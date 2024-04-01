Beut 312 5th Ave
Beverages
BTG
- Hana Makgeolli “Takju 16”$20.00
- GL '21 Revel "Soif"$18.00
- GL '22 Julien Altaber "Foufou’nette"$25.00
- GL NV Franck Pascal “Fluence”$37.00
- GL Paul Prieur “Rosé Perpétuel” NV$26.00
- GL Léo Dirringer “Pur Jus” 2022$23.00
- GL Tatomer “Meeresboden” 2021$23.00
- GL Filipa Pato “Nossa Calcario” 2022$25.00
- GL Lewis Cellars 2021$38.00
- GL Frank Cornelissen “Susucaru Rosso” 2022$24.00
- GL Sandlands “Red Table Wine” 2021$28.00
- GL Malaspiedras Tempranillo 2020$22.00
- GL 18 Selbach-Oster 2018 Noble R$35.00
- GL 19 Kvaszinger, Tokaji Szamorodni$22.00Out of stock
- Corkage$50.00
Pairings
Beer
Liquor
N/A
Beut 312 5th Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(212) 268-7888
Open now • Closes at 3:45AM