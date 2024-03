Beto's Burrito Party for 10pp

$169.99

Choice of 2 meats. Stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo and guacamole cream salsa. Includes Lettuce, Queso Dip, Pico de Gallo. Sour Cream, Radishes, Cheese, Salsa Mexicana, Salsa Verde, Salsa Morita, Salsa Habanera and Pickled Onions. Complementary Beto's Chips. It also includes utensils, plates and napkins.