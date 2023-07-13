Food

Appetizer

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

8 Mozzarella sticks with Marinara sauce

Chicken Wings

$10.00

6 Chicken Wings with a small ranch dressing

Jalapeño Poppers

$9.00

Fries

$5.00

Dressings

Large Balsamic Dressing

$4.00

8 oz Balsamic Dressing

Large Blue Cheese Dressing

$6.00

8 oz Blue Cheese Dressing

Large Caesars Dressing

$6.00

8 oz Caesars Dressing

Large Creamy Italian

$4.00

Large Ranch Dressing

$4.00

8 oz Ranch Dressing

Large Thousand Island Dressing

$4.00

8 oz Thousand Island Dressing

Small Balsamic Dressing

$1.00

2 oz Balsamic Dressing

Small Blue Cheese Dressing

$2.00

2 oz Blue Cheese Dressing

Small Caesars Dressing

$2.00

2 oz Caesars Dressing

Small Creamy Italian

$1.00

Small Ranch Dressing

$1.00

2 oz Ranch Dressing

Small Thousand Island Dressing

$1.00

2 oz Thousand Island Dressing

Hot Subs

Meatball Sub

$12.00

6 meat balls, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$12.00

Strips of beef, onion, bell peppers, mozzarella cheese

BBQ Beef Sub

$12.00

Strips of beef, onion, BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese

BBQ Chicken Sub

$12.00

Strips of chicken, onion, BBQ sauce, mozzarella

BBQ Ham Sub

$12.00

Sliced ham, mozzarella cheese

Toasted Sub

$12.00

Bacon, salami, pepperoni, cheddar cheese, garlic jack, lettuce, tomatoes, sprouts

Krab cake burger

$10.00

Italian Sausage Sub

$15.00

Elevated BLT

$12.00

Salads

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Ceasar Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, homemade Caesars dressing

Large Bernillos Salad

$10.00

Red and green leaf lettuce, onions, olives, bell peppers, choice of blue cheese, ranch, balsamic vinaigrette, thousand island dressing

Small Bernillos Salad

$5.00

Red and green leaf lettuce, onions, olives, bell peppers, choice of blue cheese, ranch, balsamic vinaigrette, thousand island dressing

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Soups

Lobster Bisque

$7.00

Pizza

Calzone

Calzone (Zappi) Three Cheese

$9.00

Red or white sauce, all cheese

Calzone (Zappi) Vegetarian Delight

$11.00

Red or white sauce, all veggies

Calzone (Zappi) Classic Combo

$12.00

All veggies & choice of one meat

Slice Pizza

Slice Cheese

$5.00

1 slice

Slice Pepperoni

$5.00

1 slice

Slice Olive

$5.00

1 slice

Slice Pineapple

$5.00

Slice Salami

$5.00

Small Pizza

Small Barbecue Chicken

$16.00

8 slices - 12". Grilled chicken strips smothered in barbecue sauce and onions on top of a three cheese blend

Small Classic Combo

$19.00

8 slices - 12". Ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, linguica, bell peppers, onion, olives, mushrooms

Small Devine Pie

$20.00

8 slices - 12". Zinfandel marinated mushrooms, fried eggplant steak, topped with fontina cheese

Small Hawaiian Love

$15.00

8 slices - 12". Black forest ham topped with pineapple and three cheese blend

Small Margherita

$19.00

8 slices - 12". Roma tomatoes on top of fresh sliced mozzarella garnished with basil leaves and pesto drizzle

Small Meatzilla

$22.00

8 slices - 12". All meats

Small Pepperoni

$16.00

8 slices - 12". Full loaded pepperoni and three cheese blend with oregano sprinkles

Small Shrooms

$16.00

8 slices - 12". Mushroom sherry reduction with thyme herb portabella, crimini, shitake, and morale mushrooms with garlic and chives atop mozzarella and jack cheese

Small Three Cheese

$13.00

8 slices - 12".

Small Three Salami

$17.00

8 slices - 12". Italian salami, pepperoni, linguicia atop three cheese blend

Small Vegetarian Delight

$16.00

8 slices - 12". Mushrooms, onions, olives, bell peppers, spinach, tomatoes

Medium Pizza

Medium Barbecue Chicken

$22.00

10 slices - 14". Grilled chicken strips smothered in barbecue sauce and onions on top of a three cheese blend

Medium Classic Combo

$25.00

10 slices - 14". Ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, linguica, bell peppers, onion, olives, mushrooms

Medium Devine Pie

$26.00

10 slices - 14". Zinfandel marinated mushrooms, fried eggplant steak, topped with fontina cheese

Medium Hawaiian Love

$21.00

10 slices - 14". Black forest ham topped with pineapple and three cheese blend

Medium Margherita

$25.00

10 slices - 14". Roma tomatoes on top of fresh sliced mozzarella garnished with basil leaves and pesto drizzle

Medium Meatzilla

$29.00

10 slices - 14". All meats

Medium Pepperoni

$22.00

10 slices - 14". Full loaded pepperoni and three cheese blend with oregano sprinkles

Medium Shrooms

$22.00

10 slices - 14". Mushroom sherry reduction with thyme herb portabella, crimini, shitake, and morale mushrooms with garlic and chives atop mozzarella and jack cheese

Medium Three Cheese

$16.00

10 slices - 14".

Medium Three Salami

$20.00

10 slices - 14". Italian salami, pepperoni, linguicia atop three cheese blend

Medium Vegetarian Delight

$22.00

10 slices - 14". Mushrooms, onions, olives, bell peppers, spinach, tomatoes

Large Pizza

Large Barbecue Chicken

$26.00

12 slices - 16". Grilled chicken strips smothered in barbecue sauce and onions on top of a three cheese blend

Large Classic Combo

$31.00

12 slices - 16". Ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, linguica, bell peppers, onion, olives, mushrooms

Large Devine Pie

$32.00

12 slices - 16". Zinfandel marinated mushrooms, fried eggplant steak, topped with fontina cheese

Large Hawaiian Love

$25.00

12 slices - 16". Black forest ham topped with pineapple and three cheese blend

Large Margherita

$31.00

12 slices - 16". Roma tomatoes on top of fresh sliced mozzarella garnished with basil leaves and pesto drizzle

Large Meatzilla

$35.00

All meats12 slices - 16".

Large Pepperoni

$26.00

12 slices - 16". Full loaded pepperoni and three cheese blend with oregano sprinkles

Large Shrooms

$26.00

12 slices - 16". Mushroom sherry reduction with thyme herb portabella, crimini, shitake, and morale mushrooms with garlic and chives atop mozzarella and jack cheese

Large Three Cheese

$19.00

12 slices - 16".

Large Three Salami

$25.00

12 slices - 16". Italian salami, pepperoni, linguicia atop three cheese blend

Large Vegetarian Delight

$26.00

12 slices - 16". Mushrooms, onions, olives, bell peppers, spinach, tomatoes

Small Half & Half

Small Half BBQ Chicken

$8.00

Small Half Classic Combo

$10.00

Small Half Define Pie

$10.00

Small Half Hawaiian Love

$8.00

Small Half Margherita

$10.00

Small Half Meatzilla

$11.00

Small Half Pepperoni

$8.00

Small Half Shrooms

$8.00

Small Half Three Cheese

$7.00

Small Half Three Salami

$9.00

Small Half Vegetarian

$8.00

Medium Half & Half

Medium Half BBQ Chicken

$11.00

Medium Half Classic Combo

$13.00

Medium Half Devine Pie

$13.00

Medium Half Hawaiian Love

$11.00

Medium Half Margherita

$13.00

Medium Half Meatzilla

$15.00

Medium Half Pepperoni

$11.00

Medium Half Shrooms

$11.00

Medium Half Three Cheese

$8.00

Medium Half Three Salami

$10.00

Medium Half Vegetarian Delight

$11.00

Large Half & Half

Large Half BBQ Chicken

$13.00

Large Half Classic Combo

$16.00

Large Half Devine Pie

$16.00

Large Half Hawaiian Love

$13.00

Large Half Margherita

$16.00

Large Half Meatzilla

$18.00

Large Half Pepperoni

$13.00

Large Half Shrooms

$13.00

Large Half Three Cheese

$10.00

Large Half Three Salami

$13.00

Large Half Vegetarian Delight

$13.00

Drinks

Sodas

Pepsi

$2.00

12 oz Pepsi can

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

12 oz Diet Pepsi can

Coke

$2.00

12 oz Coke can

Diet Coke

$2.00

12 oz Diet Coke can

Root Beer

$2.00

12 oz Root Beer can

7 Up

$2.00

12 oz 7up can

Diet 7Up

$2.00

12 oz Diet 7up

Orange Soda

$2.00

12 oz Orange Soda

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Grape Soda

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Juices

Apple Juice

$3.00

10 oz apple juice

Lemonade

$3.00

16 oz lemonade

Peach Lemonade

$3.00

16 oz peach lemonade

Water

Water

$1.00

12 oz water bottle

Coffee and Tea

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00