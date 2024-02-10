Bello Wood Fired Neapolitan Pizza Studio 31 W High St
Intros and Insalata
- Bello ball$5.00
puffed dough with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, garlic, parmesan cheese, oregano, and crushed red peppers for dipping
- Garlic bread sticks$6.00
olive oil, garlic, oregano, Sicilian Sea salt, marinara or garlic dipping sauce
- Cheese sticks$8.00
fresh mozzarella, parmesan, sharp provolone, oregano, garlic, olive oil, marinara or garlic dipping sauce
- Side salad$7.00
fresh greens, Roma tomato, red onion, cucumber, diced carrot, bacon, crouton, parmesan,
- Italian salad$9.00
fresh greens, pepperoni, pepperoncini, parmesan, crouton, carrot, cucumber
- Caprese salad$10.00
fresh mozzarella, Roma tomato, basil leaves and balsamic drizzle, salt and pepper
- House salad$13.00
fresh greens, sugar covered blueberries, honey roasted crushed almonds, sauteed pancetta, bacon, Roma tomato, red onion, cucumber, carrot, crouton, parmesan
Bello Specialities
- Margherita$16.00
(white or red sauce), 3 cheese blend, Roma tomato, basil leaf
- Biangherita$16.00
(white or red sauce), 3 cheese blend, Roma tomato, basil leaf
- Bianco$16.00
(white sauce, 3 cheese blend, bacon, black pepper, basil leaf
- Goetta and Hot Honey$16.00
(white or red sauce) 3 cheese blend, goetta, and hot honey
- White Rabbit$16.00
white sauce, 3 cheese blend, bacon, arugula w/ lemon salt and pepper
- Verdura$17.00
(white or red sauce), 3 cheese blend, basil leaf, sliced Roma tomato, red onion, jalapeno
- Margherita Carne$17.00
(white or red sauce), 3 cheese blend, bacon, Roma tomato, basil leaf
- Kennesaw Mountain Landis$19.00
(white or red sauce), 3 cheese blend, hot Italian sausage, prosciutto, red onion, jalapeño
- Mediterranean$19.00
olive oil, feta, gyro (beef and lamb) meat, red onion, kalamata black olives, arugula w/ lemon, salt, pepper and tzatziki
- Missing Sauce Caper$19.00
olive oil, goat cheese, 3 cheese blend, caper, red onion, jalapeno, bacon, basil leaf
- Bello Black Truffle$19.00
black truffle butter, 3 cheese blend, black truffle hot sauce, red onion, pancetta, baby portabella
Create your Own Pizza
Drinks
- San Pellegreno$4.00
- Virgil's Root Beer$4.00
- Henry Weinhard - Root Beer$4.00
- Frappuccino Mocha - Starbucks$4.00
- Frappuccino Vanilla - Starbucks$4.00
- Liquid Death - Grim Leafer$3.50
- Liquid Death - Armless Palmer$3.50
- Slaughter Berry$3.50
- Peace Tea$3.50
- Dr. Pepper Can$3.00
- Sprite Can$3.00
- Coca-Cola Can$3.00
- Diet Coca-Cola Can$3.00
- Mt. Dew$3.00
- Pepsi$3.00
- Spring Water$1.00
- Caprisun$1.00