Benny's on the Boulevard Palihotel Hollywood

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast

The Biscuit

$7.00

butter, honey, sea salt

Just Like Mom Made

$18.00

two eggs any style, hash browns, choice of bacon, avocado, or impossible sausage

Breakfast Tacos

one taco served with cucumber and pineapple

Brulee'd Grapefruit

$8.00

grapefruit, sugar, mint

Fruit Stand Fruit

$9.00

pineapple, honeydew, mango, cucumber, lime, tajin

Bacon Taco

$6.00

Shiitake Taco

$6.00

Chorizo Taco

$6.00

Potato Taco

$6.00

Avocado Taco

$6.00

Drinks

House Cocktails

50/50

$17.00

gin, dry vermouth, orange bitters, lemon oil

World Famous

$17.00

rye, benedictine, bitterbianco, angostura bitters

Cadillac

$17.00

tequila, lime, grand marnier, tajin salt rim

Agave Spritz

$17.00

aperol, tequila, mezcal, grapefruit, bubbles

Eastside

$17.00

mezcal, cucumber, mint, lime

Pink Hare

$17.00

gin, pamplemousse, campari, lemon

White Russian

$17.00

vodka, mr. black cold brew liqueur, whipped cream

Mai Tai

$17.00

Jamaican rum, rhum agricole, curacao, orgeat, lime

Picket Fence

$17.00

vodka, granny smith apple, lemon, egg white

Painkiller Slushie

$17.00

aged rum, pineapple, coconut cream, orange

Hollywood Spritz

$17.00

miller high life, aperol, orange

Float

$17.00

rye, root beer, ramazotti, vanilla whip

Beer

Miller High Life

$5.00

Talking Hands Pilsner

$9.00

Codebreaker IPA

$11.00

Wine

Sangiovese

$14.00+

Bibi Graetz, 'Casamatta' Sangiovese 2020, Italy

Red Blend

$15.00+

Cruse Wine Co., 'Monkey Jacket' Red Blend 2020, California

Trepat

$17.00+

Carlania, 'El Petit Carlania' Trepat 2019, Catalonia, Spain

Mencia

$15.00+

Raul Perez, 'Ultraia Saint Jacques' Mencia 2020, Spain

Verdicchio

$14.00+

Bisci, Verdicchio di Matelica 2021, Italy

Chenin Blanc

$16.00+

Dashe Cellars, 'Les Enfants Terribles' Chenin Blanc 2020, California

Riesling

$14.00+

Hermann J. Wiemer, Semi-dry Riesling 2020, New York

Chardonnay

$18.00+

Sandhi Chardonnay 2021, California

Fres. Co Sauvignon Blanc

$18.00+

Fres. Co, 'Fire Fuego' Sauvignon Blanc 2022, California

RUMOR Rose

$17.00+

RUMOR Cotes de Provence Rose, 2021, France

Blanc de Blancs

$15.00+

Raventos i Blanc, Blanc de Blancs 2020, Spain

Lambrusco di Sorbara

$18.00+

Medici Ermete, 'Phermento' Lambrusco di Sorbara 2021, Italy

Champagne Grand Reserve

$200.00

Vilmart & Cie, Champagne Grand Reserve, France

N/A

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Antipodes Still

$12.00

Antipodes Sparkling

$12.00

Hanks Root Beer

$6.00

Abita Root Beer

$6.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Soda

$4.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$17.00

3 oz Bubbles 2 oz Aperol 1oz Soda Water

Aviation

$17.00

Bee's Knees

$17.00

Blood & Sand

$17.00

Bloody Mary

$17.00

Bobby Burns

$17.00

Boulevardier

$17.00

Brown Derby

$17.00

Caipirinha

$17.00

Champagne Cocktail

$17.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$17.00

Daiquiri

$17.00

Dark & Stormy

$17.00

Espresso Martini

$17.00

French 75

$17.00

Gibson

$17.00

Gimlet

$17.00

Hemingway

$17.00

Hot Toddy

$17.00

Hotel Nacional

$17.00

Jack Rose

$17.00

Kir Royale

$17.00

Last Word

$17.00

Long Island

$17.00

Manhattan

$17.00

Margarita

$17.00

Martinez

$17.00

Mint Julep

$17.00

Mojito

$17.00

Moscow Mule

$17.00

Naked & Famous

$17.00

Negroni

$17.00

Old Fashioned

$17.00

Paloma

$17.00

Paper Plane

$17.00

Rob Roy

$17.00

Rusty Nail

$17.00

Sazerac

$17.00

Sbagliato

$17.00

Sidecar

$17.00

Southside

$17.00

Tequila Sunrise

$17.00

Tom Collins

$17.00

Vesper

$17.00

Vieux Carre

$17.00

Whiskey Sour

$17.00

Mimosa

$17.00

Liquor

Don Fulano Reposado

$17.00

Komos Anejo

$20.00

Calirosa

$16.00

Tequila Ocho Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$17.00

Lunazul

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Clase Azul

$28.00

Pearl

$13.00

Kastra Elion

$17.00

Meili

$15.00

Titos

$15.00

Ketel One

$14.00

New Amsterdam

$14.00

Hendricks

$16.00

St. George

$15.00

The Botanist

$16.00

Bombay Sapphire

$15.00

Four Roses

$14.00

Basil Haydens

$18.00

Makers Mark

$16.00

Jameson

$14.00

Michter's

$15.00

Whistle Pig

$17.00

Wild Turkey

$14.00

Compass Box

$14.00

Glenlivet

$16.00

Laphroaig

$14.00

Johnnie Walker

$14.00

Oban

$18.00

Don Q

$14.00

Mahina Coconut Rum

$14.00

Appleton

$15.00

Bacardi

$15.00

Goslings

$14.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$18.00

Del Maguey Vida

$15.00

Mal Bien Espadin

$14.00

Yola

$16.00

Montenegro

$15.00

Fernet Branca

$13.00

Amaro Angeleno

$13.00

Aperol

$14.00

Campari

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Mr. Black

$14.00

Ramazotti

$14.00

Averna

$13.00

Baileys

$13.00

Green Chartreuse

$15.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$15.00

Cynar

$13.00

Pernod

$13.00

