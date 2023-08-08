Belle Époque 265 Avenida del norte
petit-déjeuner
Breakfast Sandwhich
fried egg, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, chipotle aioli, brioche bun
Shired Eggs
Shired eggs with side of grilled toast, pepper jam, and micro greens
Avocado Tartine
emon chili avocado smash, fried capers, watermelon radish, espellete, chives, salt - side of micro greens
Fresh Pastries
Probiotic Bowl
think acai bowl with probiotics
Apple Cottage Cheese Pancakes
Green apple cottage cheese pancakes with whipped butter, maple syrup Add side of bacon or sausage optional
petites assiettes
Chips and dips
taro chips with choice of 3 dips - hummus, cilantro ranch, Greek caviar dip, Chimichurri, tapenade
Deconstructed Spam Musabi
lash grilled Spam, sticky rice, nori, teriyaki
Havana Rolls
rice paper, shredded smoked turkey jerky, slivered pickled carrots, fresh basil, cilantro, mint, lettuce, yogurt spinach caper sauce, house made dip
Prosciutto Wrapped Canteloupe Bites
Tartines
open faced on grilled bread
Vegan Ceviche
hearts of palm, tomatoes, jalapeño, lime juice, cilantro, cucumber, avocado smash - served with taro chips
Viande Et Fromage
Seasonal chefs choice meats and cheeses
Grandes Assiettes
Monet's Feast
flash roasted, seasonal vegetables with a trio of dips
Tinned Dish
Lavish Lavash
crispy flatbread pizza
Chopped Salad
Romaine lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumbers, croutons, lemon vinaigrette, kalamata olives, capers, hearts of palm
Panini
Skewers in Glass
Seasonal Tagine
Cuban chicken stew, pearled cous cous, cilantro, lime, served with grilled bread and micro greens
Chimichurri Prime Rib
Served with roasted veggies and cous cous