Benny's on the Boulevard Palihotel Hollywood
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast
The Biscuit
butter, honey, sea salt
Just Like Mom Made
two eggs any style, hash browns, choice of bacon, avocado, or impossible sausage
Breakfast Tacos
one taco served with cucumber and pineapple
Brulee'd Grapefruit
grapefruit, sugar, mint
Fruit Stand Fruit
pineapple, honeydew, mango, cucumber, lime, tajin
Bacon Taco
Shiitake Taco
Chorizo Taco
Potato Taco
Avocado Taco
Drinks
House Cocktails
50/50
gin, dry vermouth, orange bitters, lemon oil
World Famous
rye, benedictine, bitterbianco, angostura bitters
Cadillac
tequila, lime, grand marnier, tajin salt rim
Agave Spritz
aperol, tequila, mezcal, grapefruit, bubbles
Eastside
mezcal, cucumber, mint, lime
Pink Hare
gin, pamplemousse, campari, lemon
White Russian
vodka, mr. black cold brew liqueur, whipped cream
Mai Tai
Jamaican rum, rhum agricole, curacao, orgeat, lime
Picket Fence
vodka, granny smith apple, lemon, egg white
Painkiller Slushie
aged rum, pineapple, coconut cream, orange
Hollywood Spritz
miller high life, aperol, orange
Float
rye, root beer, ramazotti, vanilla whip
Wine
Sangiovese
Bibi Graetz, 'Casamatta' Sangiovese 2020, Italy
Red Blend
Cruse Wine Co., 'Monkey Jacket' Red Blend 2020, California
Trepat
Carlania, 'El Petit Carlania' Trepat 2019, Catalonia, Spain
Mencia
Raul Perez, 'Ultraia Saint Jacques' Mencia 2020, Spain
Verdicchio
Bisci, Verdicchio di Matelica 2021, Italy
Chenin Blanc
Dashe Cellars, 'Les Enfants Terribles' Chenin Blanc 2020, California
Riesling
Hermann J. Wiemer, Semi-dry Riesling 2020, New York
Chardonnay
Sandhi Chardonnay 2021, California
Fres. Co Sauvignon Blanc
Fres. Co, 'Fire Fuego' Sauvignon Blanc 2022, California
RUMOR Rose
RUMOR Cotes de Provence Rose, 2021, France
Blanc de Blancs
Raventos i Blanc, Blanc de Blancs 2020, Spain
Lambrusco di Sorbara
Medici Ermete, 'Phermento' Lambrusco di Sorbara 2021, Italy
Champagne Grand Reserve
Vilmart & Cie, Champagne Grand Reserve, France
N/A
Classic Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
3 oz Bubbles 2 oz Aperol 1oz Soda Water
Aviation
Bee's Knees
Blood & Sand
Bloody Mary
Bobby Burns
Boulevardier
Brown Derby
Caipirinha
Champagne Cocktail
Corpse Reviver #2
Daiquiri
Dark & Stormy
Espresso Martini
French 75
Gibson
Gimlet
Hemingway
Hot Toddy
Hotel Nacional
Jack Rose
Kir Royale
Last Word
Long Island
Manhattan
Margarita
Martinez
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Naked & Famous
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Paloma
Paper Plane
Rob Roy
Rusty Nail
Sazerac
Sbagliato
Sidecar
Southside
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Vesper
Vieux Carre
Whiskey Sour
Mimosa
Liquor
Don Fulano Reposado
Komos Anejo
Calirosa
Tequila Ocho Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio 1942
El Tesoro Reposado
Lunazul
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Reposado
Clase Azul
Pearl
Kastra Elion
Meili
Titos
Ketel One
New Amsterdam
Hendricks
St. George
The Botanist
Bombay Sapphire
Four Roses
Basil Haydens
Makers Mark
Jameson
Michter's
Whistle Pig
Wild Turkey
Compass Box
Glenlivet
Laphroaig
Johnnie Walker
Oban
Don Q
Mahina Coconut Rum
Appleton
Bacardi
Goslings
Del Maguey Chichicapa
Del Maguey Vida
Mal Bien Espadin
Yola
Montenegro
Fernet Branca
Amaro Angeleno
Aperol
Campari
Grand Marnier
Mr. Black
Ramazotti
Averna
Baileys
Green Chartreuse
Yellow Chartreuse
Cynar
Pernod
Classic Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
3 oz Bubbles 2 oz Aperol 1oz Soda Water