Burgers

Hamburger

$10.00+

100% Smashed Wagyu beef.

Cheeseburger

$12.00+

100% Smashed Wagyu beef topped with 2 slices of Mild Cheddar.

The Bib

$14.00+

2 Smashed 100% Wagyu beef topped with Caramelized onion and bacon jam, Thyme infused Mushrooms, 2 slices of Mild Cheddar and house special sauce.

The Ego

$14.00+

2 Smashed 100% Wagyu Beef Patties, Topped With Panko Fried Truffle Eggplant Chips, Served With Your Choice of House Special Sauce or Herb Aioli.

Chicken

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Marinated and seasoned chicken thigh, Panko fried and tossed in our house dry seasonings, garnished with pickled onions and Haitian Pikliz (spicy slaw) finished with our house made Herb Aioli.

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Marinated and seasoned chicken thigh, Panko fried and tossed in our house made sweet Jerk sauce, garnished with pickled onions and Haitian Pikliz (spicy slaw) finished with our house made Herb Aioli.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Bib

$16.00

Ego

$16.00
Chicken Bites

$6.00+

Juicy, tender, crispy chicken. tossed in our house made Jerk Sauce.

Chicken Wings

$8.40+

Juicy, Tender, Fall of the Bone Wings, Tossed in your choice of our Signature Jerk or Truffle Parmesan sauces.

Fries

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$9.00

Zucchini fries

$5.00

Plantain Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Drinks

Champagne Kola

$4.50

Champagne Kola

Coke

$3.00

Cream Soda

$4.50

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00
Ting

$4.00

Sparkling Grapefruit

Water

$4.00