Bennie & Burk's 2936 River Road
Sandwichs & Subs
- Pepper Jelly Chicken Hoagie$11.99
This is our Pepper Jelly Chicken Hoagie Served with Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Onions
- Butchers Italian Hoagie$11.99
Ham,Genoa,Salami,Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Onion Mayo, Italian Dressing On Hoagie
- Butchers Club$16.29
Includes Turkey,Roast Beef, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, pepper jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Honey Mustard, Italian Dressing, Your Bread Choice of Hoagie, Wheat OR White. For the unbeatable price of 16.29 yum!
- Turkey & Cheese$10.99
Provolone Cheese Lettuce Tomato Onions Mayo Honey Mustard ON HOAGIE Bread
- BLT$9.99
Bacon Lettuce Tomato and your bread choice of Sour Dough White Hoagie or Wheat
- Reuben$11.99
Corn Beefed Swiss Cheese Sauerkraut Yellow Mustard Thousand Island On Bread OF your Choice
- Pesto Chicken Sandwich ON Sour Dough$11.99
Bacon, Mozzarella cheese Tomato Presto Sauce ON Sour Dough
- Roast Beef Hoagie$11.99
Includes our Swiss Cheese Lettuce Tomato Onion Mayo Pepper Jelly ON Hoagie
- Classic Club$12.99
Includes Turkey ham bacon cheddar cheese lettuce tomato onion mayo honey mustard your choice of bread YOU CANT BEAT THE PRICE!
- Ham & Swiss On Sour Dough$9.99
Includes Honey Mustard Black Forest Ham Swiss Cheese and Sour Dough Bread
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.99
Mayo Lettuce Tomato your bread choice