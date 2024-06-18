Beyond Bread at Mt Lemmon Lodge 12833 N Sabino Canyon Park
Breakfast
Sandwiches
Other Breakfast Options
- Granola With Milk
Granola served with your choice of milk$7.00
- Otis's Oatmeal
Beyond Bread’s unique blend of oats and grains slowly cooked each morning. Served with brown sugar & dried fruit with a side of milk.$7.00
- Toast
Served with your choice of artisan bread and a side of vegan butter or jam.$3.00
- Yogurt Parfait
Vanilla yogurt, granola with strawberries and blueberries$7.00
- Quiche w/ Greens
Bacon & Cheddar or Swiss & Scallion. Served with side of mixed greens and Balsamic Vinaigrette. Limited availability.$14.00
- Granola Bag
Oats, pecans, walnuts, almonds, dried cranberries, coconut, dried apricot, honey, sunflower seeds, golden raisins, currants, vanilla and cinnamon$9.00
Lunch/Dinner
Sandwiches
- Annie's Addiction
Hummus, cucumber, sprouts, tomato, red onion on multigrain.$14.00
- Maya's Market
Swiss, provolone, basil pesto (nut-free), artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomato, red onion on multigrain.$15.00
- Ashlee's Albacore
Tuna salad, lettuce, tomato on white$15.00
- Dab's Delight
Tuna salad, melted sharp cheddar, tomato on multigrain.$16.00
- Bob's BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on toasted white$13.00
- Brad's Beef
Roast beef, provolone, green chiles, red onion, Russian dressing on White.$16.00
- Frida's Flight
Turkey, bacon, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on toasted jalapeño cheddar$15.00
- Molly's Crisis
Turkey, hummus, cucumber, sprouts, tomato, mayonnaise on multigrain.$15.00
- Pauly's Pesto
Chicken, provolone, basil pesto (nut-free), artichoke hearts, tomato, Italian dressing on focaccia$16.00
- Rex's Revenge
Chicken, shaved parmesan, lettuce, tomato, Caesar dressing on focaccia$14.00
- Rudy's Reuben
Corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on rye.$16.00
- Grilled Cheese
Toasted white bread with melted cheddar cheese$9.00
- Annie's Addiction (Half)$8.00
- Bob's BLT (Half)$8.00
- Ashley's Albacore (Half)$9.00
- Molly's Crisis (Half)$9.00
- Kids Grilled Cheese (Half)$5.00
- Simple Sammie (Half)$9.00
Mac N Cheese
- Classic Mac N Cheese
Made to order cellentani pasta with a white cheddar, parmesan sauce with toasted garlic bread.$13.00
- Bacon Mac N Cheese$15.00
- Tomato Pesto Mac N Cheese
Made to order cellentani pasta with a white cheddar and Parmesan sauce, basil pesto sauce (nut free), tomato with toasted garlic bread.$13.00
Salad
- Lets Play Chicken
Chicken, cucumber, tomato, red onion, Ranch dressing on mixed greens.$15.00
- Et tu, Brute?
Chicken, shaved Parmesan, house-made croutons and Caesar dressing on romaine.$15.00
- Catch of the Sea
Tuna salad, cucumber, tomato, red onion, Ranch dressing on mixed greens.$15.00
- Gobble Me Up!
Turkey, spiced cinnamon walnuts, dried cranberries, crumbled gorgonzola, cucumber, tomato, red onion, Ranch dressing on mixed greens.$16.00
- Three's a Crowd
Hummus, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, cucumber, tomato, red onion, Balsamic Vinaigrette on mixed greens.$15.00
- Small Garden Salad
Mixed greens with your choice of dressing.$5.00
Soup Salad Combo
Pot Pie
Beverages
Red Wine
- House Red-Atom Cabernet Sauvignon$9.00
- Oregon Territory Pinot Noir$14.00
- Caduceus Chupacabra$13.00
- Malbec Tapiz$11.00
- Simply Red Blend$10.00
- Opolo Zinfandel$13.00
- Scarpetta Sangiovese$11.00
- Castle Rock Cabernet Sauvignon$9.00
- Ricasoli Toscana$9.00
- Simply Cab$10.00
- Chevalier de la Cree Cuvee$25.00
- Turnbul Cabernet Sauvignon$25.00
- Zolo Malbec$22.00
- La Poderina Brunello do Montalcino$30.00
- Sangre de Toro Tempranillo$9.00
- Castle Rock Pinot Noir$9.00
- Cepas Cabernet Sauvignon$9.00
White Wine
- House Chardonnay-Tassajara$9.00
- Scarpetta Pinot Grigio$12.00
- Taonga Sauvignon Blanc$11.00
- Selbach Riesling$12.00
- Santo Thomas White Blend$13.00
- Alexana Chardonnay$15.00
- Rochebin Bourgogne Blanc$20.00
- Hedges$11.00
- Paul Hobbs$12.00
- Ricaud$10.00
- Wolftrap$11.00
- Mimosa$12.00
- Fiol$9.00
- Cepas Sauvignon Blanc$9.00
- Simply Chardonnay$9.00
- Dipinti Pinot Grigio$12.00
- Poquito Moscato Bottle$18.00