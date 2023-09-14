Popular Items

Traditional Pizza - Large 16"

$15.00

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino Romano

Cold Appetizers

Hummus

$6.00+
Baba Ghanoush

$6.00+

Mashed grilled eggplant, mixed with tahini garnished with olive oil, parsley and lemon juice.

Moussakaa

$6.00+

Roasted eggplant with mixed peppers, salted with special tomato sauce.

Grape Leaves

$6.00+

Rice, vine leaves ,onions, salt, dill, mint, black pepper and citric acid

Jajoukh

$6.00+

finely chopped baby cucumber blended with garlic, yogurt, dill, mint & olive oil

Spicy El Harissa

$6.00+

Harissa is a North African red chile paste or sauce made of a few simple ingredients; finely chopped tomatoes, hot green peppers, onions and seasoned with herbs

Platter Cheese

$7.00+

Sliced mozzarella, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumber and olives

Mezze sampler

$16.00

choose 4 items from hummus, mousakaa, baba ghanoush, jajoukh, & grape leaves

Hot Appetizers

Falafel

$6.00+

Chick peas mixed with veggies and fried to perfection

Pita bread

$1.50+
Focaccia Bread

$6.00+

Available on garlic herbs or olive oil with herbs\spices

Zaatar Beytis Bread

$6.00+

Available on garlic herbs or olive oil with herbs\spices

Garlic Knots

$5.00+
Cigar Boregi 4pc

$10.00

Phyllo scrolls stuffed with mozzarella and feta cheese with dill

Mini bite kibbeh

$6.00+

football shaped deep-fried croquettes of beef and bulgur wheat, seasoned with garlic, onions, mint, and cinnamon

Mini bite chicken

$6.00+

savory dough shaped into a drumstick with a creamy chicken filling.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00+
2 Meatballs

$8.00

3 oz

4 Meatballs

$10.00

3 oz

Salad

Beyti Med Salad

$6.00+

Romaine, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, kalamata olives, with Medi house dressing

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Romaine, croutons, Romano cheese, tossed in our special Caesar dressing

Mixed Green Salad

$6.00+

Romaine, arugula, green pepper, cucumber, tossed in our Medi dressing

Wings

Roasted Chicken Wings

$9.00+

Fried Chicken Wings

$9.00+
boneless chicken

$9.00+

Pasta

Rigatoni and Meatball

$12.00

Aldgate rigatoni in our special tomato sauce, served with beytis 2 large meatballs; ricotta and focaccia bread

Rigatoni Beef

$12.00

Al Dante rigatoni in our special creamy white sauce

Rigatoni Chicken

$12.00

Al Dante rigatoni in our special creamy white sauce

Macaroni Bechamel

$12.00

Served hot, ground beef marinated between 2 layers of macaroni smothered in creamy bechamel sauce and topped in mozzarella cheese baked to perfection

Entree

Falafel tower(6pc)

$15.00

Choice: Salad & rice or two sides of cold appetizers.

Lamb Shank

$20.00

Choice: Salad & rice or two sides of cold appetizers.

Baked Salmon

$20.00

Choice: Salad & rice or two sides of cold appetizers.

Baked Tilapia Platter

$16.00

Choice: Salad & rice or two sides of cold appetizers.

Beef Shawarma Platter

$15.00

Choice: Salad & rice or two sides of cold appetizers.

Chicken Platter

$15.00

Choice: Salad & rice or two sides of cold appetizers.

Tacos

Chicken Taco's 3pc

$10.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and chicken

Beef Taco's 3pc

$10.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and beef

Tilapia Taco's 3pc

$10.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tilapia

Sandwiches & Shawarmas

Shawarma Chicken Wrap

$10.00+

(If you chose combo please note down what drink you would like)

Shawarma Beef Wrap

$10.00+

(If you chose combo please note down what drink you would like)

Gyro Chicken

$10.00

(If you chose combo please note down what drink you would like)

Gyro Beef

$10.00

(If you chose combo please note down what drink you would like)

Falafel sandwich

$10.00

Falafel on pita or focaccia bread, with romaine, tomatoes, onions , pickles, and tahini sauce

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken on focaccia bread with prosciutto, red peppers, mozzarella, romaine and Beyti's dressing

Tuna Sandwich

$10.00

Tuna salad on focaccia bread with tomatoes, romaine and Beyti's dressing

Long Hot Mozzarella Meatball Sandwich

$10.00

Meatballs, Mozzarella and long finger peppers on focaccia bread

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Steak and cheese sandwich either on focaccia bread or sub bread

BLT Steak and Cheese

$12.00

BLT Steak and Cheese includes; Onions, Peppers and Mushrooms.

Eggplant Sandwich

$10.00

Eggplant; marinated with cheese on focaccia bread

Beyti's Sandwich

$10.00

Basil, mozzarella, tomatoes and bruschetta on focaccia

Surf & Turf Sandwich

$10.00

(If you chose combo please note down what drink you would like)

Burgers

Tilapia Burger

$8.00

(If you chose combo please note down what drink you would like)

Chicken Burger

$8.00

(If you chose combo please note down what drink you would like)

Beef Burger

$8.00

(If you chose combo please note down what drink you would like)

Quesadillas

Plain Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00
Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00
Shrimp Quesadilla

$9.00
Beef Quesadilla

$9.00

Kids Menu

Samyas Smiley Pizza

$9.00

Personal size 10 inch, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Chicken Fingers 3pc With Fries

$10.00

3 pieces chicken with small French fries

Fried Mini Bite Chicken

$6.00+

Savory dough shaped into a drumstick with a creamy chicken filling.

Lunch Kit Burger With Fries

$7.00

Cheeseburger with fries

Desserts

Baklava

$5.00

3 pieces. Filo pastry layered with chopped pistachio or nuts; sweetened and held together with syrup or honey

Tiramisu Cup

$5.00

Exquisite mascarpone cream placed on a bed of sponge cake soaked in coffee; decorated with cacao

Cheese Cake

$5.00

A desert consisting of a thick, creamy filling of cheese eggs; sugar over a thinner crust and topped with sweet choice of strawberry, chocolate or caramel

Churros

$5.00+

flour-based batter that is piped into extremely hot oil and fried, then rolled in cinnamon-laced sugar, resulting in a treat that is sweet and crispy on the outside but fluffy on the inside.

Kanafeh

$6.00

made with fine semolina dough, soaked in sweet, sugar-based syrup, then layered with cheese

Sides

French Fries

$3.00+

Cauliflower

$5.00+

Eggplant

$5.00+

Mixed Peppers

$5.00+

Long Hot Peppers

$5.00+

Rice

$3.00+

Extra Sauce

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Red Devil

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Korean

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Tahini

$0.50

Pizza

12'' Pizzas

Create Your Own Pizza - Small 12"

$12.00

Traditional Pizza - Small 12"

$12.00

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino Romano

Pepperoni Pizza - Small 12"

$14.00

Pepperoni, Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino Romano

Garden Pizza - Small 12"

$14.00

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, choose for 3 ingredients veggies

Blanco Pizza - Small 12"

$14.00

Ricotta cheese, mozzarella, pecorino Romano

The Square Margarito - Small 12"

$12.00

Italian plum tomato sauce, sliced mozzarella, pecorino Romano, basil

Caprese Pizza - Small 12"

$14.00

Mozzarella, vine-ripe tomatoes, shredded fresh basil

Easy Eggplant Pizza - Small 12"

$16.00

Thinly sliced eggplant, Italian plum tomato sauce, pecorino Romano, flowered basil

Meatball Ricotta Pizza - Small 12"

$16.00

House made baby meatballs, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, Italian plum tomato sauce

Carnivore' Pizza - Small 12"

$16.00

Thick-cut pepperoni, Italian sausage, baby meatballs, smoked bacon, Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella

Samya's Pie Pizza - Small 12"

$16.00

Baby meatballs; Italian sausage; hot finger pepper or mixed sweet pepper; ricotta cheese, Italian plum tomato sauce; mozzarella

Roasted Cauliflower Pizza - Small 12"

$16.00

Square pizza, cauliflower, pecorino Romano, mozzarella, bread crumb

Lahmajoun Crust Pizza - Small 12"

$16.00

Lavash dough topped entirely with lamb; mixed smashed green and red pepper; seasoned perfectly;served with small salad and lemon

Beytis Lamb Pizza - Small 12"

$16.00

Philly cheese steak; green peppers; caramelized onions;mushroom; mozzarella; feta cheese optional

Chicken Pizza - Small 12"

$16.00

Chicken sliced tiny; caramelized onions; roasted garlic; mozzarella topped with feta cheese; Italian plum tomato sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pizza - Small 12"

$16.00

Chicken sliced tiny; caramelized onions; roasted garlic; mozzarella topped with feta cheese; Italian plum tomato sauce

Fruits De Mer Pizza (Mixed Seafood) - Small 12"

$16.00

Mixed seafood (calamari, clam, mussels, shrimp);mixed peppers;Italian plum tomato sauce; mozzarella

Spinach Pizza - Small 12"

$14.00

Fresh spinach caramelized onion; tomatoes; topped with feta cheese;Italian plum tomato sauce; mozzarella

Hawaiian Pizza 12"

$14.00

Pineapple; bruschetta, & mozzarella cheese

16'' Pizzas

Create Your Own Pizza - Large 16"

$15.00

Traditional Pizza - Large 16"

$15.00

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino Romano

Pepperoni Pizza - Large 16"

$18.00

Pepperoni, Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino Romano

Garden Pizza - Large 16"

$18.00

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, choose for 3 ingredients veggies

Blanco Pizza - Large 16"

$18.00

Ricotta cheese, mozzarella, pecorino Romano

The Square Margarito - Large 16"

$18.00

Italian plum tomato sauce, sliced mozzarella, pecorino Romano, basil

Caprese Pizza - Large 16"

$18.00

Mozzarella, vine-ripe tomatoes, shredded fresh basil

Easy Eggplant Pizza - Large 16"

$20.00

Thinly sliced eggplant, Italian plum tomato sauce, pecorino Romano, flowered basil

Meatball Ricotta Pizza - Large 16"

$20.00

House made baby meatballs, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, Italian plum tomato sauce

Carnivore' Pizza - Large 16"

$20.00

Thick-cut pepperoni, Italian sausage, baby meatballs, smoked bacon, Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella

Samya's Pie Pizza - Large 16"

$20.00

Baby meatballs; Italian sausage; hot finger pepper or mixed sweet pepper; ricotta cheese, Italian plum tomato sauce; mozzarella

Roasted Cauliflower Pizza - Large 16"

$20.00

Square pizza; cauliflower, pecorino Romano, mozzarella, bread crumb

Lahmajoun Crust Pizza - Large 16"

$20.00

Lavash dough topped entirely with lamb; mixed smashed green and red pepper; seasoned perfectly;served with small salad and lemon

Beytis Lamb Pizza - Large 16"

$20.00

Philly cheese steak; green peppers; caramelized onions;mushroom; mozzarella; feta cheese optional

Chicken Pizza - Large 16"

$20.00

Chicken sliced tiny; caramelized onions; roasted garlic; mozzarella topped with feta cheese; Italian plum tomato sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pizza - Large 16"

$20.00

Chicken sliced tiny; caramelized onions; roasted garlic; mozzarella topped with feta cheese; Italian plum tomato sauce

Fruits De Mer Pizza (Mixed Seafood) - Large 16"

$20.00

Mixed seafood (calamari, clam, mussels, shrimp), mixed peppers, Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella

Spinach Pizza - Large 16"

$18.00

Fresh spinach caramelized onion; tomatoes; topped with feta cheese;Italian plum tomato sauce; mozzarella

Hawaiian Pizza Large 16"

$18.00

Pineapple; bruschetta, & mozzarella cheese

1/2 and 1/2 Speciality

12'' Half and Half Specialty

$12.00

16'' Half and Half Specialty

$15.00

Beverage

20 oz Sodas

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Fruit Punch Lemonade

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sweet Tea Gold Peak

$2.50

Unsweetened Gold Peak tea

$2.50

California Raspberry Gold Peak Tea

$2.50

Tea and Lemonade Gold Peak Tea

$2.50

Lemon Gold Peak Tea

$2.50

Georgia Peach Gold Peak Tea

$2.50

Lemon-lime Canada Dry

$2.50

Sparkling seltzer water

Triple berry Canada dry

$2.50

Sparkling seltzer water

Mandarin orange Canada dry

$2.50

Sparkling seltzer water

Figi Water

$3.00

Dasani Water

$2.50

Smart Water

$3.00

2 Litters

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Juices

Cranberry Grape

$3.00

Cranberry Apple raspberry

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00