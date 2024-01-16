Bhanu Indian Cuisine and Market 7246 Rosemead Boulevard
Full Menu
APPETIZER
- Samosa$4.99+
- Samosa Chaat$8.99
- Punjabi Samosa Chaat$9.99
- Vegetable Pakora$7.99
- Chicken Pakora$9.99
- Chicken Pakora w CHILLI$10.99
- Chicken Pakora w CHASKA$11.99
- Paneer Pakora ( 4 PCS )$9.99
- Paneer Pakora Chaat$10.99
- Mirchi Bajji ( 4 PCS )$7.49
- Onion Bajji$6.99
- Pav Bhaji ( 2 PCS )$7.99
- Keema Pav ( 2 PCS )$8.99
- Wada Pav ( 2 PCS )$6.99
- Papadam ( 2 PCS )$3.99
- Chicken Lollipop ( 5 PCS )$10.99
- Chicken Lollipop w CHILLI ( 5 PCS )$12.99
- Chicken Lollipop w CHASKA (5 PCS )$12.99
- Pani Puri ( 6 PCS )$7.99
- Dahi Puri ( 6 PCS )$8.99
- Sev Puri ( 6 PCS)$7.99
- Aloo Puri$8.99
- Choley Bhatura ( 2 PCS )$8.99
- Choley Puri ( 2 PCS )$8.99
- Aloo Tikki ( 3 PCS )$7.99
- Aloo Tikkia Chaat$8.99
- Batata Vada ( 3 PCS )$6.99
- Papadi Chaat$7.99
- Bhel Puri$7.99
- Dahi Wada$8.99
- Bombay Fish Fry$12.99
- Wild Butterfly Shrimp$15.99
- Momo Mix Vegtables ( 7 PCS )$9.99
- Tandoori Stuffed Mushroom$11.99
- Sping Roll Masala ( 5 PCS )$7.99
- Sping Roll Masala ( 10 PCS )$11.99
- Garlic Spread and Chip$10.99
- Garlic Spread$8.99
- Hummus and Chips$9.99
- Hummus$8.99
- Grape Leaves ( 5 PCS )$7.99
- Halwa Puri ( 2 PURI )$11.99
- Vegtable Samosa Pav$8.99
THALI - COMBO PLATES
- Vegtable THALI$11.99
- VEGAN Thali$12.99
- Curry Chicken THALI$12.99
- Butter Chicken THALI$13.99
- Tandoori Chicken THALI$12.99
- Chicken Tikka Masala THALI$13.99
- Coconut Chicken THALI$15.99
- Lamb Curry THALI$16.99
- Goat Curry THALI$16.99
- Fish Curry THALI$16.99
- Coconut Fish Curry THALI$17.99
- Shrimp Curry THALI$17.99
- Coconut Shrimp Curry THALI$18.99
VEGETARIAN
- Dal Mkahani$11.99
- Yellow Dal$10.99
- Dal Tadka$10.99
- Loki Chana Dal$10.99
- Moong Dal ( Green )$10.99
- Rajma$10.99
- Chana Masala$10.99
- Paneer Tikk Masala$13.99
- Aloo Bangan$10.99
- Aloo Gobi$11.99
- Aloo Mutter$11.99
- Baingan Bharta$11.99
- Bhindi Masala$11.99
- Malai Kofta$13.99
- Kofta Curry ( NO Dairy )$12.99
- Mix Vegetable$11.99
- Mix Vegetables Makhani$13.99
- Mushroom Mutter$11.99
- Mutter Paneer$12.99
- Palak Paneer$11.99
- Shahi Paneer$13.99
- Vegetable Korma$13.99
- Aloo Gobi Mutter$13.99
- Kadhi Pakoda$11.99
- Gobi Mutter$13.99
- Gobi$14.99
- Aloo Saag$11.99
- Choley Saag$11.99
- Gobi Saag$11.99
- Aloo Curry$11.99
- Jeera Aloo$11.99
- Chilli Paneer$13.99
- Veg Jalfrazi$13.99
- Kadai Vegtable$13.99
- Kadai Paneer$13.99
- Vegetable Vindaloo$13.99
- Egg Curry$15.99
- Paneer Jalfrazi$13.99
- Gobi Chilli$12.99
- Bhaji$12.99
- Paneer Chaska Masala$14.99
- Halwa Puri ( 2 PURI )$11.99
- Vegetable Curry$13.99
- Paneer Korma$13.99
- Mix Vegetables Chaska$13.99
- Coconut Vegetable Curry$13.99
- Sarson Ka Saag$11.99
- Coconut Paneer Curry$13.99
- Paneer Burji$12.99
- Vegetable Tikka Masala$13.99
- Mushroom Tikka Masala$13.99
- Chana Saag$10.99
- Paneer Curry$13.99
- Plain Saag$10.99
- Aloo Masala$12.99
- Vegetable Saag$11.99
- Paneer Butter Masala$13.99
- Mango Vegetable Curry$12.99
- Gobi Tikka Masala$12.99
- Aloo Jeera$10.99
- Mango Veg Curry$12.99
- Paneer Vindaloo$13.99
- Dosa Aloo Full$12.99
- Kofta Korma$14.99
- Bhaji Full$11.99
- Egg Bhurji$11.99
- Paneer Mushroom Tikka Masala$15.99
- Basil Mix Vegetable Curry$15.99
- Basil Paneer Curry$15.99
CHICKEN
- Chicken Curry ( White Meat )$14.99
- Butter Chicken ( Makhani )$13.99
- Fish Tikka Masala$16.99
- Korma Chicken ( White Meat )$14.99
- Vindaloo Chicken ( White Meat )$14.99
- Coconut Chicken ( White Meat )$14.99
- Mango Chicken ( White Meat )$14.99
- Saag Chicken ( White Meat )$13.99
- Chilli Chicken ( White Meat )$14.99
- Jalfrazi Lamb$16.99
- Jalfrazi Chicken ( White Meat )$14.99
- Chaska Chicken ( White Meat )$15.99
- Keema Mutter$13.99
- Basil Fish Curry$17.99
- Basil Chicken Curry ( White Meat )$16.99
- Chili Fish (Boneless)
LAMB
GOAT
FISH
SHRIMP
TANDOORI
- 4 PCS Tandoori Chicken$10.99
- 8 PCS Tandoori Chicken$14.99
- Whole Tandoori Chicken$16.99
- 4 PC Tandoori Chicken w CHILLI$12.99
- 8 PC Tandoori Chicken w CHILLI$16.99
- Whole Tandoori Chicken w CHILLI$18.99
- Chicken Tikka$15.99
- Chicken Tikka w CHILLI$17.99
- Chicken Tikka w CHASKA$18.99
- Tandoori Smoked Salmon$20.99
- Chicken Seekh Kabab$15.99
- Lamb Seekh Kabab$16.99
- Paneer Tikka$15.99
- Paneer Tikka w CHILLI$17.99
- Paneer Tikka w CHASKA$18.99
- Lamb Chops ( 3 PCS )$27.99
- Lamb Chops W CHILLI ( 3 PCS )$29.99
- 4 PCS Tandoori Chicken THIGH ONLY$13.99
- 8 PCS Tandoori Chicken THIGH ONLY$17.99
- 4 PCS Tandoori Chicken DRUMS ONLY$13.99
- 8 PCS Tandoori Chicken DRUMS ONLY$17.99
- 4 PCS Tandoori Chicken w BLACK PEPPER$12.99
- 8 PC Tandoori Chicken w BLACK PEPPER$16.99
INDO - CHINESE
- Vegetable Manchurian$12.99
- Gobi (Cauliflower) Manchurian$14.99
- Chicken (Dark Meat) Manchurian$15.99
- Lamb Manchurian$15.99
- Fish Manchurian$16.99
- Vegetable Chow Mein$10.99
Chinese chow mein seasoned with Indian spices and mixed with veggies
- Chicken Chow Mein$11.99
Chinese chow mein seasoned with Indian spices and mixed with chicken
- Shrimp Chow Mein$13.99
Chinese chow mein seasoned with Indian spices and mixed with shrimp
- Chilli Vegetable$13.99
- Chilli Paneer$13.99
- Gobi Chilli$12.99
- Chili Chicken (Dark Meat)
- Chilli Chicken ( White Meat )$14.99
- Chilli Goat$15.99
- Chilli Lamb$15.99
- Chilli Fish$15.99
- Chilli Shrimp$16.99
- Vegetable Fried Rice$10.99
Chinese fried rice prepared with Indian spices and mixed with veggies
- Chicken Fried Rice$12.99
Chinese fried rice prepared with Indian spices and mixed with chicken
- Fish Fried Rice$13.99
Chinese fried rice prepared with Indian spices and mixed with boneless white fish
- Shrimp Fried Rice$14.99
Chinese fried rice prepared with Indian spices and mixed with shrimp
SOUTH INDIAN
- Plain Dosa$8.99
Our famous south Indian dish made from lentils slowly cooked South Indian style. Served without famous coconut chutney and tomato chutney. Dosa comes with our flavorful sambar (lentil soup) with mixed vegetables, drumsticks, and lentils
- Masala Dosa$9.99
Onions, potatoes and spices. Served with sambar and chutney
- Cheese Dosa$10.99
Our famous south indian dish made from lentils slowly cooked south indian style with our cheese, jalapeño, and onion blend. Served without famous coconut chutney and tomato chutney. Dosa comes with our flavorful sambar (lentil soup) with mixed vegetables,
- Rava Masala Dosa$10.99
Served with sambar and chutney
- Rava Cheese Dosa$11.99
Served with sambar and chutney
- Keema Cheese Dosa$13.99
Our famous south indian dish made from lentils slowly cooked south indian style with our cheese, jalapeño, keema (ground spiced chicken), and onion blend. Served without famous coconut chutney and tomato chutney. Dosa comes with our flavorful sambar (lenti
- Mysore Masala Dosa$9.99
Thin and crispy pancake prepared with fermented batter which is topped with chutney and potato masala smashed
- Masala Onion Dosa$10.99
Onions, potatoes, and spices. Served with sambhar and chutney
- Masala Cheese Dosa$12.99
Onions, potatoes, and spices with cheese. Served with sambar and chutney
- Idli Sambar$7.99
Served with 2 pieces idli, chutney, and lentil soup. Served with sambar and chutney
- 2 Idli / 1 Medu Wada Combo$9.99
Served with 2 pieces idli, 1 piece medu wada, chutney and lentil soup. Served with sambar and chutney
- Medu Vada$6.99
3 pieces crispy lentil donuts, coconut sauce, and lentil soup. Served with sambar and chutney
- Uttapam$9.99
Indian pancake made with rice and lentils topped with veggies
NAAN - ROTI
- Plain Naan$2.99
- Garlic Naan$3.49
- Cheese Naan$4.99
- Garlic Cheese Naan$5.99
- Roti$2.29
- Garlic Roti$2.49
- Garlic Cheese Roti$3.99
- Phulka Roti (Thin 3 Pcs)$2.99
- Krazy Naan$5.99
- Onion Naan$3.49
- Onion Garlic Naan$3.99
- Jalapeño Naan$4.49
- Garlic Jalapeño Naan$3.99
- Jalapeño Cheese Naan$5.49
- Basil Naan$3.49
- Garlic Basil Naan$3.99
- Basil Garlic Cheese Naan$6.49
- Krazy Basil Naan$6.49
- Sweet Naan$4.99
- Sesame Naan$3.49
- Basil Roti$3.49
- Garlic Basil Roti$3.99
- Za'atar Naan$4.99
- Za'atar GARLIC Naan$5.99
- Za'atar Cheese Naan$649.00
- Italian Naan$4.99
- Italian Cheese Naan$5.99
- Aloo Naan$4.49
- Royal Naan$5.99
- Keema Naan$7.99
RICE | BIRYANI | FRIED RICE
- Basmati Rice White Small$3.99
- Basmati Rice White Large$5.99
- Basmati Rice Saffron Small$4.99
- Basmati Rice Saffron Large$6.99
- Basmati Rice Brown Small$4.99
- Basmati Rice Brown Large$6.99
- Veg Biryani$10.99
- Chicken Biyrani$12.99
- Chicken WHITE MEAT Biryani$14.99
- Goat Biryani$15.99
- Lamb Biryani$15.99
- Chicken DUM Biryani$13.99
- Shrimp Biryani$14.99
- Fish Biryani$12.99
- Egg Biryani$12.99
- Pulao Rice SMALL$9.99
- Pulao Rice LARGE$12.99
- Chicken Chaska Biryani$14.99
- Lamb Chaska Biryani$16.99
- Fish Chaska Bryani$11.99
- Vegetable BROWN Rice Biryani$14.99
- Vegetable Fried Rice$10.99
Chinese fried rice prepared with Indian spices and mixed with veggies
- Chicken Fried Rice$12.99
Chinese fried rice prepared with Indian spices and mixed with chicken
- Fish Fried Rice$13.99
Chinese fried rice prepared with Indian spices and mixed with boneless white fish
- Shrimp Fried Rice$14.99
Chinese fried rice prepared with Indian spices and mixed with shrimp
SIDES
- Raita SMALL$4.99
Cucumber and yogurt blended with our house-made chaat masala. Great with rice or itself to cool the pallet of spices
- Raita LARGE$8.49
Cucumber and yogurt blended with our house-made chaat masala. Great with rice or itself to cool the pallet of spices
- Mango Chutney SMALL
- Mango Chutney LARGE
- Papadam ( 2 PCS )$3.99
- Salad$7.99
Indian style. Mixed spring greens with cucumber, tomatoes, and carrots with our avocado cilantro chutney oil. Add our chicken tikka that is slowly cooked in our clay oven for protein
- Chicken Tikka Salad
- 8 Oz Chutney | Sauces | House Pickles$4.99
Housemade famous sauces and pickles. Must have for your dishes to add on that extra kick
- 16Oz Chutney | Sauces | House Pickles$8.49
Housemade famous sauces and pickles. Must have for your dishes to add on that extra kick
CATERING
- 20 Pieces Samosa Catering$26.00
How we started it all. This is a must-try! Our potatoes, peas, and carrots along with our spice blend wrapped in our light crispy triangle. Try other Flavors below. Served with our famous cilantro and tamarind chutney
- 25 Pieces Samosa Catering$32.50
How we started it all. This is a must-try! Our potatoes, peas, and carrots along with our spice blend wrapped in our light crispy triangle. Try other Flavors below. Served with our famous cilantro and tamarind chutney
- Extra Small Pakora (Vegetable Fritters) Catering$35.00
This is a must-try! Our mixed vegetable pakoras are fritters with our spice blend dipped in our gram flour (Besan) and fried. Served with our famous cilantro and tamarind chutney
- Small Pakora (Vegetable Fritters) Catering$55.00
This is a must-try! Our mixed vegetable pakoras are fritters with our spice blend dipped in our gram flour (Besan) and fried. Served with our famous cilantro and tamarind chutney
- Medium Pakora (Vegetable Fritters) Catering$70.00
This is a must-try! Our mixed vegetable pakoras are fritters with our spice blend dipped in our gram flour (Besan) and fried. Served with our famous cilantro and tamarind chutney
- Large Pakora (Vegetable Fritters) Catering$145.00
This is a must-try! Our mixed vegetable pakoras are fritters with our spice blend dipped in our gram flour (Besan) and fried. Served with our famous cilantro and tamarind chutney
- Extra Large Pakora (Vegetable Fritters) Catering$225.00
This is a must-try! Our mixed vegetable pakoras are fritters with our spice blend dipped in our gram flour (Besan) and fried. Served with our famous cilantro and tamarind chutney
- Serves 8-9) Tikka Masala Curry Catering (Extra Small Tray$55.00
Iconic orange creamy curry, filled with Indian spices and pieces of BBQ chicken breast, paneer, goat, lamb, fish, shrimp, or vegetables
- Serves 15-18) Tikka Masala Curry Catering (Small Tray$95.00
Iconic orange creamy curry, filled with Indian spices and pieces of BBQ chicken breast, paneer, goat, lamb, fish, shrimp, or vegetables
- Serves 20-25) Tikka Masala Curry Catering (Medium Tray$145.00
Iconic orange creamy curry, filled with Indian spices and pieces of BBQ chicken breast, paneer, goat, lamb, fish, shrimp, or vegetables
- Serves 30-40) Tikka Masala Curry Catering (Large Tray$175.00
Iconic orange creamy curry, filled with Indian spices and pieces of BBQ chicken breast, paneer, goat, lamb, fish, shrimp, or vegetables
- Serves 60-75) Tikka Masala Curry Catering (Extra Large Tray$200.00
Iconic orange creamy curry, filled with Indian spices and pieces of BBQ chicken breast, paneer, goat, lamb, fish, shrimp, or vegetables
- Extra Small Tray Korma Curry Catering$50.00
Herbs and spices cooked with yogurt, cream cashew curry. Creamy cashew curry with your choice of protein. This is a great choice if you love tikka masala
- Small Tray Korma Curry Catering$95.00
Herbs and spices cooked with yogurt, cream cashew curry. Creamy cashew curry with your choice of protein. This is a great choice if you love tikka masala
- Large Tray Korma Curry Catering$165.00
Herbs and spices cooked with yogurt, cream cashew curry. Creamy cashew curry with your choice of protein. This is a great choice if you love tikka masala
- Extra Large Tray Korma Curry Catering$200.00
Herbs and spices cooked with yogurt, cream cashew curry. Creamy cashew curry with your choice of protein. This is a great choice if you love tikka masala
- Serves 8-9) Traditional Curry Catering (Extra Small Tray$45.00
Our traditional lowly simmered in a traditional light curry sauce made of fresh spices that include
- Serves 15-18) Traditional Curry Catering (Small Tray$95.00
Our traditional lowly simmered in a traditional light curry sauce made of fresh spices that include
- Serves 30-40) Traditional Curry Catering (Large Tray$165.00
Our traditional lowly simmered in a traditional light curry sauce made of fresh spices that include
- Serves 60-75) Traditional Curry Catering (Extra Large$210.00
Our traditional lowly simmered in a traditional light curry sauce made of fresh spices that include
- Serves 8-9) Coconut Curry (No Dairy) Catering (Extra Small Tray$55.00
Signature coconut curry in your choice of vegetable, chicken, goat, lamb, fish, or shrimp
- Serves 15-18) Coconut Curry (No Dairy) Catering (Small Tray$95.00
Signature coconut curry in your choice of vegetable, chicken, goat, lamb, fish, or shrimp
- Serves 30-40) Coconut Curry (No Dairy) Catering (Large Tray$165.00
Signature coconut curry in your choice of vegetable, chicken, goat, lamb, fish, or shrimp
- Serves 60-75) Coconut Curry (No Dairy) Catering (Extra Large$210.00
Signature coconut curry in your choice of vegetable, chicken, goat, lamb, fish, or shrimp
- Serves 8-9) Chaska Masala Curry Catering (Extra Small Tray$55.00
New menu item, if you like tikka masala you will enjoy this new addition. Creamy white pepper or garlic sauce
- Serves 15-18) Chaska Masala Curry Catering (Small Tray$95.00
New menu item, if you like tikka masala you will enjoy this new addition. Creamy white pepper or garlic sauce
- Serves 30-40) Chaska Masala Curry Catering (Large Tray$165.00
New menu item, if you like tikka masala you will enjoy this new addition. Creamy white pepper or garlic sauce
- Serves 60-75) Chaska Masala Curry Catering (Extra Large$210.00
New menu item, if you like tikka masala you will enjoy this new addition. Creamy white pepper or garlic sauce
- Serves 8-9) Vindaloo Curry Catering (Extra Small Tray$50.00
Vindaloo is a curry famous for being super-hot, but the dish's many spices actually create a wonderfully fragrant but not hot dish. Choose Vegetable, Chicken, Goat, Lamb, Fish or Shrimp
- Serves 15-18) Vindaloo Curry Catering (Small Tray$90.00
Vindaloo is a curry famous for being super-hot, but the dish's many spices actually create a wonderfully fragrant but not hot dish. Choose Vegetable, Chicken, Goat, Lamb, Fish or Shrimp
- Serves 30-40) Vindaloo Curry Catering (Large Tray$160.00
Vindaloo is a curry famous for being super-hot, but the dish's many spices actually create a wonderfully fragrant but not hot dish. Choose Vegetable, Chicken, Goat, Lamb, Fish or Shrimp
- Serves 60-75) Vindaloo Curry Catering (Extra Large$200.00
Vindaloo is a curry famous for being super-hot, but the dish's many spices actually create a wonderfully fragrant but not hot dish. Choose Vegetable, Chicken, Goat, Lamb, Fish or Shrimp
- Serves 8-9) Saag (Spinach Curry) Catering (Extra Small Tray$50.00
Our famous spinach dish is cooked to perfection with our exotic spices. Please choose from following below
- Serves 15-18) Saag (Spinach Curry) Catering (Small Tray$75.00
Our famous spinach dish is cooked to perfection with our exotic spices. Please choose from following below
- Serves 30-40) Saag (Spinach Curry) Catering (Large Tray$165.00
Our famous spinach dish is cooked to perfection with our exotic spices. Please choose from following below
- Serves 60-75) Saag (Spinach Curry) Catering (Extra Large$200.00
Our famous spinach dish is cooked to perfection with our exotic spices. Please choose from following below
- Serves 8-9) Jalfrezi Curry Catering (Extra Small Tray$55.00
A delightfully flavorful curry with tender juicy chunks of chicken in a spicy tomato sauce studded with stir-fried peppers and onions choice of protein: BBQ chicken breast, Paneer, Goat, Lamb, Fish, Shrimp, or Vegetables
- Serves 15-18) Jalfrezi Curry Catering (Small Tray$100.00
A delightfully flavorful curry with tender juicy chunks of chicken in a spicy tomato sauce studded with stir-fried peppers and onions choice of protein: BBQ chicken breast, Paneer, Goat, Lamb, Fish, Shrimp, or Vegetables
- Serves 30-40) Jalfrezi Curry Catering (Large Tray$170.00
A delightfully flavorful curry with tender juicy chunks of chicken in a spicy tomato sauce studded with stir-fried peppers and onions choice of protein: BBQ chicken breast, Paneer, Goat, Lamb, Fish, Shrimp, or Vegetables
- Serves 60-75) Jalfrezi Curry Catering (Extra Large$205.00
A delightfully flavorful curry with tender juicy chunks of chicken in a spicy tomato sauce studded with stir-fried peppers and onions choice of protein: BBQ chicken breast, Paneer, Goat, Lamb, Fish, Shrimp, or Vegetables
- Extra Small Tray (Serves 8-9) Butter Chicken (Makhani) Catering$65.00
Iconic orange creamy curry, filled with Indian spices and pieces of BBQ chicken dark meat
- Small Tray (Serves 15-18) Butter Chicken (Makhani) Catering$95.00
Iconic orange creamy curry, filled with Indian spices and pieces of BBQ chicken dark meat
- Medium Tray (Serves 20-25) Butter Chicken (Makhani) Catering$135.00
Iconic orange creamy curry, filled with Indian spices and pieces of BBQ chicken dark meat
- Large Tray (Serves 30-40) Butter Chicken (Makhani) Catering$175.00
Iconic orange creamy curry, filled with Indian spices and pieces of BBQ chicken dark meat
- Extra Large (Serves 60-75) Butter Chicken (Makhani) Catering$250.00
Iconic orange creamy curry, filled with Indian spices and pieces of BBQ chicken dark meat
- Extra Small Tray (Serves 8-9) Palak Paneer (Spinach and Cheese) Catering$65.00
Spinach and cheese puree in a creamy texture with in house-made Indian cheese (Paneer)
- Small Tray (Serves 15-18) Palak Paneer (Spinach and Cheese) Catering$95.00
Spinach and cheese puree in a creamy texture with in house-made Indian cheese (Paneer)
- Medium Tray (Serves 25-30) Palak Paneer (Spinach and Cheese) Catering$135.00
Spinach and cheese puree in a creamy texture with in house-made Indian cheese (Paneer)
- Large Tray (Serves 30-40) Palak Paneer (Spinach and Cheese) Catering$165.00
Spinach and cheese puree in a creamy texture with in house-made Indian cheese (Paneer)
- Extra Large (Serves 60-75) Palak Paneer (Spinach and Cheese) Catering$210.00
Spinach and cheese puree in a creamy texture with in house-made Indian cheese (Paneer)
- Extra Small Tray (Serves 8-9) Dal Tadka (Moong Lentils) Catering$65.00
No dairy moong lentils. Similar to yellow dal, dal tadka is cooked lentils which are tempered with oil or ghee fried spices and herbs
- Small Tray (Serves 15-18) Dal Tadka (Moong Lentils) Catering$95.00
No dairy moong lentils. Similar to yellow dal, dal tadka is cooked lentils which are tempered with oil or ghee fried spices and herbs
- Large Tray (Serves 30-40) Dal Tadka (Moong Lentils) Catering$165.00
No dairy moong lentils. Similar to yellow dal, dal tadka is cooked lentils which are tempered with oil or ghee fried spices and herbs
- Extra Large (Serves 60-75) Dal Tadka (Moong Lentils) Catering$210.00
No dairy moong lentils. Similar to yellow dal, dal tadka is cooked lentils which are tempered with oil or ghee fried spices and herbs
- Extra Small Tray (Serves 8-9) Dal Makhani (Creamy Lentils) Catering$65.00
Dal makhani is a popular north Indian dish where whole black lentils and red kidney beans are slow cooked with spices, butter, and cream
- Small Tray (Serves 15-18) Dal Makhani (Creamy Lentils) Catering$95.00
Dal makhani is a popular north Indian dish where whole black lentils and red kidney beans are slow cooked with spices, butter, and cream
- Large Tray (Serves 30-40) Dal Makhani (Creamy Lentils) Catering$175.00
Dal makhani is a popular north Indian dish where whole black lentils and red kidney beans are slow cooked with spices, butter, and cream
- Extra Large (Serves 60-75) Dal Makhani (Creamy Lentils) Catering$230.00
Dal makhani is a popular north Indian dish where whole black lentils and red kidney beans are slow cooked with spices, butter, and cream
- Extra Small Tray (Serves 8-9) Aloo Gobi (Potatoes and Cauliflower) Catering$65.00
Cauliflower season turmeric with our blend of spices and tomatoes
- Small Tray (Serves 15-18) Aloo Gobi (Potatoes and Cauliflower) Catering$95.00
Cauliflower season turmeric with our blend of spices and tomatoes
- Large Tray (Serves 30-40) Aloo Gobi (Potatoes and Cauliflower) Catering$165.00
Cauliflower season turmeric with our blend of spices and tomatoes
- Extra Large (Serves 60-75) Aloo Gobi (Potatoes and Cauliflower) Catering$210.00
Cauliflower season turmeric with our blend of spices and tomatoes
- Extra Small Tray (Serves 8-9) Lauki Chana Dal (Squash and Lentils) Catering$65.00
Squash and lentil spice to perfection, must try
- Small Tray (Serves 15-18) Lauki Chana Dal (Squash and Lentils) Catering$95.00
Squash and lentil spice to perfection, must try
- Large Tray (Serves 30-40) Lauki Chana Dal (Squash and Lentils) Catering$165.00
Squash and lentil spice to perfection, must try
- Extra Large (Serves 60-75) Lauki Chana Dal (Squash and Lentils) Catering$210.00
Squash and lentil spice to perfection, must try
- Extra Small Tray (Serves 8-9) Yellow Dal (Moong Lentil) Catering$65.00
Yellow moong dal refers to moong beans that have been skinned and split, so that they're flat, yellow, and quick-cooking. They're relatively easy to digest. No dairy moong lentils
- Small Tray (Serves 15-18) Yellow Dal (Moong Lentil) Catering$95.00
Yellow moong dal refers to moong beans that have been skinned and split, so that they're flat, yellow, and quick-cooking. They're relatively easy to digest. No dairy moong lentils
- Large Tray (Serves 30-40) Yellow Dal (Moong Lentil) Catering$165.00
Yellow moong dal refers to moong beans that have been skinned and split, so that they're flat, yellow, and quick-cooking. They're relatively easy to digest. No dairy moong lentils
- Extra Large Tray (Serves 60-75) Yellow Dal (Moong Lentil) Catering$210.00
Yellow moong dal refers to moong beans that have been skinned and split, so that they're flat, yellow, and quick-cooking. They're relatively easy to digest. No dairy moong lentils
- Extra Small Tray (Serves 8-9) Chana Masala (Garbanzo Curry) Catering$55.00
Chana masala is a delicious and flavorful Indian curry made by cooking chickpeas in a spicy onion tomato masala gravy
- Small Tray (Serves 15-18) Chana Masala (Garbanzo Curry) Catering$75.00
Chana masala is a delicious and flavorful Indian curry made by cooking chickpeas in a spicy onion tomato masala gravy
- Large Tray (Serves 30-40) Chana Masala (Garbanzo Curry) Catering$165.00
Chana masala is a delicious and flavorful Indian curry made by cooking chickpeas in a spicy onion tomato masala gravy
- Extra Large (Serves 60-75) Chana Masala (Garbanzo Curry) Catering$210.00
Chana masala is a delicious and flavorful Indian curry made by cooking chickpeas in a spicy onion tomato masala gravy
- Extra Small Tray (Serves 8-9) Bhindi Masala (Fresh Cut Okra Stir Fried) Catering$65.00
Bhindi masala is a north Indian curried dish featuring tender okra pods, piquant onions, tangy tomatoes, bold spices, and herbs
- Small Tray (Serves 15-18) Bhindi Masala (Fresh Cut Okra Stir Fried) Catering$95.00
Bhindi masala is a north Indian curried dish featuring tender okra pods, piquant onions, tangy tomatoes, bold spices, and herbs
- Large Tray (Serves 30-40) Bhindi Masala (Fresh Cut Okra Stir Fried) Catering$165.00
Bhindi masala is a north Indian curried dish featuring tender okra pods, piquant onions, tangy tomatoes, bold spices, and herbs
- Extra Large (Serves 60-75) Bhindi Masala (Fresh Cut Okra Stir Fried) Catering$210.00
Bhindi masala is a north Indian curried dish featuring tender okra pods, piquant onions, tangy tomatoes, bold spices, and herbs
- Extra Small Tray (Serves 8-9) Mixed Vegetables (Stir Fried) Catering$65.00
Stir-fried. Carrots, paneer, bell peppers, onions, cauliflower, slow stir-fried in our signature spices
- Small Tray (Serves 15-18) Mixed Vegetables (Stir Fried) Catering$95.00
Stir-fried. Carrots, paneer, bell peppers, onions, cauliflower, slow stir-fried in our signature spices
- Large Tray (Serves 30-40) Mixed Vegetables (Stir Fried) Catering$165.00
Stir-fried. Carrots, paneer, bell peppers, onions, cauliflower, slow stir-fried in our signature spices
- Extra Large (Serves 60-75) Mixed Vegetables (Stir Fried) Catering$210.00
Stir-fried. Carrots, paneer, bell peppers, onions, cauliflower, slow stir-fried in our signature spices
- Extra Small Tray (Serves 8-9) Mixed Vegetables Makhani (Vegetable Tikka Masala) Catering$65.00
Vegetables with cream. Just like out famous tikka masala, this is for the vegetarian lover
- Small Tray (Serves 15-18) Mixed Vegetables Makhani (Vegetable Tikka Masala) Catering$95.00
Vegetables with cream. Just like out famous tikka masala, this is for the vegetarian lover
- Large Tray (Serves 30-40) Mixed Vegetables Makhani (Vegetable Tikka Masala) Catering$165.00
Vegetables with cream. Just like out famous tikka masala, this is for the vegetarian lover
- Extra Large (Serves 60-75) Mixed Vegetables Makhani (Vegetable Tikka Masala) Catering$210.00
Vegetables with cream. Just like out famous tikka masala, this is for the vegetarian lover
- Extra Small Tray (Serves 8-9) Aloo Muller / Matar (Potatoes and Green Peas) Catering$65.00
Vegan. "Aloo matar" means "Potato and peas", where aloo translates to potato and matar to peas in our famous tomato based gravy
- Small Tray (Serves 15-18) Aloo Muller / Matar (Potatoes and Green Peas) Catering$95.00
Vegan. "Aloo matar" means "Potato and peas", where aloo translates to potato and matar to peas in our famous tomato based gravy
- Large Tray (Serves 30-40) Aloo Muller / Matar (Potatoes and Green Peas) Catering$165.00
Vegan. "Aloo matar" means "Potato and peas", where aloo translates to potato and matar to peas in our famous tomato based gravy
- Extra Large (Serves 60-75) Aloo Muller / Matar (Potatoes and Green Peas) Catering$210.00
Vegan. "Aloo matar" means "Potato and peas", where aloo translates to potato and matar to peas in our famous tomato based gravy
- Extra Small Tray (Serves 8-9) Mushroom Mutter (Mushroom and Green Peas) Catering$65.00
Mushroom and green peas in our signature tomato based curry sauce
- Small Tray (Serves 15-18) Mushroom Mutter (Mushroom and Green Peas) Catering$95.00
Mushroom and green peas in our signature tomato based curry sauce
- Large Tray (Serves 30-40) Mushroom Mutter (Mushroom and Green Peas) Catering$165.00
Mushroom and green peas in our signature tomato based curry sauce
- Extra Large (Serves 60-75) Mushroom Mutter (Mushroom and Green Peas) Catering$210.00
Mushroom and green peas in our signature tomato based curry sauce
- Extra Small Tray (Serves 8-9) Baingan Bharta (Eggplant Curry) Catering$65.00
Slow roasted eggplant in our onion and peas spiced gravy. Vegan option with no butter when requested
- Small Tray (Serves 15-18) Baingan Bharta (Eggplant Curry) Catering$95.00
Slow roasted eggplant in our onion and peas spiced gravy. Vegan option with no butter when requested
- Large Tray (Serves 30-40) Baingan Bharta (Eggplant Curry) Catering$165.00
Slow roasted eggplant in our onion and peas spiced gravy. Vegan option with no butter when requested
- Extra Large (Serves 60-75) Baingan Bharta (Eggplant Curry) Catering$210.00
Slow roasted eggplant in our onion and peas spiced gravy. Vegan option with no butter when requested
- Extra Small Tray (Serves 8-9) Vegetable Korma (Creamy Cashew Curry) Catering$65.00
Herbs and spices cooked with yogurt, cream, and nuts
- Small Tray (Serves 15-18) Vegetable Korma (Creamy Cashew Curry) Catering$95.00
Herbs and spices cooked with yogurt, cream, and nuts
- Large Tray (Serves 30-40) Vegetable Korma (Creamy Cashew Curry) Catering$165.00
Herbs and spices cooked with yogurt, cream, and nuts
- Extra Large (Serves 60-75) Vegetable Korma (Creamy Cashew Curry) Catering$210.00
Herbs and spices cooked with yogurt, cream, and nuts
- Extra Small Tray (Serves 8-9) Rajma (Kidney Beans) Catering$65.00
Kidney beans in our signature curry sauce
- Small Tray (Serves 15-18) Rajma (Kidney Beans) Catering$95.00
Kidney beans in our signature curry sauce
- Large Tray (Serves 30-40) Rajma (Kidney Beans) Catering$165.00
Kidney beans in our signature curry sauce
- Extra Large (Serves 60-75) Rajma (Kidney Beans) Catering$210.00
Kidney beans in our signature curry sauce
- Extra Small Tray (Serves 8-9) Malai Kofta (Vegetable Balls in Creamy Curry) Catering$65.00
Vegetable balls in a creamy thick sauce. Traces of cashews
- Small Tray (Serves 15-18) Malai Kofta (Vegetable Balls in Creamy Curry) Catering$95.00
Vegetable balls in a creamy thick sauce. Traces of cashews
- Large Tray (Serves 30-40) Malai Kofta (Vegetable Balls in Creamy Curry) Catering$165.00
Vegetable balls in a creamy thick sauce. Traces of cashews
- Extra Large (Serves 60-75) Malai Kofta (Vegetable Balls in Creamy Curry) Catering$210.00
Vegetable balls in a creamy thick sauce. Traces of cashews
- Extra Small Tray (Serves 8-9) Mutter Paneer (Peas and Indian Cheese) Catering$65.00
Peas and Indian cheese (Paneer) in our traditional tomato based curry sauce
- Small Tray (Serves 15-18) Mutter Paneer (Peas and Indian Cheese) Catering$95.00
Peas and Indian cheese (Paneer) in our traditional tomato based curry sauce
- Large Tray (Serves 30-40) Mutter Paneer (Peas and Indian Cheese) Catering$165.00
Peas and Indian cheese (Paneer) in our traditional tomato based curry sauce
- Extra Large (Serves 60-75) Mutter Paneer (Peas and Indian Cheese) Catering$210.00
Peas and Indian cheese (Paneer) in our traditional tomato based curry sauce
- Extra Small Tray (Serves 8-9) Kadhi Pakoda Curry (Vegetables Pakora in Curry) Catering$65.00
Gram flour cooked in yogurt-based curry
- Small Tray (Serves 15-18) Kadhi Pakoda Curry (Vegetables Pakora in Curry) Catering$95.00
Gram flour cooked in yogurt-based curry
- Medium Tray (Serves 25-30) Kadhi Pakoda Curry (Vegetables Pakora in Curry) Catering$165.00
Gram flour cooked in yogurt-based curry
- Large Tray (Serves 30-40) Kadhi Pakoda Curry (Vegetables Pakora in Curry) Catering$210.00
Gram flour cooked in yogurt-based curry
- Extra Small Tray (Serves 8-9) Aloo Curry (Potatoes Curry) Catering$65.00
Potatoes sautéed in a pan with spices in a tomato based sauce
- Small Tray (Serves 15-18) Aloo Curry (Potatoes Curry) Catering$95.00
Potatoes sautéed in a pan with spices in a tomato based sauce
- Large Tray (Serves 30-40) Aloo Curry (Potatoes Curry) Catering$165.00
Potatoes sautéed in a pan with spices in a tomato based sauce
- Extra Large (Serves 60-75) Aloo Curry (Potatoes Curry) Catering$210.00
Potatoes sautéed in a pan with spices in a tomato based sauce
- Extra Small Tray (Serves 8-9) Sarson Ka Saag (Mustard and Greens) Catering$65.00
Sarson ka saag is a traditional punjabi recipe made with mustard greens and other leafy vegetables and a delicious tempering of onion and garlic in ghee
- Small Tray (Serves 15-18) Sarson Ka Saag (Mustard and Greens) Catering$95.00
Sarson ka saag is a traditional punjabi recipe made with mustard greens and other leafy vegetables and a delicious tempering of onion and garlic in ghee
- Large Tray (Serves 30-40) Sarson Ka Saag (Mustard and Greens) Catering$165.00
Sarson ka saag is a traditional punjabi recipe made with mustard greens and other leafy vegetables and a delicious tempering of onion and garlic in ghee
- Extra Large (Serves 60-75) Sarson Ka Saag (Mustard and Greens) Catering$210.00
Sarson ka saag is a traditional punjabi recipe made with mustard greens and other leafy vegetables and a delicious tempering of onion and garlic in ghee
- Extra Small Tray (Serves 8-9) Aloo Jeera (Stir Fry) Catering$65.00
Potatoes cut and seasoned with out house blend masala with cumin
- Small Tray (Serves 15-18) Aloo Jeera (Stir Fry) Catering$95.00
Potatoes cut and seasoned with out house blend masala with cumin
- Large Tray (Serves 30-40) Aloo Jeera (Stir Fry) Catering$165.00
Potatoes cut and seasoned with out house blend masala with cumin
- Extra Large (Serves 60-75) Aloo Jeera (Stir Fry) Catering$210.00
Potatoes cut and seasoned with out house blend masala with cumin
- White Flour Bread: Naan$2.99
Complete your meal with our famous fresh made tandoori naan
- Whole Wheat Bread: Roti$1.99
Complete your meal with our famous fresh made tandoori roti
- Extra Small Tray (Serves 8-9) Chicken Biryani (Curry Rice) Catering$55.00
Basmati rice cooked with chicken and mixed with a variety of spices
- Small Tray (Serves 15-18) Chicken Biryani (Curry Rice) Catering$90.00
Basmati rice cooked with chicken and mixed with a variety of spices
- Medium Tray (Serves 25-30) Chicken Biryani (Curry Rice) Catering$150.00
Basmati rice cooked with chicken and mixed with a variety of spices
- Large Tray (Serves 30-40) Chicken Biryani (Curry Rice) Catering$180.00
Basmati rice cooked with chicken and mixed with a variety of spices
- Extra Large (Serves 60-75) Chicken Biryani (Curry Rice) Catering$200.00
Basmati rice cooked with chicken and mixed with a variety of spices
- Extra Small Tray (Serves 8-9) Raita | Cucumber Yogurt Catering$30.00
Cucumber and yogurt blended with our house made chaat masala. Great with rice or itself to cool the pallet of spices
- Small Tray (Serves 15-18) Raita | Cucumber Yogurt Catering$55.00
Cucumber and yogurt blended with our house made chaat masala. Great with rice or itself to cool the pallet of spices
- Medium Tray (Serves 25-30) Raita | Cucumber Yogurt Catering$100.00
Cucumber and yogurt blended with our house made chaat masala. Great with rice or itself to cool the pallet of spices
- Serves 8-9) Basmati Rice Catering (Extra Small Tray$20.00
Long grain basmati rice
- Serves 15-18) Basmati Rice Catering (Small Tray$30.00
Long grain basmati rice
- Serves 25-30) Basmati Rice Catering (Medium Tray$45.00
Long grain basmati rice
- Serves 30-40) Basmati Rice Catering (Large Tray$70.00
Long grain basmati rice
- Serves 60-75) Basmati Rice Catering (Extra Large$85.00
Long grain basmati rice
- Naan$29.90
- Roti Catering$22.90
- Plate, Spoon, Fork. Knife Plate Sets$1.25
- Extra Small Tray (Serves 8-9) Pancer Tikka (No Sauce) (Indian Cheese) Catering$60.00
- Small Tray (Serves 15-18) Pancer Tikka (No Sauce) (Indian Cheese) Catering$80.00
- Medium Tray (Serves 25-30) Pancer Tikka (No Sauce) (Indian Cheese) Catering$120.00
- Extra Large (Serves 60-75) Pancer Tikka (No Sauce) (Indian Cheese) Catering$220.00
- Extra Small Tray (Serves 8-9) Chili Chicken Catering$65.00
Iconic chili chicken, Indo-Chinese menu item. Chinese style cooking with Indian flavors
- Small Tray (Serves 15-18) Chili Chicken Catering$95.00
Iconic chili chicken, Indo-Chinese menu item. Chinese style cooking with Indian flavors
- Medium Tray (Serves 25-30) Chili Chicken Catering$140.00
Iconic chili chicken, Indo-Chinese menu item. Chinese style cooking with Indian flavors
- Large Tray (Serves 30-40) Chili Chicken Catering$165.00
Iconic chili chicken, Indo-Chinese menu item. Chinese style cooking with Indian flavors
- Extra Large (Serves 60-75) Chili Chicken Catering$210.00
Iconic chili chicken, Indo-Chinese menu item. Chinese style cooking with Indian flavors
- Extra Small Tray (Serves 8-9) Manchurian Catering$65.00
- Small Tray (Serves 15-18) Manchurian Catering$95.00
- Large Tray (Serves 30-40) Manchurian Catering$165.00
- Extra Large (Serves 60-75) Manchurian Catering$210.00
- Extra Small Tray (Serves 8-9) Chicken Tikka Catering (Tandoori | Dry)$65.00
- Small Tray (Serves 15-18) Chicken Tikka Catering (Tandoori | Dry)$100.00
- Medium Tray (Serves 25-30) Chicken Tikka Catering (Tandoori | Dry)$140.00
- Large Tray (Serves 30-40) Chicken Tikka Catering (Tandoori | Dry)$185.00
- Extra Large (Serves 60-75) Chicken Tikka Catering (Tandoori | Dry)$215.00
- 10 Pieces Gulab Jamun Catering$10.00
- 20 Pieces Gulab Jamun Catering$20.00
- 10 Pieces Rasmalai Catering$20.00
- 20 Pieces Rasmalai Catering$40.00
- 10 Pieces Aloo Tikki Catering$20.00
- 20 Pieces Aloo Tikki Catering$40.00
- 10 Pieces Chicken Lollipops (Indian Chicken Wings) Catering$17.50
Indian chicken wings. Seasoned with over 20 spices to make your pallet crave for another. Served with our house-made chutney that has a kick to it
- 20 Pieces Chicken Lollipops (Indian Chicken Wings) Catering$35.00
Indian chicken wings. Seasoned with over 20 spices to make your pallet crave for another. Served with our house-made chutney that has a kick to it
- 10 Cups (20 Guests) Lassi (Yogurt Drink) Catering$45.00
Served in bulk in one container. Each 16 oz can be served 2 Guest with proper cup (not provided) . 8 oz per person
- 20 Cups (40 Guests) Lassi (Yogurt Drink) Catering$90.00
Served in bulk in one container. Each 16 oz can be served 2 Guest with proper cup (not provided) . 8 oz per person
- 10 Pieces Mirchi Bajji (Jalapeño) Catering$20.00
Jalapeño pepper battered in our gluten-free flour (besan) and deep-fried to perfection. Served with our two house chutney (cilantro and tamarind)
- 20 Pieces Mirchi Bajji (Jalapeño) Catering$40.00
Jalapeño pepper battered in our gluten-free flour (besan) and deep-fried to perfection. Served with our two house chutney (cilantro and tamarind)
- Drinks Catering$10.00
- Dal Tadka *CATERING*
Retail
Grocery
- Lay’s Chile Limon$1.89
Lay's Chile Limon is a tangy, spicy flavor of crisps from the popular brand, Lay's. These chips pack a punch with bold chili and lime flavors, giving you a unique taste sensation.
- Kurkure Green Chutney Style 70g$1.89
Green Chutney Style is a flavorful and tangy sauce that enhances the taste of any meal. It's made using fresh herbs and spices, perfect to spice up your snacks and meals.
- ROOHAFZA 240ML$2.29
- Nestle Pure Life Water$1.00
Nestle Pure Life Water is a bottled water that's purified and enhanced with a unique blend of minerals for a refreshing taste. It's great for staying hydrated on the go or at home.
- KHFM00909556 750 Ml Sparkling Natural Mineral Water$3.99
This sparkling natural mineral water comes in a 750 ml bottle, perfect for refreshing hydration. It's a great choice for enjoying a crisp and effervescent drink any time of the day.
- Aero White 65p$1.99
The Aero White 36g is a delicious white chocolate bar, known for its bubbly texture. Its unique, melt-in-the-mouth experience makes it a favorite among many chocolate lovers.
- Fyve Elements Spicy Boondi 200g$3.49