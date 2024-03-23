Berry's On Main 15 West Main Street
Food
Appetizers
- Scotch Egg$10.00Out of stock
Served with Cajun remoulade or Dijon mustard
- Cajun Shrimp and Grits$10.00
Four large Cajun seasoned shrimp on cheesy grits
- Poutine$8.99
Fries topped with cheese curds and savory gravy
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.99Out of stock
With house-made caramel apple butter sauce
- Sausage and Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms$9.75
- Spinach, and Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms$9.75
- Baked Goat Cheese Dip$10.99
Goat cheese, Parmesan, hot honey, and crostinis
Salads
- Berry's Salad$16.99
Spinach, cucumbers, blueberries, pecans, and goat cheese with our house-made creamy blueberry balsamic dressing
- Cobb Salad$15.99
Grilled chicken with bacon, blue cheese, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, onion and lettuce
- Southwestern Salad$16.99
Lettuce, diced tomato, onion, corn and black beans, and Cheddar cheese topped with steak and a chipotle ranch dressing and crunchy tortilla strips
- Mediterranean Salad$15.99
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, cucumber, feta, olives, purple onion, chickpeas, tomatoes, and tzatziki
- Garden Salad$7.99
Burgers
- Berry's Burger$13.99
1/3 lb Angus burger topped with a fried green tomato, house-made pimento cheese and crisp lettuce and house-made tomato jam
- Build Your Own Burger$13.99
1/3 lb Angus burger with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle and mayonnaise
- Steakhouse Burger$14.99
Topped with our own grilled onion, cheddar cheese, sautéed mushrooms and house-made bourbon bacon jam
Baskets
Sandwiches and Wraps
- Cubano$12.99Out of stock
House marinated, slow roasted pork, ham, whole grain mustard and pickles served on a toasted roll
- Grilled Chicken and Bacon Sandwich$13.99
Chicken sliced thin on two layers, bacon, purple onion, tomatoes, spinach, local growers Cheddar cheese or smoked Gouda, sourdough bread, and house-made pesto mayonnaise
- Reuben$13.99
Rye bread, corned beef, sauerkraut, and house-made Russian dressing
- Ultimate Grilled Cheese$8.50
Choose between Cheddar cheese and Gruyere or a pesto mozzarella grilled cheese
- BLT$10.00Out of stock
Tomatoes and lettuce, 5 strips of crispy bacon and mayo on grilled sourdough
- Meatloaf Sandwich Sourdough$13.99
- Shrimp Po Boy$12.99
Crunchy shrimp, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a toasted roll and Cajun remoulade
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
- Shrimp BLT Wrap$12.00
Pork Chops
Chicken
Specials
Extra Side
Kids Menu
Drinks
Espresso Drinks
- Triple Espresso Shot$3.00
- Double Espresso Shot$2.00
- Small - 12 Oz White Chocolate Mocha$3.75
With caramel drizzle
- Small - 12 Oz Vanilla Latte$3.50
- Small - 12 Oz Milk Chocolate Mocha$3.75
With chocolate drizzle
- Small - 12 Oz Latte$2.75
- Small - 12 Oz Caramel Latte$3.50
- Small - 12 Oz Cappuccino$3.00
- Small - 12 Oz Café Mocha$3.75
- Small - 12 Oz Café Americano$2.00
- Medium - 16 Oz White Chocolate Mocha$4.50
With caramel drizzle
- Medium - 16 Oz Vanilla Latte$4.25
- Medium - 16 Oz Milk Chocolate Mocha$4.50
With chocolate drizzle
- Medium - 16 Oz Latte$3.50
- Medium - 16 Oz Caramel Latte$4.25
- Medium - 16 Oz Cappuccino$3.50
- Medium - 16 Oz Café Mocha$4.25
- Medium - 16 Oz Café Americano$2.50
- Large - 20 Oz White Chocolate Mocha$5.00
With caramel drizzle
- Large - 20 Oz Vanilla Latte$4.75
- Large - 20 Oz Milk Chocolate Mocha$5.00
With chocolate drizzle
- Large - 20 Oz Latte$4.25
- Large - 20 Oz Caramel Latte$4.75
- Large - 20 Oz Cappuccino$4.00
- Large - 20 Oz Café Mocha$4.75
- Large - 20 Oz Café Americano$3.00
Specialty Lattes
- Regular Salted Caramel Latte$4.25
Salted caramel and vanilla with steamed espresso and milk, topped with whip cream and caramel drizzle
- Regular Maple City Latte$4.25
Maple, butter cookie and pecan with espresso and steamed milk
- Regular Cinnamon Roll Latte$4.25
Vanilla and cinnamon mixed with espresso steamed milk and topped with cinnamon sprinkle
- Regular Banana Bread Latte$4.25
Banana, pecan and vanilla with steamed espresso and milk
- Large Salted Caramel Latte$4.95
Salted caramel and vanilla with steamed espresso and milk, topped with whip cream and caramel drizzle
- Large Maple City Latte$4.95
Maple, butter cookie and pecan with espresso and steamed milk
- Large Cinnamon Roll Latte$4.95
Vanilla and cinnamon mixed with espresso steamed milk and topped with cinnamon sprinkle
- Large Banana Bread Latte$4.95
Banana, pecan and vanilla with steamed espresso and milk
Specialty Mochas
- Regular Chocolate Mint Mocha$4.25
Chocolate, mint and Irish cream over espresso with steamed milk
- Regular Buckeye$4.25
Chocolate peanut butter mocha over espresso and milk
- Regular Birthday Cake Mocha$4.25
White chocolate, almond and vanilla over espresso and steamed milk. Topped with whip cream and sprinkles
- Regular Berry's on Main Mocha$4.25
White mocha with raspberry syrup topped with steamed whole milk
- Large Chocolate Mint Mocha$4.95
Chocolate, mint and Irish cream over espresso with steamed milk
- Large Buckeye$4.95
Chocolate peanut butter mocha over espresso and milk
- Large Birthday Cake Mocha$4.95
White chocolate, almond and vanilla over espresso and steamed milk. Topped with whip cream and sprinkles
- Large Berry's on Main Mocha$4.95
White mocha with raspberry syrup topped with steamed whole milk
Coffee/Hot Chocolate
- Small Hot Chocolate$3.20
Steamed milk Ghirardelli chocolate. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle and marshmallows
- Regular Hot Chocolate$3.75
Steamed milk Ghirardelli chocolate. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle and marshmallows
- Large Hot Chocolate$4.50
Steamed milk Ghirardelli chocolate. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle and marshmallows
- Small Berry's Blend Fresh Brewed Coffee$2.00
- Regular Berry's Blend Fresh Brewed Coffee$2.25
- Large Berry's Blend Fresh Brewed Coffee$2.50
- Regular Frozen Hot Chocolate$4.00
A frozen take on our classic hot chocolate. Served with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle and marshmallows
- Large Frozen Hot Chocolate$4.50
A frozen take on our classic hot chocolate. Served with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle and marshmallows
Tea
- Small Hot Matcha Tea$3.50
Served with steamed milk
- Small Chai Latte$3.50
Can be served with steamed milk, iced or frozen
- Regular Meadow Matcha$4.50
Matcha with honey and lavender served steamed or iced
- Regular Matcha Tea$4.50
Iced or frozen
- Regular Iced Tea$2.50
- Regular Hot Matcha Tea$4.00
Served with steamed milk
- Regular Chai Latte$4.25
Can be served with steamed milk, iced or frozen
- Large Meadow Matcha$5.50
Matcha with honey and lavender served steamed or iced
- Large Matcha Tea$5.00
Iced or frozen
- Large Iced Tea$3.50
- Large Hot Matcha Tea$4.50
Served with steamed milk
- Large Chai Latte$4.75
Can be served with steamed milk, iced or frozen
- Hot Tea$2.00
Bubble Tea / Bubble Milk Tea
- Regular Bubble Tea/Bubble Milk Tea$4.25
Organic black or green sencha tea (combined with your choice of milk) sweetened with apple, banana, blueberry, cane sugar, coconut, cherry, mango, peach, raspberry or strawberry then mixed with lemon, mango, peach, strawberry or wild berry fruit base. With
- Large Bubble Tea/Bubble Milk Tea$4.95
Organic black or green sencha tea (combined with your choice of milk) sweetened with apple, banana, blueberry, cane sugar, coconut, cherry, mango, peach, raspberry or strawberry then mixed with lemon, mango, peach, strawberry or wild berry fruit base. With
Soda Fountain Drinks
Flavored Lemonade
Ice Cream
Sundae's with Toft's Hard Dip Ice Cream
Flurries with Toft's Soft Serve
- Small Strawberry Flurry$4.50
- Small Reese's Pieces Flurry$4.50
- Small Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Flurry$4.50
- Small Oreo Flurry$4.50
- Small M&M's Flurry$4.50
- Small Cookie Dough Flurry$4.50
- Large Strawberry Flurry$5.50
- Large Reese's Pieces Flurry$5.50
- Large Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Flurry$5.50
- Large Oreo Flurry$5.50
- Large M&M's Flurry$5.50
- Large Cookie Dough Flurry$5.50
Soft Serve Milkshake
- Small Vanilla Milkshake$3.50
- Small Strawberry Milkshake$3.50
- Small Salted Caramel Milkshake$3.50
- Small Peanut Butter Milkshake$3.50
- Small Mint Milkshake$3.50
- Small Malt Milkshake$3.50
- Small Chocolate Milkshake$3.50
- Small Banana Milkshake$3.50
- Medium Vanilla Milkshake$4.25
- Medium Strawberry Milkshake$4.25
- Medium Salted Caramel Milkshake$4.25
- Medium Peanut Butter Milkshake$4.25
- Medium Mint Milkshake$4.25
- Medium Malt Milkshake$4.25
- Medium Chocolate Milkshake$4.25
- Medium Banana Milkshake$4.25
- Large Vanilla Milkshake$5.25
- Large Strawberry Milkshake$5.25
- Large Salted Caramel Milkshake$5.25
- Large Peanut Butter Milkshake$5.25
- Large Mint Milkshake$5.25
- Large Malt Milkshake$5.25
- Large Chocolate Milkshake$5.25
- Large Banana Milkshake$5.25
Shakes with Toft's Hard Dip
- Small Shake Strawberry Cheesecake$5.25
- Small Shake Vanilla$5.25
- Small Caveman Chocolate Shake$5.25
- Small Butter Pecan Hard Dip Shake$5.25
- Small Mint Chip Hard Dip Shake$5.25
- Small Caramel Espresso Chip Shake$5.25
- Small Vanilla Tilly Tracks Hard Dip$5.25
- Bananas Foster$5.25
- Large Strawberry Hard Dip$6.25
- Large Vanilla Hard Dip$6.25
- Large Caveman Chocolate Hard Dip$6.25
- Large Butter Pecan Hard Dip$6.25
- Large Mint Chip Hard Dip$6.25
- Large Vanilla Tilly Tracks Hard Dip$6.25
- Large Bananas Foster