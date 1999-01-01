Pontilly Coffee
Beverages
Frappes
- Black & Gold Frappe$6.10+
- Cafe Vanilla Frappe$5.75+
- Cake Batter Frappe$5.75+
- Caramel Frappe$5.75+
- Chai Frappe$6.10+
- Coffee Frappe$5.75+
- Cookies & Cream Frappe$5.75+
- Frozen Hot Chocolate Frappe$5.75+
- Java Chip Frappe$6.10+
- King Cake Frappe$6.10+
- Matcha Green Tea Frappe$6.25+
- Mocha Frappe$5.75+
- Orange Creamsicle Frappe$5.75+
- Pontilly Mocha Frappe$5.75+
- Vanilla Bean Frappe$5.75+
- White Mocha Frappe$5.75+
- Reduced Sugar Mocha Frappe$5.75+
- Reduced Sugar Vanilla Frappe$5.75+
Espresso
Espresso Drinks (Hot)
Espresso Drinks (Iced)
Cafe Au Lait
Hot Tea
- African Nectar Hot Tea$2.25+
- Chai Hot Tea$2.25+
- Chai Hot Tea$2.25+
- Chamomile Hot Tea$2.25+
- Earl Grey Hot Tea$2.25+
- English Breakfast Hot Tea$2.25+
- Green Tea Hot Tea$2.25+
- Instant Ginger Hot Tea$2.25+
- Lemon Ginger Hot Tea$2.25+
- Moroccan Mint Hot Tea$2.25+
- Orange Spice Hot Tea$2.25+
- Peppermint Hot Tea$2.25+
- Pomegranate Raspberry Hot Tea$2.25+
- Tropical Green Hot Tea$2.25+
- Wild Raspberry Hot Tea$2.25+
- Matcha Latte$4.80+
- Chai Latte$3.90+
- New Orleans Fog$3.80+
Iced Tea
- African Nectar Iced Tea$2.25+
- Chai Iced Tea$2.25+
- Chamomile Iced Tea$2.25+
- Earl Grey Iced Tea$2.25+
- English Breakfast Iced Tea$2.25+
- Green Tea Iced Tea$2.25+
- Instant Ginger Iced Tea$2.25+
- Lemon Ginger Iced Tea$2.25+
- Moroccan Mint Iced Tea$2.25+
- Orange Spice Iced Tea$2.25+
- Peppermint Iced Tea$2.25+
- Pomegranate Raspberry Iced Tea$2.25+
- Tropical Green Iced Tea$2.25+
- Wild Raspberry Hibiscus Iced Tea$2.25+
- Iced Matcha Latte$5.60+
- Iced Chai Latte$4.60+
- Iced New Orleans Fog$4.75+
Other Drinks
Water
Extra Cup
Food
NOLA-che
- Spinach and Feta NOLA-che$5.50
- Spicy Shrimp NOLA-che$6.50
- Crawfish Pie NOLA-che$6.50
- Boudin NOLA-che$6.50Out of stock
- Hot Sausage and Cheese NOLA-che$5.50
- Ham and Cheese NOLA-che$5.50
- Breakfast Sausage, Egg and Cheese NOLA-che$5.50
- Hot Sausage, Egg and Cheese NOLA-che$5.75
- Philly NOLA-che$6.50
- Southwest Chicken NOLA-che$6.50
Pastries
- Plain Bagel$3.50
- Blueberry Bagel$3.50
- Cinnamon Raisin Bagel$3.50
- Everything Bagel$3.50
- Banana Nut Bread$3.75
- Iced Banana Nut Bread$3.75
- White Chocolate Espresso Bread Pudding$4.50
- Caramel Apple Bread Pudding$4.50Out of stock
- Peaches and Cream Bread Pudding$4.50Out of stock
- King Cake Bread Pudding$4.50Out of stock
- Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding$4.50
- Plain Brownie$3.25
- Brownie with Nuts$3.25
- Cinnamon Roll$4.00
- Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.75
- White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie$2.75
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.75
- Butter Croissant$3.50
- Almond Croissant$4.00
- Chocolate Croissant$4.00
- Spinach and Feta Croissant$5.25
- Apple Hand Pie$4.00
- Lemon Hand Pie$4.00
- Strawberry Cream Cheese Hand Pie$4.00
- Pecan Pie Hand Pie$4.00Out of stock
- Blueberry Muffin$3.75
- Banana Nut Muffin$3.75
- Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffin$3.75
- Sunrise Muffin$3.75
- Cran-Orange Muffin$3.75
- Oat Bran Muffin$3.75
- Apple Turnover$4.50
- Lemon Turnover$4.50
- Cherry Turnover$4.50Out of stock
- Strawberry Turnover$4.50Out of stock
- Buttermilk Drop$2.00
Breakfast
Salads
Sandwiches
Condiments
Side Items
Handwiches
Pontilly Coffee Location and Ordering Hours
(504) 373-9772
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM