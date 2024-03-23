Bella's Fresh Mexican Grill 2651 N 1850 W - NEW
Appetizers
- Guacamole Fresco$8.99+
Bella's signature guacamole prepared table side with only the freshest ingredients.
- 2-Item Sampler Platter$8.99
- 3-Item Sampler Platter$11.99
- 7-Layer Bean Dip$9.99
Layers of beans, cheese, fresh gauamole, sour cream, pico de gallow & black olives.
- Baby Back Ribs$13.99+
Slow smoked baby back ribs smothered in our tasty BBQ sauce. These are so tendor they fall off the bone!
- Ceviche$11.99
A delicious shrimp and fish citrus salsa with fresh avocados and cucumbers.
- Cheese Fries$6.99
Add meat of your choice $4.49
- Chile Verde Bean Dip$9.99
A spicy blend of our famous chile verde, Jalapeño cheese & beans.
- Chile Verde Queso Bean Dip$9.99
A spicy blend of our famous chile verde, Jalapeño cheese queso & beans.
- Elotes$7.99+
Grilled corn on the cob rolled in butter or mayo, fresh cotija cheese, chile powder and Mexican crema.
- Fiesta Nachos$10.99
Fresh cooked corn chips topped with beans and your choice of meat. Served with cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole.
- Mexi-Wings$9.99
Tendor chicken wings tossed in a savory & spicy wing sauce, mole wing sauce, tropical habanero sauce, or no sauce.
- Quesadilla$8.99
Large grilled tortillas filled with melted cheese, served with guacamole & sour cream. Add meat of your choice $5.49
- Queso Dip$3.99+
A creamy blend of melted cheese, onions & peppers.
Main Menu
Breakfast
- Black Bean & Avocado Omelet$11.99
This one is uniqueto Bella's. Black beans and melted Jalapeño cheese folded into a three-egg omelet, topped with avocado slices.
- Breakfast Burritos$11.99
Fresh tortilla filled with hashbrowns, eggs, cheese, green peppers and onions with your choice of meat.
- Fajita Omelet$11.99
Our delicious beef, chicken or carnitas fajita folded in a three-egg omelet and smothered with cheese.
- Huevos Rancheros$9.99
Fresh corn tortillas topped with two eggs cooked your way then smothered with beans, ranchero sauce and cheese.
- Meat & Cheese Omelet$11.99
Your choice of meat with metled cheese in a three-egg omelet.
- Melody Omelet$15.99
Everything you want in an omelet to cause a symphony to your taste buds. Carne Asada, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Peppers and mushrooms folded in a three-egg omelet and topped with cucumber salad and avocado slices.
- Spanish Omelet$11.99
Lean ham, tender chicken, onions and peppers folded in a three-egg omelet, smothered with ranchero sauce and Jalapeño cheese.
- Steak Ranchero$12.99
Four ounce tender and juicy Carne Asada with fresh corn tortillas, topped with two eggs cooked your way then smothered in ranchero sauce.
Burgers
- Bacon Cheeseburger$11.99
Certified Angus Beef patty grilled and topped with melted chedder jac cheese and crisp bacon.
- Good Ol' Burger$10.99
Certified Angus Beef patty grilled and topped with cheese.
- Guacamole Burger$11.99
Certified Angus Beef patty grilled and topped with Jalapeño cheese and our homemade guacamole.
- Jalapeño Burger$11.99
Certified Angus Beef patty grilled and topped with melted Jalapeño cheese, Jalapeño poppers and crisp bacon.
Burritos
- Barbacoa Burrito$10.99+
Filled with slow-cooked beef and cheese, then smothered with enchilada sauce.
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.99+
Flour tortilla filled with beans and cheese.
- Burrito Gordito$10.99+
Flled with rice, beans,cheese and your choice of meat, smothered with enchilada sauce then topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.
- Carne Asada Burrito$10.99+
Grilled seasoned steak and cheese wrapped in a flour trtilla, toped with cheese and pico del gallo.
- Chicken Burrito$10.99+
Filled with shredded chicken breast and cheese, then topped with more cheese.
- Chile Colorado Burrito$10.99+
Filled with tender pork sirloin and a savory red or green chile sauce with cheese then smothered with more chile verde or colorado.
- Chorizo & Chile Colorado$10.99+
- Chile Verde Burrito$10.99+
- Chorizo & Chile Verde$10.99+
A flavorful combination of our Mexican sausage and chile verde or chile colorado in a fresh tortilla.
- Chile Relleno & Bean Burrito$10.99+
Hoemade chile relleno with beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with metled cheese and ranchero sauce.
- Chorizo & Beans Burrito$10.99+
A spicy and flavorful Mexican sausage with beans and cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- Fajita Burrito$10.99+
Hot off the grill hicken, beef or carnitas, grilled onions and green peppers, wrapped in a flour tortilla with cheese, served with pico de gallo.
Chimis
Deluxe Platters
- Chile Colorado$11.99
Tender por sirloin in Bella's red or green chile sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Chile Verde$11.99
- Chuleta de Puerco$12.99
Two six-ounce porkchops simmered in a savory sauce with onions green chile and mushrooms, served with rice and potatoes.
- Mama's Chicken Enchiladas$11.99
Two flour chicken enchiladas smothered in a white cheese sauce, served with rice and beans.
- Mexi Choice 1$7.99
Create your own combination with one of the following: Taco, Enchilada, Tostada, Tamale, ChileRelleno. Served with rice and beans.
- Mexi Choice 2$11.99
Create your own combination with two of the following: Taco, Enchilada, Tostada, Tamale, ChileRelleno. Served with rice and beans.
- Mexi Choice 3$13.99
Create your own combination with three of the following: Taco, Enchilada, Tostada, Tamale, ChileRelleno. Served with rice and beans.
- Mexi Choice 4$15.99
Create your own combination with four of the following: Taco, Enchilada, Tostada, Tamale, ChileRelleno. Served with rice and beans.
- Mexi Choice 5$17.99
Create your own combination with five of the following: Taco, Enchilada, Tostada, Tamale, ChileRelleno. Served with rice and beans.
- Mole Enchiladas$11.99
Two chicken enchiladas smothered in a rich traditional mole sauce, served with rice and beans.
- Pasta Poblano$13.99+
A generous portion of pasta tossed in a creamy, spicy poblano sauce with grilled chicken and smothered in cheese.
- Pollo Asado$12.99
Brest of chicken marinated in orange juice, grilled to a golden brown and basted with a roasted chile sauce, served with rice and beans.
- Pollo con Mole$14.99
Whole breast of chicken cooked in an authentic spicy mole sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Smothered Taco Grande$10.99+
Deep-fried lour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, lettuce and tomatoes, topped with cheese and enchilada sauce, served with rice and beans.
- Taquitos (Flautas)$13.99
Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat and deep fried, topped with sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and enchilada sauce, served with rice and beans.
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas$16.99
- Steak Fajitas$16.99
Certified Angus Beef seasoned steak or juicy chicken grilled with peppers, onions & tomatoes.
- Combo Fajitas$16.99
- Carnitas Fajitas$16.99
Slow-cooked pork loin grilled with peppers, onions & tomatoes, served with cilantro and fresh lime.
- Fiesta Fajitas$19.99
Chicken, beef & shrimp grilled with peppers, onions & tomatoes.
- Gold Series Fajitas$19.99
Certified Angus Beef New York stip or ribeye steak grilled with peppers, onions, mushrooms & tomatoes.
- Shrimp Fajitas$16.99
Large shrimp grilled with peppers, onions & tomatoes.
- Santa María Tri-Tip Fajitas$29.99
20 oz tri-tip marinated and grilled fajita style served with rice & beans.
- Brisket Fajitas$16.99
Slow-smoked tendor brisket grilled with peppers, onions & tomatoes, served with cilantro and fresh lime.
Health Wise
- Charbroiled Chicken Breast$12.99
Deliicous chicken breast fillet charbroiled 'til tender & juicy, served with black beans & vegetables.
- Charbroiled Salmon$17.99
Salmon fillet carefully charbroiled to perfection, served with black beans, vegetables and a side of mango salsa.\
- Fresh Cabbage Salad$9.99+
Fresh chicken breast tossed in cabbage, cucumbers, pico de gallo, avocado & fresh lime. A delicious "guilt free" choice.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99+
A bed of fresh romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast. Jalapeño cheese, tomatoes, sliced avocados, cucumbers, and fresh lime.
- Grilled Halibut Salad$15.99
A grilled halibut fillet served over a bed of lettuce with Jalapeño cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocados and fresh lime and garnished with cilantro.
- Grilled Salmon Salad$13.99
A grilled salmon fillet served over a bed of lettuce with Jalapeño cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocados and fresh lime and garnished with cilantro.
Steak, Ribs & Seafood
- Baby Back Ribs$16.99+
Slow-smoked baby back pork riubs, so tendor and delicious they fall off the bone, served with sauteed vegetables and red potatoes.
- Breaded Shrimp$16.99
Eight large breaded shrimp fried to a golden brown, served on a bed of rice with house dressing,, sauteed vegetables and red potatoes.
- Carne Asada Platter$16.99
Strips of grilled sirloin steak with rice, potatoes, lettuce, sour cream. Guacamole and corn or flour tortillas.
- Chicken on Cream$14.99
- Chipotle Tilapia$15.99
Chipotle encrusted tilapia, served with red potatoes, sauteed vegetables and our fresh mango salsa.
- Deviled Shrimp (a la Diabla)$16.99
Large shrimp sauteed with onions and peppers then drowned in a spicy chile sauce.
- Garlic Shrimp (al Mojo de Ajo)$16.99
Large shrimp sauteed in butter and garlic with our zesty salsa, served with rice, beans and corn or flour tortillas.
- Halibut Fillet$19.99
A fresh hand-trimmed fillet charbroiled and served with sauteed vegetables, rice and potatoes.
- Mojara$15.99Out of stock
Whole Mexican perch garnished with tomatoes, onions, avocados and fresh lime, served with rice, beans and corn or flour tortillas.
- New York Steak & Shrimp$19.99
Certified Angus Beef eight-ounce steak, charbroiled and served with four breaded shrimp, sauteed vegetables and red pootatoes.
- Ribeye Steak$19.99
Certified Angus Beef twelve-ounce steak well marbled to ensure excellent taste, charbroiled and served sauteed vegetables and red pootatoes.
- Santa María Tri-Tip Platter$29.99
20 oz tri-tip marinated and grilled, served with salad and grilled vegetables.
- Seafood Enchiladas$14.99
Two shrimp and crab enchiladas with flour tortillas smothered in a white cheese sauce, served with rice & beans.
- Shrimp on Cream$16.99
Large shrimp sauteed with onions and peppers in a special cream sauce, served over rice with a side of potatoes.
Tacos
- Carne Asada Tacos$11.99
Corn tortillas filled with seasoned and grilled steak or chicken, served with rice and beans, pico de gallo, fresh lime & avocado.
- Carnitas Tacos$11.99
A flavorful slow-cooked pork tenderloin on corn tortillas topped with onion, cilantro and fresh lime, served with rice & beans.
- Fish Tacos$13.99+
Fresh hand-trimmed grill halibut on flour tortillas, topped with a cilantro garlic sauce, crisp cabbage, pico de gallo and fresh lime, served with rice & beans.
- Gorditas$11.99
Two authentic thick homemade corn tortillas topped with your choice of meat with beans, marinated onions, cucumbers, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, avocado, fresh lime and served with rice & beans.
- Taco Ricos$11.99
A flavorful combination of chorizo, ham and chicken, green peppers, onions, cilantro and fresh lime on corn tortillas.
- Tacos Adobados$11.99
A grilled pork sirloin martinated in chile guajillo sauce on corn tortillas, topped with crisp cabbage, pico de galloavocados. Fresh lime,. Served with rice & beans.
Soups & Salads
Salads
- Enchilada Salad$7.99
A ccheese enchiada toppped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes served with a side of house or ranch dressing.
- Fajita Salad$11.99+
Fresh romaine lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and your choice meat, topped with crisp corn tortilla strips.
- Fiesta Salad$10.99
Crisp flpur tprtilla bowl filled with beans and your choice of meat, topped with fresh romaine lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
- Seafood Salad$12.99
Fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, shrimp, crab, onions, peppers, guacamole and sour cream topped with crisp corn tortilla strips.
- Sopapilla Salad$10.99
Homemade scones with beans and your choice of meat, topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
- Taco Salad$10.99
Fresh, crisp corn chips topped with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of meat.
Soups
- Barbacoa Soup$9.99
Slow-cooked beef in a savory broth with rice, tomatoes and cheese, served with onions, cilantro, fresh lime and tortillas.
- Fresh Bean Soup$6.99
Slow-cooked beans garnished with onions, cilantro and cheese, served with tortillas.
- Menudo$9.99+
A Mexican delicacy in a savory hominy soup, served with cilantro, onions, fresh lime and tortillas
- Pozole$7.99+
A traditional hominy soup made with tender pork and served with cilantro, onions, fresh lime and tortillas.
- Tortilla Soup$9.99
A flavorful chicken soup with rice topped with crisp corn tortilla strips, cheese, tomatoes and avocado slices.
Vegan
- Black Bean Quesadilla$10.99
Black beans and melted Jalapeño cheese in a golden wheat tortilla, topped with guacamole, lettuce, tomatoe and pico de gallo.
- Tacos de Papa (potato tacos)$12.99
Crispy potato tacos topped with cabbage, cucumbers, marinated onions, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and avocados, served with rice, beans and a slice of lime.
- Tofu Taco$12.99
Two corn tortillas filled with guajillo, marinated and grilled tofu, cabbage, pico de gallo and avocado, served with rice, beans and slice of lime.
- Veggie Burrito$11.99
Grilled potatoes, onions, muchrooms, peppers, rice and beeans wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla.
- Veggie Fajitas$13.99
Grilled potatoes, green peppers, onions, cabbage, mushrooms and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
Lunch
Lunch Specials
- #1 - Burrito Gordito$8.99
Chicken, Beef or Carnitas
- #2 - Beef Taco & Cheese Enchilada$8.99
Served with rice and beans.
- #3 - Smothered Taco Grande$8.99
Chicken, Beef or Carnitas, served with rice and beans.
- #4 - Bean Tostada & Tamale$8.99
Served with rice and beans.
- #5 - Chicken Burrito$8.99
Served with rice and beans.
- #6 - Barbacoa Burrito$8.99
Served with rice and beans.
- #7 - Chile Verde Burrito$8.99
Served with rice and beans.
- #8 - Gorditas$8.99
Chicken, Beef or Carnitas, served with rice and beans.
- #9 - Chimichanga$10.99
Chicken, Beef or Carnitas, served with guacamole and sour cream with rice and beans.
- #10 - Fajitas$10.99
Chicken, Beef or Carnitas, served with guacamole and sour cream with rice and beans and tortillas
- #11 - Carnitas$10.99
Served with rice, beans and tortillas, garnished with cilantro, tomatoes and slice of lime.
- #12 - Carne Asada$10.99
Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- #13 - Chuletas de Puerco$10.99
One pork chop simmered in a savory sauce with onions, green chile and mushrooms, served with rice and beans.
Kid's Menu
Kid's Choices
- #1 - Niños Choice$4.99
- #2 - Baby Fiesta Salad$4.99
- #3 - Kid's Quesadilla$1.99+
- #4 - Kid's Rice & Beans$3.19
- #5 - Kid's Hamburger & Fries$4.99
- #6 - Chicken Strips & Fries$4.99
- #7 - Kid's Nachos$4.99
- #8 - Kid's Bean & Cheese Burrito$4.99
- #09 - 4 Oz. Steak & Potatoes$8.99
- #10 - Kid's Baby Back Ribs & Potatoes$8.99
- #11 - Kid's Breaded Shrimp & Potatoes$8.99
Sides
- Battered Fries$5.99
- Beans$3.99
- Chile Relleno$7.99
- Enchilada$7.99
- Enchilada Sauce$1.49
- Grilled Veggies$4.99
- Guacamole$3.99
- Half Guac / Half Sour Cream$3.49
- Protein (Meat)$7.99
- Rice$3.99
- Cheese$1.29
- Side Salad$4.99
- Sour Cream$1.49
- Taco$7.99
- Tamale$7.99
- Taquito (Flauta)$8.49
Topped with sour cream.
- Tostada$7.99
A flat, crisp corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes with your choice of meat and/or guacamole.
Desserts
- Flan$4.99
Homemade Mexican custard glazed with caramel and whipped cream.
- Fried Ice Cream$4.99
An ice cream ball coated in a light crust, fried and served in a cinnamon and sugar bowl, topped with chocolate and/or caramel and whipped cream.
- Sweet Chimichanga$5.99
A light and flaky fruit-filled dessert with your choice of apple, peach, cherry or blueberry filling. Rolled in cinnamon and sugar and served with a scoop of ice cream.
- Sweet Nachos$4.99+
Flour chips lightly tossed in cinnamon and sugar, drizzled with honey butter and served with a scoop of ice cream topped with caramel and whipped cream.
- Sweet Sopapillas$4.99+
Homemade light flaky scones rolled in cinnamon and sugar, served with ice cream and topped with caramel, honey butter and whipped cream.
- Root Beer Float$4.99
To Go
Chips & Salsas
- Brown bag of chips$2.49
- 1/2 bag of chips$6.49
- Full bag of chips$8.49
- Side Salsa
- Mild Salsa$2.79+
- Specialty Salsa$3.50+
- Fajita Family Meal$38.99+
- Taco Family Meal$38.99
- Enchilada Family Meal$38.99
- Chicken Salad Family Meal$38.99
- Breakfast Burrito Family Meal$38.99
- Tostadas Family Meal$38.99
- Taquitos Family Meal$38.99
- Taco Salad Family Meal$38.99