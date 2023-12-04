Bengal Tiger Cuisine Of India Capitol Hill
Appetizers
- Veggie Pakora$8.00
All pakoras are breaded in special chickpea flour and fried.
- Onion Bhaji Pakora$8.00
All pakoras are breaded in special spiced chickpea flour and fried.
- Veggie Samosa (2)$8.00
Savory fried pastry filled with your choice of spiced potato and peas.
- Mulligatawny Soup$8.00
Traditional vegetarian soup includes a delicate blend of diced garlic, onions, celery, tomatoes, lemon juice and turmeric with yellow lentils.
- House Green Salad$10.00
- Kachumber Salad$10.00
A traditional dish of chopped cucumbers, bell pepper, onions, and tomatoes, dressed with your choice of homemade Zesty Lemon Vinaigrette or Raita.
- Bangla Wings$12.00
Fried chicken wings coated in our homemade tomato-chili hot sauce.
Breads
- Naan$4.00
Soft, leavened flat bread which is baked in a traditional clay tandoor.
- Topped Naan GB$6.00
Buttered and sprinkled with garlic and basil.
- Topped Naan OC$6.00
Buttered and sprinkled with onion and cilantro.
- Stuffed Naan$6.00
Your choice of spinach, potato, paneer, Kulcha (onion & cilantro), Peshawari (chopped raisin & almonds).
Curry Bazaar
- Tikka Masala$15.00
Chunks of marinated boneless meat roasted in a tandoor then cooked in an exotic curry of onions, tomatoes and cream.
- Rogan Josh$15.00
Onion and tomato based slightly oily curry with fresh diced tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, cilantro, and spices.
- Vindaloo$15.00
Traditional curry from Goa with onion-tomato based sauce cooked with potatoes and spices.
- Bhuna$15.00
One of the chef's favorite dishes. Onion-based sauce with sautéed onions, tomatoes, green chili, cilantro and spices.
- Coco Wala$15.00
Delicately flavored curry with coconut milk, cilantro, and garnish of shredded coconut.
- Garlic Wala$15.00
Chef's special creamy fusion garlic sauce with Indian spices.
- Mango Wala$15.00
Chef's special fusion sauce with mango puree, cream, and spices.
- Butter Chicken$19.00
Marinated boneless chicken roasted in tandoor and then hand sliced and cooked in rich and creamy tomato curry.
- Vegetarian Biryani$18.00
Curried basmati rice garnished with nuts and raisins. Served with homemade Raita.
- Chicken Biryani$19.00
Curried basmati rice garnished with nuts and raisins. Served with homemade Raita.
- Lamb Biryani$20.00
Curried basmati rice garnished with nuts and raisins. Served with homemade Raita.
- Prawns Biryani$21.00
Curried basmati rice garnished with nuts and raisins. Served with homemade Raita.
Vegetarian & Vegan
- Benjoin Curry$18.00
Skin-on chunks of roasted eggplant served in homemade tomato-based sauce with diced onion, garlic, and garam masala.
- Benjoin Bhartha$18.00
Mashed skinned eggplant in homemade onion based sauce with sautéed diced onions, tomatoes, green peas, and garam masala.
- Tarka Dal$16.00
Lentils cooked with diced onion, tomato, garlic, ginger, spices, without cream as vegan.
- Malai Kofta$18.00
Shredded paneer, zucchini, carrot, and potato shaped into a ball, breaded in special spiced chickpea flour, fried, then served in homemade masala sauce with touch of cream.
- Alu Muttar Paneer$18.00
Homemade cheese curry with potatoes and peas served in masala sauce with touch of cream.
- Shahi Paneer$18.00
Homemade cheese cooked in exotic masala curry.
- Chana Alu Masala$18.00
- Alu Gobi Masala$18.00
- Saag Paneer$18.00
Tandoor
- Chicken Tandoori$18.00
Tender meat marinated in homemade plain yogurt with fresh garlic-ginger paste, chef's special blend of organic herbs and spices then roasted to perfection in a traditional Indian clay oven.
- Chicken Tikka Tandoori$20.00
Tender meat marinated in homemade plain yogurt with fresh garlic-ginger paste, chef's special blend of organic herbs and spices then roasted to perfection in a traditional Indian clay oven.
- Lamb Tikka Tandoori$21.00
Tender meat marinated in homemade plain yogurt with fresh garlic-ginger paste, chef's special blend of organic herbs and spices then roasted to perfection in a traditional Indian clay oven.
- Ginger Chicken$21.00
Chunks of boneless chicken breast marinated in homemade paste of ginger, garlic, mint, cilantro, green chili, lemon juice, yogurt, and spices.
Desserts
