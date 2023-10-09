Appetizers / Soup

Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa

$3.99

2 pieces. Spicy seasoned potatoes and green peas wrapped in pastry

Vegetable Shingara

$3.99

2 pieces. Spicy seasoned potatoes and green peas wrapped in pastry

Lasooni Gobi

$6.99

8 pieces. Tangy cauliflowers sautéed with ginger, garlic, scallion and soy sauce

Piazu Onion Pakora

$4.50

4 pieces. Crispy onion fritters, mixed with lentils and cilantro served with chutneys

Vegetable Pakora

$5.50

4 pieces. Assorted vegetable fritters served with chutneys

Samosa Chaat

$7.50

Topped with chickpeas, onion, yogurt, tomato, tamarind and mint sauce

Aloo Chana Chaat

$4.99

Boiled diced potatoes and peas seasoned with chaat masala and tamarind

Papadum

$2.99

2 pieces. Thin lentil crackers with black pepper, sea salt and spice served with chutneys

Chicken Samosa

$4.99

2 pieces. Seasoned ground chicken with herbs and mild spices wrapped in a light pastry

Chicken Shish Kebab

$7.50

2 pieces. Minched chicken with seasoned herbs, spices-cooked in the oven

Mughlai Parata

$4.99

Assorted eggs, onion and chili wrapped in pastry

Soup

Shrimp, Chicken Thai Soup

$12.99

Add any extra topping for $1

Chicken Corn Soup

$13.99

Mix Vegetable Soup

$13.99

Lunch / Dinner

Kebab

Tandoori Chicken

$9.99

2 pieces. Chicken marinated with red masala, special sauce and a romantic spices

Chicken Tikka Kebab

$8.99

Boneless chicken marinated in spices and roasted in oven

Malai Chicken Kebab

$9.99

Chicken marinated in mild spices and moistened with cream cheese

Achari Kebab

$5.99

Marinated boneless chicken chunks in a special blend spices

Kathi Kebab

$5.99

Wrap with a filling of grilled kebabs

Pick Kebab

$5.99

Bihari Kabab

$5.99

Boti Kebab

$8.99+

Chapli Kebab

$6.99

Shish Kebab

$2.99

Lamb Chop

$14.99+

Tandoori Mix Grill

$14.99

2 shish kebab, 1 tandoori chicken leg, 2 pcs chicken tikka, 2 pcs malai chicken kebab and 2 pcs achari kebab

Whole Grill Chicken

$16.99

Rice

Plain White Rice

$2.99

Pulao Rice

$3.99

Peas Pulao

$5.99

Biryani

Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani

$12.99

Murog Pulao

$13.99

Beef Tehari

$12.99

Mutton Kacchi Biryani

$14.99

Seafood Shrimp Biryani

$13.99

Vegetable Biryani

$9.99

Chicken

Butter Chicken

$11.99

Chicken cooked in a rich buttery sauce with mild spices

Chicken Karahi

$12.99

Cooked with ginger, garlic, coriander, bell pepper and spicy masala sauce

Chicken Curry

$11.99

Tender cubes boneless chicken sautéed in onion and cooked in tomato based curry

Chicken Korma

$11.99

Chicken cooked with mild creamy curry and cashew nuts

Chicken Jalfrezi

$11.99

Cooked with fresh assorted veggies, onion and green pepper

Chicken 65

$14.99

Ginger Chicken

$11.99

Chicken Tikka Masala

$11.99

Mutton (Goat / Lamb)

Mutton Karahi

$13.99

Cooked with ginger, garlic, coriander, bell pepper and spicy masala sauce

Mutton Korma

$13.99

Cooked with mild creamy curry and cashew nuts

Mutton Curry

$13.99

Tender cubes boneless meats sautéed in onion and cooked in tomato based curry

Mutton Jalfrezi

$13.99

Cooked with fresh assorted veggies, onion and green pepper

Beef

Kala Bhuna

$13.99

Beef Karahi

$13.99

Cooked with ginger, garlic, coriander, bell pepper and spicy masala sauce

Beef Curry

$13.99

Tender cubes boneless meats sautéed in onion and cooked in tomato based curry

Beef Bhuna

$13.99

Beef cooked with onion, tomato and aromatic medium spicy thick sauce

Achari Gosht

$13.99

Rogan Josh

$13.99

Beef curry with a heady combination of intense spices in a creamy tomato curry sauce

Vegetable

Chana Masala

$11.99

Chickpeas with onion, tomatoes and curry sauce

Palak Paneer

$11.99

Cooked palak studded with cubes of fries paneer cheese, thickened with cream

Mix Vegetable

$11.99

Dal Curry

$5.99

Lentils cooked with tomatoes, garlic, turmeric seasoned with cumin seeds

Mottor Paneer

$9.99

Cubes freshly made cottage cheese cooked with green peas and creamy sauce

Mushroom Bhaji

$9.99

Mushrooms cooked with curry masala

Aloo Gobi

$9.99

Florets of cauliflower, mattar, peas and potatoes cooked with cumin seeds, tomatoes, spices and herbs

Seafood

Whole Tilapia Fry

$13.99

Red Snapper

$13.99

Pomfret

$13.99

Fish Curry

$14.99

Fish cooked in coconut and creamy sauce

Shrimp Curry

$14.99

Shrimp cooked with coconut milk and mustard seeds sautéed with onions and spices

Grilled Shrimp

$13.99

Grill Salmon Fish

$14.99

Bread

Plain Naan

$2.50

Light soft flat white flour bread freshly baked in a oven

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Rich multi layered plain whole wheat bread with fresh garlic / rosemary seeds

Butter Naan

$3.99

Rich multi layered plain whole wheat bread with butter

Keema Naan

$4.99

Whole wheat bread stuffed with minced lamb/chicken/ beef

Sesame Naan

$3.99

Rich multi layered plain whole wheat bread with sesame seeds

Plain Roti

$2.50

Light soft flat white flour bread freshly baked

Paratha

$2.99

Light soft flat white flour bread freshly baked with oil

Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$8.99

Shish Kebab Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Tikka Wrap

$10.99

Gyro Wrap

$10.99

Lamb Wrap

$10.99

Mixed Gyro Wrap

$11.99

Indo Chinese

Chicken Lollipop

$9.99

6 pieces. Spicy pulled back wings and fried, served with creamy sauce

Fried Rice

$14.99

Basmati rice stir-fried with long beans

Chow Mein

$13.99

Chinese style noodles stir-fried

Special Chow Mein

$14.99

Chinese style noodles with Bengali restura special spice

Sizzling Chicken

$14.99

Sizzling Beef

$14.99

Chicken Broccoli

$14.99

Seasoned chicken and fresh broccoli florets cooked with chopped onion

Beef Broccoli

$14.99

Seasoned beef and fresh broccoli florets cooked with chopped onion

Chili Chicken

$14.99

Seasoned chicken cooked with capsicum and chopped onions in a mild sauce

Salad

Green Salad

$6.99

Garden fresh assorted greens, served with fresh olives, avocado olive oil and lemon juice

Asian Salad

$6.99

Cesar Salad

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Boneless chicken tandoori grilled in a oven served with green salad

Dessert

Caramel Pudding

$5.99

Rice Pudding

$5.99

Mahalabia

$5.99

Drinks

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Lassi

$3.99

Soda

$1.50

Water

$1.50

Hot Tea

$1.99

Coffee

$1.99

Fast Food

Chicken Wings

$10.99

6 pieces

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

6 pieces

Chicken Tender

$5.99

3 pieces

Whole Chicken Fry

$29.99

Shrimp Fry

$9.99

6 pieces

Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Cheese Burger

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.99

Fish Sandwich

$7.99

Fish Fila Breadcrumb

$7.99

Fish Fila Besan

$7.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

5 pieces

French Fries

$3.99

Family Pack

2 Person

$25.00

(Tandoori leg (2pcs) / tikka (2 serve) + 1 curry ( chicken/ beef/ mutton) + rice/ naan (2) + salad + soda/ water

5 Person

$55.00

Tandoori leg (4pcs) / tikka (3 serve) + 2 curry (chicken/ beef/ mutton) + rice/ naan (5) + salad + soda/ water

10 Person

$85.00

Tandoori leg (6pcs) / tikka (5 serve) + 3 curry (chicken/ beef/ mutton) + rice/ naan (8) + salad + soda/ water