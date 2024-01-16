Bennie & Burk's 2936 River Road
Sandwichs & Subs
- Seasonal Chicken Salad$9.99
this is our delicious chicken salad which includes lettuce, tomato and chicken salad
- Classic Club$12.99
This amazing Classic Club sandwich includes Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mayo and Honey Mustard
- Roast Beef$11.99
This sandwich includes Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mayo and our home made Pepper Jelly SERVED WITH A SMILE!
Drink
- Calypso original Lemonade$3.19
- Calypso Strawberry Lemonade$3.19
- Calypso Tropical Mango Lemonade$3.19
- Calypso Southern Peach Lemonade$3.19
- Calypso Pineapple Peach Lemonade$3.19
- Calypso Paridise Punch Lemonade$3.19
- Calypso Kiwi Lemonade$3.19
- Calypso Ocean Blue Lemonade$3.19
- Calypso Triple Melon Lemonade$3.19
- Calypso Island Wave Lemonade$3.19
Energy Drinks & Hydration Drinks
- Ghost Hydration Drink Orange Squeeze 16.9 Fl Oz$3.19
- Ghost Energy Sour Pink Lemonade$3.69
- Ghost Swedish Fish Energy$3.69
- Ghost Cherry Limeade Energy$3.69
- Ghost Faze Pop Energy$3.69
- Ghost Orange Cream Energy$3.69
- Ghost Warheads Energy$3.69
- Ghost Citrus Energy$3.69
- Prime Blue Raspberry Energy$3.29
- Prime Tropical Punch Energy$3.29
- Prime Ice Pop Energy$3.29
- Prime Lemon Lime Energy$3.29
- Prime Original Energy$3.29
- Prime Strawberry Water Melon Hydration$3.19
- Prime Blue Raspberry Hydration$3.19
- Prime Cherry Freeze Hydration$3.19
- Prime Glowberry Hydration$3.19
- Prime Lemon Lime Hydration$3.19
- Prime Ice Pop Hydration$3.19
- Ghost Kiwi Strawberry Hydration$3.19
- Ghost Sour Patch Hydration$3.19
- Ghost Lemon Lime Hydration$3.19
- Ghost Tropical Punch Hydration$3.19
- Prime Meta Moon Hydration$3.19
- Prime Lemonade Hydration$3.19
- Ghost Blue Raspberry Energy$3.69
- Ghost Redberry Energy$3.69
- Ghost Strawbango Margarita Energy$3.69
- Ghost War Head Sour Green Energy$3.69
- Celsius Tropical Vipe Energy Drink$3.29
Cookies & Brownies
Jams Jelly Sauces
- Apple Butter$8.99
Apple Butter is a rich, spreadable preserve made from fresh apples. It comes in a convenient 19 oz jar, perfect for breakfasts or snacks.
- Pumpkin Butter$8.99
Pumpkin Butter is a smooth, spreadable condiment that brings the cozy flavors of autumn to your table. Perfect for slathering on toast or adding a seasonal twist to your baking, it's made with real pumpkin and a blend of warm spices.
- Blackberry Preserves$12.99
Blackberry Preserves is made with juicy blackberries, adding a sweet and tart taste to your breakfast. It's perfect for spreading on toast or layering in your yogurt.
- Cherry Preserves 20 Oz$10.99
Cherry Preserves come in a generous 20-ounce jar, perfect for breakfast and baking needs. Enjoy the rich, sweet taste of cherries in this delightful spread.
- Spiced Peaches$19.99
This jar of spiced peaches brings a zesty twist to your snack time or dessert recipes. Enjoy the sweet and tangy flavor blend that adds a warming spice kick to each bite.
- Strawberry Pepper Jam$8.99
- Pickled Beet Balls$10.99
Beet Balls are a great meat-free alternative that packs a flavorful punch. Perfect for veggie burgers, pasta dishes, or even as a snack on their own.
- Pineapple Habanero Pepper Jelly$8.99
- Bone Suckin Sauce Bonesuckin-Bone-Sauce-Regular 16 Oz.$12.99
Bone Suckin' Sauce is a versatile barbecue sauce that brings a perfect blend of tangy and sweet flavors to any dish. Its 16 oz jar is great for grilling, marinating, or dipping, making it a kitchen staple for BBQ enthusiasts.
- Apple Butter BBQ$8.99
- Crab Salsa$11.99
- Three Pepper Lemon Hot Sauce$8.99
- Garlic & Herb Hot Sauce$8.99
- Garlic Dill Pickle$9.99
- Jalapeno Dill Pickle$9.99
- Vidalia Onion Mustard$8.99
Vidalia Onion Mustard combines the sweetness of Vidalia onions with the tangy kick of mustard. It's perfect for dressing up sandwiches or as a unique addition to your favorite recipes.
- Bone Suckin Sauce Bonesuckin-Bone-Sauce-Hot 16 Oz.$12.99
Bone Suckin' Sauce is a hot version of the classic barbecue sauce, perfect for adding a spicy kick to your meals. It comes in a 16 oz jar, ideal for smothering on ribs, chicken, or veggies.
Dog Treats & Merch
- Dog Biscuits Strawberry & Banana 7oz Bag$9.99
This is a bag of joy for your furry friend!! Dog Biscuits Strawberry & Banana 7oz bag
- Dog Treats Chews Strawberry & Pineapple$10.95
- Pooch Doggie Ice Cream Mix BDAY CAKE$5.99
- Pooch Doggie Ice Cream Mix PEANUT BUTTER$5.99
- Strawberry Shortcake Dog Cookies$9.99
- Dog Blueberry Pie Cookies$9.99
Mr. Feel Good
- Puro 2gram Pre Roll (grape jelly)$19.99
- Puro Prerolls (juicy watermelon) 2grams$19.99
- Puro Preroll Melona 2 Grams$19.99
- Moody Moon Preroll 200mg Sativa (jack herer)$14.99
- Moody Moon Preroll 200mg Gelato HYBRID$14.99
- Moody Moon Jungle Juice 200mg HYBRID Preroll$14.99
- Puro Luna Rocket GREEN CRACK 2 1.5g preroll$20.99
- Puro Luna Rocket OG KUSH 2 1.5g Prerolls$20.99
- Puro Luna Rocket Pineapple Express$20.99
- Puro Exotics ZAZA Preroll Gelato 41 Sativa 2 1.5g$23.99
- Puro Exotics ZAZA Prerolls NERDZ HYBRID 2 1.5g$23.99
- Puro Exotics Black Ice INDICA 2 1.5g PreRolls$23.99
- Alter Ego Sonama Coma Sativa 3.5g$45.99
- Moody Moon THE GANJA BLEND tropical storm hybrid$48.99
- Moody Moon THE GANJA BLEND Dream Cake Indica$48.99
- Alter Ego Indica SLURRICANE3.5g$45.99
- Alter Ego Malibu Mochi Hybrid 3.5g$45.99
- Sweet Dream 25mg Good Time Gummy$2.49
- MMelt Milk Chocolate 10pc MR FEEL GOOD$39.99
- M Melt Milk & Cookies 10pc MR FEEL GOOD$39.99
- Moody Moon Exotic Indoor Flower HYBRID$11.99
- Moody Moon Sativa 1g Exotic Indoor Flower$11.99
- Moody Moon Indica 1g Exotic Indoor Flower$11.99
- Super Boot Exotic indoor flower indica preroll 1 1.5$9.99
Vapes
- Raz Tiffany Dream Edition$23.99
- White Gummy Watermelon RAZ 9000 puffs$23.99
- Grape Ice RAZ 9K Puffs$23.99
- Blue Raz Ice RAZ 9k Puffs$23.99
- Vicky RAZ 9k Puffs$23.99
- Strawberry Shortcake RAZ 9k Puffs$23.99
- Strawberry Kiwi RAZ 9K Puffs$26.99
- Geek Bar Crazy Melon$24.99
- Geek Bar California Cherry$24.99
- Geek Bar Strawberry Mango$24.99
- Geek Bar Blue Mint$24.99
- Geek Bar White Gummy Ice$24.99
- Geek Bar Watermelon Ice$24.99
- Geek Bar Black Cherry$24.99
- Geek Bar Juicy Peach Ice$24.99
- Geek Bar Blow Pop$24.99
- Geek Bar Blue Raz Ice$24.99
- Lost Marry Mt15000 Turbo Strawmelin Peach$25.99
- Last Marry Mt15000 Turbo Watermelon Ice$25.99
- Lost Mary Strawberry Kiwi Mt15000 Turbo$25.99
- Lost Mary Mt15000 Turbo Winter Mint$25.99
- Lost Mary Mt15000 Turbo TERMAL EDITION Cherry Strazz$25.99