Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel J+J’s
Berkeley Event Tickets
Tarot & Tequila - Mon October 23 with Calirosa Tequila
Join us at J&J’s for spook-tacular Hallowe'en events this fall. The Berkeley's Tarot & Tequila night includes Tarot Card Readings by Lauren + spirit cleansing pop-ups. Kim from Radiant Energy healing joins us, offering reiki and candles, as well as delicious discounted specialty drinks from Calirosa Tequila. Ticket Price includes 1 tarot card reading. Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel - Monday October 23 7PM For more information, view our event calendar at www.Berkeleyhotelnj.com
Masquerade Party - Fri October 27
Celebrate Hallowe'en at the Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel! Join us for a Masquerade themed evening, with a live DJ set, drinks specials, and pop-up vendors to delight and surprise.
Tarot & Tito’s - Mon October 30
Tarot & Tito’s night at the Berkeley Hotel includes tarot card readings by Lauren, energy healing, reiki, and specialty drinks from Tito's Handmade Vodka. October 30 - 7pm Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel, Asbury Park NJ Ticket Price includes 1 tarot card reading. Guarantee your spot in advance! For more information, view our event calendar at www.Berkeleyhotelnj.com
Ghostly Thrift, Paint & Sip - Tues October 31
Get your tickets for this ghoulish event and join us for a night of art, thrifting, and sipping. Featuring a workshop from artist Jhailyn Mariel. Ticket price includes all workshop materials. For more information: berkeleyhotelnj.com