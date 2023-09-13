Besecker’s Diner
Breakfast Menu
Eye Openers Oatmeal
Breads
White Bread
White Toast
Whole Wheat Bread
Whole Wheat Toast
Deli Rye Bread
Deli Rye Toast
Multigrain Bread
Multigrain Toast
Sourdough Toast
Sourdough Bread
Gluten Free Bread
Gluten Free Toast
Hard Roll
Toasted Hard Roll
Raisin Bread
Raisin Toast
Marble Rye Bread
Marble Rye Toast
Texas Bread
Texas Toast
Ciabatta Roll
1 pc White Bread
1 pc White Toast
1 pc Whole Wheat Bread
1 pc Whole Wheat Toast
1 pc Deli Rye Bread
1 pc Deli Rye Toast
1 pc Multigrain Bread
1 pc Multigrain Toast
1 pc Sourdough Toast
1 pc Sourdough Bread
1 pc Gluten Free Bread
1 pc Gluten Free Toast
1 pc Raisin Bread
1 pc Raisin Toast
1 pc Marble Rye Bread
1 pc Marble Rye Toast
1 pc Texas Bread
1 pc Texas Toast
Muffins
Eggs
Farmer's Breakfast
2 scrambled eggs mixed with home fries, choice of ham, sausage, turkey sausage or bacon with onions & peppers. Served with toast & jelly
Huevos Rancheros
2 eggs sunny side-up with black beans, homemade salsa, avocado & cilantro on 2 corn tortillas. Served with coffee
Big Bacon Jam Burger
6 oz burger with a sunny side-up egg and bacon onion jam on a toasted English muffin with French fries or home fries
2 Eggs & Steak
2 Eggs & Chicken
2 Eggs, Home Fries & Hash
2 Eggs, Home Fries & Meat
2 Eggs & Hash
2 Eggs & Meat
2 Eggs & Home Fries
2 Eggs
Western Egg Sandwich
Fried Egg Sandwich
Breakfast Side Orders
Ham
Bacon
Sausage Patty
Turkey Sausage
Scrapple
Pork Roll
1 pc Pork Roll
Corned Beef Hash
Double Hickory Smoked Thick Sliced Bacon
All Natural Grilled Chicken
Home Fries
homefries with fried onions
Homefry pep\onion
Deep-Fried Hash Browns
8 Oz Strip Steak
Apple Butter
Nutella
Peanut Butter
2 Pieces of Bacon
3 Pieces of Turkey Sausage
1 Hash Brown
1/2 Order of Home Fries
2 hickory bacon
Smoke Sausage
Omelets
Grilled Chicken Omelet
Bacon Omelet
Turkey Sausage Omelet
Sausage Omelet
Ham Omelet
Western Omelet
Ham, onions & peppers
Veggie Omelet
Onions, peppers, mushrooms & tomato
Mushroom Omelet
Tomato Omelet
Fresh Spinach Omelet
Broccoli Omelet
Cheese Omelet
Egg White Omelet
Plain Omelet
Signature Omelets
3 Cheese, Tomato & Spinach Omelet
3 eggs, Parmesan, Romano & Asiago cheeses and served with home fries
Mini Meat Omelet
1 egg, ham, bacon & sausage and served with home fries
Cheese Steak Omelet
3 eggs and beef or chicken
Ultimate Veggie Omelet
3 eggs, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, onions, peppers & mushrooms
Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburger Omelet
3 eggs, burger, mushrooms, bacon & American cheese
Big Meat Omelet
3 eggs, ham, bacon & sausage
Hot Cakes & French Toast
1 Hotcake
Short Stack Hotcakes
3 Hot Cakes
1 Blueberry Pancake
SS Blueberry Hot Cakes
3 Blueberry Hot Cakes
1 Banana Hotcake
SS Banana Hot Cakes
3 Banana Hot Cakes
1 Chocolate Chip Hotcake
SS Chocolate Chip Hot Cakes
3 Chocolate Chip Hot Cakes
1 Banana Chocolate Chip Hotcake
SS Banana Chocolate Chip Hot Cakes
3 Banana Chocolate Chip Hot Cakes
1 Peanut Butter Chip Hotcake
SS Peanut Butter Chip Hot Cakes
3 Peanut Butter Chip Hot Cakes
1 French Toast
SS French Toast
3 French Toast
1 Raisin French Toast
SS Raisin French Toast
3 Raisin French Toast
1 Texas French Toast
SS Texas French Toast
3 Texas French Toast
1/2 Stuffed French Toast
Thick sourdough bread stuffed with sweet cream cheese or Nutella with bananas, blueberries or strawberries, and served with 3 slices of bacon or 3 links of turkey sausage
Full Stuffed French Toast
3 Banana Walnut Hotcakes
SS Banana Walnut Hotcakes
1 Banana Walnut Hotcakes
3 Cinnamon Roll Hotcakes
SS Cinnamon Roll Hotcakes
1 Cinnamon Roll Hotcake
3 Pumpkin Hotcakes
SS Pumpkin Hotcakes
1 Pumpkin Hotcake
3 Peanut Butter & Chocolate Chip Hotcakes
SS Peanut Butter & Chocolate Chip Hotcakes
1 Peanut Butter & Chocolate Chip Hotcakes
2 Oz Pure Vermont Maple Syrup
Hot Cakes and Eggs
short stack with eggs
Main Menu
Main Menu
Cup Homemade Soup of the Day
Bowl Homemade Soup of the Day
Quart of Homemade Soup
Cup Soup & Salad
Any soup with house salad
Bowl Soup & Salad
Any soup with house salad
Cup Soup & 1/2 Sandwich
Half of a sandwich with soup
Bowl Soup & Sandwich
Half of a sandwich with soup
pint soup
Tasty Appetizers and Small Plates
2 Pieces Chicken Tenders
4 Pieces Chicken Tenders
Soft Pretzel with Craft Beer Cheddar Dip
Cheese Quesadilla
With homemade salsa and sour cream
Chicken Quesadilla
With cheese, homemade salsa and sour cream
Loaded Veggie Quesadilla
With onions, peppers, black beans, homemade salsa, sour cream, avocado, tomatoes, cheese and cilantro
Battered Corn Nuggets
4 Pieces Mozzarella Sticks
Kelly Fries
Tater Tots
Half Dozen Crispy Fried Chicken Wings
All wings served with celery & blue cheese or ranch dressing
1 Dozen Crispy Fried Chicken Wings
All wings served with celery & blue cheese or ranch dressing
Hot and Cold Sandwiches
5 Oz Gold-n-Fried Chicken
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Cold Ham & Cheese
Cold Roast Beef
Cold Roasted Turkey Breast
Fried Crab Patty
With lettuce and tomato
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Chicken Parmesan
Mozzarella & sauce
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Deluxe
Lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Grilled Fresh Sausage
Homemade Chicken Salad
Homemade Egg Salad Sandwich
Homemade Tuna Salad
Hot Dog All Beef
Peanut Butter & Jelly
Plain Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Pork Roll Sandwich
Roasted Turkey Avocado BLT
On 12-grain toast served with coleslaw
Smothered Grilled Chicken Melt
Onion, pepper, mushroom, and American cheese
Triple Decker Clubs
Served with coleslaw. Turkey, ham, BLT, turkey & ham combo, roast beef, and chicken salad or tuna salad
Tuscan Grilled Chicken
Roasted peppers & mozzarella
Western Egg Sandwich
Yuengling Battered Haddock
With lettuce and tomato
fried ham sandwich
Burgers
Specialty Burgers
Big B
6 oz burger with bacon, American cheese & BBQ sauce
Big Swiss Burger
6 oz burger with Swiss cheese, fried onions & mushrooms
Big Smothered
6 oz burger with peppers, onions, mushrooms & American cheese
Big Bacon Jam Breakfast Burger
6 oz burger with a sunny side-up egg and bacon onion jam on a toasted English muffin
Big Red Burger
6 oz burger with roasted red peppers & mozzarella
Big Plain Burger
Big 3 Cheeseburger
Sides
Yukon Gold Mashed
Deep-Fried Hash Browns
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Kelly Fries*
With cheese & gravy
Home Fries
Brew City Battered Fries
Pierogis (3)
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Potato Chips
Side of Ranch
Side of Sour Cream
Brown Rice Pilaf
1/2 French Fry
1/2 Sweet Potato Fry
1/2 Beer Battered Fry
1/2 Home Fries
1/2 Home Fries w/ onions
Home Fries with Onions
1/2 Order Kelly Fries
Cole Slaw
small slaw
Yams
Waffle Fries
Steak Sandwiches
Melts
Grilled Tuna Melt
Tuna, tomato & American cheese
Classic Patty Melt
Hamburger, fried onions, tomato & American cheese
Turkey Melt
Turkey, bacon, tomato & Cheddar cheese
Gold Rush Chicken Tender Melt
Chicken tenders, tomato, Cheddar cheese, bacon & Cattlemen's gold sauce
Smothered Grilled Chicken Melt
Grilled chicken, onions, peppers, mushrooms & American cheese
Cheesesteak Melt
Beef or chicken & American cheese
Vegetables
Apple Sauce
Homemade Coleslaw
Pickled Beets
Seasonal Creamed Cucumbers
Seasonal Broccoli Salad
Cottage Cheese
Sliced Tomatoes
Steamed Broccoli
Hot Vegetable of the Day
Brown Rice Pilaf*
Homemade Macaroni & Cheese
Homemade Salad of the Day
Macaroni and potato
Cauliflower
Peas & Carrots
stew tomato
Waxed Beans
Peas
Wraps
Roasted Turkey Ranch BLT
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon & ranch dressing
California Cheeseburger
Burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo & onion
Grilled Chicken Caesar
Romaine lettuce, red onion, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
Chipotle Black Bean Veggie Burger Wrap
Avocado, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Rice Bowl
Baskets
Locally Fresh From Citera's Meat Market
1 Piece Fresh Cut Pork Chops
Grilled fresh bone in chops
2 Pieces Fresh Cut Pork Chops
Grilled fresh bone in chops
Roast Beef*
Oven roasted and thinly sliced
Grilled Fresh Sausage (Meat Market)
Grilled double sausage patty
Grilled Hamburger Steak
Fresh chopped burger steak
Homemade Meatloaf
A comfort food classic
Hot Sandwiches
Open Face Hot Meatloaf Sandwich
Hot sandwich smothered with gravy and served with mashed potatoes
Hot Meat Loaf Sandwich
Hot Turkey Sandwich (Sunday Only)
Open Face Hot Roast Turkey Sandwich Sunday only
Hot sandwich smothered with gravy and served with mashed potatoes
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Open Face Hot Roast Pork Sandwich Thursday only
Hot sandwich smothered with gravy and served with mashed potatoes
Open Face Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Hot sandwich smothered with gravy and served with mashed potatoes
Hot Pork Sandwich
Main Courses
6 Oz Harvestland All Natural Grilled Chicken Breast
12 Oz Harvestland All Natural Grilled Chicken Breast
Broiled Haddock Fillet
Buttered, served with a lemon wedge
Crispy Seafood Platter
4 shrimp, 4 scallops, crab patty & haddock fillet with New England tartar sauce
4 Pieces Fried Chicken Tenders
5 oz Boneless Fried Chicken
10 Oz Gold-n-Spice Fried Chicken Fillets
Fried Crab Patties
With New England tartar sauce
8 Oz Crispy Fried Yuengling Lager Battered Haddock Fillet
Fried to a crispy golden brown and served with New England tartar sauce
Fried Scrapple Platter
A PA staple
Vegetable Platter
4 vegetables of your choice
Honey Dipped Chicken
18 oz, 4 pieces
8 Oz Black Angus NY Strip Steak
USDA choice grilled to perfection
Grilled Liver & Onions
Beef liver sautéed in butter
Breaded Veal Cutlet
Smothered in gravy
Breaded Sea Scallops
With New England tartar sauce
Shrimp
Large shrimp
Beverages Menu
Beverages
Coffee
Hot Tea
Assorted Herbal Teas
Swiss Miss Hot Chocolate
iced coffee
Iced Tea - Unsweet
Raspberry Iced Tea Brisk
Small Soda
Large Soda
Small Juice
Large Juices
20 Oz Homemade Arnold Palmer
½ iced tea & ½ lemonade