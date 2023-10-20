Drinks

Brewed Coffee

Medium Roast Coffee
$2.50+

Medium roasted coffee with notes of milk chocolate, orange zest, brown sugar, and caramel.

Decaf Coffee
$2.50+

Medium roasted decaffeinated coffee with notes of baker's chocolate and cream with a smooth finish.

Iced Cold Brew

Iced Cold Brew
$3.95+

Coffee steeped in cool water for 12 hours for a smoother, less acidic taste.

Latte

Plain Latte
$3.50+

Made with espresso and 2% milk. Can be hot or iced.

Caramel Latte
$3.75+

Made with espresso, caramel sauce, and 2% milk. Can be hot or iced.

Chocolatey Latte
$3.75+

Made with espresso, chocolate sauce, white chocolate sauce, and 2% milk. Can be hot or iced.

French Vanilla Latte
$3.75+

Made with espresso, vanilla syrup, hazelnut syrup, and 2% milk. Can be hot or iced.

Toasted Latte
$3.75+

Made with espresso, white chocolate sauce, toasted vanilla syrup, and 2% milk. Can be hot or iced.

Mocha

Mocha
$3.95+

Made with espresso, chocolate sauce, and 2% milk. Can be hot or iced.

White Chocolate
$3.95+

Made with espresso, white chocolate sauce, and 2% milk. Can be hot or iced.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino
$3.50+

Espresso with frothy steamed 2% milk.

Americano

Americano
$2.50+

Espresso with hot water or poured over ice.

Espresso Shots

Espresso Shot
$1.50+

Concentrated shot of coffee made by forcing high pressured water through finely ground coffee.

Swirl Espresso

Plain Swirl Espresso
$3.95+

Espresso and pure cane syrup shaken with ice and topped with half & half.

Caramel Swirl Espresso
$3.95+

Espresso and caramel sauce shaken with ice and topped with half & half.

Vanilla Swirl Espresso
$3.95+

Espresso and vanilla syrup shaken with ice and topped with half & half.

Chocolate Swirl Espresso
$3.95+

Espresso and chocolate sauce shaken with ice and topped with half & half.

Toasted Swirl Espresso
$3.95+

Espresso, white chocolate sauce, and toasted marshmallow syrup shaken with ice and topped with half & half.

Frosted Espresso

Frosted Plain Espresso
$3.95+

Espresso and 2% milk blended with ice.

Frosted Mocha Espresso
$3.95+

Espresso, chocolate sauce, and 2% milk blended with ice.

Frosted Vanilla Espresso
$3.95+

Espresso, vanilla syrup, and 2% milk blended with ice.

Frosted White Chocolate Espresso
$3.95+

Espresso, white chocolate sauce, and 2% milk blended with ice.

Frosted Caramel Espresso
$3.95+

Espresso, caramel sauce, and 2% milk blended with ice.

Creamy Espresso Freeze

Plain Creamy Espresso Freeze
$3.25+

Blended milkshake with espresso, vanilla ice cream, and whole milk.

Toasted Vanilla Creamy Espresso Freeze
$3.25+

Blended Milkshake with espresso, toasted marshmallow syrup, vanilla ice cream, and whole milk.

Chocolate & Strawberry Creamy Espresso Freeze
$3.25+

Blended Milkshake with espresso, chocolate sauce, strawberry ice cream, and whole milk.

Mint Chocolate Creamy Espresso Freeze
$3.25+

Blended Milkshake with espresso, mint chocolate chip ice cream, and whole milk.

White Chocolate Creamy Espresso Freeze
$3.25+

Blended Milkshake with espresso, white chocolate sauce, vanilla ice cream, and whole milk.

Creamy Freeze

Creamy Vanilla Freeze
$2.95+

Blended Milkshake with vanilla ice cream and whole milk.

Creamy Strawberry Freeze
$2.95+

Blended Milkshake with strawberry ice cream and whole milk.

Creamy Chocolate Freeze
$2.95+

Blended Milkshake with chocolate ice cream and whole milk.

Creamy Mint Chocolate Freeze
$2.95+

Blended Milkshake with mint chocolate chip ice cream and whole milk.

Hot Teas

Jasmine Tea
$2.75+

Green tea with sweet, floral notes of jasmine.

Earl Grey Tea
$2.75+

Black tea infused with bergamot essential oil.

Chai Tea
$2.95+

Spiced black tea with honey and vanilla bean.

Blueberry Hibiscus
$2.75+

Tea Lattes

Chai Tea Latte
$3.75+

Spiced black tea with honey and vanilla bean mixed with milk. Can be hot or iced.

Matcha Green Tea Latte
$3.75+

Lightly sweetened matcha green tea with vegetal notes and mixed with milk. Can be hot or iced.

Wellness Elixir

Wellness Elixir
$3.50+

Hot jasmine tea with ginger, lemonade, turmeric, & honey.

Chillers

Traditional Black Chiller
$3.95+

Black tea blend with nutty and earthy notes.

Passion Fruit Chiller
$3.95+

Black tea with tropical notes of ripe passion fruit.

Southern Peach Chiller
$3.95+

Black tea with notes of juicy peach.

Peach & Apple Chiller
$3.95+

Southern peach tea base with peach and apple flavoring.

Mango & Pineapple Chiller
$3.95+

Traditional black tea base with mango and pineapple flavoring.

Strawberry & Dragon Fruit Chiller
$3.95+

Traditional black tea base with strawberry and dragon fruit flavoring.

Guava & Passion Fruit Chiller
$3.95+

Passion fruit tea base with guava and passion fruit flavoring.

Frosted Tea

Frosted Chai Latte
$3.95+

Spiced black tea with honey and vanilla bean blended with ice and milk.

Frosted Matcha Latte
$3.95+

Lightly sweetened matcha green tea with vegetal notes blended with ice and milk.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate
$2.50+

Chocolate sauce mixed with steamed milk.

Milk

Chocolate Milk
$2.50+

Chocolate sauce mixed with cold milk.

Regular Milk
$2.50+

Plain whole milk.

Cold Pressed Juice

Carrot, Apple, Cucumber, Pineapple
$5.00

Freshly pressed juice made from carrots, apples, cucumbers, and pineapples.

Apple, Cucumber, Pineapple
$5.00

Freshly pressed juice made from apples, cucumbers, and pineapples.

Apple, Cucumber, Pear
$5.00

Freshly pressed juice made from apples, cucumbers, and pears.

Food

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Croissant
$4.50

Crispy bacon, egg patty, and cheddar cheese in a flaky croissant.

Egg & Cheese Croissant
$4.25

Egg patty and cheddar cheese in a flaky croissant.

Gluten Free Egg & Cheese Taco
$4.20

Gluten free soft tortilla wrap with egg and shredded cheese

Egg Bites

Veggie & Cheese Egg Bites
$4.10

Bite sized egg bites with diced red and green peppers, onions, spinach, and shredded cheese.

Bacon Egg Bites
$4.10

Bite sized egg bites with bacon pieces and shredded cheese.

Lunch Sandwiches

Sausage Cheddar Pretzel
$6.75

Smoked sausage and sharp cheddar cheese wrapped in a soft pretzel.

Pesto Chicken & Provolone Sandwich
$6.10

Pesto, sliced chicken, and provolone on a ciabatta bun.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich
$4.50

Melty American cheese in toasted bread

Ham & Cheese Ciabata Sandwich
$5.95

Sliced ham and provolone cheese in a ciabatta bun

Gluten-Free Pesto Chicken Wrap
$6.10

Pesto, chicken, lettuce, cheddar cheese wrapped in a gluten free soft tortilla

Scones

Blueberry Scone
$3.50

Tender scone with fresh blueberries

Strawberry Scone
$3.90

Tender scone with fresh strawberries

Croissants

Butter Croissant
$3.10

Classic flaky croissant

Chocolate Croissant
$3.60

Flaky croissant filled with dark chocolate

Cheese Danish
$3.10Out of stock

Flaky Danish with rich cream cheese filling

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin
$2.45

Soft blueberry muffin with crunchy streusel topping

Double Chocolate Muffin
$2.45

Rich chocolate brownie with semi-sweet chocolate chunks

Banana Nut Muffin
$2.45

Moist banana muffin with toasted walnut pieces

Cakes

Carrot Cake
$3.90

Mini loaf of moist carrot cake with cream cheese frosting

Strawberry Cake
$4.50

Moist strawberry cake with creamy icing

Lemon Bread
$4.50

Snacks & Sweets

Lemon Bar
$3.60

Tart and creamy lemon curd on a buttery shortbread

Rice Crispy Marshmallow Treat
$3.50

Gluten Free crispy rice puffs with chewy marshmallow cream and mini marshmallows

Brownies

Pecan Caramel Brownie
$4.95

Chocolate brownie topped with toasted pecans and caramel drizzle

Cookies

Salted Caramel Cookie
$3.50

Toffee and white chocolate chunks alongside crisp pretzel bites and sea salt in a chewy, caramelized cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie
$3.50

Chunks and morsels of chocolate with crunchy pretzel bits in a chewy, caramelized cookie

Salad

Fire-Roasted Pasta Salad
$3.50

Fire roasted tomatoes with cheese, red pepper flakes, and pasta

Greek Feta Pasta Salad
$3.50

Black olives, small red tomatoes, feta cheese, pasta drizzled with Greek salad dressing

Loaded Redskin Potato Salad
$3.50

Creamy redskin potato salad with bacon, scallions, and cheddar cheese.