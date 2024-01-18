Better Half Prost Marketplace
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Sausage & Cheddar$9.00
House breakfast sausage with egg and cheddar on a toasty English muffin.
- Bacon & Cheddar$8.50
Thick-cut bacon with egg and cheddar on a toasty English muffin.
- Broccoli for Breakfast$8.50
Roasted broccolini & garlic with egg, cheddar, and pesto aioli on a toasty English muffin
- Breakfast BLT$8.50
Thick-cut bacon, shredduce, tomato, and onion, with egg, pesto aioli, and carrot-habanero jam on a toasty English muffin
- Egg & Cheddar$7.00
Locally sourced egg with cheddar on a toasty English muffin. Topped with your choice of pesto aioli or spicy chipotle mayo.
- Eat your Fruits & Veggies!$9.00
Avocado, tomato, pickled onions, arugula, and pepperjack cheese with egg and chipotle mayo on a toasty English muffin
- Vegan Sausage & Cheddar$9.50
Vegan egg & cheddar with veggie sausage on a toasty English muffin.
- Vegan Bacon & Cheddar$9.50
Vegan egg & cheddar with tempeh bacon on a toasty English muffin.
- Vegan Broccoli for Breakfast$9.50
Roasted broccolini & garlic with vegan egg, vegan cheddar, and pesto aioli on a toasty English muffin
- Vegan Breakfast TLT$9.50
Tempeh bacon, shredduce, tomato, and onion, with vegan egg, pesto aioli, and carrot-habanero jam on a toasty English muffin
- Vegan Egg & Cheddar$7.50
Vegan egg & cheddar with your choice of pesto aioli or spicy chipotle mayo on a toasty English muffin.
- Vegan Eat your Fruits & Veggies!$9.50
Avocado, tomato, pickled onions, arugula, and vegan pepperjack cheese with and vegan egg and chipotle mayo on a toasty English muffin
Lunch Sandwiches
- Italian$15.00
Olympia Provisions capicola, cotto, & mortadella, ham, provolone, shredduce, tomato, onion, pickled peppers, dijonnaise, and an oil & vinegar drizzle on a ciabatta hoagie. Served with Tim's Original chips (1oz) and a pickle.
- Blackened Chicken Salad$13.50
Blackened chicken salad, bacon, Swiss, shredduce, tomato, onion, and chipotle mayo on a ciabatta hoagie. Served with Tim's Original chips (1oz) and a pickle.
- Veggie Italian$14.00
House vegan salami and ham, vegan provolone, shredduce, tomato, onion, pickled peppers, dijonnaise, and an oil & vinegar drizzle on a ciabatta hoagie. Served with Tim's Original chips (1oz) and a pickle.
- Vegan Chick'n Salad$13.50
Vegan chick’n salad, tempeh bacon, vegan provolone, shredduce, tomato, onion, and chipotle mayo on a ciabatta hoagie. Served with Tim's Original chips (1oz) and a pickle.
- Hashbrown$2.50
served with our house fry sauce (vegan and gluten-free)
- Tim's Original Chips$1.50
Original w/ Sea Salt - 1oz
- Pickle Spear$0.25
vegan and gluten-free
- Carrot-Habanero Jam$1.00
2oz - made in house. vegan and gluten-free.
- Chipotle Mayo$1.00
2oz - made in house. vegan and gluten-free.
- Dijonnaise$1.00
2oz - made in house. vegan and gluten-free.
- Fry Sauce$1.00
2oz - made in house. vegan and gluten-free.
- Pesto Aioli$1.00
2oz - made in house. vegan and gluten-free.