Belly Up Food Truck
Food
Sandwiches
The Big Pig
$10.00
Pulled pork, crispy onions, bbq sauce
The Bratwurst Sandwich
$12.00
with braised red cabbage & beer mustard
The Schnitz
$14.00
crispy pork cutlet, braised red cabbage, bacon, swiss, fired egg, beer mustard, pretzel bun
The Cuban Sandwich
$14.00
pulled pork, pork belly, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, Dijonnaise, ciabatta.
BBQ Brisket Sandwich
$14.00
slow smoked brisket, apple jalapeno slaw, bbq sauce, chipotle aioli
Mccuban
$10.00
Breakfast Burrito
$8.00
Salads
Tacos
Drinks
soft drinks
Belly Up Food Truck Location and Ordering Hours
(302) 404-3787
Open now • Closes at 9PM