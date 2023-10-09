Bengali Restura 687 Kenmore Ave
Appetizers / Soup
Appetizers
Vegetable Samosa
2 pieces. Spicy seasoned potatoes and green peas wrapped in pastry
Vegetable Shingara
2 pieces. Spicy seasoned potatoes and green peas wrapped in pastry
Lasooni Gobi
8 pieces. Tangy cauliflowers sautéed with ginger, garlic, scallion and soy sauce
Piazu Onion Pakora
4 pieces. Crispy onion fritters, mixed with lentils and cilantro served with chutneys
Vegetable Pakora
4 pieces. Assorted vegetable fritters served with chutneys
Samosa Chaat
Topped with chickpeas, onion, yogurt, tomato, tamarind and mint sauce
Aloo Chana Chaat
Boiled diced potatoes and peas seasoned with chaat masala and tamarind
Papadum
2 pieces. Thin lentil crackers with black pepper, sea salt and spice served with chutneys
Chicken Samosa
2 pieces. Seasoned ground chicken with herbs and mild spices wrapped in a light pastry
Chicken Shish Kebab
2 pieces. Minched chicken with seasoned herbs, spices-cooked in the oven
Mughlai Parata
Assorted eggs, onion and chili wrapped in pastry
Soup
Lunch / Dinner
Kebab
Tandoori Chicken
2 pieces. Chicken marinated with red masala, special sauce and a romantic spices
Chicken Tikka Kebab
Boneless chicken marinated in spices and roasted in oven
Malai Chicken Kebab
Chicken marinated in mild spices and moistened with cream cheese
Achari Kebab
Marinated boneless chicken chunks in a special blend spices
Kathi Kebab
Wrap with a filling of grilled kebabs
Pick Kebab
Bihari Kabab
Boti Kebab
Chapli Kebab
Shish Kebab
Lamb Chop
Tandoori Mix Grill
2 shish kebab, 1 tandoori chicken leg, 2 pcs chicken tikka, 2 pcs malai chicken kebab and 2 pcs achari kebab
Whole Grill Chicken
Biryani
Chicken
Butter Chicken
Chicken cooked in a rich buttery sauce with mild spices
Chicken Karahi
Cooked with ginger, garlic, coriander, bell pepper and spicy masala sauce
Chicken Curry
Tender cubes boneless chicken sautéed in onion and cooked in tomato based curry
Chicken Korma
Chicken cooked with mild creamy curry and cashew nuts
Chicken Jalfrezi
Cooked with fresh assorted veggies, onion and green pepper
Chicken 65
Ginger Chicken
Chicken Tikka Masala
Mutton (Goat / Lamb)
Mutton Karahi
Cooked with ginger, garlic, coriander, bell pepper and spicy masala sauce
Mutton Korma
Cooked with mild creamy curry and cashew nuts
Mutton Curry
Tender cubes boneless meats sautéed in onion and cooked in tomato based curry
Mutton Jalfrezi
Cooked with fresh assorted veggies, onion and green pepper
Beef
Kala Bhuna
Beef Karahi
Cooked with ginger, garlic, coriander, bell pepper and spicy masala sauce
Beef Curry
Tender cubes boneless meats sautéed in onion and cooked in tomato based curry
Beef Bhuna
Beef cooked with onion, tomato and aromatic medium spicy thick sauce
Achari Gosht
Rogan Josh
Beef curry with a heady combination of intense spices in a creamy tomato curry sauce
Vegetable
Chana Masala
Chickpeas with onion, tomatoes and curry sauce
Palak Paneer
Cooked palak studded with cubes of fries paneer cheese, thickened with cream
Mix Vegetable
Dal Curry
Lentils cooked with tomatoes, garlic, turmeric seasoned with cumin seeds
Mottor Paneer
Cubes freshly made cottage cheese cooked with green peas and creamy sauce
Mushroom Bhaji
Mushrooms cooked with curry masala
Aloo Gobi
Florets of cauliflower, mattar, peas and potatoes cooked with cumin seeds, tomatoes, spices and herbs
Seafood
Bread
Plain Naan
Light soft flat white flour bread freshly baked in a oven
Garlic Naan
Rich multi layered plain whole wheat bread with fresh garlic / rosemary seeds
Butter Naan
Rich multi layered plain whole wheat bread with butter
Keema Naan
Whole wheat bread stuffed with minced lamb/chicken/ beef
Sesame Naan
Rich multi layered plain whole wheat bread with sesame seeds
Plain Roti
Light soft flat white flour bread freshly baked
Paratha
Light soft flat white flour bread freshly baked with oil
Wrap
Indo Chinese
Chicken Lollipop
6 pieces. Spicy pulled back wings and fried, served with creamy sauce
Fried Rice
Basmati rice stir-fried with long beans
Chow Mein
Chinese style noodles stir-fried
Special Chow Mein
Chinese style noodles with Bengali restura special spice
Sizzling Chicken
Sizzling Beef
Chicken Broccoli
Seasoned chicken and fresh broccoli florets cooked with chopped onion
Beef Broccoli
Seasoned beef and fresh broccoli florets cooked with chopped onion
Chili Chicken
Seasoned chicken cooked with capsicum and chopped onions in a mild sauce
Salad
Fast Food
Chicken Wings
6 pieces
Chicken Nuggets
6 pieces
Chicken Tender
3 pieces
Whole Chicken Fry
Shrimp Fry
6 pieces
Chicken Sandwich
Cheese Burger
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Philly Cheesesteak
Fish Sandwich
Fish Fila Breadcrumb
Fish Fila Besan
Onion Rings
5 pieces
French Fries
Family Pack
2 Person
(Tandoori leg (2pcs) / tikka (2 serve) + 1 curry ( chicken/ beef/ mutton) + rice/ naan (2) + salad + soda/ water
5 Person
Tandoori leg (4pcs) / tikka (3 serve) + 2 curry (chicken/ beef/ mutton) + rice/ naan (5) + salad + soda/ water
10 Person
Tandoori leg (6pcs) / tikka (5 serve) + 3 curry (chicken/ beef/ mutton) + rice/ naan (8) + salad + soda/ water