Cleanses

COMMUNITY CLEANSE

$180.00

Back for the 3rd year, our annual community cleanse event features a 3-day cleanse with an exclusive Beraka Juice cooler and a charcoal wellness shot. Vanessa will be cleansing with a small group Friday 27Jan to Sunday 29Jan. If you'd like to join, add "Group Cleanse" to the instruction box when placing your order. Happy Cleansing!

the beginner cleanse

$43.80

celery | kindness | goodness | peace - all cleanse sales are final and non-refundable. This is great for beginners who are not ready for a full-day cleanse. It comes with the option of one of our organic house salads as your light & raw meal to close the cleanse Multiple days of cleansing may need to be picked up separately. Call us if you have any questions or for a free cleanse consultation!

the rest & reset cleanse

$65.70

celery | kindness | goodness | peace | love | purity - all cleanse sales are final and non-refundable. Multiple days of cleansing may need to be picked up separately. Call us if you have any questions or for a free cleanse consultation!

Cold-Pressed Juices

Juice for your Spirit

love

$10.95

organic apple | organic beet | organic carrot Health Benefits: -anti-inflammatory -lowers blood pressure -increases stamina

joy

$10.95

organic orange | organic mango | organic yellow pepper Health Benefits: -improves immunity -prevents anemia -promotes skin health

peace

$10.95

organic apple | organic ginger | organic lemon Health Benefits: -improves immunity -cancer preventative -relieves constipation

patience

$10.95

organic watermelon | organic apple | organic mint | organic lime Health Benefits: -hydrating -anti-allergenic -promotes skin health

kindness

$10.95

organic sweet potato | organic carrot | organic orange | organic lemon | organic turmeric Health Benefits: -anti-inflammatory -improves vision -regulates blood sugar

goodness

$10.95

organic pineapple | organic celery | organic kale | organic lemon Health Benefits: -lowers cholesterol -anti-inflammatory -reduces risk of diseases

faithfulness

$10.95

organic carrot | organic apple | organic ginger | organic lemon Health Benefits: -aids in digestion -regulates blood sugar -improves immunity

gentleness

$10.95

organic cucumber | organic spinach | organic kale | organic lemon Health Benefits: -hydrating -relieves constipation -prevents acid reflux

rest

$10.95

Wellness Shot

self-control

$5.95

organic pineapple | organic ginger | organic lemon Health Benefits: -improves immune system -aids in digestion -increases energy

temperance

$5.95

organic orange | organic ginger | organic turmeric Health Benefits: -anti-inflammatory -improves immunity -increases energy

12 oz wellness shot

$30.00

Nut Mylk

vanilla purity

$10.95

organic raw cashew, organic vanilla, organic maple syrup, filtered water, Himalayan pink salt Health Benefits: -promotes heart health -strengthens bones -increases energy

strawberry purity

$11.25

organic raw cashew, organic cacao, organic maple syrup, filtered water, Himalayan pink salt Health Benefits: -promotes heart health -strengthens bones -increases energy

pumpkin pie purity

$11.25

Cacao Purity

$11.25

Special Juices

celery

$10.95

organic celery Health Benefits: -hydrating -promotes weight loss -anti-inflammatory

Make Your Own Signature Juice

This option is only available for bulk ordering: 1 L, 2 L and requires a 24-hour notice. Please select your size and choose up to 4 ingredients.

Make Your Own Wellness Shot

This option is only available for bulk ordering: 8 oz and 12 oz and requires a 24-hour notice. All MYO shots come with ginger. Please select your size and choose up to 2 ingredients.

special juice of the day

$10.95

Please give us a call and ask about the special juice of the day.

Wellness Packs

the anti-inflammatory pack

love | kindness | gentleness | temperance - all pack sales are final and non-refundable Full of powerful anti-inflammatory fruits and veggies, this organic wellness pack may help reduce inflammation.

the digestion pack

$39.80

faithfulness x2 | peace |self-control - all pack sales are final and non-refundable This organic wellness pack may help improve digestion while keeping the digestive system strong.

the energy pack

$40.75

love | goodness | self-control x3 - all pack sales are final and non-refundable This organic wellness pack will make you feel energized and refreshed! It is a great alternative to coffee.

the immunity pack

$39.80

joy |peace | goodness | temperance - all pack sales are final and non-refundable Full of immunity-boosting ingredients, this wellness pack will keep your body strong in this season where immunity is much needed!

the celery pack

$33.85

celery juice x3 - all pack sales are final and non-refundable Best when consumed in the morning on an empty stomach, celery juice is a powerful healing ingredient.

Açaí and Pitaya Bowls

Açaí & Pitaya Bowls

royalty açaí bowl

$13.95

organic açaí, organic banana, organic mango, organic pineapple blended in organic almond mylk and topped with organic gluten-free granola, organic coconut chips and organic mango

passion pitaya bowl

$11.95

organic pitaya, organic strawberry, organic banana blended in organic almond mylk and topped with organic granola, organic coconut chips and organic banana

energetic smoothie bowl

$11.95

organic banana, almond butter, organic cacao, organic coffee beans, organic vanilla blended in organic almond mylk and topped with organic gluten-free granola, organic cacao. nibs, and organic chia seeds

green pastures bowl

$11.95

organic mango, organic banana, organic kale, organic spinach, organic spirulina blended in organic almond mylk and topped with organic gluten-free granola, organic hemp seeds and organic pineapple

beach bowl

$11.95

organic pineapple, organic banana, organic blue spirulina blended in organic almond mylk and topped with organic gluten-free granola, organic coconut chips, organic blueberry and organic strawberry

Smoothies

lior

$9.95

organic banana | organic strawberry | almond mylk | maple syrup

eden

$9.95

organic pineapple | organic avocado | organic spinach | organic coconut water

power

$9.95

organic banana | almond butter | organic cacao | almond mylk | maple syrup

glory

$9.95

organic mango | organic pineapple | organic coconut water | maple syrup

energy

$9.95

organic banana | local almond butter | organic coffee | organic almond mylk | organic vanilla

summer smoothie

$8.95

organic blueberry | organic strawberry | organic pineapple | organic maca powder | organic coconut water

make your own

$10.50

make your own organic smoothie! Please choose up to 4 ingredients and your liquid base.