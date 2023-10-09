Bella's Pizza
Main Menu
Combo Meal
Buffalo Wings
Stromboli
Medium The Regular Boli
The ham, salami, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese
Large The Regular Boli
The ham, salami, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese
Medium The Veggie Boli
Broccoli, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese
Large The Veggie Boli
Broccoli, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese
Medium Cheesesteak Boli
Steak, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms
Large Cheesesteak Boli
Steak, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms
Medium Chicken Taco Boli
Chicken with taco seasoning, tortilla chips, tomatoes, hamburger, and mozzarella cheese
Large Chicken Taco Boli
Chicken with taco seasoning, tortilla chips, tomatoes, hamburger, and mozzarella cheese
Medium Beef Boli
Steak, meatballs, bacon, sausage, ham, and cheese
Large Beef Boli
Steak, meatballs, bacon, sausage, ham, and cheese
Calzones
Medium Al Formaggio Calzone
Mozzarella, Parmesan, ricotta, and provolone cheeses
Large Al Formaggio Calzone
Mozzarella, Parmesan, ricotta, and provolone cheeses
Medium Tradizionale Calzone
Mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, and ham
Large Tradizionale Calzone
Mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, and ham
Salads
Tossed Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, and croutons
Tuna Salad
Fresh-made tuna, onions, and tomatoes over lettuce topped with mozzarella cheese
Turkey Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, sliced turkey, and provolone cheese topped with mozzarella cheese
Chef Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, ham, turkey, and provolone cheese
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken over mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, and mozzarella cheese
Tuna Chef Salad
Tuna over lettuce, ham, cheese, and turkey topped with mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and onions
Cobb Salad Salad
Turkey, ham, bacon, eggs, Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and onions
Grilled Portobello Salad
Mushroom and glazed basil pesto over mixed greens
Antipasto Salad
Salami, ham, provolone, pepperoni, and a blend of marinated vegetable built on a garden base
Wraps
Cold Subs
Hot Subs
Cheesesteaks Sub
Fried onions, sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Chicken, hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onions
Grilled Chicken Sub
Lettuce, tomato, onions, mayonnaise, oil, and seasoning
Meatball Sub
Traditional meatballs topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Garden Cheesesteak Sub
California style with mayonnaise, onions, lettuce, tomato, and mozzarella cheese
Philly Cheesesteak Sub
Fried onions and Cheese Whiz
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
Marinara sauce and cheese
Cheeseburger Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, mayo, oil seasoning, and American cheese
Bella's Burger Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, bacon, oil, American cheese, and seasonings
Paninis
Grilled Veggie Panini
Grilled eggplant, zucchini, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese, and basil
Caprese Panini
Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and basil with olive oil
Grilled Chicken Panini
Chicken with lettuce, tomato, and roasted peppers
Portobello Panini
Grilled portobello mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and balsamic dressing
Steak Panini
Sliced steak, Dijon mustard, caramelized onions, and Swiss cheese
Prosciutto Panini
Prosciutto, lettuce, and tomatoes with provolone and mozzarella cheese
Three-Meat Panini
Soppressata, capicola, salami, and roasted red peppers with provolone and mozzarella cheese
Side Orders
Specialty Pizzas
Medium Specialty
Medium Formaggio
Mozzarella, Cheddar, Swiss, and provolone cheese blend
Medium Margherita
Light tomato sauce, fresh basil, tomatoes, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
Medium The Inferno
Fra diavolo sauce, jalapeño peppers, and pepperoni
Medium Il Pollo
Chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing
Medium La Vegetale
Broccoli, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and seasonings
Medium Mexico
Lettuce, tomatoes, hamburger, salsa, tortilla chips, olives, and banana peppers
Medium Verde
Pesto sauce, grilled chicken, and tomatoes
Medium The Burger
Hamburger, Swiss cheese, and mushrooms
Medium The Farm
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella cheese, ham, salami, and seasonings
Medium Philly Cheesesteak
Steak, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms
Medium Texas
BBQ chicken, banana peppers, and mushrooms
Medium Cordon Blue
Chicken, ham, mozzarella cheese, and alfredo sauce
Medium Il Mare
Shrimp in a scampi and olive oil sauce with fresh garlic
Medium Il Mediterraneo
Black olives, roasted red peppers, artichokes, and feta cheese
Medium La Bella
Seasoned brick stone double-baked pizza, with an extra crispy, extra thin crust topped with marinara sauce, caramelized onions, and shrimp
Medium La Carne
Pepperoni, chicken, steak, bacon, and sausage in a BBQ glaze
Large Specialty
Large Formaggio
Mozzarella, Cheddar, Swiss, and provolone cheese blend
Large Margherita
Light tomato sauce, fresh basil, tomatoes, mozzarella, and provolone cheese
Large The Inferno
Fra diavolo sauce, jalapeño peppers, and pepperoni
Large Il Pollo
Chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing
Large La Vegetale
Broccoli, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and seasonings
Large Mexico
Lettuce, tomatoes, hamburger, salsa, tortilla chips, olives, and banana peppers
Large Verde
Pesto sauce, grilled chicken, and tomatoes
Large The Burger
Hamburger, Swiss cheese, and mushrooms
Large The Farm
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella cheese, ham, salami, and seasonings
Large Philly Cheesesteak
Steak, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms
Large Texas
BBQ chicken, banana peppers, and mushrooms
Large Cordon Blue
Chicken, ham, mozzarella cheese, and alfredo sauce
Large Il Mare
Shrimp in a scampi and olive oil sauce with fresh garlic
Large Il Mediterraneo
Black olives, roasted red peppers, artichokes, and feta cheese
Large La Bella
Seasoned brick stone double-baked pizza, with an extra crispy, extra thin crust topped with marinara sauce, caramelized onions, and shrimp
Large La Carne
Pepperoni, chicken, steak, bacon, and sausage in a BBQ glaze