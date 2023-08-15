Benny's Tacos Westchester
POS Catering Menu
Catering Platters
Feeds 15-16 Guests: Includes: Spanish rice, choice of beans (pinto or black), fresh guacamole, shredded lettuce, shredded Jack cheese, corn tortillas, green salsa, spicy red salsa, pickled jalapeños, tortilla chips & Churros Plates and Utensils Included by request only
Feeds 15-16 Guests: Includes: 2 Tray of Chicken Fajitas, Spanish rice, choice of beans (pinto or black), fresh guacamole, shredded lettuce, shredded Jack cheese, corn and flour tortillas, green salsa, spicy red salsa, pickled jalapeños, tortilla chips & Churros Plates and Utensils Included by request only
Feeds 15-16 Guests: Includes: 15-18 Tacos and 1 Tray of Chicken Fajitas, Spanish rice, choice of beans (pinto or black), fresh guacamole, shredded lettuce, shredded Jack cheese, corn and flour tortillas, green salsa, spicy red salsa, pickled jalapeños, tortilla chips & Churros … Plates and Utensils Included by request
Family Platters
A La Carte
Toast Online Food Menu
Breakfast (all day)
Favorites
Tacos
Zucchini, Red Bell & Poblano Peppers, Mushrooms, Corn, Avocado, Chimichurri Salsa, Yellow Corn Tortilla
Pineapple-Jicama Salsa, Lettuce, Chipotle Crema
Rotisserie Chicken (dark meat), Radish, Cilantro, Pickled Onions, Yellow Corn Tortilla
Quesadillas
Grilled Angus Steak, Jack Cheese, Rajas: Caramelized Poblanos-Onions, side of Sour Cream & Guacamole
Slow-Cooked Shredded Angus Beef, Jack Cheese, Rajas: Caramelized Poblanos-Onions, side of Sour Cream & Guacamole
Shredded Chicken in a Red Sauce, Jack Cheese, Rajas: Caramelized Poblanos-Onions, side of Sour Cream & Guacamole
Burrito Bowls
Grilled Marianted Shrimp, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole
Grilled Achiote-Marinated Pork, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole
Slow-Cooked Chicken Breast in a Red Sauce, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole
Tostada Bowls
Grilled Marianted Shrimp, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Tostada Bowl
Grilled Angus Steak, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Crispy Tostada Bowl
Slow-Cooked Angus Beef, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Crispy Totada Shells
Grilled Achiote-Marinated Pork, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Crispy Tostada Bowl
Slow-Cooked Pork, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Crispy Tostada Bowl
Rotisserie Chicken (dark meat), Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Crispy Tostada Bowl
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Crispy Tostada Shell
Slow-Cooked Chicken Breast in a Red Sauce, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole in served in a Crispy Tostada Bowl
Mixed Grilled Veggies, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Crispy Tostada Bowl
Entree Plates
Angus Flap Steak & Shrimp Grilled with Peppers, Onions & Pico de Gallo served with Sides of Guacamole, Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Choice of Tortillas
Marianted Shrimp Grilled with Peppers, Onions & Pico de Gallo served with Sides of Guacamole, Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Choice of Tortillas
Angus Flap Steak Grilled with Peppers, Onions & Pico de Gallo served with Sides of Guacamole, Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Choice of Tortillas
Chicken Breast Grilled with Peppers, Onions & Pico de Gallo served with Sides of Guacamole, Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Choice of Tortillas
Grilled Angus Flap Steak, Grilled Onions, Chimmichuri Salsa, Served with sides of Guacmole, Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Choice of Tortillas
Our Claasic Burrito Smothered with your Choice of Red or Green Sauce, Sour Cream, Served with Sides of Spanish Rice & Beans, Guacamole & Chips
Choice of 2 Tacos, served with Side of Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans, Guacamole & Chips
Enchiladas
(3) Corn Tortillas Rolled with Shredded Chicken, Oaxaca & Jack Cheese Smothered with Green, Sour Cream, topped with Lettuce & Avocado, served with Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Guacamole
(3) Corn Tortillas Rolled with Shredded Beef, Oaxaca & Jack Cheese Smothered with Red, Sour Cream, topped with Lettuce & Avocado, served with Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Guacamole
(3) Corn Tortillas Rolled with Shredded Chicken, Oaxaca & Jack Cheese Smothered with Red, Sour Cream, topped with Lettuce & Avocado, served with Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Guacamole
(3) Corn Tortillas Rolled with Oaxaca & Jack Cheese Smothered with Green or Red Sauce, Sour Cream, topped with Lettuce & Avocado, served with Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Guacamole
Rotisserie Chicken
Citrus & Garlic Brined All Natural Free-Ranged Chicken, Garlic Paste, Choice of Tortillas or Chips
Citrus & Garlic Brined All Natural Free-Ranged Chicken, Garlic Paste, Choice of Sides, Choice of Tortillas or Chips
Citrus & Garlic Brined All Natural Free-Ranged Chicken, Garlic Paste, Choice of Sides, Choice of Tortillas or Chips
Citrus & Garlic Brined All Natural Free-Ranged Chicken, Garlic Paste, Choice of Side, Choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas or Chips