Satisfy your cravings with our tasty sliders and wings!
Bens Sliders & Wings
Food
Burgers and Salads
- Hamburger Slider$2.50
Caramelized onions, mustard, pickle, and ketchup
- Cheeseburger Slider$2.75
Caramelized onions, mustard, pickle, and ketchup
- Double Hamburger$3.50
Caramelized onions, mustard, pickle, and ketchup
- Double Cheeseburger$4.00
Caramelized onions, mustard, pickle, and ketchup
- Bacon Cheeseburger$2.99
Caramelized onions, mustard, pickle, and ketchup
- Chicken Salad$7.25
- Chef Salad$7.25
- Tossed Salad$4.95
- Chicken Slider$3.25
Sandwiches
- Chicken Sandwich$5.89
Served with spicy mayo, and a pickle
- Fish Sandwich$5.89
Served with tartar sauce, and a pickle
- Chicken Wrap$7.25
- Chicken Quesadilla$7.25
- slim jim sub$7.25
- philly steak sub$7.25
- turkey cheese sub$7.25
- ham cheese sub$7.25
- corn beef sub$7.25
- chicken pita$7.25
- gryo pita$7.25
- club wrap$7.25
- bbq chicken pita$7.25
- BLT sub/wrap$7.25
- turkey bacon swiss sub$8.25
- Reuben sand with swiss on rye$7.99
- patty melt on rye$7.25
- chef salad$7.25
- chicken slider$3.25
Wing Dings
Chicken Tenders
Ben's Combo Deals
- Crispy Chicken Breast Sandwich and fries$8.00
Served with spicy mayo, fries, and a pickle
- Fish Sandwich Combo$8.00
Served with tartar sauce, fries, and a pickle
- 2 Chili Dogs and Fries$8.00
- 5 Wings and Fries$8.00
- 3 Pcs Crispy Chicken and Fries$8.00
- 2 sliders and fries$7.10
- 4 Sliders and Fries$11.10
- 6 Sliders Sliders$14.00
- 12 Sliders$28.00
- 18 Sliders$44.00
- 24 Sliders$59.00
- Chicken & Waffles$11.00
- Chicken Wrap Combo$9.99
- Chicken Quesadilla Combo$9.99
- slim jim and fries$9.99
- corn beef and fries$9.99
- turkey bacon swiss and fries$9.99
- BBQ chicken wrap and fries$9.99
- Reuben sand on rye and fries$9.99
- patty melt on rye and fries$9.99
- philly steak sub and fries$9.99
- turkey cheese sub and fries$9.99
- ham and cheese sub and fries$9.99
- chicken pita and fries$9.99
- gyro pita and fries$9.99
- club pita and fries$9.99
- BLT sub and fries$9.99
Coneys , Fries and appetizers
Seafood
Desserts
Bens Sliders & Wings Location and Ordering Hours
(586) 272-3984
Open now • Closes at 8PM