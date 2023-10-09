Main Menu

Combo Meal

Large pizza Combo with 10 Wings

$25.00

Large one-topping pizza, 10 wings, and choice of sauce

Large pizza Combo with 20 Wings

$30.00

Large one-topping pizza, 20 wings, and choice of sauce

Large Sicilian pizza Combo with 20 Wings

$31.00

One-topping Sicilian, 20 wings, and choice of sauce

Buffalo Wings

6 Wings Wings

$6.99

10 Wings Wings

$12.99

14 Wings Wings

$15.99

18 Wings Wings

$18.99

25 Wings Wings

$23.99

Stromboli

Medium The Regular Boli

$14.00

The ham, salami, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese

Large The Regular Boli

$15.00

The ham, salami, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese

Medium The Veggie Boli

$12.00

Broccoli, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese

Large The Veggie Boli

$13.00

Broccoli, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese

Medium Cheesesteak Boli

$16.00

Steak, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms

Large Cheesesteak Boli

$19.00

Steak, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms

Medium Chicken Taco Boli

$16.00

Chicken with taco seasoning, tortilla chips, tomatoes, hamburger, and mozzarella cheese

Large Chicken Taco Boli

$18.00

Chicken with taco seasoning, tortilla chips, tomatoes, hamburger, and mozzarella cheese

Medium Beef Boli

$15.00

Steak, meatballs, bacon, sausage, ham, and cheese

Large Beef Boli

$18.00

Steak, meatballs, bacon, sausage, ham, and cheese

Calzones

Medium Al Formaggio Calzone

$13.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, ricotta, and provolone cheeses

Large Al Formaggio Calzone

$15.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, ricotta, and provolone cheeses

Medium Tradizionale Calzone

$13.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, and ham

Large Tradizionale Calzone

$15.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, and ham

Salads

Tossed Salad

$4.25

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, and croutons

Tuna Salad

$8.00

Fresh-made tuna, onions, and tomatoes over lettuce topped with mozzarella cheese

Turkey Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, sliced turkey, and provolone cheese topped with mozzarella cheese

Chef Salad

$8.50

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, ham, turkey, and provolone cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.50

Grilled chicken over mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, and mozzarella cheese

Tuna Chef Salad

$8.25

Tuna over lettuce, ham, cheese, and turkey topped with mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and onions

Cobb Salad Salad

$8.50

Turkey, ham, bacon, eggs, Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and onions

Grilled Portobello Salad

$8.50

Mushroom and glazed basil pesto over mixed greens

Antipasto Salad

$8.95

Salami, ham, provolone, pepperoni, and a blend of marinated vegetable built on a garden base

Wraps

Tuna Wrap

$7.50

Chicken Wrap

$7.50

Turkey Wrap

$7.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$7.50

Buffalo Chicken. Wrap

$7.50

Cold Subs

Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.25

Provolone Sub

$8.25

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$8.50

Salami & Cheese Sub

$8.25

Italian Sub

$8.50

Tuna Sub

$8.50

Vegetable Sub

$8.50

Capicollo Sub

$8.75

Combo Sub

$8.99

Ham, turkey, salami, and provolone cheese

Hot Subs

Cheesesteaks Sub

$8.75

Fried onions, sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$8.99

Chicken, hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onions

Grilled Chicken Sub

$8.75

Lettuce, tomato, onions, mayonnaise, oil, and seasoning

Meatball Sub

$8.50

Traditional meatballs topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Garden Cheesesteak Sub

$8.99

California style with mayonnaise, onions, lettuce, tomato, and mozzarella cheese

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$8.75

Fried onions and Cheese Whiz

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$8.50

Marinara sauce and cheese

Cheeseburger Sub

$8.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, mayo, oil seasoning, and American cheese

Bella's Burger Sub

$9.25

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, bacon, oil, American cheese, and seasonings

Paninis

Grilled Veggie Panini

$8.50

Grilled eggplant, zucchini, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese, and basil

Caprese Panini

$8.50

Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and basil with olive oil

Grilled Chicken Panini

$8.95

Chicken with lettuce, tomato, and roasted peppers

Portobello Panini

$8.50

Grilled portobello mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and balsamic dressing

Steak Panini

$8.95

Sliced steak, Dijon mustard, caramelized onions, and Swiss cheese

Prosciutto Panini

$9.25

Prosciutto, lettuce, and tomatoes with provolone and mozzarella cheese

Three-Meat Panini

$9.50

Soppressata, capicola, salami, and roasted red peppers with provolone and mozzarella cheese

Side Orders

French Fries

$3.50

Cheese frais nacho

$4.77

4 Pieces Chicken Tender

$5.95

6 Pieces Chicken Tender

$7.95

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$5.95

Jalapeño Poppers

$6.95

6 Pieces Garlic Knots

$2.50

12 Pieces Garlic Knots

$3.99

Chips $.69

$0.50

Chips $1.00

$1.00

Chips $2.00

$2.00

Chips $5.00

$5.00

Traditional Pizzas

Traditional

Single Slice

$2.00

Medium Cheese Pizza

$11.50

Large Cheese Pizza

$12.50

Sicilian Pizza

$14.00

Large. Square with a thick crust

Specialty Pizzas

Medium Specialty

Medium Formaggio

$12.00

Mozzarella, Cheddar, Swiss, and provolone cheese blend

Medium Margherita

$13.00

Light tomato sauce, fresh basil, tomatoes, mozzarella, and provolone cheese

Medium The Inferno

$13.00

Fra diavolo sauce, jalapeño peppers, and pepperoni

Medium Il Pollo

$14.00

Chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing

Medium La Vegetale

$14.00

Broccoli, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and seasonings

Medium Mexico

$15.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, hamburger, salsa, tortilla chips, olives, and banana peppers

Medium Verde

$14.00

Pesto sauce, grilled chicken, and tomatoes

Medium The Burger

$14.00

Hamburger, Swiss cheese, and mushrooms

Medium The Farm

$15.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella cheese, ham, salami, and seasonings

Medium Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

Steak, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms

Medium Texas

$15.00

BBQ chicken, banana peppers, and mushrooms

Medium Cordon Blue

$15.00

Chicken, ham, mozzarella cheese, and alfredo sauce

Medium Il Mare

$15.00

Shrimp in a scampi and olive oil sauce with fresh garlic

Medium Il Mediterraneo

$15.00

Black olives, roasted red peppers, artichokes, and feta cheese

Medium La Bella

$15.00

Seasoned brick stone double-baked pizza, with an extra crispy, extra thin crust topped with marinara sauce, caramelized onions, and shrimp

Medium La Carne

$16.00

Pepperoni, chicken, steak, bacon, and sausage in a BBQ glaze

Large Specialty

Large Formaggio

$14.00

Mozzarella, Cheddar, Swiss, and provolone cheese blend

Large Margherita

$15.00

Light tomato sauce, fresh basil, tomatoes, mozzarella, and provolone cheese

Large The Inferno

$15.00

Fra diavolo sauce, jalapeño peppers, and pepperoni

Large Il Pollo

$16.00

Chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing

Large La Vegetale

$16.00

Broccoli, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and seasonings

Large Mexico

$18.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, hamburger, salsa, tortilla chips, olives, and banana peppers

Large Verde

$16.00

Pesto sauce, grilled chicken, and tomatoes

Large The Burger

$16.00

Hamburger, Swiss cheese, and mushrooms

Large The Farm

$18.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella cheese, ham, salami, and seasonings

Large Philly Cheesesteak

$18.00

Steak, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms

Large Texas

$18.00

BBQ chicken, banana peppers, and mushrooms

Large Cordon Blue

$17.00

Chicken, ham, mozzarella cheese, and alfredo sauce

Large Il Mare

$17.00

Shrimp in a scampi and olive oil sauce with fresh garlic

Large Il Mediterraneo

$18.00

Black olives, roasted red peppers, artichokes, and feta cheese

Large La Bella

$17.00

Seasoned brick stone double-baked pizza, with an extra crispy, extra thin crust topped with marinara sauce, caramelized onions, and shrimp

Large La Carne

$18.00

Pepperoni, chicken, steak, bacon, and sausage in a BBQ glaze

12" Cauliflower

Cauliflower Formaggio

$14.00

Cauliflower Margherita

$14.00

Cauliflower The Inferno

$14.00

Cauliflower Il Pollo

$14.00

Cauliflower La Vegetale

$12.00

Cauliflower Mexico

$14.00

Cauliflower Verde

$14.00

Cauliflower The Burger

$14.00

Cauliflower The Farm

$14.00

Cauliflower Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Cauliflower Texas

$14.00

Cauliflower Cordon Blue

$14.00

Cauliflower Il Mare

$14.00

Cauliflower Il Mediterraneo

$14.00

Cauliflower La Bella

$14.00

Cauliflower La Carne

$14.00

Lunch Special

Sub Special

Italian Sub especial

$5.00

Ham & Cheese Sub especial

$5.00

Turkey & Cheese Sub especial

$5.00

Tuna Sub especial

$5.00

Capicola & Cheese especial

$5.00

Special Slice

Sicilian Slice

$2.50

Farm Slice

$2.50

Vegetable Slice

$2.50

Grandma Slice

$2.50

Stuffed Slice

$2.50

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$2.50

Chicken Bacon & Ranch Slice

$2.50

2 Slice Special one toping

2 Slice Special

$2.99

Mini Boli

Mini Boli

$6.00

Drinks

Water

$1.50

Soda

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

2 Lt Soda

$3.50

Celsius

$3.50