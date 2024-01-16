Bernie's Espresso 3 South Orange Street
Main Menu
Iced Drinks
- Cold Brew$4.00
- Iced Americano
espresso, water$3.00
- Iced Latte
espresso and milk$4.00
- Iced Mocha
chocolate sauce, espresso, milk$4.50
- Iced White Mocha
white chocolate powder, espresso, milk$4.50
- Iced Caramel Latte
caramel sauce, espresso, milk$4.50
- Iced Caramel Mocha
caramel sauce, chocolate sauce, espresso, milk$4.75
- Iced Tea
freshly brewed organic loose leaf tea$3.50
- Italian Soda
a refreshing sweet cream soda with your choice of flavoring$3.00
- Iced Chai
spiced black tea with choice of milk$4.00
- Iced Matcha
matcha with choice of milk$4.00
Hot Drinks
- Machiatto
double espresso with a dollop of foam$2.75
- Americano
espresso and water$3.00
- Cappuccino
espresso with equal parts steamed milk and foam$3.50
- Latte
espresso with choice of steamed milk, topped with foam$3.50
- Caramel Latte
caramel sauce, espresso, steamed milk$4.00
- White Mocha
espresso, white chocolate powder, steamed milk$4.00
- Mocha
espresso, chocolate, steamed milk$4.00
- Caramel Mocha
espresso, caramel, chocolate, steamed milk$4.25
- Hot Chocolate
sweet cocoa or white chocolate with choice of milk$3.50
- Chai
spiced black tea with choice of milk$3.50
- Matcha
organic matcha with choice of milk$3.50
- Hot Loose Leaf Tea
Assorted organic loose leaf tea$3.50
- Espresso-double$2.50