FOOD

Create Your Own

#The Burger

$9.00

Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame

#Cheeseburger

$10.00

Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese

#Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.00

Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese and hickory bacon

#Wagyu Beef Truffle Burger

$11.50

Custom blend Wagyu Truffle infused burger with choice of toppings

#Bison Chipotle Burger

$11.50

A Zesty custom blend bison chipotle infused burger with your choice of toppings

#Lamb Harissa Burger

$11.50

A spicy custom blend lamb harissa infused burger with choice of toppings

#The Beyond Burger

$10.50

Our meatless option! The best selling plant-based alternative to meat

#Chicken Breast

$10.50

Sous Vide boneless, skinless chicken breast with choice of toppings

Craft Burgers and Small Bites

#The Works

$10.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Grilled Onions, Pickles, Mojo Sauce

#Western BBQ

$11.50

Onion Rings, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce

#Triple D

$12.50

Fried Egg, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Jalapeño, Mojo Sauce

#Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Bacon Onion Marmalade, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese

#Mushroom Swiss

$11.00

Mojo Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Mushroom Blend and Smoked Gouda Cheese

#Burger of Month

$15.00

Bacon Apple Brie - Our Legendary Burger, with bacon, grilled apple, melted Brie, sauteed onions, spring mix & balsamic glaze.

#Wagyu Wellington

$14.00

Our Grand Champion burger. Custom Blend Wagyu Truffle infused burger, deep-roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions and garlic with a touch of mustard all atop our legendary burger with bleu cheese and our homemade mojo sauce

#Southwestern Bison Chipotle

$14.00

A zesty custom blend bison chipotle infused burger, topped with pepper jack cheese, guacamole and served over a black been & corn salsa with our homemade mojo sauce

#The Greek Harissa Lamb

$14.00

A spicy custom blend lamb harissa infused burger, with Feta, cucumber, raw red onions, spring mix, ruby-red beef steak tomato and tzatziki. 800cal

#Korean BBQ

$13.00

Our Legendary burger topped with Kimchi, cilantro, Sriracha sauce and Korean BBQ

#Kentucky Style Bourbon

$13.50

#Teriyaki Tuna

$15.50
#Sliders

$6.50

Mini versions of our signature burger with American cheese, chopped onions, pickles and our homemade mojo sauce (2)

#California Chicken Club

$12.00

Sous Vide boneless, skinless chicken breast, crispy bacon, cheese and choice of toppings

#Hot Dog

$6.50

Quarter pound Nathan's char-grilled hot dog

#Chicken Tenders

$6.50

5 all-white meat tenders, fried golden brown with your choice of honey mustard or BBQ dipping sauces

#Bacon Apple Brie

$12.50

Our legendary burger with Balsamic glaze drizzle, Mesclun mix, Apple slices, Crispy Bacon, Brie Cheese and Sauteed onions

Sides

#French Fries

$3.75

Shoestring skin on potatoes, kosher salt

#Garlic Parm Fries

$4.75

Our Shoestring skin on potatoes with garlic and parmesan cheese

#Sweet Potato Fries

$4.75

Sweet potato waffle fries served with homemade sriracha dipping sauce

#Tater Tots

$3.75

Crispy Tots cooked to a golden brown for perfection

#Onion Rings

$4.75

Gourmet onion rings served with our homemade mojo sauce

#Garden Side Salad

$3.75

Crispy Salad served with your choice of dressing

#Frings

$5.00

Kids

#Kids Sliders

$7.50

(2) sliders with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream

#Kids Tenders

$7.50

(3) tenders with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream

#Kids Hotdog

$7.50

Kids dog served with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream

#Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Grilled cheese with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream

Box Set

#Box Set - Fries

$5.50

Fries with a Choice of Beverage

#Box Set - Tater Tots

$5.50

Tots with a choice of Beverage

#Box Set - Side Salad

$5.50

Side Salad with a choice of Beverage

Deluxe Box Set

#Box Set - Sweet Potato

$6.50

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries with a choice of Beverage

#Box Set - Garlic Fries

$6.50

Garlic Fries with a choice of Beverage

#Box Set - Onion Rings

$6.50

Onion Rings with a choice of Beverage

#Box Set - Frings

$6.50

Dessert

#Hershey's Kiss Cookie

$2.46

Fresh Cookies Baked Daily

DRINKS

Drinks

#Fountain Drink

$2.80

#Bottles and Cans

#Bottled Water

$2.80

#Juice Box

$2.80

#Milk

$2.80

#Chocolate Milk

$2.80

Shakes

#Vanilla Shake

$6.50
#Chocolate Shake

$6.50
#Strawberry Shake

$6.50
#Mint Shake

$6.50
#Oreo Shake

$6.50
#Featured Shake

$6.50

Pumpkin Shake: Premium vanilla ice cream blended with real pumpkin & pie spices topped with whipped cream.

On Tap

RoHa Maltese Red Ale

$5.50

Bohemian Pilsner

$5.50

Root

$5.50

Kombucha Blue Moscow

$5.50

Epic Milk Stout

$5.50