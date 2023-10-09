BGR- Salt Lake City - NEW
Create Your Own
#The Burger
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame
#Cheeseburger
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese
#Bacon Cheeseburger
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese and hickory bacon
#Wagyu Beef Truffle Burger
Custom blend Wagyu Truffle infused burger with choice of toppings
#Bison Chipotle Burger
A Zesty custom blend bison chipotle infused burger with your choice of toppings
#Lamb Harissa Burger
A spicy custom blend lamb harissa infused burger with choice of toppings
#The Beyond Burger
Our meatless option! The best selling plant-based alternative to meat
#Chicken Breast
Sous Vide boneless, skinless chicken breast with choice of toppings
Craft Burgers and Small Bites
#The Works
Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Grilled Onions, Pickles, Mojo Sauce
#Western BBQ
Onion Rings, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce
#Triple D
Fried Egg, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Jalapeño, Mojo Sauce
#Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon Onion Marmalade, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
#Mushroom Swiss
Mojo Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Mushroom Blend and Smoked Gouda Cheese
#Burger of Month
Bacon Apple Brie - Our Legendary Burger, with bacon, grilled apple, melted Brie, sauteed onions, spring mix & balsamic glaze.
#Wagyu Wellington
Our Grand Champion burger. Custom Blend Wagyu Truffle infused burger, deep-roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions and garlic with a touch of mustard all atop our legendary burger with bleu cheese and our homemade mojo sauce
#Southwestern Bison Chipotle
A zesty custom blend bison chipotle infused burger, topped with pepper jack cheese, guacamole and served over a black been & corn salsa with our homemade mojo sauce
#The Greek Harissa Lamb
A spicy custom blend lamb harissa infused burger, with Feta, cucumber, raw red onions, spring mix, ruby-red beef steak tomato and tzatziki. 800cal
#Korean BBQ
Our Legendary burger topped with Kimchi, cilantro, Sriracha sauce and Korean BBQ
#Kentucky Style Bourbon
#Teriyaki Tuna
#Sliders
Mini versions of our signature burger with American cheese, chopped onions, pickles and our homemade mojo sauce (2)
#California Chicken Club
Sous Vide boneless, skinless chicken breast, crispy bacon, cheese and choice of toppings
#Hot Dog
Quarter pound Nathan's char-grilled hot dog
#Chicken Tenders
5 all-white meat tenders, fried golden brown with your choice of honey mustard or BBQ dipping sauces
#Bacon Apple Brie
Our legendary burger with Balsamic glaze drizzle, Mesclun mix, Apple slices, Crispy Bacon, Brie Cheese and Sauteed onions
Sides
#French Fries
Shoestring skin on potatoes, kosher salt
#Garlic Parm Fries
Our Shoestring skin on potatoes with garlic and parmesan cheese
#Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet potato waffle fries served with homemade sriracha dipping sauce
#Tater Tots
Crispy Tots cooked to a golden brown for perfection
#Onion Rings
Gourmet onion rings served with our homemade mojo sauce
#Garden Side Salad
Crispy Salad served with your choice of dressing
#Frings
Kids
#Kids Sliders
(2) sliders with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream
#Kids Tenders
(3) tenders with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream
#Kids Hotdog
Kids dog served with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream
#Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream