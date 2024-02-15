Skip to Main content
Benny's Coastal Kitchen
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Benny's Coastal Kitchen
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Dinner
Dessert
Apps
Soup & Salads
Entree
Kids Menu
Add Sides
Dinner
Apps
Duck App
$15.00
Latkes
$12.00
Carpaccio
$14.00
Scallop App
$15.00
Hush Puppies
$6.00
Soup & Salads
Green Salad
$10.00
Vegetable Salad
$11.00
Butter Salad
$11.00
Bisque
$8.00
Entree
Gnocchi
$27.00
Chicken
$26.00
Crabcake
$34.00
Duck Pasta
$29.00
Beef Filet
$38.00
Fish Stew
$28.00
Fritto Misto
$29.00
Salmon
$28.00
Scallop Entree
$36.00
Short Rib
$32.00
Out of stock
Snapper
$33.00
Swordfish
$28.00
Out of stock
Whole Fish
$30.00
Kids Menu
Pita Pizza
$10.00
Mini Corn Dogs
$10.00
Steak Skewers
$11.00
Chicken Tender
$10.00
Kids Salmon
$11.00
Add Sides
Side Caulilini
$4.50
Side Crab Dirty Rice
$4.50
Side Farro Pilaf
$4.50
Side Fried Cauliflower
$4.50
Side Glazed Carrots
$4.50
Side Natural Cut Fries
$4.50
Side Risotto
$4.50
Side Skillet Potatoes
$4.50
Side Succotash
$4.50
Side Carolina Gold Rice
$4.50
Dessert
House Skillet
$11.00
Key Lime Cheesecake
$8.00
Flourless Chocolate Torte
$10.00
Ice Cream Scoop
$4.00
Benny's Coastal Kitchen Location and Ordering Hours
(843) 715-2202
175 Squire Pope Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
Closed
• Opens Friday at 11AM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement