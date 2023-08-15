POS Catering Menu

Catering Platters

Taco Catering Platter
$239.00

Feeds 15-16 Guests: Includes: Spanish rice, choice of beans (pinto or black), fresh guacamole, shredded lettuce, shredded Jack cheese, corn tortillas, green salsa, spicy red salsa, pickled jalapeños, tortilla chips & Churros Plates and Utensils Included by request only

Fajita Catering Platter
$269.00

Feeds 15-16 Guests: Includes: 2 Tray of Chicken Fajitas, Spanish rice, choice of beans (pinto or black), fresh guacamole, shredded lettuce, shredded Jack cheese, corn and flour tortillas, green salsa, spicy red salsa, pickled jalapeños, tortilla chips & Churros Plates and Utensils Included by request only

Mixed Catering Platter
$249.00

Feeds 15-16 Guests: Includes: 15-18 Tacos and 1 Tray of Chicken Fajitas, Spanish rice, choice of beans (pinto or black), fresh guacamole, shredded lettuce, shredded Jack cheese, corn and flour tortillas, green salsa, spicy red salsa, pickled jalapeños, tortilla chips & Churros … Plates and Utensils Included by request

Burrito Catering Platter
$259.00
Quesadilla Catering Platter
$259.00
Rotisserie Chicken Platter
$299.00
Enchilada Catering Platter
$249.00
Breakfast Burrito Catering Platter
$249.00
Breakfast Quesadilla Catering Platter
$259.00

Family Platters

Taco Family Platter
$89.00
Burrito Family Platter
$99.00
Quesadilla Family Platter
$99.00
Fajita Family Platter
$119.00

A La Carte

Meats per Pound
1/2 Tray of Fajitas
$48.99
Enchiladas Cheese (each)
$2.99
Chicken Enchiladas (each)
$3.75
Beef Barbacoa Enchiladas (each)
$4.50
Dozen Tortillas
$3.99
Rice
$11.99+
Beans
$11.99+
Chips
$4.99+
Churros
$2.00
Southwest Salad Tray
$24.99+
Guacamole
$24.99+
Monterey Jack Cheese
$17.99+
Onion-Cilantro Mix
$7.99+
Pico De Gallo
$14.99+
House-Made Salsa
$3.99+

Toast Online Food Menu

Breakfast (all day)

Breakfast Burrito
$14.95

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Jack Cheese, Tator Tots, Pico de Gallo & Choice of Beans

Breakfast Quesadilla
$14.95

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Jack Cheese, Tator Tots side of Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole

Favorites

Southwestern Salad
$11.95

Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, Jack Cheese, Corn, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Tortilla Strips, Creamy Cilantro Dressing

Tacos

Grilled Veggie Taco
$4.25

Zucchini, Red Bell & Poblano Peppers, Mushrooms, Corn, Avocado, Chimichurri Salsa, Yellow Corn Tortilla

Grilled Shrimp Taco
$4.95

Pineapple-Jicama Salsa, Lettuce, Chipotle Crema

Rotisserie Chicken Taco
$4.25

Rotisserie Chicken (dark meat), Radish, Cilantro, Pickled Onions, Yellow Corn Tortilla

Quesadillas

Carne Asada Quesadilla
$16.95

Grilled Angus Steak, Jack Cheese, Rajas: Caramelized Poblanos-Onions, side of Sour Cream & Guacamole

Beef Barbacoa Quesadilla
$16.95

Slow-Cooked Shredded Angus Beef, Jack Cheese, Rajas: Caramelized Poblanos-Onions, side of Sour Cream & Guacamole

Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla
$14.95

Shredded Chicken in a Red Sauce, Jack Cheese, Rajas: Caramelized Poblanos-Onions, side of Sour Cream & Guacamole

Burrito Bowls

Grilled Shrimp Burrito Bowl
$16.95

Grilled Marianted Shrimp, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole

Al Pastor Burrito Bowl
$14.95

Grilled Achiote-Marinated Pork, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole

Grilled Chicken Burrito Bowl
$14.95

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole

Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl
$14.95

Slow-Cooked Chicken Breast in a Red Sauce, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole

Tostada Bowls

Grilled Shrimp Tostada Bowl
$16.95

Grilled Marianted Shrimp, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Tostada Bowl

Carne Asada Tostada Bowl
$16.95

Grilled Angus Steak, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Crispy Tostada Bowl

Barbaoca Tostada Bowl
$16.95

Slow-Cooked Angus Beef, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Crispy Totada Shells

Al Pastor Tostada Bowl
$14.95

Grilled Achiote-Marinated Pork, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Crispy Tostada Bowl

Carnitas Tostada Bowl
$14.95

Slow-Cooked Pork, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Crispy Tostada Bowl

Rotisserie Chicken Tostada Bowl
$14.95

Rotisserie Chicken (dark meat), Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Crispy Tostada Bowl

Grilled Chicken Tostada Bowl
$14.95

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Crispy Tostada Shell

Chipotle Chicken Tostada Bowl
$14.95

Slow-Cooked Chicken Breast in a Red Sauce, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole in served in a Crispy Tostada Bowl

Veggie Tostada Bowl
$13.95

Mixed Grilled Veggies, Spnish Rice, Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole all served in a Crispy Tostada Bowl

Entree Plates

Grilled Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
$19.95

Angus Flap Steak & Shrimp Grilled with Peppers, Onions & Pico de Gallo served with Sides of Guacamole, Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Choice of Tortillas

Grilled Shrimp Fajitas
$17.95

Marianted Shrimp Grilled with Peppers, Onions & Pico de Gallo served with Sides of Guacamole, Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Choice of Tortillas

Grilled Steak Fajitas
$17.95

Angus Flap Steak Grilled with Peppers, Onions & Pico de Gallo served with Sides of Guacamole, Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Choice of Tortillas

Grilled Chicken Fajitas
$15.95

Chicken Breast Grilled with Peppers, Onions & Pico de Gallo served with Sides of Guacamole, Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Choice of Tortillas

Carne Asada Plate
$17.95

Grilled Angus Flap Steak, Grilled Onions, Chimmichuri Salsa, Served with sides of Guacmole, Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Choice of Tortillas

Macho Wet Burrito
$16.95

Our Claasic Burrito Smothered with your Choice of Red or Green Sauce, Sour Cream, Served with Sides of Spanish Rice & Beans, Guacamole & Chips

Benny's 2 Taco Plate
$13.95

Choice of 2 Tacos, served with Side of Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans, Guacamole & Chips

Enchiladas

Beef Barbacoa Enchiladas
$16.95

(3) Corn Tortillas Rolled with Shredded Chicken, Oaxaca & Jack Cheese Smothered with Green, Sour Cream, topped with Lettuce & Avocado, served with Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Guacamole

Red Chicken Enchiladas
$15.95

(3) Corn Tortillas Rolled with Shredded Beef, Oaxaca & Jack Cheese Smothered with Red, Sour Cream, topped with Lettuce & Avocado, served with Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Guacamole

Green Chicken Enchiladas
$15.95

(3) Corn Tortillas Rolled with Shredded Chicken, Oaxaca & Jack Cheese Smothered with Red, Sour Cream, topped with Lettuce & Avocado, served with Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Guacamole

Cheese Enchiladas
$14.95

(3) Corn Tortillas Rolled with Oaxaca & Jack Cheese Smothered with Green or Red Sauce, Sour Cream, topped with Lettuce & Avocado, served with Spanish Rice, Choice of Beans & Guacamole

Rotisserie Chicken

Whole Chicken a la carte
$16.95

Citrus & Garlic Brined All Natural Free-Ranged Chicken, Garlic Paste, Choice of Tortillas or Chips

Whole Chicken 2 Side
$29.95

Citrus & Garlic Brined All Natural Free-Ranged Chicken, Garlic Paste, Choice of Sides, Choice of Tortillas or Chips

Half Chicken 2 Side
$18.95

Citrus & Garlic Brined All Natural Free-Ranged Chicken, Garlic Paste, Choice of Sides, Choice of Tortillas or Chips

Half Chicken 1 Side
$15.95

Citrus & Garlic Brined All Natural Free-Ranged Chicken, Garlic Paste, Choice of Side, Choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas or Chips

Sides & Extras

Homemade Salsa 4oz
$1.99
Pickled Jalapenos 4oz
$1.99
Pickled Carrots 4oz
$1.99
Mexican Sour Cream 4oz
$2.99
Chimichurri 2oz
$1.99
Pico de Gallo 4oz
$1.99
Cilantro Ranch 4oz
$2.50
Homemade Salsa 8oz
$3.99
Guacamole 8oz
$6.99
Guacamole 4oz
$2.99
Grilled Veggies
$3.99
House Salad
$4.99
Cabbage Salad
$2.99
French Fries
$4.99
Homemade Beans 8oz
$2.99
Spanish Rice 8oz
$2.99

Churros

3 Churros
$8.95
Churro
$2.95

32oz Homemade Agua Fresca

Agua Fresca: Jamaica
$4.95
Agua Fresca: Watermelon
$4.95
Agua Fresca: Strawberry
$4.95
Agua Fresca: Cucumber
$4.95
Agua Fresca: Horachata
$4.95

Bottled Drinks

San Pellegrino
$4.95
Topo Chico
$3.95
Smart Water
$4.25
Vitamin Water:
$4.25
Vitamin Water: Dragonfruit
$4.25
Vitamin Water: Tropical Citrus
$4.25
Jarritos: Pineapple
$3.95
Jarritos: Punch
$3.95
Jarritos: Tamarindo
$3.95
Jarritos: Mandarin
$3.95
Jarritos: Lime
$3.95
Fanta Orange
$3.95
Diet Coke
$3.95
Mexican Coke
$4.95