Beyond Coffee Inc 920 West Court Street
Drinks
Brewed Coffee
Iced Cold Brew
Latte
Made with espresso and 2% milk. Can be hot or iced.
Made with espresso, caramel sauce, and 2% milk. Can be hot or iced.
Made with espresso, chocolate sauce, white chocolate sauce, and 2% milk. Can be hot or iced.
Made with espresso, vanilla syrup, hazelnut syrup, and 2% milk. Can be hot or iced.
Made with espresso, white chocolate sauce, toasted vanilla syrup, and 2% milk. Can be hot or iced.
Mocha
Espresso Shots
Swirl Espresso
Espresso and pure cane syrup shaken with ice and topped with half & half.
Espresso and caramel sauce shaken with ice and topped with half & half.
Espresso and vanilla syrup shaken with ice and topped with half & half.
Espresso and chocolate sauce shaken with ice and topped with half & half.
Espresso, white chocolate sauce, and toasted marshmallow syrup shaken with ice and topped with half & half.
Frosted Espresso
Espresso and 2% milk blended with ice.
Espresso, chocolate sauce, and 2% milk blended with ice.
Espresso, vanilla syrup, and 2% milk blended with ice.
Espresso, white chocolate sauce, and 2% milk blended with ice.
Espresso, caramel sauce, and 2% milk blended with ice.
Creamy Espresso Freeze
Blended milkshake with espresso, vanilla ice cream, and whole milk.
Blended Milkshake with espresso, toasted marshmallow syrup, vanilla ice cream, and whole milk.
Blended Milkshake with espresso, chocolate sauce, strawberry ice cream, and whole milk.
Blended Milkshake with espresso, mint chocolate chip ice cream, and whole milk.
Blended Milkshake with espresso, white chocolate sauce, vanilla ice cream, and whole milk.
Creamy Freeze
Blended Milkshake with vanilla ice cream and whole milk.
Blended Milkshake with strawberry ice cream and whole milk.
Blended Milkshake with chocolate ice cream and whole milk.
Blended Milkshake with mint chocolate chip ice cream and whole milk.
Hot Teas
Tea Lattes
Chillers
Black tea blend with nutty and earthy notes.
Black tea with tropical notes of ripe passion fruit.
Black tea with notes of juicy peach.
Southern peach tea base with peach and apple flavoring.
Traditional black tea base with mango and pineapple flavoring.
Traditional black tea base with strawberry and dragon fruit flavoring.
Passion fruit tea base with guava and passion fruit flavoring.
Frosted Tea
Cold Pressed Juice
Food
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg Bites
Lunch Sandwiches
Smoked sausage and sharp cheddar cheese wrapped in a soft pretzel.
Pesto, sliced chicken, and provolone on a ciabatta bun.
Melty American cheese in toasted bread
Sliced ham and provolone cheese in a ciabatta bun
Pesto, chicken, lettuce, cheddar cheese wrapped in a gluten free soft tortilla
Scones
Croissants
Muffins
Cakes
Snacks & Sweets
Cookies
Salad
Fire roasted tomatoes with cheese, red pepper flakes, and pasta
Black olives, small red tomatoes, feta cheese, pasta drizzled with Greek salad dressing
Creamy redskin potato salad with bacon, scallions, and cheddar cheese.