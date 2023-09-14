Beytis Grill & Pizza 548 John Fitch Hwy
Cold Appetizers
Hummus
Baba Ghanoush
Mashed grilled eggplant, mixed with tahini garnished with olive oil, parsley and lemon juice.
Moussakaa
Roasted eggplant with mixed peppers, salted with special tomato sauce.
Grape Leaves
Rice, vine leaves ,onions, salt, dill, mint, black pepper and citric acid
Jajoukh
finely chopped baby cucumber blended with garlic, yogurt, dill, mint & olive oil
Spicy El Harissa
Harissa is a North African red chile paste or sauce made of a few simple ingredients; finely chopped tomatoes, hot green peppers, onions and seasoned with herbs
Platter Cheese
Sliced mozzarella, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumber and olives
Mezze sampler
choose 4 items from hummus, mousakaa, baba ghanoush, jajoukh, & grape leaves
Hot Appetizers
Falafel
Chick peas mixed with veggies and fried to perfection
Pita bread
Focaccia Bread
Available on garlic herbs or olive oil with herbs\spices
Zaatar Beytis Bread
Available on garlic herbs or olive oil with herbs\spices
Garlic Knots
Cigar Boregi 4pc
Phyllo scrolls stuffed with mozzarella and feta cheese with dill
Mini bite kibbeh
football shaped deep-fried croquettes of beef and bulgur wheat, seasoned with garlic, onions, mint, and cinnamon
Mini bite chicken
savory dough shaped into a drumstick with a creamy chicken filling.
Mozzarella Sticks
2 Meatballs
3 oz
4 Meatballs
Salad
Pasta
Rigatoni and Meatball
Aldgate rigatoni in our special tomato sauce, served with beytis 2 large meatballs; ricotta and focaccia bread
Rigatoni Beef
Al Dante rigatoni in our special creamy white sauce
Rigatoni Chicken
Al Dante rigatoni in our special creamy white sauce
Macaroni Bechamel
Served hot, ground beef marinated between 2 layers of macaroni smothered in creamy bechamel sauce and topped in mozzarella cheese baked to perfection
Entree
Falafel tower(6pc)
Choice: Salad & rice or two sides of cold appetizers.
Lamb Shank
Choice: Salad & rice or two sides of cold appetizers.
Baked Salmon
Choice: Salad & rice or two sides of cold appetizers.
Baked Tilapia Platter
Choice: Salad & rice or two sides of cold appetizers.
Beef Shawarma Platter
Choice: Salad & rice or two sides of cold appetizers.
Chicken Platter
Choice: Salad & rice or two sides of cold appetizers.
Tacos
Sandwiches & Shawarmas
Shawarma Chicken Wrap
(If you chose combo please note down what drink you would like)
Shawarma Beef Wrap
(If you chose combo please note down what drink you would like)
Gyro Chicken
(If you chose combo please note down what drink you would like)
Gyro Beef
(If you chose combo please note down what drink you would like)
Falafel sandwich
Falafel on pita or focaccia bread, with romaine, tomatoes, onions , pickles, and tahini sauce
Chicken Sandwich
Chicken on focaccia bread with prosciutto, red peppers, mozzarella, romaine and Beyti's dressing
Tuna Sandwich
Tuna salad on focaccia bread with tomatoes, romaine and Beyti's dressing
Long Hot Mozzarella Meatball Sandwich
Meatballs, Mozzarella and long finger peppers on focaccia bread
Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Steak and cheese sandwich either on focaccia bread or sub bread
BLT Steak and Cheese
BLT Steak and Cheese includes; Onions, Peppers and Mushrooms.
Eggplant Sandwich
Eggplant; marinated with cheese on focaccia bread
Beyti's Sandwich
Basil, mozzarella, tomatoes and bruschetta on focaccia
Surf & Turf Sandwich
(If you chose combo please note down what drink you would like)
Burgers
Quesadillas
Kids Menu
Samyas Smiley Pizza
Personal size 10 inch, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese
Chicken Fingers 3pc With Fries
3 pieces chicken with small French fries
Fried Mini Bite Chicken
Savory dough shaped into a drumstick with a creamy chicken filling.
Lunch Kit Burger With Fries
Cheeseburger with fries
Desserts
Baklava
3 pieces. Filo pastry layered with chopped pistachio or nuts; sweetened and held together with syrup or honey
Tiramisu Cup
Exquisite mascarpone cream placed on a bed of sponge cake soaked in coffee; decorated with cacao
Cheese Cake
A desert consisting of a thick, creamy filling of cheese eggs; sugar over a thinner crust and topped with sweet choice of strawberry, chocolate or caramel
Churros
flour-based batter that is piped into extremely hot oil and fried, then rolled in cinnamon-laced sugar, resulting in a treat that is sweet and crispy on the outside but fluffy on the inside.
Kanafeh
made with fine semolina dough, soaked in sweet, sugar-based syrup, then layered with cheese
Sides
Pizza
12'' Pizzas
Create Your Own Pizza - Small 12"
Traditional Pizza - Small 12"
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino Romano
Pepperoni Pizza - Small 12"
Pepperoni, Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino Romano
Garden Pizza - Small 12"
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, choose for 3 ingredients veggies
Blanco Pizza - Small 12"
Ricotta cheese, mozzarella, pecorino Romano
The Square Margarito - Small 12"
Italian plum tomato sauce, sliced mozzarella, pecorino Romano, basil
Caprese Pizza - Small 12"
Mozzarella, vine-ripe tomatoes, shredded fresh basil
Easy Eggplant Pizza - Small 12"
Thinly sliced eggplant, Italian plum tomato sauce, pecorino Romano, flowered basil
Meatball Ricotta Pizza - Small 12"
House made baby meatballs, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, Italian plum tomato sauce
Carnivore' Pizza - Small 12"
Thick-cut pepperoni, Italian sausage, baby meatballs, smoked bacon, Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella
Samya's Pie Pizza - Small 12"
Baby meatballs; Italian sausage; hot finger pepper or mixed sweet pepper; ricotta cheese, Italian plum tomato sauce; mozzarella
Roasted Cauliflower Pizza - Small 12"
Square pizza, cauliflower, pecorino Romano, mozzarella, bread crumb
Lahmajoun Crust Pizza - Small 12"
Lavash dough topped entirely with lamb; mixed smashed green and red pepper; seasoned perfectly;served with small salad and lemon
Beytis Lamb Pizza - Small 12"
Philly cheese steak; green peppers; caramelized onions;mushroom; mozzarella; feta cheese optional
Chicken Pizza - Small 12"
Chicken sliced tiny; caramelized onions; roasted garlic; mozzarella topped with feta cheese; Italian plum tomato sauce
Buffalo Chicken Pizza - Small 12"
Chicken sliced tiny; caramelized onions; roasted garlic; mozzarella topped with feta cheese; Italian plum tomato sauce
Fruits De Mer Pizza (Mixed Seafood) - Small 12"
Mixed seafood (calamari, clam, mussels, shrimp);mixed peppers;Italian plum tomato sauce; mozzarella
Spinach Pizza - Small 12"
Fresh spinach caramelized onion; tomatoes; topped with feta cheese;Italian plum tomato sauce; mozzarella
Hawaiian Pizza 12"
Pineapple; bruschetta, & mozzarella cheese
16'' Pizzas
Create Your Own Pizza - Large 16"
Traditional Pizza - Large 16"
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino Romano
Pepperoni Pizza - Large 16"
Pepperoni, Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino Romano
Garden Pizza - Large 16"
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, choose for 3 ingredients veggies
Blanco Pizza - Large 16"
Ricotta cheese, mozzarella, pecorino Romano
The Square Margarito - Large 16"
Italian plum tomato sauce, sliced mozzarella, pecorino Romano, basil
Caprese Pizza - Large 16"
Mozzarella, vine-ripe tomatoes, shredded fresh basil
Easy Eggplant Pizza - Large 16"
Thinly sliced eggplant, Italian plum tomato sauce, pecorino Romano, flowered basil
Meatball Ricotta Pizza - Large 16"
House made baby meatballs, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, Italian plum tomato sauce
Carnivore' Pizza - Large 16"
Thick-cut pepperoni, Italian sausage, baby meatballs, smoked bacon, Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella
Samya's Pie Pizza - Large 16"
Baby meatballs; Italian sausage; hot finger pepper or mixed sweet pepper; ricotta cheese, Italian plum tomato sauce; mozzarella
Roasted Cauliflower Pizza - Large 16"
Square pizza; cauliflower, pecorino Romano, mozzarella, bread crumb
Lahmajoun Crust Pizza - Large 16"
Lavash dough topped entirely with lamb; mixed smashed green and red pepper; seasoned perfectly;served with small salad and lemon
Beytis Lamb Pizza - Large 16"
Philly cheese steak; green peppers; caramelized onions;mushroom; mozzarella; feta cheese optional
Chicken Pizza - Large 16"
Chicken sliced tiny; caramelized onions; roasted garlic; mozzarella topped with feta cheese; Italian plum tomato sauce
Buffalo Chicken Pizza - Large 16"
Chicken sliced tiny; caramelized onions; roasted garlic; mozzarella topped with feta cheese; Italian plum tomato sauce
Fruits De Mer Pizza (Mixed Seafood) - Large 16"
Mixed seafood (calamari, clam, mussels, shrimp), mixed peppers, Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella
Spinach Pizza - Large 16"
Fresh spinach caramelized onion; tomatoes; topped with feta cheese;Italian plum tomato sauce; mozzarella
Hawaiian Pizza Large 16"
Pineapple; bruschetta, & mozzarella cheese
1/2 and 1/2 Speciality
Beverage
20 oz Sodas
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Sprite
Orange Fanta
Ginger Ale
Root Beer
Lemonade
Pink Lemonade
Fruit Punch Lemonade
Dr Pepper
Sweet Tea Gold Peak
Unsweetened Gold Peak tea
California Raspberry Gold Peak Tea
Tea and Lemonade Gold Peak Tea
Lemon Gold Peak Tea
Georgia Peach Gold Peak Tea
Lemon-lime Canada Dry
Triple berry Canada dry
Mandarin orange Canada dry
