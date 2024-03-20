Bellini Osteria Toscana Roswell
Antipasti - Appetizers
- Tagliere Di Salumi E Formaggi Toscani$32.00
Our selection of tuscan salumi and cheeses for 2
- Battuta Di Carne Toscana$22.00
Beef tartare tuscan style
- Coccoli Fritti, Prosciutto Toscano E Burrata$16.00
Fried dough with prosciutto and burrata
- Cervello Fritto, Salsa Verde E Giardiniera$18.00Out of stock
Fried veal brains, salsa verde, and pickles
- Impepata Di Cozze E Bruschetta All'aglio$16.00
Sauted mussels with toasted garlic bread
- Insalata Di Mare Tiepida Con Rucola E Bottarga$19.00
Warm seafood salad, arugula, with roe
- Ribollita Toscana E Olio Nuovo$18.00
Florentine bread and vegetable soup
- Pappa Al Pomodoro Fiorentina$18.00
Traditional Florentine tomato and bread soup
Primi - Pasta
- Tagliatella Alla Bellini$34.00
House specialty tagliatelle
- Pappardella Al Ragù Di Cinghiale$28.00
Home made pappardelle with boar's ragout
- Lasagna Della Nonna$24.00
Granny's beef lasagna
- Tortelli Mugellani - Ragù Bolognese or Pomarola, or Sage Butter Sauce$28.00
28
- Spaghettino Alle Vongole E Bottarga$26.00Out of stock
Spaghetti with baby clams and with salted roe
- Gnocchi Ai Frutti Di Mare$30.00
Gnocchi with mixed seafood
- Roman Cacio e Pepe$22.00Out of stock
Pizze - Pizza
Secondi- mains
- Peposo Di Manzo Al Chianti Classico$26.00
Traditional Florentine beef stew w/ peppercorns and garlic
- Pollo Alla Cacciatora, Olive E Pinoli$24.00
Chicken cacciatore, olives, and pine nuts
- Costoletta Di Vitello Milanese$58.00
Bone in veal milanese
- Filetto Di Manzo Al Tartufo$62.00
Filet mignon with fresh truffle
- Frittura Mista Di Pesce$42.00
Mix seafood tempura
- Branzino$38.00
Your choice of isolana or al sale
Dalla Nostra Griglia - From Our Grill
- Bistecca Alla Fiorentina Alla Brace$120.00
Porterhouse Fiorentine t-bone steak for two
- Filetto Di Manzo Alla Griglia Con Roquefort$52.00
Grilled filet mignon with roquefort creamy sauce
- Grigliata Mista Di Pesce Alla Brace$48.00Out of stock
Mixed seafood from the grill
- Pollo Toscano Alla Griglia$26.00
Grilled chicken tuscan style
Contorni - Side Dishes
- Fagioli All'uccelletto$12.00
- Tuscan Beans$12.00Out of stock
- Roasted Potatoes$12.00
- Grilled Vegetables$12.00
- fried artichokes$12.00
- Cantucci E Vin Santo$12.00
Cantucci biscuits with Vin Santo
- Tiramisù Toscano$12.00
Tiramisù Tuscan style
- Zuccotto Fiorentino Semi-Frozen Creamy Florentine Cake$12.00
Zuccotto fiorentino semi-frozen creamy florentine cake
- Mousse Al Cioccolato E Ricotta$12.00
Chocolate mousse cake with ricotta
- Torta Di Mele E Gelato Alla Vaniglia$12.00
Apple tart with vanilla gelato
Crostini
Desserts
- Cantucci E Vin Santo Cantucci Biscuits with Vin Santo$12.00
- Tiramisù Toscano Tiramisù Tuscan Style$12.00
- Zuccotto Fiorentino Semi-frozen Creamy Florentine Cake$10.00
- Mousse Al Cioccolato E Ricotta Chocolate Mousse Cake with Ricotta$12.00
- Torta Di Mele E Gelato Alla Vaniglia Apple Tart with Vanilla Gelato$12.00
- Scoop of Gelato$5.00