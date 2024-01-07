Beuchert's Saloon 623 Pennsylvania Ave SE
Main Menu
Table
- Gram's Rolls$14.00
Housemade warm Parker rolls served an everything bagel compound butter. Allergens: Allium, Dairy, Egg, Gluten
- Deviled Eggs$14.00
Andrew's famous Deviled Eggs served on a bed of celery, carrot, and cornichon slaw thats tossed in a citrus vinaigrette. 4 pieces per order Allergens: Egg, Garlic, *contains Worcestershire*
- Charcuterie$25.00
A selection of 3 cured meats served with seasonal accoutrements. *May contain pork*
- Fromage$25.00
A selection of 4 cheeses served with seasonal accouterments. *may contain raw cheeses*
- Charcuterie AND Fromage$46.00
A combination of our Charcuterie and Fromage boards serving a selection of 3 meats and 4 cheeses. Served With Seasonal Accoutrements
- Roasted Bone Marrow$25.00
Roasted Roseda Farms black angus bone marrow, served with an Herb Salad, Pickled Pistachios, Sel Gris, Grilled Sourdough Allergens: Gluten, Allium
- Seared La Belle Farm Foie Gras$26.00
Seared La Belle Farms Foie Gras served on top of a Spiced Cake, topped with pickled ground cherries, Yuzu Crumble, with a smear of pumpkin butter. Allergens: Gluten, Diary, Eggs, Soy
- Bison Tartare (Small)$22.00
Bison is finely diced and tossed pickled mustard seed, topped with onion jam and buffalo ricotta. Served with rye crostini. Serves 2 Allergens: Dairy, Allium, Gluten
- Bison Tartare (Large)$35.00
Bison is finely diced and tossed pickled mustard seed, topped with onion jam and buffalo ricotta. Served with rye crostini. Serves 4 Allergens: Dairy, Allium, Gluten
- Crostini
- Seafood Chowder$18.00
- Side Grilled Bread$5.00
Farm
- Mixed Baby Greens$14.00
A mixed green salad tossed in a soy sherry vinaigrette, with blue cheese crumbles and house potato chips. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
- French Fries$14.00
Crispy chipperbec potato fries served with a sauce ravigote Allergens: Eggs, Allium, Gluten
- Beet Tartine$18.00
Cooked beets are tossed in a citrus dressing, served on grilled sourdough thats been topped with a whipped lemon ricotta. All is topped with a harissa chili crunch, Fermented Apples, Shiso Greens Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Sesame
- Charred Florentino$20.00
Grilled Florentino served on a baharat yogurt, topped with a fennel herb salad, pickled raisins, and crispy lentils. Allergens: Dairy
- Chicken Fried Maitake Mushrooms$18.00
Hen of the woods mushrooms are "chicken fried" served on a sauce gribiche, topped with aleppo pepper, dill, and cured egg yolk. Allergens: Dairy, Eggs, Allium
- Extra side of Ravigote$1.00
It's an extra side of Ravigote, do you really need it described?
Pasta
- Creste Di Gallo$27.00
Curly Creste di Gallo pasta is tossed in a broccoli cream, served with a hefty dollop of preserved lemon ricotta. Topped with a pistachio crumble, marjoram, and chive oil Allergens: Allium, Diary, Gluten, Nuts
- Bucatini$29.00
A classic dry-aged pork ragu, is served with house made buccatini, topped with garlic chips, shaved sarvecchio cheese and chives Allergens: Gluten, Allium, Dairy, Nightshades,
- XO Fried Rice$29.00
Fried golden rice is cooked with XO chili sauce, beech mushrooms, eggs, rock shrimp, pea leves and topped with meyer lemon curd and crispy shallots. Allergens: Shellfish, Eggs, Dairy,
Large
- Black Cod$36.00
- Miso-Cured Amish Hen$38.00
Half of an amish hen is miso brined and roasted. Served with a grilled honey-nut squash, huitlacoche forbidden black rice, on top of a chanterelle cream and drizzled with pumpkin seed oil. Allergens: Dairy, Soy, Gluten,
- Koji-Aged Roseda Strip$50.00
Koji aged Roseda Farm Strip steak is grilled to order, served alongside charred florentino, winter radish, sauce chasseur de foie gras, and topped with confit chanterelle mushroom Allergens: Dairy
- Burger$21.00
Roseda Farms dry aged beef [half lb pre cook weight] served on a toasted burger bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, B&B Pickles on the side. Served alongside with a Mixed Baby Greens Salad tossed in a soy sherry vinaigrette. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten*, Allium
Dessert
- Candy Bar$14.00
House made candy bar. Caramel and chocolate mousse layers on a chocolate shortbread all covered in a dark chocolate, served with a chocolate anglaise topped with whipped cream and chocolate crisps. Allergens: Dairy, Soy
- Dairy Beloved$12.00
a large scoop of marshmallow ice cream, okar amaro soaked berries, yuzu crumble, and drizzled with mint oil. Allergens: Alcohol, Dairy, Soy
- Cashew Cheesecake$14.00
Honey roasted cashew crust with a vanilla cashew cheesecake, topped with apple conserve and a cider reduction. Allergens: Nuts, Eggs
- Ice Cream- Chocolate$11.00
- Ice Cream- Marshmallow$11.00
- Ice Cream- Pistachio$11.00
- Ice Cream- Vanilla Candy Bar$11.00
- Sorbet- Coconut$11.00
- Amarogato$20.00
Seasonal Sorbet and a shot of Amaro Dell'Etna
- Saloon Salute$25.00
Buy a Round for the Hardest Working Kitchen in The District
- More Happies$1.00
Frozen vanilla Butter Cream topped with Dark Chocolate Allergens: Dairy, Soy
- Melon Sorbet$11.00