Berryman's Tastytreat 305 E Main St
Food Menu
Dogs
Burgers
Hoagie
Sandwiches
- Grilled Chicken
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo$5.91
- Grilled Chicken Melt
Three Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo$6.14
- Crispy Chicken
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo$5.91
- Chicken Club
Cheese, Bacon$6.49
- BBQ Chicken
Texas Toast, Bacon, Onion Rings$6.60
- Buffalo Chicken
Tomato, Lettuce, Range$6.49
- Smothered Chicken
Three Cheeses, Bacon$6.60
- Ham & Cheese$2.99
- Ham & Cheese Deluxe
Lettuce, Mayo$3.33
- Chili Bun$2.76
- Grilled Cheese$3.30
- Three Cheese Grilled Cheese
Bacon, Mayo, Tomato$4.76
- Fried Tenderloin
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo$5.34
- Grilled Tenderloin
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo$5.34
- BBQ$4.76
- BLT
Mayo$4.25
- Big Jim
Fried Bologna, Egg$3.99
- Little Greg
Fried Bologna$3.39
- Catfish
Tartar Sauce, Lettuce$5.45
- Reuben$6.75
- Grilled Steak
Texas Toast, Onion Rings, Texas Pedal Sauce$6.98
Baskets
Chili
Salads
Sides
- French Fries$2.69
- Smiley Fries$2.65
- Fried Potatoes$2.93
- Tater Tots$2.69
- Chili Cheese Fries$6.25
- Chili Cheese Tots$6.25
- Twisters
Twisted Potato Wedges, Cheese, Bacon$6.25
- Onion Rings$3.45
- Small Homemade Onion Rings$3.45
- Large Homemade Onion Rings$6.40
- Mozzarella Sticks
With Marinara$4.93
- Fried Bannana Peppers$4.48
- Fried Pickles$3.85
- Fried Broccoli Bites$4.93
- Jalapeno Poppers$4.93
- Nachos
Chips, Cheese$4.60
- Super Nachos
Chips, Chili, Cheese, Peppers, Sour Cream$6.25
- Funnel Cake Fries$3.39
- Potato Chips$1.36
- Potato Chips BBQ$1.36
- Grippos BBQ$1.36
- Doritos$1.36
- Pickle Spear$0.75
- Cup Of Chili$1.65
- Cup of Nacho Cheese$1.65
- Fried Mushrooms$3.89
Kid's Meal
Meat Only
Ice Cream
Ice Cream
Shakes, Sundae, Malt
Ice Cream Specialty
- Brownie Fix Small
Brownie, Vanilla, Hot Fudge$4.53
- Brownie Fix Large
Brownie, Vanilla, Hot Fudge$4.99
- Banana Split Small$4.53
- Banana Split Large$4.99
- Banana Royal Small
Vanilla, Banana, Hot Fudge$4.53
- Banana Royal Large
Vanilla, Banana, Hot Fudge$4.99
- Strawberry Shortcake Small$4.53
- Strawberry Shortcake Large$4.99
Berryman's Tastytreat Location and Hours
(513) 608-6074
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM