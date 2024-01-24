Bharath Cafe Meat Market 716 Slash Pine Drive
WHOLE CHICKEN
- WHOLE CHICKEN AS IS NO CLEAN NO CUT$3.99
- WHOLE CHICKEN BREAST CLEAN N CUT$4.99
- WHOLE CHICKEN LEG QUATER$3.79
Our leg quarters come from these free-range chickens, which are certified humane by Humane Farm Animal Care, raised without antibiotics or hormones, and fed actual vegetables collected from commercial kitchens and farmers markets, along with grains. The diet and the care that is taken on the farm – plus the air-chilling – give this chicken a unique, old fashioned and authentic flavor.
- WHOLE CHCIKEN GROUND CHICKEN( KHEEMA)$5.99
Ground chicken is our go-to staple, the most versatile item in the entire Heritage catalog! For chili, meatballs, ragu in pasta, as filling for dumplings, tacos, stuffed peppers and anything else you can imagine, there is nothing so delicious, filling, easy to prepare and of course, sustainable! Ground meat is an essential part of true nose-to-tail farming and dining — but mostly, Heritage ground chicken is delicious, and an essential item to keep in the freezer at all times.
- WHOLE CHICKEN CLEAN N CUT WITH OUT SKIN$3.99
- WHOLE CHICKEN THIGHS CLEAN N CUT$4.49
- WHOLE CHCIKEN DRUMSTICKS$3.99
Goat
- Goat Back Leg$12.99
The premium back leg of tender goat meat cut into medium pieces. Free-range & organic tender goat meat
- Goat Boneless$14.99
Medium-sized boneless slices are cut from the back legs of healthy, green farm-raised goats. These delicious dark pieces of meat are fat-trimmed and have a medium to strong flavour with a smooth, dank texture. In courses of nutrients, these meat pieces are high in proteins, vitamins and minerals. Perfect for tawa-fried recipes as well as curries, these meat pieces are ideal if you favour more flesh and no bones in your meat.
- Goat Chops$13.49
Fresh Goat chops are evenly textured and easy to cook. Cut from the rib, you can best prepare these angular cuts of meat by using dry heat methods like grilling, broiling, or roasting. Mild in flavor, Goat chops are often paired with a fresh feta and herb salad or garnished with rosemary and served with roasted vegetables.
- Goat Half or Whole$11.99
Goat is a versatile and flavorful meat that serves as a cornerstone for many cultures. It’s also criminally underrated. Healthier than beef or lamb and more nutritious than chicken, it’s packed full of things like B12 and niacin. Furthermore, because goats don’t accumulate fat in their muscles like cows, it’s relatively low in fat content and cholesterol.
- Goat Ground Kheema$13.99
There are tons of ways you can play around the Goat keema. Use it for low-fat lasagna, pasta with meatballs, or finger licking Asian causing such as tawa keema, and matter keema.
- Goat Liver$10.99
One whole liver (approximately 1.25lbs), All of our goat is 100% Grass Fed and Grass finished raised on Pasture year round.
- Goat Shoulder$12.59
The goat shoulder roast is excellent for slow cooking and braising methods. These methods will yield the equivalent of pulled that falls off of the bone. Pulled goat will go great with any of your favorite sauces. 100% grass fed goat.
Fish
- HILSHA$16.99
The ilish, also known as the ilisha, hilsa, hilsa herring or hilsa shad, is a species of fish related to the herring, in the family Clupeidae. It is a very popular and sought-after food fish in the Indian Subcontinent. The most famous hilsh fish comes form Chandpur District, Bangladesh.
- ROHU$7.99
Fresh frozen Deshi Fish.Rohu fish Health benefits, Great for heart,Clearing the vessels,skin looks great,Boost brainpower. Our Fish Processed and freeze using the scientific method to ensure the best quality. 100% chemical Free product. Processes in HACCP, EU, USFDA approved plant in Bangladesh. This fish is cleaned hygienically for export to EU/USA market and ready to cook.
- KATLA$8.99
Katla, also known as the major South Asian carp, is an economically important South Asian freshwater fish in the carp family Cyprinidae. It is native to rivers and lakes in northern India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, and Pakistan, but has also been introduced elsewhere in South Asia and is commonly farmed.
Lamb
- LAMB BACK LEG$12.99
The lamb leg is known to be one of the most flavorful cuts of lamb. The best way to prepare lamb leg is by braising it, To ensure the best tasting lamb leg, it needs to be cooked over low heat for a long time in order to reveal its smooth texture, full flavor, and fall-off-the-bone juiciness. These bone-in lamb legs have the chump off, shank on, aitch bone out, and knuckle tip removed at the rise of the shank meat.
- LAMB GROUND (KHEEMA)$13.99
Lamb ground meat is a type of ground meat made from lamb. It is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes, such as meatballs, burgers, meatloaf, shepherd's pie, and more. Lamb ground meat is often leaner than ground beef, but it can still be used in similar ways. It has a distinct flavor that is often described as rich, slightly gamey, and savory.
- LAMB BONLESS$14.99
Top-quality Halal lamb, cut perfectly for the most savory ethnic dishes, like kebabs, lamb and rice dishes, and tasty stews! Taste the flavor of the highest-quality Halal lamb! With tender pieces that hold together well, creating perfect kebabs and stews will become a breeze.
- LAMB FULL OR HALF$11.99
Half a pasture-fed New Season lamb feeds about 20-23. A half lamb gives you 8kg of top quality, pasture-fed meat including 1 leg (or 2 half legs), 1 shoulder (or 2 half shoulders), chops, French-trimmed rack, chump steaks, rolled breast, kidney, neck fillet and approx. 500g mince. We deliver the lamb straight to your door in an eco-friendly, cold-certified box that will stay cold for up to 24 hours. Your meat is cut to your order which means it has not been previously frozen, so you can freeze it yourself
- LAMB SHOULDER$12.59
This roast is the perfect hearty addition to winter and spring meals. Shoulder meat is a perfect filling for tacos, sandwiches or as a stand alone centerpiece. We recommend covering the roast thoroughly in salt, pepper, olive oil, and rosemary sprigs. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and then turn it down to 325 to roast the lamb, for several hours, until the internal temperature reaches 145 for a perfect medium rare (or a little bit less, as the roast will continue to cook after leaving the oven).
- LAMB LIVER$11.99
All of our lamb is 100% Grass Fed and Grass finished raised on Pasture year round.
- LAMB CHOPS$12.99
More commonly known as the lamb cutlet, this is probably the most prized cut of the entire lamb. This chop includes the tenderloin, which sits under the ribs doing no work (unlike a muscly leg or shoulder), leaving it soft and sinew-free. You’ll often find them ‘French-trimmed’ which means the meat in between the ribs has been scraped from the bone, providing a natural handle to pick up the chop, making it an ideal canapé or luxury snack.