petit-déjeuner

Breakfast Sandwhich

fried egg, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, chipotle aioli, brioche bun

Shired Eggs

Shired eggs with side of grilled toast, pepper jam, and micro greens

Avocado Tartine

emon chili avocado smash, fried capers, watermelon radish, espellete, chives, salt - side of micro greens

Fresh Pastries

Probiotic Bowl

think acai bowl with probiotics

Apple Cottage Cheese Pancakes

Green apple cottage cheese pancakes with whipped butter, maple syrup Add side of bacon or sausage optional

Collation

Snack Trio

assortment of nuts, popcorn and olives

petites assiettes

Chips and dips

taro chips with choice of 3 dips - hummus, cilantro ranch, Greek caviar dip, Chimichurri, tapenade

Deconstructed Spam Musabi

lash grilled Spam, sticky rice, nori, teriyaki

Havana Rolls

rice paper, shredded smoked turkey jerky, slivered pickled carrots, fresh basil, cilantro, mint, lettuce, yogurt spinach caper sauce, house made dip

Prosciutto Wrapped Canteloupe Bites

Tartines

open faced on grilled bread

Vegan Ceviche

hearts of palm, tomatoes, jalapeño, lime juice, cilantro, cucumber, avocado smash - served with taro chips

Viande Et Fromage

Seasonal chefs choice meats and cheeses

Grandes Assiettes

Monet's Feast

flash roasted, seasonal vegetables with a trio of dips

Tinned Dish

Lavish Lavash

crispy flatbread pizza

Chopped Salad

Romaine lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumbers, croutons, lemon vinaigrette, kalamata olives, capers, hearts of palm

Panini

Skewers in Glass

Seasonal Tagine

Cuban chicken stew, pearled cous cous, cilantro, lime, served with grilled bread and micro greens

Chimichurri Prime Rib

Served with roasted veggies and cous cous

Pour Enfants

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Ham and Cheese

Chicken Nuggets

Petites Bon Bons

Seasonal Ice Cream

Desert Fondue

Seasonal Tarts

Chocolate Cake Bites

Cook at the Table S'Mores

Specialty Cocktails

Puttin' on the Spritz

$17.00

Belle Epoque

$17.00

Black Rose

$17.00

Blood and Sand

$17.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$22.00

Death in the Afternoon

$17.00

Earnest

$17.00

El Diablo

$22.00

Gold finger

$17.00

Hope Diamond

$20.00

Kir Royale

$17.00

Let Them Eat Cake

$22.00

Let Them Eat Cake Affogato

$22.00

Once Upon A Time in Mexico

$17.00

Pink Lady

$17.00

Rob Roy

$17.00

Serendipity

$17.00

Sky Juice

$17.00

Smoking Colonel

$20.00

White Stallion

$17.00

Ciccillo's Sour

$17.00

Spirits

Nikka

$12.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Ketel One Citron

$13.00

Ketel One Grapefruit Rose

$13.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Roku

$12.00

Juniper

$13.00

Empress

$13.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Monkey 47

$17.00

Espolon Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Centenario Reposado

$12.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00

Tres Generations Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio 70 Clear Anejo

$20.00

Captain Morgan White

$12.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$12.00

Angostura 7 Gold

$13.00

Larceny - Bourbon

$12.00

Woodford Reserve - Bourbon

$14.00

Basil Haydens - Bourbon

$16.00

Hirsch Bivouac 100 Proof - Bourbon

$16.00

High West Double - Rye

$12.00

Angel's Envy - Rye

$16.00

Jameson - Irish

$12.00

Writer's Tears - Irish

$16.00

Suntory Toki (SOLD OUT)

Hibiki Harmony (SOLD OUT)

Johnny Walker Black

$12.00

Laphroig 10

$14.00

Oban

$22.00

Aperol

$12.00

St Germain

$12.00

Benedictine

$12.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$10.00

Luxardo Espresso

$10.00

Calvado

$12.00

Applejack

$10.00

Mephisto Absinthe

$12.00

Chambourd

$12.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Beer

Ale - Samson Dupont Farmhouse

$13.00

Belgian - Delirium Tremens

$13.00

Belgian - Unibroue Blanche De Chambly

$8.00

Cider - Chile Guava

$8.00

Cider - Real Dry Apple

$8.00

Hazy IPA - Almanac Love

$10.00

IPA - Offshoot Escape

$10.00

Lager - Hatuey

$8.00

Pilsner - Champagne Velvet

$8.00

Red Wine

Alexana

$18.00+

Aviary

$20.00+

Chateau Du Retout

$20.00+

Chev

$160.00

Claudie Jobard

$20.00+

Desparada

$105.00

Herman Story

$115.00

Rocky Pond Blend

$12.00+

Rocky Pond Cab

$12.00+

Stolpman

$15.00+

The Setting

$155.00

White Wine

Gota/Verde

$12.00+

Domaine Buissonnes

$21.00+

Domaine Gerad Tremblay

$22.00+

Rombauer

$110.00

Ovum

$14.00+

Sparkling Wine & Rose

Diver/Days of Youth

$12.00+

Liebart-Regnier

$24.00+

Mangin & Fils

$110.00

Altugnac

$10.00+

Elk Cove Vineyards

$40.00

NA Beverages

Specialty Soda

$4.00

Fresh Juices

$8.00

Mananalu Water

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Small water

$1.00

Tickets

Show Tickets

$25.00