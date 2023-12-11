Bernie's Pizza
Counter, Pizza & Pies
PIZZA
SPECIALTY PIES
- Garlic Knot Pie$23.15
- Stuffed Meat Pie$28.86
ham. salami, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, & cheese
- Baked Ziti Pie$28.86
- White Pie$21.33
ricotta, mozzarella, & fresh garlic
- White w/ Broccoli Pie$24.19
- White w/ Spinach Pie$24.19
- Buffalo Pie$27.82
- BBQ Pie$27.82
- Everything Pie$28.86
meatball, sausage, pepperoni, peppers, mushrooms, onions, & black olives
- Chicken Marsala Pie$27.82
- Chicken Parmesan Pie$26.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie$27.82
- Salad Pie$23.87
- Taco Pie$26.00
chopped beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream
- Caprese Pie$23.87
fresh tomatoes, basil, & fresh mozzarella
- Veggie Pie$26.00
peppers, eggplant, onions, zucchini, broccoli, fresh spinach, & garlic
- Eggplant Rollatini Pie$24.91
eggplant, roasted red peppers, & ricotta cheese
- Broccoli Rabe Pie$28.86
broccoli rabe, fresh garlic, fresh mozzarella
- Hawaiian Pie$26.75
SPECIALTY SLICE
COUNTER
- Garlic Knots (6)$2.08
- Garlic Knots (12)$3.90
- Garlic Knot (1)$0.45
- Pepperoni Pinwheel$3.07
- Spinach Pinwheel$3.07
- Ham Pinwheel$3.07
- Panini$7.28
chicken cutlet or grilled chicken with fresh garlic, tomatoes, roasted red peppers & fresh mozzarella
- Calzone$7.02
- Rolls$7.23
chicken, sausage & pepper, spinach & broccoli, pepperoni
- Meat Stromboli$4.25
- Spaghetti Stromboli$4.25
- Jamaican Beef Patty$3.95
- Potato Griller$2.75
- Riceball$4.75
- Weekend Regular Cheese Pies (2x) Special$25.75
PERSONAL 12” PIES
Main Food Menu
MEXICAN
- Tortas$12.43
Beans, Mayo, Lettuce, Avacado, Onions, Tomatoes, & Jalapenos
- Burritos$13.79
beans and rice with a choice of meat wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, avacado, mexican cream and cheese
- Mexican Quesadillas (3)$11.39
fried tortillas with cheese and chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and avacado
- Mexican Tacos (3)$12.43
corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, & salsa on the side
- Tex-Mex Tacos (3)$12.43
flour tortilla, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and choice of meat
- Sopes (3)$12.43
cheese, mexican cream & choice of meat topped with lettuce
- Tacos Dorados (3)$11.97
fried tacos with chicken and cheese, mexican cream, lettuce, tomatoes & avacado
- Large Steak/Chicken Platter$13.47
rice, pinto beans, avacado, cheese
- Small Steak/Chicken Platter$11.39
rice, pinto beans, avacado, cheese
- Tostadas (3) [NO MEAT]$11.97
fried tortilla, beans, mexican cream, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avacado
- Soft Quesadilla$10.66
choice of steak or chicken, saute onions, cheddar cheese, monterrey cheese, tomato, cilantro, side of salsa and cream
- Nachos Deluxe$12.43
choice of ground beef, chicken, or steak, mexican cream, cheddar cheese, tomato, beans, lettuce, jalapenos optional
PASTAS
- Ala Vodka$13.79
prosciutto, onions, green peas, heavy cream
- Alfredo$13.79
butter, heavy cream, grated cheese
- Bolognese$14.83
onions
- Carbonara$14.83
bacon, heavy cream, grated cheese
- Puttanesca$14.30
- Clam Sauce$16.64
- Meatball/Sausage/Meat Sauce$14.30
- Large Garlic and Oil$11.95
- Large Tomato Sauce$11.95
- Large Marinara Sauce$12.95
- Small Tomato Sauce$6.75
- Small Marinara Sauce$8.00
DINNERS
- Chicken Francese Dinner$18.46
Spaghetti, linguine or ziti with Side salad
- Chicken Marsala Dinner$18.46
- Chicken Milanese Dinner$16.59
Spaghetti, linguine or ziti with Side salad
- Chicken Parmesan Dinner$18.21
Spaghetti, linguine or ziti with Side salad
- Eggplant Rollatini Dinner$18.67
Spaghetti, linguine or ziti with Side salad
- Eggplant Parmesan Dinner$17.95
Spaghetti, linguine or ziti with Side salad
- Veal Milanese Dinner$18.21
Spaghetti, linguine or ziti with Side salad
- Veal Parmesan Dinner$19.25
Spaghetti, linguine or ziti with Side salad
- Shrimp Parmesan Dinner$19.76
BAKED DISHES
HEROS
- Chicken Hero$9.10
add cheese $0.75
- Meatball Hero$9.10
add cheese $0.75
- Bernie's a Hero$10.14
add cheese $0.75
- Eggplant Hero$9.88
add cheese $0.75
- Italian Hero$10.93
add cheese $0.75
- Peppers and Egg Hero$9.10
add cheese $0.75
- Potato and Egg Hero$9.10
add cheese $0.75
- Sausage & Peppers Hero$9.36
add cheese $0.75
- Shrimp w/ Tomato Sauce Hero$11.97
add cheese $0.75
- Veal w/ Tomato Sauce Hero$11.97
add cheese $0.75
- Veal & Peppers Hero$13.01
add cheese $0.75
- American Hot Hero$10.14
Fried or grilled chicken, Tomato, Basil, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella
SALADS
- Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, grated cheese, croutons
- Garden (House) Salad
lettuce, tomato, onions, peppers, cucumbers, olives
- Greek Salad
feta cheese, lettuce, olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, house dressing
- Cold Antipasto
ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, gardinera
- Chef's Salad
- Caprese Salad
tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil, fresh garlic
APPETIZERS
- Chicken Fingers and Fries (4)$10.14
- Wings (8)$10.14
choice of mild, BBQ or Buffalo
- Mozzarella Sticks (8)$10.14
homemade
- Bruschetta Garlic Bread$6.24
fresh garlic, diced tomatoes, red onions, & basil on a loaf of bread
- Garlic Bread$4.11
butter, fresh garlic & seasoning
- French Fries$3.90
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.69
w/ sweet sauce
- Curly Fries$4.69
WRAPS
DESSERTS
- Churros$3.95
cajeta filled cinnamon pastry
- Cannoli$4.01
- Oreos$2.20
- Nutella Slice$2.35
- Nutella Dessert Pie$14.51
12" stuffed with Nutella, strawberries and bananas
- Wafers$1.20
- Milano Cookies (2 Piece)$0.85
- Cakebites$2.20
- Sponge Cookies$2.29
EXTRAS
SEAFOOD
BURGERS/SANDWICHES
Drinks
- 20 oz Soda$2.39
- Small 16 oz Fountain$1.82
- Medium 20 oz Fountain$2.61
- Small Coconut Juice$2.61
- Soda Can$1.57
- Glass Soda$3.65
- Pure Leaf$2.34
- Sunny D$1.30
- Juice Pouch$1.04
- Apple Juice$1.04
- Snapple$3.38
- Water
- Red Bull 8.4 oz$3.38
- Celsius 12 oz$3.38
- Plastic Arizona$2.34
- 2 Liter Sodas$3.38
- Gatorade$3.38
- Powerade$3.38
- Large Agua Fresca$3.12
- Small Agua Fresca$2.08
- Horchata One Size$4.16
Catering
CATERING HEROS
- Italian Hero Cater
- American Hero Cater
- Bernie's a Hero Cater
Chicken Cutlet or Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions, and Honey Mustard
- Hot Italian Hero Cater
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil and Tomato
- Parmesean Hero Cater
Choice of Chicken, Meatball, Sausage, Eggplant (choice of sauce)
