Bharath Cafe 716 Slash Pine Dr
Appetizers
Veg Appetizers
- Samosa$4.99
A samosa is a fried South Asian pastry with a savoury filling, including ingredients such as spiced potatoes, onions, peas, meat, or fish. It may take different forms, including triangular, cone, or half-moon shapes, depending on the region
- Gobi Manchurian$11.99
Manchurian is a class of Indian Chinese dish made by roughly chopping and deep-frying ingredients such as chicken, cauliflower, prawns, fish, mutton, and paneer, and then sautéeing them in a sauce flavored with soy sauce.
- Baby Corn Machurian$11.99
Baby Corn Manchurian is a spicy, sweet and sour Indian Chinese fusion dish.
Non-Veg Appetizers
- Chicken 65$12.99
Chicken 65 is a spicy, deep-fried chicken dish originating from Hotel Buhari, Chennai, India, as an entrée, or quick snack. The flavour of the dish can be attributed to red chillies, but the exact set of ingredients for the recipe can vary.
- Chicken Machurian$12.99
Chicken Manchurian is a delicious fried chicken in slightly sweet, hot& sour manchurian sauce. Chicken Manchurian is an Indo Chinese Food that is much popular in the indian subcontinent.
- Guntur Chilli Chicken$12.99
Boiled Chicken is fried golden brown, adding chicken stock little by little Then spicy dry masalas and salt are sprinkled over. This flavourful and spicy hot Guntur Chicken Roast is a welcome feast for chicken lovers at any time.
- Goat Sukha$13.99
Goat Sukka or Goat Sukha is a dry mutton preparation, which is native to the Mangalore and Udupi region. Many attribute the origin of this dish to the neighboring region of Goa where culinary influence of Arab and Turkish traders can be seen in the meat dishes. The recipe probably amalgamated with the signature ingredients of the western coastal region of India and is thus heavy on spices like peppercorns and fennel and a good amount of coconut.
Chats
Curries
Veg Curries(16oz)
- Paneer Butter Masala$12.99
Paneer Butter Masala is one of India’s most popular paneer gravy recipes, and with good reason! Indian cottage cheese cubes are smothered in a creamy, lightly spiced tomato sauce that is downright delicious. With my video and step-by-step guide you can easily make this restaurant style Paneer Butter Masala recipe at home!
- Paneer Tikka Masala$12.99
Paneer tikka masala is an Indian dish of paneer tikka cheese served in a spiced gravy. It is a vegetarian alternative to chicken tikka masala
- Kadai Paneer$12.99
Kadai Paneer is a spicy, warming, flavorful and super delicious dish made by cooking paneer & bell peppers in a fragrant, fresh ground spice.
- Methi Malai Paneer$12.99
Methi malai paneer recipe with step by step photos – Sharing one more restaurant style delicious recipe of methi malai paneer. It is a creamy, mildly sweet gravy with hints of bitterness from fenugreek leaves. Serve it with roti, paratha, naan or with steamed rice for a rich and delicious meal.
- Dal Tadka$10.99
Dal tadka or Tadka Dal is one of the most basic yet one of the most popular dal recipes served in any Indian Restaurant. Best served with steamed rice.
- Veggie Chettinadu$11.99
Chettinad Kaigari Mandi is a special curry of veggies in a vegan base and speciality of Chettinad Cuisine.Served with Curd Rice and / or Idli Dosa as a side dish. Kaigari in Tamil language means vegetables, Mandi loosely refers to a medley of veggie and dal curry.
Non-Veg Curries(16oz)
- Andhra Chicken Curry (Bone-in)$13.99
Andhra Style Chicken Curry (Kodi Kura) is a spicy and flavorful chicken curry from the South Indian state of Andra Pradesh in India. This curry gets its unique flavor from the freshly roasted spice mix.
- Andhra Chicken Curry(Bone less)$13.99
- Karaikudi Chicken$13.99
Karaikudi Chicken Kulambu is a slow cook village recipe that is made by grinding few ingredients and more over for spiciness in this karikudi chicken kulambu we use pepper corns and green chilies and we will not be using red chili powder for this recipe as the curry by itself gives a beautiful green curry.
- Butter Chicken$13.99
Butter chicken, traditionally known as murgh makhani, is an Indian dish originating in Delhi. It is a type of curry made from chicken with a spiced tomato and butter sauce. Its sauce is known for its rich texture. It is similar to chicken tikka masala, which uses a tomato paste.
- Chicken Tikka Masala$13.99
Chicken tikka masala is a dish consisting of roasted marinated chicken chunks in a spiced sauce. The sauce is usually creamy and orange-coloured. The dish was first offered by British cooks of south Asian origin and subsequently gained popularity at restaurants around the world.
- Goat Curry$14.99
Goat curry, Curried Goat, or Curry Goat is a curry dish prepared with goat meat, originating from the Indian subcontinent. The dish is a staple in Southeast Asian cuisine, Caribbean cuisine, and the cuisine of the Indian subcontinent.
Biryani's
Veggie Biryani's
- Vijayawada Veggie Biryani$13.99
This flavorful Vijayawada Biryani recipe is a unique mixed rice dish from the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. Unlike the famous Hyderabadi Biryani, this biryani recipe has regional variations that use different spices and ingredients, such as star anise, fried peanuts, and green chilies, to give it an extra flavor and spice level.
- Vijayawada Paneer Biryani$14.99
This flavorful Vijayawada Biryani recipe is a unique mixed rice dish from the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. Unlike the famous Hyderabadi Biryani, this biryani recipe has regional variations that use different spices and ingredients, such as star anise, fried peanuts, and green chilies, to give it an extra flavor and spice level.
Non-Veg Biryani's
- Vijayawada Chicken Biryani$14.99
Vijayawada Chicken Biryani is a dish with cultural significance, particularly in the state of Andhra Pradesh, where the city of Vijayawada is located. The dish is cooked with boneless chicken pieces that are marinated in lemon juice and a blend of Indian spices to create spicy and tender chicken. To make the dish, the rice is cooked separately and then layered on top of the chicken, along with fried onions, and fried peanuts. It is typically served as a main course in Indian restaurants and is famous for its delicious and unique flavor.
- Vijayawada Goat Biryani$15.99
Vijayawada Chicken Biryani is a dish with cultural significance, particularly in the state of Andhra Pradesh, where the city of Vijayawada is located. The dish is cooked with boneless chicken pieces that are marinated in lemon juice and a blend of Indian spices to create spicy and tender chicken. To make the dish, the rice is cooked separately and then layered on top of the chicken, along with fried onions, and fried peanuts. It is typically served as a main course in Indian restaurants and is famous for its delicious and unique flavor.
Drinks
- Frooti$1.99
- Coke$1.99
- Pepsi$1.99
- Sprite$1.99
- Coconut Water$1.99
- Thumspup$1.99
- Limca$1.99
- Badam Drink$1.99
- Almond Shake$1.99
- Mango Lassi(12oz)$3.99
- Mango Lassi(16oz)$4.99
- Chikoo Shake(12oz)$3.99
- Chikoo Shake(16oz)$4.99
- Indian Chai$1.99
Get this authentic Masala Chai – a popular beverage from India! This fragrant, comforting, spiced tea is also the inspiration behind the chai tea craze in the US.As with many Americans and their cup of coffee, Indians greatly treasure their tea breaks.