue Moon Reisling - Illinois Valley$25.00
Bottle
- Season Cellars Viognier - Southern Oregon$36.00
Bottle
- Lumo Pinot Gris - Italy$28.00
Bottle
- Roxy Ann Pinot Gris - Rogue Valley$40.00
Bottle
- J.F. Guerrero Sauvignon Blanc - Applegate Valley$28.00
Bottle
- Brandborg Coastal Cuvee-White Blend$35.00
Bottle
- Rellik Chardonnay - Rogue Valley$42.00
Bottle
- Kenwood Chardonnay - Yulupa, California$28.00
Bottle
- Trefethen Eschol Chardonnay - Napa Valley$43.00
Bottle
- Red Hill Cellars Grenache Rose - Rogue Valley$35.00
- Este Vinho Verde - Portugal$24.00
- Del Rio Rose Jolee - Rogue Valley$34.00
- 187 Ml Freixenet Cordon Negro Brut - N.V., Spain$8.00
- Bottle Freixenet Cordon Negro Brut - N.V., Spain$28.00
- Champagne Moutard Grande Cuvee Brut - France$55.00
Bottle
- 187 Ml Maschio Prosecco - Italy$8.00
- Bottle Maschio Prosecco - Italy$28.00
- Jeio Prosecco Rose Veneto, Italy$35.00
Bottle
- Warre's Warrior Port - Portugal$7.00
3 oz
- Corkage Fee$15.00
Cocktails
- Amaretto Sour$10.00
- AMF$12.00
- Aperol Spritz$10.00
- Appletini$2.00
- B52$10.00
- Bahama Mama$10.00
- Bay Breeze
- Black Opal$12.00
- Black Russian$2.00
- Bloody Mary$2.00
- Blue Hawaiian$12.00
- Boulevardier$12.00
- Brandy Alexander$2.00
- Champagne Cocktail$10.00
- Coffee Nudge$10.00
- Collins$2.00
- Colorado Bulldog
- Cosmopolitan$2.00
- Daiquiri$2.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$2.00
- Duckfart$10.00
- French 75$3.00
- Gin Gimlet
- Green Tea Shot$9.00
- Greyhound
- Headstart$9.00
- Hot Toddy$8.00
- Hurricane$12.00
- Jagerbomb$10.00
- Keoke Coffee$10.00
- Lemon Drop$2.00
- Long Beach Iced Tea$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
- Long Island Top Shelf$15.00
- Madras
- Mai Tai$10.00
- Manhattan$2.00
- Margarita$2.00
- Martini/Gin$2.00
- Martini/Vodka$2.00
- Mexican Coffee
- Mimosa$8.00
- Mint Julep$8.00
- Mojito$10.00
- Moscow Mule$2.00
- Mudslide$12.00
- Negroni$4.00
- Nordic Negroni$10.00
- Old Fashioned$2.00
- Painkiller$12.00
- Pear Blossom$12.00
- Rob Roy$2.00
- Rusty Nail
- Sazerac
- Screwdriver
- Sea Breeze
- Sidecar$8.00
- Smith & Kerns$2.00
- Smith & Wesson$2.00
- Spanish Coffee$12.00
- Tequila Sunrise
- Tokyo Tea$12.00
- Tom Collins$2.00
- Vieux Carre$12.00
- Vodka Gimlet
- Whiskey Sour
- Whiskey Sour (Classic)$4.00
- White Russian$2.00
- Virgin Hibiscus Highball$6.00
- Virgin Lavender Love$6.00
- Virgin Strawberry Squeeze$6.00
- Virgin Orange Gingerade$6.00
- Virgin Honey Ginger$6.00
- Virgin Bloody Mary$6.00
- Virgin Margarita$6.00
- Virgin Mai Tai$6.00
- Ancho Margarita$12.00
- Aperol Spritz$10.00
- Bella Hot Toddy$12.00
- Bella Manhattan$12.00
- Bella Negroni$12.00
- Bella Old Fashioned$10.00
- Bella Whiskey Sour$14.00
- Black Old Fashioned$14.00
- Boulevardier$12.00
- Butterfly Blues$12.00
- Caribbean Queen$12.00
- Dramhattan$12.00
- Espresso Martini$16.00
- Hibiscus Blossom$12.00
- Midnight Caracas$14.00
- Noble Jackelope$10.00
- Ruby Mule$10.00
- Rye & IPA$12.00
- Sazarac$12.00
- Singapore Sling$12.00
- Spanish Coffee$12.00
- The Vespar$14.00
- Vieux Carre$12.00
- Grey Tea Mule$10.00Out of stock
NA Beverages
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$4.50
- Coffee$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Diet Pepsi$3.00
- Dr Pepper$3.00
- Employee Red Bull$2.75
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Grapefuit Juice$4.00
- Hot Chocolate$5.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Italian Soda$4.50
- Large Milk$4.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Pellegrino$5.00
- Pepsi$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- RedBull$4.00
- Rootbeer$3.00
- Roy Rogers$3.50
- Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice$4.00
- Shirley Temple$3.50
- Small Milk$3.00
- Soda Water$2.00
- Starry$3.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$3.50
- Sugar Free Redbull$4.00
- Tonic$3.00
Desserts & After Dinner Drinks
Desserts
- Mud Pie$9.00
We start with an Oreo cookie crust. Fill it with espresso madness ice cream, serve it on a bed of hot fudge and top it with fresh whipped cream
- N.Y. Cheesecake$9.00
A rich cheesecake baked in a hazelnut crust. Flavor selections change weekly, ask your server for our featured flavor
- Brownie Sundae$9.00
A fresh baked Bella brownie on a bed of hot fudge, topped with vanilla ice cream, fresh whipped cream, shaved chocolate and a cherry
- Chocolate Decadence$9.00
A rich flourless chocolate cake topped with a red raspberry coulis on a bed of custard sauce
- Tiramisu$9.00
A classic Italian dessert. Lady fingers soaked in espresso and Kahlua, layered with mascarpone cheese and fresh whipped cream, topped with chocolate and powdered sugar
- Crème Brulee$9.00
Rich and elegant. The Bella's version of a classic. Fresh custard with a caramelized sugar top
- Brownie/cookie$3.00
- Small Chocolate Sundae$6.00
- Chocolate Cheesecake$9.00
- Blueberry Cheesecake$9.00
- Lemon Raspberry Cheesecake$9.00
After Dinner Drinks
- Spanish Coffee$10.00
151 rum, coffee liqueur, triple sec and Bella blend coffee with a caramelized sugar rim, topped with whipped cream and fresh nutmeg
- Irish Cold Brew$10.00
Jameson cold brew, demerara syrup, coffee, topped with whipped cream
- Midnight Caracas$12.00
Zaya rum, grind espresso liqueur, chocolate bitters and cream. Shaken and served up with chocolate shavings
- Dramhattan$10.00
Buffalo Trace bourbon, allspice dram, and bitters
Banquet Menu
Cold Appetizers
- Bella Bruschetta$85.00
Traditional Italian style tomato bruschetta toppings, with a skosh of fresh pesto; served with Parmesan crostinis
- Ciao Bella Sampler$125.00
Tomato bruschetta topping, marinated artichoke hearts and mushrooms, salami, roasted garlic cloves, feta and bleu cheeses; served with Parmesan crostinis
- Lemon Peppered Chicken Strips$80.00
Lemon pepper seasoned chicken breast, baked, sliced and served chilled with a honey mustard dipping sauce
- Peel & Eat Shrimp$3.00
Dozen. Lemon brined gulf of Mexico shrimp served chilled in the shell with lemons and homemade cocktail sauce
- Deviled Egg$60.00
Suitably named and classically delicious. Served with pepperoncinis and black olives
- Hummus$60.00
House-made chickpea hummus; served with carrot sticks and Parmesan crostinis
- Veggies$60.00
Variety of fresh seasonal vegetables served with ranch dipping sauce
- Cheeses$90.00
Assorted cheeses; served with crackers
- Bella Bread$4.00
Per basket. With garlic butter
Hot Appetizers
- Bella Meatballs$80.00
Meatballs baked and smothered with sauce of choice
- 75 Wings Chicken Wings$85.00
Oven baked with either Frank's hot sauce or Italian herbs, roasted garlic and olive oil
- Pizza Squares$60.00
Choose from one of Bella's Pizza combos or pick three toppings. (Rock shrimp extra)
- Sautéed Mushrooms$75.00
Button mushrooms sautéed with garlic and sherry, finished with a veal demi reduction
Dinners
- 1 Item Italian$20.00
- 2 Items Italian$22.00
- 3 Items Italian$24.00
- 1 Item BBQ$22.00
Served with baked beans and garlic mashed potatoes
- 2 Items BBQ$24.00
Served with baked beans and garlic mashed potatoes
- Seafood$28.00
Served with seasonal vegetables and roasted red potatoes
- Certified Angus® Beef$35.00
Served with seasonal vegetables and choice of herb encrusted roasted red potatoes or garlic mashed potatoes
- 1 Item Traditional$24.00
Served with seasonal vegetables and garlic mashed potatoes
- 2 Items Traditional$26.00
Served with seasonal vegetables and garlic mashed potatoes
- Dinner Combination$35.00
Choose 2 or 3 entrée options, per person price is the highest of the choices