Bellissima Italian Mediterranean Restaurant 8300 North FM 620
Bread
Starters
- Calamari
bell peppers, arugula, house sun-dried tomato ranch, marinara$16.00
- Burrata Caprese
heirloom tomatoes, basil, arugula, olive oil, balsamic glaze$16.00
- Mozzarella Frita
house sun-dried tomato ranch, marinara$12.00
- Crab Cakes
spring mix, tangy remoulade$17.00
- Bruschetta
ciabatta, pesto, mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, feta$13.00
- Bruschetta Short Rib
ciabatta, mozzarella, feta, sliced tomatoes, short rib$17.00
Salads
- Salmon Salad
romaine, mixed greens, tomato, onion, cucumber, black olives, capers, olive oil, balsamic$20.00
- Carciofi Salad
romaine, mixed greens, artichoke, cherry tomato, onions, black olives, parsley, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette$15.00
- Greek Salad
romaine, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta, oregano, olive-feta dressing$16.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing$11.00
- Side Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing$5.00
- Garden Salad
Romaine, mixed greens, onions, tomato, croutons, choice of dressing$10.00
- Side Garden Salad
Romaine, mixed greens, onions, tomato, croutons, choice of dressing$5.00
- 2 oz Dressing$0.50
Pasta
- Carbonara Spaghetti
fresh spaghetti, pencetta, cream, egg yolk, parmesean$17.00
- Shrimp Fettuccine$16.00
- Pesto Fettuccine
fresh fettuccine, pesto$17.00
- Scampi Spaghetti
spaghetti, shrimp, garlic, calabrian chili peppers, cherry tomato, lemon$22.00
- Puttanesca Penne
penne, garlic, calabrian chili peppers, olives, capers, anchovies, marinara$18.00
- Burrata Pappardella
fresh pappardella, garlic, cherry tomatoes, basil, burrata.$18.00
- Spicy Italian Sausage
penne, spicy sausage, onion, garlic, cream cheese, basil, marinara$19.00
- Bolognese
fresh spaghetti, meat sauce$16.00
- Fettuccine Alfredo
fresh fettuccine, alfredo$16.00
- Lasagna
fresh pasta, beef ragu, cheese sauce, marinara$21.00
- Manicotti
baked fresh pasta tubes, ricotta filling, marinara, mozzarella$19.00
Pizza
- Cheese Pizza
mozzarella, tomato sauce$14.00
- Pepperoni Pizza
pepperoni, mozzarella, tomato sauce$16.00
- Mortadella Pizza
sliced mortadella, arugula, cherry tomato, mozzarella, tomato sauce$17.00
- Verdura Pizza
bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, olives, calabrian chili peppers, mozzarella, tomato sauce$18.00
- Burrata Pizza
burrata, cherry tomatoes, basil, mozzarella, tomato sauce$18.00
- Bresaola Pizza
pepper crusted bresaola, onions, calabrian chili peppers, mozzarella, tomato sauce, crema$19.00
- Bianca Pizza
chicken, roasted bell peppers, onions, mozzarella, white sauce$17.00
- Margarita Pizza
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, tomato sauce$16.00
Chicken
- Chicken Marsala
chicken breast, fettuccine, mushrooms, sweet marsala wine sauce$19.00
- Chicken Parmesean
breaded chicken breast, marinara, parmesan, mozzarella, fettuccine$18.00
- Chicken Piccata
chicken breast, capers, creamy lemon wine sauce$21.00
- Chicken Mediterranea
chicken breast, marinara, cherry tomatoes, capers, olives, white wine$19.00
- Chicken Involtini
chicken breast, stuffed, spinach, mozzarella, sun dried tomatoes, tomatoes, mushrooms, sweet marsala sauce$24.00
- Chicken Grigliato
chicken breast, grilled, spicy sauce$18.00
Meat
Seafood
Risotto
- Shrimp and Scallop Risotto
saffron risotto, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, shrimp, scallops$38.00
- Chicken Risotto
saffron risotto, red bell peppers, green bell pepper, tomato, spinach, calabrian chili peppers, lemon zest$27.00
- Funghi Risotto
saffron risotto, wild mushrooms, tomatoes, balsamic glaze$25.00
- Shank of Lamb Risotto
braised, seasonal vegetables, saffron risotto$30.00