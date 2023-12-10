Non-Veg Appetizers

This is a recipe originally from the Indian state of Tamil Nadu but you’ll also find versions of Sukka Mutton in Maharashtra as well. Mutton Sukka or often called Mutton Chukka is a dry version ( sukka means dry ) of a tasty mutton ( goat meat ) preparation. Most dishes usually have gravy or ras but this version is dry and delicious. Cooked with roasted spices, shallots and a little seasoning with chunks of meat (boneless if you prefer also works) and mopped up with roti, bread or even dal and rice.