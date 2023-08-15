Fajita Catering Platter

$269.00

Feeds 15-16 Guests: Includes: 2 Tray of Chicken Fajitas, Spanish rice, choice of beans (pinto or black), fresh guacamole, shredded lettuce, shredded Jack cheese, corn and flour tortillas, green salsa, spicy red salsa, pickled jalapeños, tortilla chips & Churros Plates and Utensils Included by request only