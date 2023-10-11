Beraka Juice - Cambridge Cambridge
Cleanses
Cleanse
COMMUNITY CLEANSE
Back for the 3rd year, our annual community cleanse event features a 3-day cleanse with an exclusive Beraka Juice cooler and a charcoal wellness shot. Vanessa will be cleansing with a small group Friday 27Jan to Sunday 29Jan. If you'd like to join, add "Group Cleanse" to the instruction box when placing your order. Happy Cleansing!
the beginner cleanse
celery | kindness | goodness | peace - all cleanse sales are final and non-refundable. This is great for beginners who are not ready for a full-day cleanse. It comes with the option of one of our organic house salads as your light & raw meal to close the cleanse Multiple days of cleansing may need to be picked up separately. Call us if you have any questions or for a free cleanse consultation!
the rest & reset cleanse
celery | kindness | goodness | peace | love | purity - all cleanse sales are final and non-refundable. Multiple days of cleansing may need to be picked up separately. Call us if you have any questions or for a free cleanse consultation!
Cold-Pressed Juices
Juice for your Spirit
love
organic apple | organic beet | organic carrot Health Benefits: -anti-inflammatory -lowers blood pressure -increases stamina
joy
organic orange | organic mango | organic yellow pepper Health Benefits: -improves immunity -prevents anemia -promotes skin health
peace
organic apple | organic ginger | organic lemon Health Benefits: -improves immunity -cancer preventative -relieves constipation
patience
organic watermelon | organic apple | organic mint | organic lime Health Benefits: -hydrating -anti-allergenic -promotes skin health
kindness
organic sweet potato | organic carrot | organic orange | organic lemon | organic turmeric Health Benefits: -anti-inflammatory -improves vision -regulates blood sugar
goodness
organic pineapple | organic celery | organic kale | organic lemon Health Benefits: -lowers cholesterol -anti-inflammatory -reduces risk of diseases
faithfulness
organic carrot | organic apple | organic ginger | organic lemon Health Benefits: -aids in digestion -regulates blood sugar -improves immunity
gentleness
organic cucumber | organic spinach | organic kale | organic lemon Health Benefits: -hydrating -relieves constipation -prevents acid reflux
rest
Wellness Shot
self-control
organic pineapple | organic ginger | organic lemon Health Benefits: -improves immune system -aids in digestion -increases energy
temperance
organic orange | organic ginger | organic turmeric Health Benefits: -anti-inflammatory -improves immunity -increases energy
12 oz wellness shot
Nut Mylk
vanilla purity
organic raw cashew, organic vanilla, organic maple syrup, filtered water, Himalayan pink salt Health Benefits: -promotes heart health -strengthens bones -increases energy
strawberry purity
organic raw cashew, organic cacao, organic maple syrup, filtered water, Himalayan pink salt Health Benefits: -promotes heart health -strengthens bones -increases energy
pumpkin pie purity
Cacao Purity
Special Juices
celery
organic celery Health Benefits: -hydrating -promotes weight loss -anti-inflammatory
Make Your Own Signature Juice
This option is only available for bulk ordering: 1 L, 2 L and requires a 24-hour notice. Please select your size and choose up to 4 ingredients.
Make Your Own Wellness Shot
This option is only available for bulk ordering: 8 oz and 12 oz and requires a 24-hour notice. All MYO shots come with ginger. Please select your size and choose up to 2 ingredients.
special juice of the day
Please give us a call and ask about the special juice of the day.
Wellness Packs
the anti-inflammatory pack
love | kindness | gentleness | temperance - all pack sales are final and non-refundable Full of powerful anti-inflammatory fruits and veggies, this organic wellness pack may help reduce inflammation.
the digestion pack
faithfulness x2 | peace |self-control - all pack sales are final and non-refundable This organic wellness pack may help improve digestion while keeping the digestive system strong.
the energy pack
love | goodness | self-control x3 - all pack sales are final and non-refundable This organic wellness pack will make you feel energized and refreshed! It is a great alternative to coffee.
the immunity pack
joy |peace | goodness | temperance - all pack sales are final and non-refundable Full of immunity-boosting ingredients, this wellness pack will keep your body strong in this season where immunity is much needed!
the celery pack
celery juice x3 - all pack sales are final and non-refundable Best when consumed in the morning on an empty stomach, celery juice is a powerful healing ingredient.
Açaí and Pitaya Bowls
Açaí & Pitaya Bowls
royalty açaí bowl
organic açaí, organic banana, organic mango, organic pineapple blended in organic almond mylk and topped with organic gluten-free granola, organic coconut chips and organic mango
passion pitaya bowl
organic pitaya, organic strawberry, organic banana blended in organic almond mylk and topped with organic granola, organic coconut chips and organic banana
energetic smoothie bowl
organic banana, almond butter, organic cacao, organic coffee beans, organic vanilla blended in organic almond mylk and topped with organic gluten-free granola, organic cacao. nibs, and organic chia seeds
green pastures bowl
organic mango, organic banana, organic kale, organic spinach, organic spirulina blended in organic almond mylk and topped with organic gluten-free granola, organic hemp seeds and organic pineapple
beach bowl
organic pineapple, organic banana, organic blue spirulina blended in organic almond mylk and topped with organic gluten-free granola, organic coconut chips, organic blueberry and organic strawberry
Smoothies
lior
organic banana | organic strawberry | almond mylk | maple syrup
eden
organic pineapple | organic avocado | organic spinach | organic coconut water
power
organic banana | almond butter | organic cacao | almond mylk | maple syrup
glory
organic mango | organic pineapple | organic coconut water | maple syrup
energy
organic banana | local almond butter | organic coffee | organic almond mylk | organic vanilla
summer smoothie
organic blueberry | organic strawberry | organic pineapple | organic maca powder | organic coconut water
make your own
make your own organic smoothie! Please choose up to 4 ingredients and your liquid base.