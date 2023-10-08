Tarot & Tequila - Mon October 23 with Calirosa Tequila

$20.00

Join us at J&J’s for spook-tacular Hallowe'en events this fall. The Berkeley's Tarot & Tequila night includes Tarot Card Readings by Lauren + spirit cleansing pop-ups. Kim from Radiant Energy healing joins us, offering reiki and candles, as well as delicious discounted specialty drinks from Calirosa Tequila. Ticket Price includes 1 tarot card reading. Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel - Monday October 23 7PM For more information, view our event calendar at www.Berkeleyhotelnj.com