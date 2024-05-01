Bezoria Cumberland
Bezoria Menu
BYO
- Pita Wrap$10.95
Our pita wrap filled with your selection of premium hummus, choice of protein, toppings and sauces.
- Saj Wrap$10.95
Our thin freshly made wheat flatbread filled with your selection of premium hummus, choice of protein, toppings and sauces.
- Rice Bowl$10.95
Start with a bed of freshly steamed golden basmati rice. Add our premium hummus, choice of protein, toppings and sauces.
- Salad Bowl$10.95
Start with a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, kalamata olives and feta cheese. Add choice of protein, toppings and sauces.
- Hummus Bowl$10.95
Start with a bed of premium hummus. Add choice of protein, toppings and sauces.
Chef Inspired Sandwiches
- Chicken Pita Wrap$10.95
Our pita wrap filled with chicken shawarma, fries, pickles, and garlic (toum) sauce.
- Steak Pita Wrap$12.45
Our pita wrap filled with steak shawarma, tomatoes, spiced onions, pickles, mint, parsley and tahini sauce.
- Lamb Pita Wrap$12.45
Our pita wrap filled with lamb kefta, toamtoes, spiced onions, pickles, mint, parsley and garlic (toum) sauce.
- Classic Falafel Pita Wrap$11.95
Our pita wrap filled with eggplant, cauliflower, fries, tomatoes, spiced onions, pickles, mint, parsley and tahini sauce.
- Falafel Pita Wrap$10.95
Our pita wrap filled with falafel, fries, tomatoes, cucumbers, spiced onions, pickles, mint, parsley and tahini sauce.
- Chicken Saj Wrap$10.95
Our thin freshly made wheat flatbread filled with chicken shawarma, fries, pickles and garlic (toum sauce).
- Steak Saj Wrap$12.45
Our thin freshly made wheat flatbread filled with chicken shawarma, fries, pickles and garlic (toum sauce).
- Lamb Saj Wrap$12.45
Our thin freshly made wheat flatbread filled with lamb kefta, tomatoes, spiced onions, pickles, mint, parsley and garlic (toum) sauce.
- Falafel Saj Wrap$10.95
Our thin freshly made wheat flatbread filled with falafel, fries, tomatoes, cucumbers, spiced onions, pickles, mint, parsley and tahini sauce.
- Classic Falafel Saj Wrap$11.95
Our thin freshly made wheat flatbread filled with eggplant, cauliflower, fries, tomatoes, spiced onions, pickles, mint, parsley and tahini sauce.
Chef Inspired Bowls
- Chicken Salad Bowl$11.45
A bed of mixed salad greens & spinach base, kalamata olives, feta cheese, chicken shawarma, tomatoes, cucumber, spiced onions, pickles, mint, parsley, crunchy seasoned chickpeas and house vinagrette.
- Steak Salad Bowl$12.95
A bed of mixed salad greens & spinach base, kalamata olives, feta cheese, steak shawarma, tomatoes, cucumber, spiced onions, pickles, mint, parsley, crunchy seasoned chickpeas and house vinagrette.
- Lamb Salad Bowl$12.95
A bed of mixed salad greens & spinach base, kalamata olives, feta cheese, lamb kefta, tomatoes, cucumber, spiced onions, pickles, mint, parsley, crunchy seasoned chickpeas and house vinagrette.
- Shrimp Salad Bowl$14.95
A bed of mixed salad greens & spinach base, kalamata olives, feta cheese, grilled shrimp, tomatoes, cucumber, spiced onions, pickles, mint, parsley, crunchy seasoned chickpeas and house vinagrette.
- Falafel Salad Bowl$11.45
A bed of mixed salad greens & spinach base, kalamata olives, feta cheese, falafel, tomatoes, cucumber, spiced onions, pickles, mint, parsley, crunchy seasoned chickpeas and house vinagrette.
- Chicken Rice Bowl$10.95
A bed of freshly steamed golden basmati rice, chicken shawarma, tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage slaw, spiced onions, pickles and garlic sauce.
- Steak Rice Bowl$12.45
A bed of freshly steamed golden basmati rice, steak shawarma, tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage slaw, spiced onions, pickles and herb tahini sauce.
- Lamb Rice Bowl$12.45
A bed of freshly steamed golden basmati rice, lamb kefta, tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage slaw, spiced onions, pickles and garlic sauce.
- Shrimp Rice Bowl$14.95
A bed of freshly steamed golden basmati rice, grilled shrimp, tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage slaw, spiced onions, pickles and garlic sauce.
- Falafel Rice Bowl$10.95
A bed of freshly steamed golden basmati rice, falafels, tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage slaw, spiced onions, pickles and herb tahini sauce.
- Chicken Hummus Bowl$10.95
A bed of premium original hummus, chicken shawarma, tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage slaw, spiced onions, pickles and garlic sauce.
- Steak Hummus Bowl$12.45
A bed of premium original hummus, chicken shawarma, tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage slaw, spiced onions, pickles and garlic sauce.
- Lamb Hummus Bowl$12.45
A bed of premium original hummus, lamb kefta, tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage slaw, spiced onions, pickles and garlic sauce.
- Shrimp Hummus Bowl$14.95
A bed of premium original hummus, grilled shrimp, tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage slaw, spiced onions, pickles and garlic sauce.
- Falafel Hummus Bowl$10.95
A bed of premium original hummus, falafels, tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage slaw, spiced onions, pickles and tahini sauce.
Burgers
- Double Cheeseburger$8.45
double stacked patty with cheese house-made sauce. includes tomatoes, onions and pickles.
- Spicy Cheeseburgers$8.95
double stacked patty with cheese and house-made spicy sauce. includes tomatoes, onions and pickles.
- Chickpea Burger$8.45
house-made chickpea patty with tahini sauce. includes tomatoes, onions and pickles.
Sides
- Pita Bread (1pc)$1.25
house-made pita bread
- Saj Bread (1pc)$2.50
house-made thin flatbread
- House Cut Fries$3.75
served with a savory curry sauce (GF)
- Spiced Cauliflower$3.95
fresh cut cauliflower tossed in tangy citrus seasoning. (GF)(V)
- Falafel (5pcs)$3.95
fried chickpea fritters, freshly made with ground chickpeas and seasoned with fresh herbs and spices. (GV)(V)
- Lentil Soup$3.75
classic Mediterranean lentil soup with fresh veggies. (GF)(V)
- Original Hummus$4.95
our signature creamy chickpea dip with hints of tahini and lemon. (GF)(V)
- Zesty Hummus$4.95
our signature creamy chickpea dip with hints of smoky chipotle and garlic. (GF)(V)
- Baba Ghanoush$4.95
a smoky fire-roasted eggplant dip with hints of lemon, garlic and tahini. (GV, V)
- Baklava$3.95
house-made crispy phyllo pastry layered with walnuts and a orange blossom syrup, topped with pistachios. (Vegetarian)
- Basmati Rice side$3.95
freshly steamed golden rice with house seasoning. (GF)(V)
- Grilled Veggies side$4.95
a delightful mix of freshly marinated grilled vegetables: mushrooms, red peppers, zucchini and yellow squash. (GF)(V)
- Chicken Shawarma side$4.95
thinly sliced, fire-roasted and house-marinated grade A, all natural boneless chicken. (GF)(Halal)
- Steak Shawarma side$5.95
thinly sliced, fire-roasted and house-marinated USDA premium sirloin beef. (GF)(Halal)
- Lamb Kefta side$5.95
freshly ground minced lamb seasoned and chargrilled. (GF)(Halal)
- Shrimp side$7.95
spice rubbed, fire-grilled shrimp. (GF)
- Tomato & Cucumber side$3.95
freshly hand-diced tomato and cucumber. (GF)(V)
- Cabbage slaw side$3.95
a mouthwatering slaw with green cabbage, red cabbage and carrots marinated in our house-made vinaigrette. (GF)(V)
- Spiced Onions side$3.95
yellow onions tossed with a tangy citrus seasoning. (GF)(V)
- Pickles side$3.95
middle eastern cucumber pickles
- Pickled Turnips side$4.95
middle eastern cucumber pickles
- Sm Garlic$0.50
a creamy garlic sauce with lemon and oil. (GF)(Vegetarian)
- Lg Garlic$4.95
a creamy garlic sauce with lemon and oil. (GF)(Vegetarian)
- Sm Tahini$0.50
a creamy sesame sauce with lemon. (GF)(V)
- Lg Tahini$4.95
a creamy sesame sauce with lemon. (GF)(V)
- Sm Sahara (hot)$0.50
a fierly blend of peppers, fresh garlic and house spices. (GF)(V)
- Lg Sahara (hot)$4.95
a fierly blend of peppers, fresh garlic and house spices. (GF)(V)
- Sm Curry$0.75
savory dip